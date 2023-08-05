White Coats and Weathered Ties: Reflections on Georgetown’s 2027 Medical School Class

This weekend, I went to my first “white coat” ceremony — the traditional start of medical school for future doctors. The fact that this was the 175th anniversary of Georgetown Medical school in its historic Healy Hall was incredibly powerful. However, it was watching my eldest son, Benjamin, “coated” that made this one of the most powerful and proudest moments of my life. Leslie and I watched with our other children as Ben began his medical training as part of the Georgetown class of 2027. The ceremony in the beautiful Gaston room is filled with tradition as all of the future doctors awaited their white coats and stethoscopes. They are the gifts of prior Georgetown graduates. In the pockets of their coats, they each found a letter from a graduate written to them individually from an alumni doctor.
Dean Leon “Lee” Jones did a masterful job in capturing this moment for the students and their families. He got them to pause, to close their eyes, and take in this irreplaceable moment.
Frankly, it was hard for me to keep my composure. As he walked across the stage and I focused the camera, I realized that Ben had chosen to wear a tie that I gave him in high school. It was a tie that my father wore and gave me when I set off to become a page in Congress at age 15 — roughly five decades ago. It was threadbare and faded at points. However, it was a brilliant reminder of how he got there and who he was. We are all the sum total of everyone who came before us. Ben wanted me to know that he had not forgotten.
Yet, at that moment I knew (as I have always known) that Ben was more than a brilliant researcher with medical publications on opioid and addiction (including one published this week). He is something far more important in this world. He is a truly good man. He is everything that you would want in a doctor. He is caring and calm; intelligent and empathic. Most importantly, he is humble and thankful.
It is one of those moments you wanted but feared to come. He was setting out and you had to let go. For each parent, even in a packed hall, you were alone with a flood of memories of actual to experiential first steps that brought him to this place. He was his own man and we could no longer hover behind him to catch him any more than we could walk across that stage with him. Perhaps that is why he wore the tie. He wanted to show that was taking part of us with him. A tie, a bond, that would continue to hold us as one.
My emotions were shared by every parent in that hall as they watched their own children don their white coats. They came from countries around the world but our emotions and experiences were strikingly similar. Passing smiles and glances confirmed all that you needed to know. The mix of unbridled pride with a longing to hold onto this moment; to hold on to the kid who just yesterday seemed to be taking his first unsteady and awe-struck steps into an unknown world.
After being “coated,” we watched them take the Hippocratic Oath. In celebration of their diversity, the students then took turns reading lines from the oath in over a dozen native languages. Spoken in Korean, Turkish, Hindi, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Farsi, Hebrew, Urdu, Arabic and many languages, it reminded them of a bond to each other as healers.
The oath itself has always intrigued me. We are all familiar with the “do no harm” tenet. However, the oath has changed dramatically over the years. The original oath had references to ancient Gods and some startling lines. It began with “I swear by Apollo the physician, and Aesculapius the surgeon, likewise Hygeia and Panacea, and call all the gods and goddesses to witness, that I will observe and keep this underwritten oath, to the utmost of my power and judgment.”
It also included this obligation:
“Whatsoever house I may enter, my visit shall be for the convenience and advantage of the patient; and I will willingly refrain from doing any injury or wrong from falsehood, and (in an especial manner) from acts of an amorous nature, whatever may be the rank of those who it may be my duty to cure, whether mistress or servant, bond or free.”
The modern oath used by Georgetown still has portions that I especially like, particularly where the students must swear to not only respect and admire their professors but support them financially if needed. That is something we need to add to the oath for our law school graduations.
The students will all start on Monday morning in a long haul to earn their “long white coats.” The former dean of the medical school, Stephen Mitchell, told the students that they are all likely wondering how they made it through the brutal selection process for medical school. With over 16,000 applicants, these roughly 200 students had made the cut and some may have their self doubts. Yet, he observed, with a nod to Harry Potter, that “you do not choose the white coat, the white coat chooses you.” Perhaps, but (as Dr. Jones noted) each of these future doctors came to this moment as a result of everything and everyone that came before them. That is why that was more than just an old, faded tie.
Congratulations Class of 2027.
25 thoughts on “White Coats and Weathered Ties: Reflections on Georgetown’s 2027 Medical School Class”
Well done! Congratulations and Blessings.
Great job raising your family in these trying times, Professor. You’ve earned your “Poppa Proud” status. Enjoy!
Thank you for sharing this moving experience. Congratulations to your son and to you and your wife.
Congratulations to you and your son!
Congrats, Jonathan. Ben needs you guidance and support now more than ever given the many forces shaping the profession of medicine. I tell all trainees and not a few physicians that they should strive to walk with their patients, accompany them, journey with them, and listen to them. Given the current business landscape in medicine, these qualities are all the more pressing. That Ben is at a Jesuit medical school makes the aforementioned qualities a given in the curriculum since Jesuits follow the example of Fr Pedro Arrupe, SJ, former Superior General of the Jesuits, and Pope Francis. Ben couldn’t have picked a better medical school than a Jesuit one. Best wishes to Ben
I wish him well, Professor. 😊 I hope his future is very bright.
What a moving story about the tie. My chest vicariously swells with pride for your family legacy.
And Congratulations for your parental guidance that contributed to this accomplishment!
P.S. your son looks more Italian than you do, ha ha
Congratulations. It’s unfortunate that your son can’t share the same pride in his father’s commitment to his chosen profession.
Congrats to your son.
If only you would advocate that your politician and Fox News friends would do this…the world would be a much better place.
“Whatsoever house I may enter, my visit shall be for the convenience and advantage of the patient; and I will willingly refrain from doing any injury or wrong from falsehood, and (in an especial manner) from acts of an amorous nature, whatever may be the rank of those who it may be my duty to cure, whether mistress or servant, bond or free.”
Bob: Most politicians don’t enter the homes of constituents, but left-wing activists sure know how to line up outside the homes of SCOTUS justices or opposing parties, and make a scene/wreak havoc, don’t they?
What an ugly comment to such a wonderful story.
But, consider who it is coming from.
@Bob
What a bitter, awful thing to say. Your world must be a *ton* of fun with an attitude like that. Maybe next time you’ll decide shared joy is more important than contrariness or derision simply because it is.
Interesting. I was pointing out the hope for humanity to treat others with respect, as the quote points out. JT supports his idea of free speech where one persons speech evokes violent action against others. I was simply pointing out this dichotomy of this thought with his support for his son to treat others with respect contradicts his support of so many on the right that want to do violence against others. Your comments show how prevalent the hate is on the right. I say all should be supportive, you respond with what a disgusting statement. We’re screwed. JTs next post even support the president to tell lies to stay in power. Does he support his son to tell lies to patients?
Thank you, Jonathan, for sharing your family story and my very best to your son Ben !
Congratulations! Also, your touching piece made me cry, remembering the pride (and yes, the grief) in the letting go of our young adult children.
Congratulations and all the best for your son.
Congratulations to the Turley family!
Thanks for sharing. Touching tribute. Buona fortuna a Ben!
Congratulations to the family. You made me cry; thanks for sharing!
A beautiful story, well told.
Professor Turley, your post and your tribute to your son was touching. As a retired family physician I am saddened to observe how many of my honored profession have either forgotten or never learned that our primary obligation is to serve our patients with compassion and humility, not to serve governmental edicts and bureaucrats, or the medical establishment. May God bless young Dr. Turley as he fairly soon begins to serve thousands upon thousands of often hurting human beings
Nicely done Professor
“It is one of those moments you wanted but feared to come. He was setting out and you had to let go.” Many of us have experienced, are now experiencing, or will soon experience this exact moment. Beautifully described Professor and thank you for finding adequate words. Authentic reasons to be proud.
Congrats to the entire Turley family!!!!
Many congratulations to your son, and to you. Great moment and thanks for sharing.