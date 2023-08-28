University of South Carolina Student Killed in Possible Castle Doctrine Case

A terrible tragedy has befallen the University of South Carolina after sophomore Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, 20, was shot and killed on the front porch of a house in Columbia. He was reportedly trying to enter the wrong home near the campus around 2 am. Donofrio lived at a house on the same street. It is an all-too-familiar pattern that we often discuss in my torts class where people are confused and try to enter the wrong home.
(A) A person is presumed to have a reasonable fear of imminent peril of death or great bodily injury to himself or another person when using deadly force that is intended or likely to cause death or great bodily injury to another person if the person:
(1) against whom the deadly force is used is in the process of unlawfully and forcefully entering, or has unlawfully and forcibly entered a dwelling, residence, or occupied vehicle, or if he removes or is attempting to remove another person against his will from the dwelling, residence, or occupied vehicle; and
(2) who uses deadly force knows or has reason to believe that an unlawful and forcible entry or unlawful and forcible act is occurring or has occurred.
(B) The presumption provided in subsection (A) does not apply if the person:
(1) against whom the deadly force is used has the right to be in or is a lawful resident of the dwelling, residence, or occupied vehicle including, but not limited to, an owner, lessee, or titleholder; or
(2) sought to be removed is a child or grandchild, or is otherwise in the lawful custody or under the lawful guardianship, of the person against whom the deadly force is used; or
(3) who uses deadly force is engaged in an unlawful activity or is using the dwelling, residence, or occupied vehicle to further an unlawful activity; or
(4) against whom the deadly force is used is a law enforcement officer who enters or attempts to enter a dwelling, residence, or occupied vehicle in the performance of his official duties, and he identifies himself in accordance with applicable law or the person using force knows or reasonably should have known that the person entering or attempting to enter is a law enforcement officer.
(C) A person who is not engaged in an unlawful activity and who is attacked in another place where he has a right to be, including, but not limited to, his place of business, has no duty to retreat and has the right to stand his ground and meet force with force, including deadly force, if he reasonably believes it is necessary to prevent death or great bodily injury to himself or another person or to prevent the commission of a violent crime as defined in Section 16-1-60.
(D) A person who unlawfully and by force enters or attempts to enter a person’s dwelling, residence, or occupied vehicle is presumed to be doing so with the intent to commit an unlawful act involving force or a violent crime as defined in Section 16-1-60.
(E) A person who by force enters or attempts to enter a dwelling, residence, or occupied vehicle in violation of an order of protection, restraining order, or condition of bond is presumed to be doing so with the intent to commit an unlawful act regardless of whether the person is a resident of the dwelling, residence, or occupied vehicle including, but not limited to, an owner, lessee, or titleholder.
39 thoughts on “University of South Carolina Student Killed in Possible Castle Doctrine Case”
I can speak of experience being awaken at 3:00 am by an young man being very intoxicated trying to come into my house. I live alone and fell asleep on the couch in my den with the TV on like I usually do. A young man came through the backyard and into the enclosed sun room via an unlocked door and was trying to come through a glass door that leads into the den. It was locked. He was raddling the door when I woke up and saw him through the glass door. I yelled at him and then when down the hallway to get my shotgun which I keep loaded with the first shot being bird shot and the second round being double buckshot. My adrenaline was running so high that I pick up and old pellet gun thinking I had the shotgun. At the same time I called 911. I scared off the young man and the sheriffs came. The deputy sheriff looking at the situation said I would have been justified to shoot the intruder. That would have been a life changing event even though I am a Veteran. An hour later the sheriff found the intoxicated man coming back with a friend to get his car that he abandoned down the road. It turned out that he worked for a old friend of mine’s landscaping business. I am glad I did not grab the shotgun. I now live in fear that one night I will wake up with someone standing over me. You never know what you will do if you are awaked from a dead sleep and in a stupor.
We all realize Ashley Babbitt was doing a home invasion no?
I live in a community where many arrive for summer jobs, often from other countries, and it’s not unusual for some to really struggle to find their new lodgings (drunk or not) in the spring/early summer. In short, it’s not all that unusual to have a disoriented kid thinking they live in your house. If people were trigger happy here there’d be several scenarios like this every summer season.
I wonder what Prof Turley’s take on this is? The primary antagonists lately have been Justices Samuel Alito Jr. and Elena Kagan.
I would like to see/read more information before making an assessment.
It is tragic.
A ‘Reasonable Person’ and proficiently trained and disciplined Gun Owner knows not to shoot at shadows, that is to say You Identify Your Target before discharging the Weapon.
It just common sense. [Example] A husband wakes up in the in the wee hours of the morning 3:00am because he suddenly remembered that the Lawn Sprinkler was left on. So he goes down the stairs and out the front door to the hose bib and turns off the Water. He comes back up the stoop and through the front door and “BANG!”. He’s shoot with his own .40 Caliber S&W straight through the Heart. In the last 30 seconds of his life, lying there in the foyer, the lights come on, and there he sees just before his passing, His Wife. He’s gone and She’s is weeping & wailing like Baptist at a Funeral. She won ‘The Last Argument’.
The moral of the story, clearly Identify Your Target before you Pull the Trigger. Also examine what is beyond the Target area, Calculate what You may hit if you miss your target. (also keeping your gun away from your Wife is a good idea)
Not all States have ‘Stand Your Ground Laws”, 11 have “Duty to Retreat” Laws.
Stand Your Ground vs. Castle Doctrine
The castle doctrine is similar to stand your ground but is typically limited to real property, including one’s home or business. The idea is that people have a right to be safe and secure within their own homes (or “castles”) and thus should not have to retreat from their homes to be safe. This means homeowners in states that recognize the castle doctrine can use lethal force against trespassers to prevent imminent death or serious bodily harm.
There are to many Knee Jerk and Stupidity Shootings going on.
https://www.findlaw.com/criminal/criminal-law-basics/stand-your-ground-laws.html
This is what happens when you don’t have any requirements for training or no experience whatsoever with firearms and their proper use.
In states where these kinds of laws are on the books training and clear understanding of what you can and cannot do with that firearm according to these laws should be mandatory. Making that mandatory is not an infringement on the right to bear arms. That would be a common sense approach to this problem.
I hate to be trite, but “nothing good ever happens after midnight” is a saying because it is true. Sad for all involved.
There is a common belief that gun ownership makes you safer. At least that is the argument by many of the 2nd amendment advocates in sate legislatures. But is that true?
This article is a bit dated but I believe the general shape of the curve remains true today.
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/02/chart-of-day-the-link-between-gun-ownership-and-gun-deaths/
Using firearm stats that include suicide when referencing public safety is disingenuous, at best.
Look at Idaho on that graph – looks like a terrifyingly unsafe place to go – you’re 50% more likely to be gunned down there than in MD, DC, IL – lolol.
Using anything from the WEF is outright laughable, of course they are for anything that furthers the domestication of humans across the planet to benefit a very small group of people – that is solely why the organization exists.
I believe the basic fact of more guns equals more gun deaths is true. Yes this includes suicide. But think for a second. We live in a society where most people live in close proximity to thousands if not millions of other people. How many people do you know? I mean really know? So one day, the person around the block from you receives one of your items from the mail. Being the good citizen this person is they take this piece of mail to your house. This person also being conscience of crime in the neighborhood straps on his gun to his hip to keep him and the neighborhood safe. Your doorbell rings, you peak out your window and only catch a glimpse of a person standing on your doorstep with a gun strapped to their waist. You are scared, You grab your gun, open the door, the person raises their hand with an envelope in it. Knowing this person has a gun you raise your gun and shoot them before they can do or say anything. Justified? According to the law (in some states) you are justified because it is your doorstep and you are scared.
Open carry is the popular thing among many 2nd amendment advocates where they say guns for all makes us safe. But how do you tell a good guy with a gun from a bad guy with a gun? All the law requires (in many states) is that you are afraid. So by this standard you can walk around and shoot anyone you want (within reason) if you say you were scared.
Is this really the type of society you want to have?
Idaho has a gun ownership rate of 57% (1,026,000) and MD (1,020,000 guns) has 17%, according to internet (2019).
In 2019 there were 255 gun deaths in ID, 233 suicides, 14 accidents, 18 homicides (0.001% gun homicide rate).
In 2019 there were 757 gun deaths in MD, 268 suicides, 21 accidents, 468 homicides (0.008% gun homicide rate).
Effectively the same number of guns and gun suicides/accident, but vastly different homicide rate. Guns aren’t the common denominator in gun homicides.
I want to live in a society where I don’t have to deal with violent criminals, which is why I don’t live in blue city.
Patients die in hospitals on a daily basis. All patients are fed hospital food. Therefore the increased death in hospitals comes from hospital food. That is your logic.
No, the argument is that more guns makes you safer. I have read and heard state legislators say this. But the stats say more guns makes for more gun deaths. Simple correlation really.
Now you may argue that guns are a necessary item for survival just like food. I think that is a pretty poor analogy. Guns in our society are not necessary for survival. If we have come to that point, our society is doomed.
Bill,
Not sure if you have been paying attention but our society is doomed.
Washington state has seen a over dose rate jump 28% from March22 to March23.
Crime has skyrocketed in major cities.
Gang related gun deaths are common in some cities like Chicago.
People cannot define what a woman is. And they are college educated.
Despite all the evidence, some are calling for reinstating mask mandates and social distancing again.
Our society is circling the drain. At any given time we are three days from chaos.
So, yes, a gun is necessary for survival.
“Not sure if you have been paying attention but our society is doomed.”
This view is so sad. so so sad. Such a pessimistic view on life. I really feel sorry for you and anyone near you. Life is wonderful, so full of wonderful things and people. If you think we are already doomed, please take your guns and a bit of food and hide in your bunker. Society will be better off for your action.
Not at all.
Just doing the analysis based on the information we see and read in the news.
A lot of my neighbors think an feel the same way. We can define what a woman is. We help each other and even people we do not know around here. We just had a birthday party for a friend. Good times all around.
Sure. I will have my guns and my food. No worries here.
If there are zero guns, there will be zero deaths from guns.
If there are a million guns in the hands of a million good people, there will be little death.
If there are 100 guns in the hands of killers, there will be a lot of deaths.
We then get to the benefits of guns. Many lives are saved because good people carry guns. You don’t include that in your statistics.
Bad people will use whatever weapons they can get their hands on.
I advocate that people who hate the ownership of guns by other people place a sign on their lawns saying gun-free zone. Check the statistics afterward and see who was invaded.
I live much of my time in a state where guns are permitted. Most of the people in my area carry guns. We don’t have many problems.
From what I read Chicago is gun-free, yet a lot of kids are killed by guns. Shootings are almost a daily event. Doesn’t that tell you anything?
“We then get to the benefits of guns. Many lives are saved because good people carry guns. You don’t include that in your statistics.” Incorrect, those stats are included. They did not take out incidents where a gun was used for good. This was all gun related deaths.
No doubt, many lives are saved. Many lives are also lost. How many tragic gun deaths do we read about on a weekly basis where a kid gets a gun and kills a sibling, playmate, parent, etc.? Happens all the time. And how many times have read about a stand your ground law that killed someone that made a mistake?
“From what I read Chicago is gun-free, yet a lot of kids are killed by guns. Shootings are almost a daily event. Doesn’t that tell you anything?” Yep, more guns = more gun deaths.
How are you going to get the criminals to obey some gun confiscation law?
S. Meyer,
Criminals, by their nature do not obey laws.
Even if by something short of a miracle they could get all law abiding citizens to turn in their guns, the criminals would still have them and embolden to use them more so on a disarmed population.
Also, criminals still wanting guns, creates a new revenue stream for the cartels running our southern border. Not only would we have the illegal migrant crisis, the drug crisis but then a in flow of guns to those criminals in cities like Chicago.
Bill, I note that after I spent the time providing you a link to John Solomon’s most recent posts and I think, another recent post, I heard nothing. When you ask for something, and it is provided for you, the least a polite person can do is acknowledge receipt of the information.
I am not asking you to agree with Solomon, only to look at how he documents what he says with the pertinent data. That is something you don’t do. If you did, the discussions would be interesting because both sides would deal with solid facts. Presently, the progressive side is dealing with fantasy and statistically unreliable data.
Bill, do you note that in leftist NYC crime has risen and people are not safe? Is that because of more guns on the street or because the left permits crime to occur? Some people were murdered after a person was released from jail without bail. What do you have to say?
Bill, there were no changes in gun laws in San Fransisco, yet companies are moving out. That includes stores such as pharmacies that people have a great need for.
Leftism is causing the crime in San Fransisco, not guns. What do you have to say?
” But the stats say more guns makes for more gun deaths. Simple correlation really.”
No, Bill, they don’t. The stats you look at are not selective. Therefore, they show correlation, not causation.
“Now you may argue that guns are a necessary item for survival just like food. I think that is a pretty poor analogy. “
I don’t argue guns are more necessary than food. But that is another generalization that provides information that can easily be turned. On the battlefield, guns are more important than a peanut butter sandwich, which one can have after the battle ends. Do you see how valueless your statement is?
“Guns in our society are not necessary for survival.”
Somebody doesn’t watch the news, or wishes to evade it.
Was the student knocking on the door saying things like “come on guys, let me in” or was he trying to kick the door in while yelling obesities and threats through the door? Did the home owner wake up to someone pounding on the door and shot through it without any attempt to communicate?
I certainly hope the home owner attempted to communicate with the student a few times giving the student a reasonable chance to walk away before shooting through the door. Maybe this home owner tried to communicate with the student, I don’t know at this point in time. Maybe the student actually broke through the door and the home owner shot him when the door was open and he fell backward on the front porch. Aside from the law, there isn’t enough information provided by authorities to make any kind of moral judgement about the action of the home owner.
In my opinion; I understand the law but regardless of legalities, there are reasonable efforts that individuals should take to at least attempt communication especially when the possibility of a threat is blocked by a physical door thus making the threat not imminent, this would be the humane thing to do. This may not make a legal difference the way some laws are written but it does makes a moral difference.
The reporting says the student was shot trying to enter the home. But it doesn’t say whether the homeowner shot thru the door or opened the door and shot him. The student never made it past the porch. It’s likely the homeowner shot him thru the door if he was still attempting to get in.
The homeowner called 911 (or the cops direct) and then called again later after the shots were fired. There are plenty of unanswered questions.
Circumstances lean towards the young man being very intoxicated to the point he could not find his way home.
So at 2AM…you are awakened from your peaceful slumber by some unknown person attempting a forced entry into your domicile.
At that point the Victim (the home owner) is confronted with a hurried reaction to what is a violent crime under the State Law. (Burglary/Breaking and Entering).
If South Carolina Law is similar to North Carolina Law then the issue of it being a dwelling house during the hours of darkness when occupants are normally asleep….that connotes aggravating circumstances that affords the Victim greater latitude.
To take another Human’s life is probably the most serious decision we can be confronted with in life.
I would hope the Victim felt endangered (or that his family was….) by the dead Kid’s actions and that there is physical evidence to substantiate his account.
That does not matter much due to the South Carolina laws posted by the Professor.
We all must take responsibilities for our actions….trying to forcefully enter a strangers home at 2AM is an act fraught with peril….and rightfully does in South Carolina.
The Home Owner will now have to live with his conscience no matter what the Legal System decides…..and so does everyone who is suffering from the loss of this young Man.
Hopefully, this tragedy will bring home the message that allowing yourself to become impaired to the point you cannot find “home” is a very bad thing to do.
Now we wait…..for the truth of the circumstances to be reported following a proper investigation of what led to the shooting and to what extent the Student provoked the shooting.
My question as an investigator would focus upon the Student’s impairment (if any) and the actual events at the scene of the shooting….did the Victim call the Police, was the Student outside or inside, and just how violent was the Student’s actions, and did he pose an immediate threat to the Victim.
I would want to determine “why” the Victim decided to shoot the Student and the exact manner and circumstances how it happened.
State Law, on the initial account of the event, favors the Home Owner and not the Student.
Hopefully a thorough investigation can answer the many questions you raise.
2am in a college town frequently means coming home from the bars, so without further information I would speculate — and it’s only speculation — that alcohol may have contributed to the deceased having attempted to enter the wrong building. If so, chalk another death up to John Barleycorn.
That was my first thought, as well.
Thise below, already castigating an unidentified shooter would do well to remember that they know absolutely nothing about him or her, their home, their lives, their experiences. Perhaps they have small children to protect, perhaps they’ve been threatened by another individual and feared it was that person trying to break in and do them harm.
It was 2 AM, people! Someone unauthorized was trying to enter their home!
And yes, it’s a tragedy, but, like all tragedies,it’s the flaw of the central character which brought his downfall. He was, for whatever reason, trying to enter a house he had no right to enter.
I’ll never forget coming home with my (single) mother one evening past dark. The nearest neighbors were over a mile away on a gravel road in the heart of Appalachia.
There sitting at the kitchen table was Otis, a completely illiterate old moonshiner who lived up in the hills in a ‘shanty’ shack of old boards and discarded newspaper he used for insulation.
My mother, who knew Otis, said ‘Now Otis you know you’re not supposed to be here”. Otis, clearly past inebriated on a fresh run of Shine, looked up at mom grinning and said’ “Mabel, you sure do have purtty house”.
note. even at that young age (11 yr) I had a gun (for squirrels and such) .. . but never thought it would be necessary to shoot Otis.
Moral of story: throw out the Tv, eat a few peaches and move to the country.
*living in the city now, I no longer bother with guns .. . and count on my charm, good looks and a long tongue to resolve conflicts.
But this was in the evening, not the wee hours, and the invader was known to you.
Imagine being awakened by violent battering of your door, calling the police, they don’t come quickly, the batttering continues. We do not know whether the young man actually breached the house – he may have.
*moved from the city to the country a long time ago; as a single, aging woman, I keep a loaded six-gun by my bed, and readily to hand. I’ve never had to use it.
Very tragic indeed, but would I have done the same thing? Probably. My guess is at 2:00 in the morning, this student was probably impaired- is that the fault of the homeowner? In today’s world the bad actors are starting to outnumber the good ones and unfortunately you have to assume that someone is up to no good trying to enter your home in the middle of the night.
Apart from any legal protections homeowners enjoy they also have a moral responsibility to use lethal force judiciously.
That sentiment is somewhat like the article’s comment, “Critics of these laws have long maintained that they encourage the use of deadly force when the common law offers ample protections.” Aside from the last laughable bit about ample protection via common law, I cannot imagine that most people want to shoot and kill someone, even if they are entering their house – I believe that most people pull the trigger only when they believe it is their only option. YMMV.
To argue the judgement of the ‘defender’ of the home is moot. That individual will have to live with it. It is what it is. Either change the law or live with its consequences.