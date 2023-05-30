“We Have a Captive Audience”: Boston University to Require Students to Take Social Justice Writing Courses

Boston University recently made a new announcement that has rekindled concerns over the rising orthodoxy in our institutions of higher education. The University issued new guidelines for its mandatory writing program that will require all students to write papers with a “social justice emphasis” as a condition for graduation. The key faculty organizers celebrated the new policy and the hiring of non-white instructors as guaranteeing social justice results by making students a “captive audience” with no choice in the matter.
Student will now have to choose among such choices as “Linguistic Justice…Who Cares?: Domestic Labor and the Commodification of Care,” “Asians Are People of Color: Exploring the Controversy and Identity Politics,” “Deconstructing Narratives: Stories of Race and Racism in American Cultural Memory” and “Writing Environmental Justice.”
Gwen Kordonowy, the Writing Program’s associate director, said that the problem in the past was that students had a choice and some did not want to be forced into writing for social justice issues. Instructors and classes could be avoided. Now, they have solved the problem by removing all choice.
She heralded the hiring of non-white faculty to teach the social justice courses, using the first-year requirement to “reach every student at BU.” With that, she explained, “we have a captive audience. We never worry about enrollment.”
Writing Program Director Sarah Hardy said that the “cluster hiring” of minority faculty and the mandatory course requirements are meant to finally end the “predominance of white faculty in academia” by limiting the choices of students.
The BU announcement includes a statement from instructor Swati Rani that she will be teaching students to apply the “language around anti-racism” and emphasized that “all of my students are required to develop a voice of advocacy in their final papers and projects that are directly connected to their intersectional lives at BU.”
There is every reason to celebrate classes that add different perspectives and subjects to the curriculum. It is the mandatory element that is troubling if students will be required to write in favor of approved social justice causes.
What happens to students in this “captive audience” who do not support social justice causes? These are subjects that touch on deep religious, social, and political values in our society.
While many of us have objected to the orthodoxy and viewpoint intolerance on our campuses, there remains some element of choice at most schools that allow students to avoid such classes. The BU program raises the question of whether political orthodoxy among faculty becomes political indoctrination through mandatory graduation requirements.
It is certainly true that students are a captive audience in the sense of having to meet basic requirements for graduation. However, most universities have guaranteed a degree of intellectual and curricular diversity among their course offerings. Indeed, some like University of Chicago focused on the “core curriculum” to lay a uniform foundation in classic subject matters while allowing students to tailor their courses to their interests after the first-year. The thrust was to teach analytical and writing skills separate from political or cultural viewpoints. BU seems to be erasing the distinction between skills and viewpoint development.
Rani explains that in her course “we call out performative wokeness culture by asking ourselves what solutions we have to problems of injustice.” What if a student does not believe that there is “linguistic injustice” or rejects the cited “problems of injustice” in these courses? What if they reject not just “performative” but any form of wokeness?
Once again, some of these courses seem very interesting and I expect would be a draw for many students. However, by making these courses mandatory, BU could be making viewpoint compliance a condition for graduation.
For some of us, it was the reference to students as captives to these courses that was the most jarring.
The university has an obligation, in my view, to assure students and faculty that students are not reduced to mere captives to a type of viewpoint indoctrination. That can be achieved by showing guaranteeing the students are not being graded on their ability to mouth the social justice priorities of instructors.
thoughts on ""We Have a Captive Audience": Boston University to Require Students to Take Social Justice Writing Courses"
I’m wondering how long it will be before they just come out and say ” Kill white hetero males” and be done with the facade.
In the 1960s, “brainwashing” was a commonly used term used in connection with Russian Communists and their efforts to not only control much of Europe, but the rest of the worldl. Now, indoctrination is what these institutions of so-called “higher learning” are all about.
Uh . . . that is quite literally indoctrination. No one can say otherwise at this point. These people are pure, ignorant evil. Stop sending your kids and your dollars, for ***** sake. Unbelievable.
I took a course in the 70’s dealing with minority group politics. I figured out that all I had to do for an A was to mention George McGovern in a positive light. Didn’t mean I had to believe any of it. .And neither will they. Just more waste in higher education
Compelled speech and total censorship go hand-in-hand at most colleges and universities now. The perfect communist model. Welcome to Amerika……
Will the Boston “professors” offer their students the opportunity to express opinions on why the black population accounts for more than three times the number of gun violence crimes in the US than its percentage of the population? Could this be why a much higher percentage of blacks than whites are arrested for violent crimes? It seems that such a paper could be useful in “deconstructing” the racism narrative that the police target and abuse blacks. And will the students will be asked to opine on why 38% of all abortions in the US are from black girls? Is this evidence of racism or does it suggest a connection between the high abortion rate and the apparent breakdown of the black family structure in many parts of the country? One analyst has estimated that since Roe v. Wade, approximately 20 million black babies have been aborted, a number which is more than the entire population of metropolitan New York City. That seems worthy of discussion. But, I just checked and Hell has not yet frozen over so I do not think we should expect to see any such student writings.
American colleges are in a period of transition defined by admission standards that have been lowered in order to bring more minority students to campus. The day is not far off, however, when admission standards will be lowered further due to plummeting enrollment and financial desperation in order to bring students of any demographic background to campus.
We have to force these students to take these classes! We have to force them to see how enlighten we are!
But we also have to silence any and all alternative points of view! It might lead to independent thinking!
Hitler, Stalin, Mao would all be proud.
90% of Universities are no longer institutions of Higher Learning. They have devolved into Indoctrination Camps of Higher Money!
seems to be erasing the distinction between skills and viewpoint development.
saying the right things is more important than learning the mechanics of language.
Universities have failed in changing the hearts and minds of students.
As is always the case with leftist. “Social Justice” , as a term with no meaning, so you will believe as you are told. Or ‘indoctrinated.
Iowan2, yes, what would happen to a student who accepted Hayek’s position in The Mirage of Social Justice and argued that the term is meaningless? I wonder if many of the instructors have read Hayek, or even know who he is.
Yup. And nearly always woke millennials behind it all. They are not fit for any profession that doesn’t involve a side of fries or slinging alcohol (e.g. AOC). Disgraceful, annoying, and stupid.
One of the topics “suggested” was called “Asians are people of color” so what I might do is wrote a paper on how these “people of color should be admitted to BU and other schools with the same extra points that blacks and other people of color receive. Let us see how the wokesters deal with this bit of reality. Lets watch Harvard scream.
You would fail, and no one would at bu or in the media would listen to your sad story.