“We Shouldn’t Have Done It”: The Facebook Files Confirm Censorship Extended From Official Data To Jokes

Below is my column in The Hill on the release of the “Facebook Files.” After years to refusing to release the files or answer questions on its work with the government over the censorship of its users, Facebook yielded after Congress threatened contempt sanctions. The files are chilling but familiar. They include the government’s insistence on the censoring of official and true information on the side effects of the Covid vaccines as well as the origin of the virus. At one point, Nick Clegg, the company’s president of global affairs asked “Can someone quickly remind me why we were removing—rather than demoting/labeling—claims that Covid is man made.” The Vice President in charge of content policy responded, “We were under pressure from the administration and others to do more. We shouldn’t have done it.”
COVID-19, the flu and the common cold all walk into a bar. The bartender asks, “what is this? Some kind of sick joke?”
Indeed, it is one of the many COVID-19 jokes that raged on the internet during the pandemic. What citizens did not know is that the Biden administration was tracking the laugh lines for censorship, along with other views it found neither funny nor helpful.
The newly released “Facebook Files” revealed a concerted effort by the Biden administration to censor not just false information, but also true information, along with jokes that its functionaries simply found annoying.
Months ago, I testified before Congress on censorship after Elon Musk’s release of internal Twitter communications, also known as the Twitter Files. I warned that the government was engaging in “censorship by surrogate,” using corporate allies to do indirectly what it is legally prevented from doing directly.
Facebook had refused to open its own files on government censorship efforts. That came to an end when the House Judiciary Committee finally moved to hold Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress.
The resulting Facebook Files confirmed what many of us have suspected for years. Indeed, the emails proved to be a mirror image of what had occurred at Twitter — a massive effort by the government to pressure the company to censor its critics and other dissenting voices.
Facebook executives used similar language to lament the “overwhelming” effort of the government to censor citizens and its unwillingness to take “no” for an answer.
Over at Twitter, executives described a deluge of demands for censorship from federal officials at the FBI and other agencies. One official wrote that “[t]he FBI has some folks in the Baltimore field office and at HQ that are just doing keyword searches for violations. This is probably the 10th request I have dealt with in the last 5 days.”
In January 2020, Twitter’s then-director of policy and philanthropy, Carlos Monje Jr., expressed unease about the pressure coming from the FBI. “They are probing & pushing everywhere they can (including by whispering to congressional staff),” he said.
One email from August 2022 sent “long lists of newspapers, tweets or YouTube videos” deemed to be voicing “anti-Ukraine narratives.” Even satirical and comedy sites were reportedly designated by the government for removal.
Now we know that Facebook executives were facing the same insatiable government desire for censorship. In an April 2021 email, Nick Clegg, Facebook’s president for global affairs, wrote to colleagues that Andy Slavitt, a senior adviser to Biden who was steering COVID-19 policy, “was outraged — not too strong a word to describe his reaction — that [Facebook] did not remove this post.”
The post was actually a humorous meme shared by a user named Timothy McComas. It featured actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s character from the film “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” pointing at a TV with a beer and cigarette in hand. The caption read: “10 years from now, you will be watching TV and hear…. ‘Did you or a loved one take the COVID vaccine? You may be entitled…’”
Slavitt was not amused. More importantly, he was irate that others were amused. Hundreds of thousands of others.
He explained that McComas had to be censored because such humor “demonstrably inhibits confidence in COVID vaccines amongst those the Biden Administration is trying to reach.”
At the same time, the White House was targeting those with well-founded questions over the efficacy of masks, the relative protection of natural immunities and the harm posed to children in the pandemic measures. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg wrote: “We are facing continued pressure from external stakeholders, including the [Biden] White House” to remove posts criticizing COVID-19 vaccines.
As at Twitter, the pressure on Facebook was unrelenting. Even with a massive censorship partnership in place, President Joe Biden continued to accuse Big Tech of “killing people” by not censoring more citizens. Many of those targets are now recognized as having raised valid objections, including on the origins of the virus in a Chinese lab.
An Aug. 2, 2021, Facebook email said that the company’s leadership “asked Misinfo Policy…to brainstorm some additional policy levers we can pull to be more aggressive against…misinformation. This is stemming from the continued criticism of our approach from the [Biden] administration.”
Facebook officials began to object, but continued to ban users. In one email, a vice president balked that “the [White House] has previously indicated that it thinks humor should be removed if it is premised on the vaccine having side effects, so we expect it would similarly want to see humor about vaccine hesitancy removed.”
There was to be no allowance for humor or even true information that did not advance the government’s narrative. The House has uncovered a myriad of grants given to academic and private groups to blacklist and target those with opposing views, including the posting of true information.
There was an array of government agencies targeting citizens and groups for censorship. In another hearing, I testified on efforts by Jen Easterly, who leads the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, to extend her regulatory authority by declaring that “critical infrastructure” includes “our cognitive infrastructure,” in which she saw it as her role to build “resilience to misinformation and disinformation.”
The administration also demanded the removal of “malinformation” that is “based on fact, but used out of context to mislead, harm, or manipulate.”
Government-funded groups such as the Stanford Virality Project declared that even “true stories…could fuel hesitancy” over taking the vaccine or other measures. The Twitter files showed that this included “worrisome jokes.”
The Biden administration and its allies were right about one thing: Jokes can be deadly to a censorship system. For centuries, humor has been the effective way to expose the abusive and often ridiculous efforts of censorship.
So, in an effort to make the government’s censorship listing, here is one that might resonate with the administration and its hosts on social media:
A coronavirus walks into a bar. The bartender says, “Sorry, we don’t serve viruses here!”
The coronavirus replies, “Well, you’re not a very good host!”
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law for George Washington University.
31 thoughts on ““We Shouldn’t Have Done It”: The Facebook Files Confirm Censorship Extended From Official Data To Jokes”
I was suspended/ banned from Facebook and Twitter at least a half dozen times for posts related to Covid and the vaccines. Meanwhile, my wife had gotten Covid, fully symptomatic – what I believe was the “Delta” strain – four months after our initial double-dose; without Regeneron (a twenty-four page medical form in New York) it’s doubtful she would have survived. Some months later I got what I believe was Omicron, an incredibly bad sinus infection, that lasted a full eight days… I don’t believe the vaccines aided in any way, to prevent Covid, or to prevent transmission (just ludicrous, how could a vaccine possibly prevent transmission if unable to prevent infection), nor.. act in any way to lessen or mitigate; how is such response even quantifiable, or measurable, on individual cellular level? Again, it’s just ludicrous.
Am I a conspiracy theorist? Hell no, this was our actual experience. And one seemingly shared, by the way, by virtually everyone we knew.
I believed from the very first that Covid was likely a bioweapon, likely created by the US itself, introduced and perfectly timed to coincide with Democrat failure of Trump’s second impeachment (which is precisely what happened, or precisely when it burst upon the stage). Is that conspiracy theory? Absolutely. But that’s what I believed then and that’s what I believe now. Yes, I truly believe that those who have commandeered the machinations of government are just that evil and corrupt; to deny such possibility is to deny history itself.
Furthermore, that insider talk, perception at the time (March of 2020), amongst some of the world’s most renowned medical researchers, was very likely correct – that herd immunity, as evolutionary, and inevitable, was rational course.
What I saw re Covid was the pollicization of pandemic – the first in our nation’s history – to the benefit of pharmaceuticals and political elites. At detriment to lives and economy; we suffer still. While many paid far more.
(And so, I find myself once more at risk of banishment?)
The Facebook files “include the government’s insistence on the censoring of . . .”
“If the freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.” (George Washington)
And *that* is the censor’s motivation: Keep Americans dumb, so that they remain silent in the face of tyranny.
A member within our friend and family circle has worked on both Google and Facebook facilities building infrastructure. In the case of Google, one section was fenced and guarded and it was known among workers that this particular building was being run by NSA. Facebook makes a modest amount of revenue from each of its users by targeted advertisements, however, they have a lot of users. What they have is information on all its users and massive computing power.
Is it any wonder that Google can steer searches away from damning information? They may not actually remove all of the content but it is not going to show up in an obvious place. “The best place to hide a dead body” a Google engineer once told me “is on the second page of a Google search.”
What will be the next phase of control of the populace with the advent of advanced computing systems such the evolution of A.I.? Why did Mark spend over 400 million dollars of his personal money to target key voting districts during the 2020 election. The reasons are blatantly obvious.
Buyer Beware!
Unfortunately, spirited free speech advocates with the most compelling objective evidence are spitting into the wind against the Censorship Industrial Complex. The average reader will not see the factual evidence in the MSM media, the Washington Post, the New York Times or the Associated Press. Which means that lesser media which utilizes those sources will not report the evidence either.
In the CIC universe of collaborative censorship, Professor Turley, Matt Taibbi and Glenn Greenwald do not even exist.
Stick a fork in America – because it’s cooked…
“Professor Turley . . .”
Add Michael Shellenberger to that list.