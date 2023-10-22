No, Congress Should Not Expel the Squad

Below is my column in the Daily Beast on the call from Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) to expel members of the Squad from Congress. Five members recently made public comments against Israel at rallies in Washington: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Similar to calls from Democrats to disqualify Republicans for their support of Donald Trump’s election claims, the move against the far left members would establish a dangerous precedent for Congress. It would also devastate both free speech and democratic values.
Here is the column:
This weekend, presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) became the latest figure in Washington to call for the expulsion of members of Congress for their controversial views.
In a New York Post op-ed, Scott cites pro-Palestinian or anti-Israel statements of members of “the Squad” as examples of officials giving “aid and comfort” to Hamas.
Expulsion and disqualification have come into vogue in Washington as members of both parties seek to bar opponents from ballots or office. It is the ultimate manifestation of our age of rage where expressing opposing views are now considered disqualifying acts for holding office.
Sen. Scott points to Rep. Rashida Tlaib declaring that Israel intentionally bombed a hospital in Gaza after U.S. intelligence found that the explosion was likely caused by a Palestinian missile.
He also cites Rep. Pramila Jayapal calling Israel “a racist state” and Rep. Ilhan Omar previously saying that Jews had “hypnotized the world.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was also cited for criticism of those supporting Israel as “taking the side of occupation.”
I have previously criticized members of the Squad for reckless rhetoric and condemned the spreading of false or unproven claims on the Gaza hospital explosion.
However, the solution to bad speech is better speech. Indeed, Scott’s op-ed (and the writings of many others) are an example of how free speech can combat disinformation and propaganda without the necessity for censorship or other punitive measures.
Yet, Sen. Scott insists that “any member of Congress who gives [Hamas] aid, comfort or justification is in violation of their constitutional oath and must be removed.”
It is now a familiar refrain. Ironically, it is analogous to the argument put forward by some Democrats to bar Republican members through an alternative means. Those members have called for the use of the 14th Amendment to disqualify Republicans for giving “aid and comfort” to those who sought to block the certification of President Joe Biden. They have been supported by a host of legal academics.
Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) demanded the disqualification of the 120 House Republicans—including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)—for simply signing a “Friend of the Court brief” (or amicus brief) in support of an election challenge from Texas.
Expulsion and disqualification demands are both based on the same view that political support for extreme or controversial positions should not be tolerated in members of Congress. It is a dangerous, slippery slope as politicians declare certain views as incompatible with holding elected offices.
Rather than based on a novel constitutional theory, expulsion is based on the inherent authority of Congress to expel members who violate the rules and standards of a house. Courts are generally deferential to Congress given the authority under Article I, Section 5 that “[e]ach House may determine the Rules of its Proceedings, punish its Members for disorderly Behavior, and, with the Concurrence of two thirds, expel a Member.”
Nevertheless, fewer than two dozen members have ever been expelled. Indeed, three of the then five members of the House had expressed loyalty to the confederacy during the Civil War.
It is telling that, despite our long history of bitter and divisive politics, only five house members have been expelled in the House. Members have realized that expulsions not only deny the right of voters to pick their representatives, but invite endless tit-for-tat measures.
The Framers were well aware of this danger. Before the Revolution, a leading case in England involved a member of Parliament who was expelled for criticism in 1763 of the king for signing a peace treaty with France. John Wilkes was promptly arrested and expelled from the House of Commons. While he was forced to flee into exile, he continued to be re-elected by an equally defiant constituency. He was again “excluded” from taking office and later convicted of sedition.
Eventually the House of Commons recognized its terrible error and expunged both the expulsions and exclusions. It admitted that it had acted in a manner “subversive of the rights of the whole body of electors of this kingdom.”
The Framers were familiar with the Wilkes case and wanted to avoid such legislative abuse in the United States. The Constitution makes exclusion (in preventing someone from taking the oath of office) effectively a non-starter if he or she otherwise meets the qualifications for office. Most importantly, they imposed the high voting threshold of a two-thirds vote to accomplish an expulsion.
It is unlikely that the calls for expulsion by Sen. Scott or others will succeed given this history and these limitations. It is also far from clear that courts would allow the expulsion of a member for the exercise of free speech even with the history of deference to Congress. Moreover, the courts have rejected the use of exclusion in Powell v. McCormack in 1969 as unconstitutional. Expelling a member based on their political views would operate the same as an exclusion since that member would continue to be viewed as ineligible to sit as a member of the House.
Even if it is unlikely to succeed, Sen. Scott’s call only adds to not just the expectations but the appetite of voters for extra-electoral action. Rather than defeat members at the polls, they want to dictate who may represent voters in other states and districts.
Free speech is often the first victim in an age of rage. We have gone through such ages from the very start of our Republic. Rage gives people license to do things that they would not ordinarily contemplate, let alone advocate. That is why rage is addictive. We can come to like it.
In the end, we are distinguished from groups like Hamas by free speech and our other defining rights. They are a covenant of faith between citizens that, despite our disagreements, we will stand by our neighbors in their right to think and speak freely. That includes the right of citizens to select those who will speak for them in a representative democracy.
There is a solution to those who you believe are unworthy for office. It arises every two years as citizens go to the polls to elect their representatives.
36 thoughts on “No, Congress Should Not Expel the Squad”
Jonathan Turley — well crafted essay today.
What Turley is really saying is republicans want to rule not represent. They are always the first to call for severe punishment for those who express a different point of view. They are the first to call for the expulsion of students when they exercise their free speech or opposing views. Remember the Harvard students? How about those democrats expelled in Tennessee by republicans because they were exercising their right of free speech? Book banning? Republicans are always the first to seek punishment for those who exercise free speech. Maybe Turley should focus on that aspect of the Republican Party.
I would agree with Profesor Turley, these House members should not be kicked out of Congress by the other members. As bad as “The Squad” are these members were duly elected by thier constituents. Every two years thier constituents can re-elect them or kick them out of Congress. I think the antics of the “Squad” – the wacky beliefs they clearly have ( the Palestinians are the “good guys” in the Middle East – and thier pals Hezzbolla and Iran – that’s what the Squad believes even though though thier heroes Hammas murder innocent civilians). Genocide is okay when a group of people believe land occupied by others belongs to them , that’s the position of “The Squad”, and other Marxists radicals!
Jonathan: It’s nice to see that in the “age of rage” you are opposed to GOP Sen. Tim Scott’s call to have members of the “Squad” expelled from Congress. But there is no basis to conflate Scott’s call with efforts to remove DJT from the ballot next year. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment is a firm basis for removal. Scott’s demand is not based on any provision in the Constitution–just a vague claim that members of the “Squad” are providing “aid and comfort” to Hamas. Scott simply wants to take away the “free speech” rights of those who oppose Israel’s brutal treatment of the Palestinians.
Unfortunately, you have not been keeping up with some of the comments on your blog–especially those in response to your previous column (10/21@7:36am). There are some who do not subscribe to your “free speech” values. In my comment to your column I pointed out the TP USA filming of a queer professor on the AZ State University campus and the attack on the professor. In his comment in response “Old Airborne Dog” calls me a “fellow anti-Semitic neo-Nazi”. He says the LGBTQ+ professors “Gender Blender men cosplaying as women had a right to hang their junk out in front of little girls…”. Then Airborne Dog says: “The film [by TP USA of the queer professor] will be used to plot the wholesale slaughter of Dennis McIntyre and the rest of the anti-Semitic neo Nazis in their beds,…”
These kinds of vile hate rhetoric and death threats can be found all over your blog. Seems some on this blog don’t subscribe to your “Civility” rule and your admonition that “the solution to bad speech is better speech”. Old airborne thinks the solution to speech he doesn’t like is not more speech but the death sentence!
Well, to your point of voting members out, it seems to be a solution on the surface, but gerrymandering makes it impossible. How does a guy like Jordan not get voted out after causing nothing but destruction for 16 years? America will have to find a way to make House elections state wide at a minimum in order to deal with this problem. Obviously the political forces that be have figured out their way around the Constitution on the issue.
As to members speaking out on Israel…, it’s time to get honest. Israel occupies the Gaza strip and the West Bank and have proven they’re really bad at counterinsurgency measures. They’re perpetually stuck in harsh counter terrorism measures as a result. Counter insurgency is the only method of occupation that doesn’t blow up on the occupiers. It’s military strategy 101.
While Israeli citizens claim when the time is ‘right’ they’re going to hold Netanyahu accountable for his incompetence around the 10/7 attack, Netanyahu knows this and appears fully ready to engage in full occupation mode such that there is no ‘other side of this’.
As to free speech, sorry Turley, you’re an awful spokesman on the issue due to practices of censorship, shadow banning and use of paid trolls from the right on your blog here.
Yet another troubling move by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC).
Only if any members support those foreign elements who have and do plan on harming American citizens. That, in my book, is not a matter of free speech, but of treason to this nation. At that point they should be censured, and if not a native born citizen, deported to their nation of origin for failing to uphold their constitutional oath to defend this nation, its borders, and its citizens. Nothing more need be said to ameliorate their treachery.
Decolonize their districts. Then, and only then, will they be voted out.