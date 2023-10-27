Florida Moves to Ban Pro-Palestinian Student Group from Campuses

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration has ordered state universities to ban a pro-Palestinian student organization, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). The state has denounced SJP as supporting a “terrorist organization” after the massacre of Israelis by Hamas. I have previously written how Hamas is morally and legally a terrorist organization. However, this move would, in my view, violate the First Amendment and chill the exercise of free speech in higher education.
State university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues wrote to university presidents Tuesday directing them to disband chapters of SJP. He quoted the national group’s declaration that “Palestinian students in exile are PART of this movement, not in solidarity with this movement.”
That is a rather thin rationale for declaring that the student groups are now aiders and abetters of terrorism. Nevertheless, Rodrigues declared “it is a felony under Florida law to ‘knowingly provide material support … to a designated foreign terrorist organization.’”
Students for Justice in Palestine has been on U.S. campuses for decades with more than 200 chapters across the United States. The Supreme Court has repeatedly struck down such content-based bans and has been particularly protective of free speech in higher education. In 1943, in the midst of World War II, Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson wrote schools “educating the young for citizenship is reason for scrupulous protection of Constitutional freedoms of the individual, if we are not to strangle the free mind at its source and teach youth to discount important principles of our government as mere platitudes.”
The Supreme Court has protected speech that is vile and prejudicial. That included the racist and anti-Semitic speech of a Catholic priest in Terminiello v. City of Chicago, 337 U.S. 1 (1949). In that case, Justice William O. Douglas wrote:
The right to speak freely and to promote diversity of ideas and programs is therefore one of the chief distinctions that sets us apart from totalitarian regimes.
Accordingly a function of free speech under our system of government is to invite dispute. It may indeed best serve its high purpose when it induces a condition of unrest, creates dissatisfaction with conditions as they are, or even stirs people to anger. Speech is often provocative and challenging. It may strike at prejudices and preconceptions and have profound unsettling effects as it presses for acceptance of an idea. That is why freedom of speech, though not absolute… is nevertheless protected against censorship or punishment, unless shown likely to produce a clear and present danger of a serious substantive evil that rises far above public inconvenience, annoyance, or unrest. …There is no room under our Constitution for a more restrictive view. For the alternative would lead to standardization of ideas either by legislatures, courts, or dominant political or community groups.
I strongly disagree with many of the protests being held on campuses, including a deeply disturbing incident at George Washington University this week praising “the martyrs” in the Hamas attack. Our Jewish students need to feel safe on our campuses — a concern magnified this week by the image of Jewish students locked in a library for their own protection in New York.
However, the solution is not the denial of free speech on our campuses. Higher education demands a protective space for a diversity of viewpoints. The solution to bad speech remains better speech, not censorship or criminalization of speech.
160 thoughts on “Florida Moves to Ban Pro-Palestinian Student Group from Campuses”
Ah, yes, the usual Leftish mantra, “Hate has no place here.”
Unless the hatred is against Republicans, conservatives in general, men, white men, white women, Christians, Jews, Israel, Asians who are just too successful, anyone who thinks a photo ID should be required to vote, Trump, Trump voters, anyone wearing a MAGA hat, anyone standing there passively while a Native American man bangs a drum aggressively in his face and then later lies about what happened, anyone who supports police, anyone with a Thin Blue Line flag, t-shirt, or hat, anyone condemning BLM riots, anyone questioning what the heck BLM did with all that money and why black people are worse off because of them, anyone pointing out BLM is blatantly antisemitic and has consistently supported antisemitic terrorist organizations, anyone criticizing mandatory Covid vaccines or people getting fired for not taking it, anyone criticizing mask mandates, anyone criticizing how long lock-downs dragged on, anyone pointing out that it’s unfair for Hollywood craft services to have been allowed to operate while restaurants were closed, those who say that a man does not actually become a woman just by saying so, those who disagree that men who claim to be trans are not “real women”, those who disagree with castrating minors, those who want parents to be informed if a kid identifies as trans at school, those who disagree with racist DEI in curricula and workplaces, those who condemned employees being forced to kneel in front of black people and apologize for being white, and on down a list that gets added to every week.
Then hate is not only fine, but required.
The solution to bad speech remains better speech, not censorship or criminalization of speech.
You are parroting fundamentalism. If >51% of the population lacks virtues, then bad speech will outnumber better / virtuous speech. A people without virtue is like having a house without a foundation. When a strong wind blows, they both collapse. The Founding Fathers wrote the US Constitution on the premise that their audience comprised a moral and virtuous people. In ejecting these from our nation, the US Constitution no longer has any significance, much like a house without a foundation. They both are a weak façade.
Professor Turley, it is time to admit you have jumped the shark. Not sufficient virtue leads to despotism. Free will is like that, per Saint Augustine of Hippo
Federalist Paper #55
The sincere friends of liberty, who give themselves up to the extravagancies of this passion, are not aware of the injury they do their own cause. As there is a degree of depravity in mankind which requires a certain degree of circumspection and distrust, so there are other qualities in human nature which justify a certain portion of esteem and confidence. Republican government presupposes the existence of these qualities in a higher degree than any other form. Were the pictures which have been drawn by the political jealousy of some among us faithful likenesses of the human character, the inference would be, that there is not sufficient virtue among men for self-government; and that nothing less than the chains of despotism can restrain them from destroying and devouring one another.
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Hamilton/01-04-02-0204
Federalist #55 has nothing to do with this topic, unless you somehow think that adjusting the number of Congressmen in our House of Representatives could assuage DeSantis’s concerns about student groups on Florida campuses. I would love to hear that argument.
It also has nothing to do with freedom of speech.
Years ago, when waves of refugees poured into Europe, the US, and Canada, from Muslim-majority regions rife with terrorism, I made the argument that people don’t abandon their prejudices just because they set foot on Western soil. I said that antisemitism is integral to the religion and culture of these regions. Antisemitism is public policy and cultural in all Muslim-majority nations that I am aware of. There is no women’s equality in any of these countries.
I warned that when you import massive amounts of refugees from areas where it is culturally acceptable to kill gays, beat women who leave the house without a chaperone or don’t cover their hair, to be religiously intolerant, to kill anyone who criticizes your religion, and to be violently antisemitic, then they will continue to have those behaviors in the West.
Years later, Jews are locked inside libraries in NYC to protect them from demonstrators who celebrated Hamas raping, torturing, killing, and kidnapping Jews. There are parts of Europe where it is too unsafe for a Jew to walk. You get a man blocking a Jewish woman on a bike with her toddler, berating her and cussing her out for being Jewish.
The Jews have faced millennia of oppression, a global diaspora, and were displaced from their religious homeland. Jews are the indigenous people of Judea. The West just imported large blocs of the very people who currently oppress Jews.
Make no mistake that “Palestine will be free from the river to the sea” refers to ethnic cleansing of Jews. They want all the Jews dead.
Why in the world can’t the Left ever make the ethical decision? Don’t support a movement that wants to ethnically cleanse Jews. Don’t support a genocidal movement. Don’t support antisemitism. Don’t support a movement that raped as many women as they could find, and bragged about killing Jewish babies. Don’t support castrating minors. Don’t support sexualized drag shows given to minors, which include simulated gay sex and rub kids’ faces in fake boobs…The list goes on extensively. They get it wrong every single time.
There are parts of Europe where it is too unsafe for a Jew to walk
As if to prove your point, this Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath, Jews in Brooklyn are being warned to stay at home and not go into the streets, due to a “pro-Palestine” demonstration.
https://nypost.com/2023/10/26/opinion/rather-than-protecting-jews-authorities-are-telling-us-to-hide-again/
If the KKK were marching through the streets of Brooklyn, would the police tell Blacks to stay home, don’t go outside? Wouldn’t they instead try to protect people from the KKK without telling them they had to give up their freedoms?
(I predict: Anonymous will respond by saying a few of the peripheral details of my description above are a little off, while missing the big picture. That’s what he always does.)
This is just appalling. Jews afraid to walk the streets in NY.
Anonymous supports the demonstrators who claimed the Jews were asking for it to be raped, murdered, and kidnapped. It’s a testament of your character if Anonymous disagrees with you.
If universities became free speech centers, then students would get acclimated to exposure to wildly differing points of view, as well as upsetting statements. Where the line is drawn is with threats and harassment, such as when terrorist-supporting demonstrators banged on library doors and glass to try to get at Jewish students, locked inside for their safety. This happened in NYC, which has the largest population of Jews outside Israel.
I’m trying to think of the most extreme possible trigger, that would be allowed in a purist free speech environment, and I suppose that would be a Neo Nazi rally. Honestly, Hamas’ rhetoric is indistinguishable from the Nazis, so I consider demonstrations in their favor to essentially be Nazi demonstrations. It’s disgusting, but people are allowed to have their opinion. In my mind, all of the Pro-Palestinian rallies that came out in support after the genocidal antisemitic Islamic terrorist group Hamas raped, tortured, and killed as many Jews as possible, are Nazis and Nazi supporters.
Universities would have to have a strong security presence to keep students safe, as well as prevent clashes.
Even stupid people get to express their opinions, so Queers for Palestine can celebrate people who would murder them for being gay.
I stand corrected. In the past I’ve called some of Turley’s comment sections the DUMBEST comment sections I’ve ever read — which is saying something, since over the years I’ve read comment sections at the NY Times, ABC News, Townhall, USA Today, and a host of other incredibly-dumb comment sections too numerous to mention, including Mother Jones, which I’d had always assumed had the dumbest comment section imaginable — the comment section equivalent of the way Absolute Zero of physics is the measure of the limit of how cold something can get and cannot get any colder. THIS comment section is now the Absolute Zero of comment sections. Stupider than this it’s not possible to get.
If this comment section represents what happens with Turley trying (and failing) to impart knowledge to his students, he might just as well go to the local park and try to teach differential equations to the squirrels.
How original. You decided to post a comment in this comment section, saying this is a dumb comment section. Nobody has ever thought to do that in the history of the world! Golly willikers, you must be some kind of genius!
His boyfriend dumped him, he cant get laid on any gay apps, and he is desperate for someone, anyone, to validate his sad, miserable existence. That or no Hamas terrorists will come near him or else they themselves will jump off of a building!
😎
Why don’t you get a job, “Tom”?
You omit the real issue:
When there is an adoption of a call for deadly violence, expressly or implicitly, does that receive 1st Amendment protections??
As long as the call is not for immediate violence against specific and attainable targets, I believe the answer is “yes.” One may agree or disagree, but that’s the Supreme Court precedent, or I am much mistaken.
Two weeks ago, when I infiltrated the pro-Palestinian ecosystem, I asked some questions and learned that the only way to differentiate a pro-Hamas protester and pro-Palestinian protester is based on a secret handshake. To the outside world they look identical.
I asked, “Why do we need the handshake; at this point, what difference, after all, does it make?” The answer: then we can go onto Professor Turley’s website and say things like: “The protesters were not pro-Hamas, they were pro-Palestine.”
I asked, “But why do you want to say that on Turley’s website?” They answered: “To fool liberal young people whose minds are full of mush because they attended an American university.”
OldManFromKS,
You should write for the Bee!
Seconded!
Professor Turley has his rose-colored glasses on again.
Exceptions to First Amendment protections include incitement, defamation, fighting words, and threats. I believe, as do most clear thinking Americans and Israeli’s, these associations’ comments, statements and actions clearly fall in all four of these exceptions. They are inciting worldwide violence against the Jewish people and their supporters for propagating a clearly false narrative about the explosion in the Al Ahli Hospital parking lot and for supporting barbaric terrorists. I think it could be argued that certain of their actions are treasonous and should be prosecuted.
So, what you’re saying Jonathan is that we should not censor speech but rather have better speech. How about some Pro Nazi’s on Campus providing better speech. That should be okay. right?
What happened? No Joe Biden dirt? The $200,000 loan repayment turned out to be…a loan repayment? Oh well, I’ll sure you sick trump fascist racist homophobes will dig up something else to occupy your time.
No, there is zero evidence this far that Joe lent his brother a dime. Produce the paid check and the loan agreement, or shut up. The onus is on Joe Biden to prove that a loan was made. And he hasn’t done that. Plus the Presstitute media isn’t requesting that Biden show the purported loan documentation. Those two things signal that there was no loan. Conclusion: the transaction was an illegal kickback.
I knew a crazy would come out Thanks JFeldman “The onus is on Joe Biden to prove that a loan was made”
On the same note prove that you JFeldman, are not a pedophile. Until you show affidavits from every kid you have come in contact with, the assumption will be you abused them. I thought we had a justice system that said innocent until proven guilty. Obviously you do not think that way.
The SJB has a long history of violence against Jews. Speech yes violence no. https://m.jpost.com/diaspora/article-768196
“The Jewish Students had to be locked in the Library for their safety”….which connotes there was a threat of violence against them.
How many arrests of those posing the threat?
Every State has some sort of criminal law re ” Communicating A Threat”…..how many people were arrested?
Protest and free speech is fine but when you cross the line and engage in riot and other misconduct that poses a threat to others…..time to take some thugs to jail.
Yea damn it we have to let them speak. However, we do not have to support their speech with state funding. They receive funding to support their existence from the universities. Such funding should be withdrawn immediately. If it was the Klan would they receive funding from the colleges for their events. The Klan hated Jews too. https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/ideology/antisemitism. The Klan wore white hoods and they wear black hoods but the philosophy is the same.
Turley, this is an interesting point of contention.
Would you allow a KKK group or Hamas group on your university?
Where one of the tenants of the group is the extermination of another people, race, etc…
How about Cis-genders against Trans where one of the planks of the group is the call for the elimination of all Transgenders at the university?
There’s the 1st Amendment and free speech issues… but then there’s the protection laws and hate speech issues.
Now that’s an extreme.
But when you have groups that openly support terrorism and call for the extermination of Jews… that goes beyond the 1st Amendment.
Where do you really draw the line?
-G
Gumby, nope they get to march and the Klan gets to march but support for the marches both moral and financial should be withdrawn by the Universities and the State government. The State has a right to say how its tax dollars are being used.
The line is simple for professor Turley. If the speech is consistent with Leftist ideology, which condones the mass murders of Jews, Israelis and Americans, he’s all for it. But if the speech goes against Leftism, he’s pleased when it’s shut down under some made-up pretext.
In fact Professor Turley regularly criticizes the censoring of conservative speech. He’s about as even-handed on the issue as it’s possible to get.
No, he does not. He only occasionally pays a little meaningless lip service so that he can still get gigs on Fox. But he’s all on board the Leftist Totalitarian Train.
Not sure Turley has a Line. In this case, not even incitement to kill innocents, verbalized, seems to be a line the Professor will not draw. I happen to agree with the theoretical concept of words themselves not being violence, but I do think if people want to talk about their desire to eliminate Israel they should “Witness” in the specific place where they will be most welcome; namely, Iran and Gaza, where they’ll get more proverbial (perhaps even literal) bang for their buck (speech).
Maybe another way to look at it:
If you support Jesus and Christian values – that is not the same as supporting Timothy McVey (American terrorist Oklahoma City bombing) – although this terrorist claims to be of the Christian faith.
One can support human rights for all people – both Jewish and Palestinian – and still denounce terrorist groups.
Not all Palestinians support terrorism.
Tell that to your friends in Gaza / West Bank. They will throw you off of a building because of your homosexuality. They couldnt give a frack about your moronic LGBTQIAEIEIO shtick. Do try to interact with reality every once in a while. Who knows you might even find a boyfriend!
One can support human rights for all people – both Jewish and Palestinian – and still denounce terrorist groups.
True, one can. Is that what is happening, by and large, with all these “pro-Palestinian” demonstrations? No, it’s not.
I don’t think that dissolving an organization that draws on university and student resources is necessarily an infringement on speech. They can still march around and express their views without the cachet of being an officially recognized group.
If a number of students formed a KKK organization I assume they could but would they be enrolled formally as a student group recognized by the school?
Meanwhile I read that SJP students in Stanford are demanding that the university pay for them to go to Gaza. Stanford should jump on that opportunity.
“If a number of students formed a KKK organization I assume they could but would they be enrolled formally as a student group recognized by the school?”
It’s not a question of whether some group “would be enrolled formally as a student group recognized by the school?” — the FACT is that this SJP group WAS recognized by the school. It’s not hypothetical like your imagined KKK student organization. So the qustion is whether they violated any provisions in order to cause their charter to be revoked under whatever rules that charter establishes.
Professor Turley’s article is VERY short on — what are they called — hmmm — oh yeah — FACTS — about what the charter actually requires and/or forbids, and as usual, everyone here is just going off half cocked in their own political direction as if what the charter specifies and what this student group actually did is not relevant. The article is defective, and the comment section resembles an angry lynch mob that got liquored up in the saloon and is now ready to hang someone simply because it’s time for a hanging.
the comment section resembles an angry lynch mob that got liquored up in the saloon and is now ready to hang someone simply because it’s time for a hanging.
That was rather long-winded, and your superiority complex is no excuse. You could have said that more concisely: “basket of deplorables” or “bitter clingers” or “semi-fascists” or “ultra-MAGA”
Agree with your comments about free speech but disagree on banning the organizations. Schools are free to determine which organizations are sanctioned by the school. Schools have banned many groups, such as rowdy fraternities,
Terrorist supporting organizations should be banned from campuses.
The fact that this crapsite allows you to post your moronic garbage while censoring other comments tell people all they need to know about this crapsite.
He wasn’t wrong. That’s how lynch mobs form.
@Young, @Anon,
The group was recognized, however upon review, their group believes in the destruction and death to a group of people. Antisemitic statements are not protected. While the statements are not stated directly… when they use terms like ‘ending the apartheid’ ‘genocide’ along w ‘From the River to the Sea’ or any statement that is pro-Hamas… its pretty clear.
Then you have to consider the rules and guidelines that the University have regarding student groups.
When the group violates these rules… disbanding the group should occur.
In fact… harassing and threatening another group of students is most likely against the student code of conduct.
What’s the 1st Amendment argument to allow that?
-G
“most likely against the student code of conduct” ? ? ? ? ? ? “most likely” ? ? ? ? ? ?
You may not have intended it, but you reinforced my argument. This article is VERY thin on FACTS. It doesn’t establish what specific conduct is in question, and it NEVER establishes what the specific code of conduct is or what constitutes a violation, or what constitutes a violation so egregious that a warning won’t do, or a probationary period isn’t adequate.
Geez — even the morons in Animal House were put on probation before being kicked out of the college.
Sometimes I can’t believe this is even supposed to be a legal blog, because the very FIRST rule when it comes to arguing law is to establish the FACTS. It’s INSANE to start arguing rules or law without establishing the FACTS that are being argued.
They had more understanding of the law in a silly Hollywood movie than hear at a legal blog that many of these commenters read EVERY DAY.
You misunderstood me. Instead of SJP what if a university decided for whatever reason (maybe limited resources) to close the Students for Knitting Cute Socks organization. Is that a free speech issue? Can’t they still advocate for knitting without the imprimatur of being an official student organization? Student funds provide some of the support for these organizations. What if the students don’t want their fees to go to an organization? Can you be compelled to support speech you loathe?
It is a mess and I agree with another comment that much would be solved if universities simply expelled students for outrageous behavior. When Palestinian/gay/BLM/Antifa students cause Jewish students to shelter behind locked doors while Hamas supporters pound on doors and scream for access then it is time to expel those students and charge them criminally. If the university can’t see that then management needs to be shown the road as well.
You complain of comments here being a lynch mob but ignore actual lynch mobs in schools and cities.
I complain of commenters here being a lynch mob because that’s what they are. Look at these comments.
Some CLAIM that things were said without offering ANY proof — such as actual quotes — that those things were actually said using the supposed words.
None of these commenters take into account the issue of whether a whole organization should be sanctioned for what a FEW members MIGHT have said or done.
NONE of these comments quote the supposed rules that were supposedlly violated.
Most of these comments jump to the death penalty for the group — no trial — no probation — just cancel the group’s charter.
Some seem to be claiming that things that were said or done violate the law, but there’s no mention in Turley’s defective article about anyone being cited by the police.
Yet almost everyone here is saying that they’ve heard ENOUGH — and it’s time for JUDGMENT — no trial — no establishing any facts — no establishing what SPECIFIC rules or laws were broken.
“Lynch mob” is the PERFECT descrption of this comment section. Most of these commenters are worse than the liquored up cowboys in western movies that get rabbleroused into charging the jail and dragging someone out for necktie party.
Turley should REALLY read his own comment section and see exactly what sort of “thinking” he’s inspiring. I hope he does better while teaching his classes.
I’m sure they could find lots of additional donors and funding for their trip, too. I’ll chip in a twenty if they leave today.
On campuses, it’s building up gradually to anti-Jewish violence, just as it did in 1930s Germany. It would be a different story if we had confidence there were only a few wackos, and/or the police were on the situation with Leftist violence erupting at so many colleges. But we don’t have that confidence. Virtually never is anything of consequence done about those who commit violence against conservatives or aggressively shout-down conservatives speakers. Here is the most recent example, at Cooper Union in New York City. “The students called 911 but nobody came.”
OldManFromKS,
I saw that video.
I commented earlier how this is a difficult one to answer in regards to the 1stA.
Then watch that video and we can easily see how things could of gone truly bad.
And why I fear things will get worse.
Here is a read you may find interesting. Note the part of how,
“Social justice theory became part of everything.”
https://www.thefp.com/p/why-my-generation-hates-jews
Upstate, thank you for the link to an excellent essay. It should horrify everyone that our future will rest in the hands of a generation whose brains have been developed by 30 second videos on TikTok.
Upstate – thanks for the link, the article looks interesting, and disturbing. Ironically, that social-justice type of thinking that now pervades everything, where everyone is either an oppressor or oppressed (and invisible forces determine behavior) goes back to a Jew named Karl Marx, or at least he popularized it. It’s not a coincidence that the first six letters in both “social justice” and “socialism” are the same.
https://www.politico.com/news/2023/10/26/anti-israel-protests-college-campuses-00123875
Many of the claims made by that Inside Edition have been proven inaccurate.
– Doors were not locked. No one was barricaded.
– Protesters were not pro-Hamas, they were pro-Palestine.
– There were several NYPD officers on side at Cooper Union and were accompanying the pro-Palestinian protesters.
– there were no direct threats, there was no damage, no danger to any students in the school – ACCORDING TO NYPD CHIEF OF PATROL.
None of this means I support what occurred at Cooper Union. But it is important to get the facts right.
The video shows the protesters were banging on the locked library doors in a menacing and threatening manner, and the students were understandably pretty scared. And if the doors weren’t locked that’s even worse, because then the students were less secure. To me that, and how this is leading up to anti-Jewish violence, is the main takeaway. Your other points are peripheral nit-picks.
If you don’t believe Inside Edition, maybe you’ll believe CBS news, after all they are part of the liberal media:
“Protesters were not pro-Hamas, they were pro-Palestine.”
And yet the “pro-Palestine” protestors keep cheering Hamas’ “historic win for Palestinian resistance.”
Anonymous:
You claimed that “protestors were not pro-Hamas, they were pro-Palestine.” That’s like saying during WWII, protesting against the Allies for bombing the Nazis wasn’t really in support of Nazis.
These demonstrations were against the entire country of Israel, which just suffered the worst genocidal attack since the Holocaust. The demonstrators were out there, siding against Israel, when Hamas just raped, tortured, mutilated, killed, and kidnapped, as many Jews as possible, bragging about it online.
The Palestinian mantra is, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” That refers to ethnic cleansing. The goal is to kill all the Jews on every square foot of Israel.
Israel has offered land for peace to Palestinians many times, and been rebuffed. This is because the goal is to kill all the Jews and “cleanse” Israel of Judaism. This violent antisemitism is inherent in Islam, which is why antisemitism is public policy and culturally the norm in all Muslim-majority countries.
The first land for peace deal was when 90% of Israel proposed in the British Mandate was given to the Arabs, to form Jordan and part of Syria. This was in response to the Peele study that determined that Arabs would refuse to live in peace with Jews. That left Israel the size of New Jersey. Giving most of Israel away did not appease the violently antisemitic Arabs. All land for peace deals were declined. When Israel surrendered the Gaza Strip to Palestinians, they simply used that land as a base to launch continuous terrorist attacks. Withdrawing from the West Bank allowed Palestinians to use it as a bank to launch terrorist attacks.
That’s what all the fences are for, to hold back the genocidal antisemitic Islamic terrorists trying to kill all the Jews.
In spite of all of this, Palestinians are allowed to live and work in Israel, and participate in the Knesset.
Since Palestinians seek to kill all the Jews, then land for peace deals are really pointless. Every square foot of land they are given, is then used to launch terrorist attacks. The goal is to keep chipping way, until they kill the indigenous people of Judea, cleanse the region of Jews, and create yet another oppressive Islamic regime.
In Israel, gays and women have equal rights. Not so in Muslim majority countries.
Palestinians are indistinguishable from any other Arab, because they ARE Arabs. They began calling themselves “Palestinians” as part of Yasser Arafat’s plan to claim the region Palestine is some sort of unique homeland to a particular set of Arabs.
Judea is the homeland and holy land of the Jews. They have their own language, culture, religion, traditions, and dress. Palestine was never a country, and has nothing to distinguish it from any other Arab.
Anonymous claimed the doors to the library were not locked.
From a Jewish student who was there:
https://pix11.com/news/israel-war/jewish-students-locked-inside-library-told-security-they-felt-unsafe/
“I genuinely don’t know what would have happened if the doors were left open,” said Jacob, a senior.
OldManFromKS,
One of the things I found interesting was this young woman tells us exactly that they did in fact have a class where they were divided into oppressor and oppressed categories. Had it not been for the fact so many of her class mates at that time were Jewish, as she points out, her and her fellow Jewish class mates would of been put into the oppressor category.
We have been told over and over again by our leftists friends this is not happening but as we can see, it really is.
Hence, as she states 48% of her peers want her dead.