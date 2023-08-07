Russian Soprano Sues the Metropolitan Opera Over Ukraine-Linked Termination

When Russia invaded Ukraine, we discussed how various Russian artists, athletes, and performers were blacklisted or fired for not publicly condemning the invasion or Vladimir Putin. Artists and athletes turned on their colleagues and forced them to change their political views as a condition for singing, playing or writing. Now, Soprano Anna Netrebko is suing the Metropolitan Opera and its general manager Peter Gelb for defamation, breach of contract and other violations linked to her termination.
Netrebko’s termination followed the invasion in 2022 after Gelb had demanded she repudiate Russia President Vladimir Putin. If true, Gelb should himself be fired. Conditioning performances on adhering to a political viewpoint is an outrageous denial of free speech and artistic freedom. Indeed, it is precisely the type of abuses that define the authoritarianism of Putin and his regime. For centuries, artists have fought for the freedom to create regardless of their political viewpoints.
Gelb is accused of doing precisely what studios and companies did to socialists and communists in the 1950s in demanding that they renounce their political beliefs if they wanted to write, sing, or act.
None of this seems to matter to the Met’s loyal supporters in New York. The American Guild of Musical Artists filed a grievance on Netrebko’s behalf and the arbitrator found that the Met violated the union’s collective bargaining agreement when it canceled her contracts to appear in Verdi’s “Don Carlo” and “La Forza del Destino” and Giordano’s ”Andrea Chénier.” She was awarded $209,103.48.
Yet, Gelb was retained as general manager of the Met.
Netrebko now alleges ”severe mental anguish and emotional distress” that included “depression, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety, and emotional pain and suffering.”
She says that she is being blackballed due to her refusal to adhere to the political viewpoints of Gelb and the Met. She alleges that Gelb and the Met fueled protests against her and destroyed her reputation.
The loss is to the art world. This not only bars a talented artist, but embraces the same intolerance from the Red Scare period. It is an all-too-familiar story as many on the left embrace censorship and blacklists to silence those with opposing views. They support one of the great artistic institutions in the world, but now effectively support a political litmus test for artists.
18 thoughts on “Russian Soprano Sues the Metropolitan Opera Over Ukraine-Linked Termination”
In the early 1990s, there was a wave of newly available Russian singers who were suddenly the flavor of the month in the United States, blocking opportunities for young American singers. I remember attending one performance and hearing the soprano squeak out extreme high notes I could hit reliably at any hour of the day or night, sick or well, but she was being highly touted at the time. The Met itself has never been fair. The great Beverly Sills was kept out for years until her worldwide renown embarrassed the Met into giving her a debut late in her career. Now, many singers face barriers be aid DEI initiatives. Opera is not a level playing field, though its barriers to entry are high. To pretend otherwise is ridiculous. The Met’s actions here may indeed be wrong in principle, but they are certainly nothing new. I have always thought Ms. Netrebko’s voice too heavy for some of the roles she sings, but she should not be excluded for these reasons. That said, the Met gave her a tremendous platform for a very long time.
She’s obviously being punished for wrong-think. Whatever, we’re ALL rooting for Russia in their proxy war that the US started.
And even the war rationale is hardly as one sided as war propaganda’s false trumpets blare.
What an appropriate opera clip. We have a “civil war” brewing in our nation, and this opera is about the end of the English Civil War.
Agree with most of the viewpoints above. Economic sanctions against the state (Russia) are ok and a matter of policy as are sanctioning the oligarchs who support him and finance him as well as gain from Putin’s rogue state. This action is the same as sewing a star of david on a jew’s clothes and imprisoning japanese americans who also lost jobs and property. Also the same as firing conservatives or not letting them speak. Artistic expression and free speech are the same. Not just for the elite influencers who think they run this country
“Netrebko now alleges ”severe mental anguish . . .”
Seriously?!
Whatever anguish she’s suffered is a mere pittance to the horrific suffering caused by her “hero.”
Her hero? When did she ever claim that? I tell you that I have far more respect for Putin than Biden. Should I lose my job too?
Did you ever consider that her failure to renounce Putin may be a reasonable fear for her life? She would be then considered his enemy publicly.
“Indeed, it is precisely the type of abuses that define the authoritarianism of Putin and his regime.” (JT)
You’re conflating two fundamentally different situations, based on an inapt moral equivalence.
“If true, Gelb should himself be fired.” (JT)
I respectfully disagree.
If you support a butcher, you pay the price.
(I love Netrebko’s singing and performance. Her politics, not so much.)
Many musicians have faced similar experiences with the DIE–oops, I meant DEI–initiatives at major symphonies. Some have chosen to quit or retire early over being forced into these classes and required to play music by “under-represented” composers. Forget merit.
Fascinating books etc out there from admired places, Universities and such about ” goals” to make orchestras ” more representative”, right after Hitler took over, which hardened into quotas the following year, which then hardened into excluding the Jews altogether. People are so lazy about reading history they see no risk of that happening here. Remember the Reich’s whole pitch was not about Kosher dill pickles , it was about ” reparations”, ” righting wrongs”. Read some books, people. Now as then : Huh ??? ” Reparations ? Righting wrongs ?
Netrebko is no more morally compromised than Gelb who protected James Levine for years despite the ample evidence that the conductor was a serial child abuser of the worst sort
Her beliefs should not affect her employment. If the consumers reject her, that should be a factor but the Met should not be trying to compel speech pro or con.
The modern day McCarthyism has been in force for some time now. This is not new.
Beautiful voice, beautiful woman. Keep after “Woke Gelb”. Good news is she is appreciated all over the world with performance dates ib France, Italy, Germany and S America.
Good for her! I hope she prevails. The long arms of the EU & NATO should never be allowed to suppress our civil liberties in any manner.
Same has happened to pianist Valentina Lititsa; Toronto Symphony Orchestra cancelled her engagements
France, Germany and Italy are all EU countries. How do you condemn the EU for a policy and then compliment the same entity for not following the Met?