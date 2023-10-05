Hunter Biden’s New Sobriety Defense Lifts the Blackout Dates on Addiction

Below is my column in The Messenger on Hunter Biden’s curious new defense in the federal gun case: he had a moment of sobriety just before he signed his gun form. It appears that the defense is lifting Hunter’s blackout dates on his long addiction defense.
Here is the column:
Hunter Biden returned to court today on the felony indictment for his possession of a handgun, including allegations that he lied on an Oct.12, 2018, form by denying that he was a drug user. His counsel is expected to continue to insist that the form was accurate because Hunter had ended his addiction to drugs and alcohol.
The problem for the case is that Hunter and his counsel appear to have an elastic calendar on his addiction, depending on its value in a given case or controversy.
The indictment alleges Biden certified on a federally mandated form “that he was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious.”
However, Biden’s counsel, Abbe Lowell, maintained that “at the time that he purchased this gun, I don’t think there’s evidence that that’s when he was suffering.” Lowell said that Biden had already emerged from rehabilitation when he signed the form.
That is a shift from the previous year during which Hunter’s addiction was used as a final line of defense. At the start of this scandal, many in the media insisted that Hunter was a legitimate businessman who brought his skills and expertise to foreign businesses.
As it became clear that Hunter acquired millions in a raw influence-peddling scheme, many turned to the addiction defense. Hunter released a book, Beautiful Things: A Memoir, that was heralded by many as a brave account of his drug addiction. Reviewers gushed about “an astonishingly candid and brave book about loss, human frailty, wayward souls, and hard-fought redemption.”
I called it the “the 7% solution“: Suddenly, Hunter’s addiction to cocaine and other drugs was the conversation stopper for anyone who did not want to seem insensitive to the struggles of an addict. Gone was the president’s past mantra that “my son did nothing wrong” and, instead, in an 2022 interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, the president declared that Hunter “fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it.”It was all about addiction … until now, apparently, it isn’t any longer.
Even before the latest calendar correction, the addiction defense only heightened the concerns over corrupt influence-peddling. When foreign figures were giving him millions of dollars, Hunter admits that he was a crack addict and alcoholic, writing in his book that “Drinking a quart of vodka a day by yourself in a room is absolutely, completely debilitating” as was “smoking crack around the clock.”
Yet Hunter was not some junkie in Times Square snatching purses to feed his addiction. He was flying around the world, vacuuming up millions and, according to House Republicans, allegedly distributing the money to various Biden family members through a labyrinth of shell companies and accounts. The addiction defense also begged the question: Why would these corrupt figures want an addict on their boards or involved in their businesses?
Nevertheless, the media embraced the troubled-son-of-the-president narrative. The prostitutes, the tax evasion, the gun violations, and other alleged crimes were just the face of the addiction.
Now, however, we are told that Hunter surfaced in sobriety just in time to sign a federal gun form.
The problem is that Hunter’s book discusses how his addiction continued into his father’s presidential campaign and required an intervention by his family. He said that, despite attacks from the Trump campaign and the liability to his father’s campaign, he remained an addict in 2019. (The gun form, remember, was signed in late 2018.)
There is an added problem with moving back the calendar date of his addiction. It would mean that Hunter no longer has the “7% solution” to other problems.
For example, in the summer of 2019, Hunter allegedly continued to receive huge transfers of money from Chinese sources. Notably, House Republicans say, he received two wire transfers totaling $260,000 that listed President Biden’s Delaware home as the beneficiary address for the funds.
Yet, in October 2019, a few months later, Hunter denied the receipt of any such money from China — echoing the repeated denials of his father. When ABC News asked if he received any money from the Chinese deals, Hunter said “no, no.” He was then asked, “Not one cent?” and replied “Not one cent.”
That was a dead-cold sober lie.
Starting today, the Biden campaign undoubtedly will try to thread this needle. It is the criminal defense version of airline blackout dates where you cannot make allegations against Hunter when he was allegedly blacked-out with drugs: While he was still influence-peddling on a global scale, those dates are addiction dates.
However, it turns out that Oct. 12, 2018, was a moment of sobriety — and thus Hunter apparently was telling the truth in denying the use of drugs.
In his book, Hunter wrote that he has never used the tragedies of his life as an excuse for his addiction because “that would be a cop-out.” Indeed, in a change for his counsel and the media alike, sobriety is now Hunter’s final line of defense.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
13 thoughts on “Hunter Biden’s New Sobriety Defense Lifts the Blackout Dates on Addiction”
What’s clear here is how tough it is to prove someone’s addicted because the disease of addiction (like many truly perplexing conflicts) functions on several levels at the same time. Seems you’re trying to highlight physical sobriety as the absolute determiner, Jon, which is a bold attempt at trying to quantify the disease, albeit a quite limited one…
Addicts don’t immediately get mentally stable just by the removal of the substance causing the physical addiction. Many psychological and emotional barriers to include in the recovery process beginning at the point of physical sobriety….
To those who don’t understand the disease, physical sobriety will be the only way to define their understanding. Hunter very well could’ve been physically sober when he applied for the gun license and then relapsed soon thereafter. Basically it just points to the flimsy-ness of the charge overall.
eb
If you expect the solutions to your problems to be free of cost, then do not expect to be taken seriously.
These people are ridiculous, and disgusting. Redefining low seems to be the core mission of the modern left. The elite faction of the dems have always been this arrogant and selfish; in 2023 the rest have been hoodwinked into thinking they are standing shoulder to shoulder with them. Unbelievable.
A couple of questions…..
What Residential Address did Hunter use on that Federal Form that he lied about his drug use?
Who was the source of those illegal drugs?
Why has there been no attempt to track down the Dealers and interview them?
If Hunter used a bogus residential address or made any other false statement then those are crimes as well as lying about his drug use.
Why is it the Republicans in Congress are asking and finding answers to all of this and the DOJ/FBI/IRS, and of course US Attorney (now Special Prosecutor) Weiss not done so in the five years they have been going after Hunter?
Should people who pay more taxes have more of a say on how those taxes are spent than someone who pays little taxes?
Should someone who paid $1.99 in income taxes have any influence or control over the entire Treasury? Is it communistic for such a person who paid next to nothing in taxes to refer to it as “OUR MONEY”? Should such a person have any say on whether any tax dollars go to Ukraine or not? Should the people who actually pay the tax dollars get to decide whether they go to Ukraine or not, instead of keyboard warriors in the mother’s basement who want to control a treasury they didn’t even contribute to? What if those who paid millions in tax dollars don’t mind seeing them going to Ukraine?
𝐈𝐓’𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐮𝐧 – 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐩𝐢𝐝!
𝐂𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬 & 𝐒𝐲𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐔𝐬𝐞
By: Editorial Staff ~ Jun 29, 2023
[LINK://] americanaddictioncenters.org/cocaine-treatment/signs
𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐣𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐚 (𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐝) 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦?
By: Dan Wagener, M.A. Edited by: Wendy Manwarren Generes ~ Sep 13, 2022
[LINK://] americanaddictioncenters.org/marijuana-rehab/how-long-system-body
I’d like to know How Hunter Biden got passed the SF-85/SF-86 process, and Who it was that passed/allowed him to get a free-pass.
If you are Flying around on Air Force #1 and sitting next to the V.P./President, or in the Residence of the White House or Home where Secret and Top Secret Confidential Documents are stored,
don’t you think that a Security Background check would be required.
This isn’t a Goof-Up, it’s a National Tragedy that has brought direct implications regarding China and Ukraine/Russia.
There’s more of your ‘Collusion’ Hillary.
Re:
The SF-86 is used for all security clearance determinations, including Secret and Top Secret clearances. The forms are similar. The SF-85 requires slightly different information in terms of reporting dates, so pay attention to how far back you’re required to list information such as criminal or employment history.
https://news.clearancejobs.com/2018/03/08/whats-difference-sf86-sf85/
Does Rand Paul represent ALL taxpayers, or just the ones in his district?
The blatant lying from the left has reached a sickening level of absurdity.
-Hunter received $260,000 from China with Joe’s home as the beneficiary address because Hunter was an addict that was living there due to the pandemic (which hadn’t arrived yet)?
-Hunter never received one cent from China.
-The DOJ sat on Hinter’s tax cases for 5 years as the SOL lapsed because they were “investigating”.
-Biden didn’t know he had Classified Documents in his house, ate his Chinese supported “think” tank and at his office and yet the Special Prosecutor has taken no action yet. As Trump is already indicted.
-Biden and his spokeditz say he isn’t harming our energy efforts as Biden also says he will end fossil fuels.
-Joe never spoke to his son about business. and Joe saying Hunter never received one cent from China.
-Jamaal Bowman thought he could open a door by pulling a fire alarm…as Katherine Clark was on the House floor trying to forestall a vote, a vote that Bowman also wanted to stall.
-The border is secure.
-The economy is strong.
-Yesterday KJP stated that the Republicans are responsible for carjackings in DC because they didn’t support the Presidents Recovery Act. A bill that DID PASS and did so with Republican support???
-Joe Biden DECREED that he is “giving” another NINE BILLION in student loan relief because this is somehow not what the COURT said he could not do.
-When gas prices go down it is because of Biden, when they go up a president can’t have any effect on gas prices.
They think we are dumb, they send a spokeswoman out there to tell us blatant lies with no pushback from the “reporters”, an no comment from any other media besides Fox News and on here we have liars that repeat all of these moronic lies that make it like trying to argue with someone that says 2 + 2 isn’t 4 or that day is night. They are Orwellian and it is truly getting scary.
Turkey is taking quite a few liberties with the facts.
“Hunter received $260,000 from China with Joe’s home as the beneficiary address because Hunter was an addict that was living there due to the pandemic (which hadn’t arrived yet)?”
That’s not true. He was living at his father’s house because of his divorce.
Just because he was at Joe Biden’s home doesn’t prove the money was going to the president. The money is still wired to Hunter’s accounts not his father’s.
The gun charge will still be very difficult to prosecute since the fifth circuit ruling stating that prohibition of gun purchases because someone had an addiction is unconstitutional. Whether he was an addict or off drugs at the time of purchase is irrelevant.
No crimes were committed while he had the weapon and he only had it for 11 days. It’s going to be very very difficult for the special counsel to prove the purchase was illegal with the fifth circuit ruling. The charge of lying on the form will be moot because of the fifth circuit ruling. Turley seems to be ignoring that potential problem for the prosecution.
O, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive!
Walter Scott
Still holds true.
If Hunter becomes a convicted felon, then I believe he looses the right to possess a firearm.
Putting aside the absurdity of this defense as a practical matter, proving that an applicant was addicted to drugs is a tough job. Assuming he was addicted as all addicts and alcoholics are, was he high when he filled out the application? What is the period of sobriety that a defendant must experience before he can buy a gun? And so what if the government shows picutres of Hunter clad in crazy get ups or puts his book into evidence. They sill have to prove that he was addicted/high at the time he filled out the application. Without a drug test, i think he walks.
Even with a drug test, he walks. You know it. We all know it.