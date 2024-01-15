‘Say it Nicer’: Hunter Makes a Familiar Last-Minute Offer to Congress

Below is my column in The Hill on Hunter Biden’s sudden offer to appear for testimony in Congress. Biden’s demand for a second “valid subpoena” presents institutional considerations that weigh against yielding to the condition for testimony. This was a valid subpoena issued by multiple committees with independent subpoena authority. Few members relish Hunter and his team turning them into dancing bears for their public amusement. The contempt of Congress is already a completed act for Hunter. Even if he were to testify, he knowingly and publicly committed this violation. I imagine that his team may already have a plan for him to agree to appear and take the Fifth. Otherwise, he may hope that his last minute change will give the Justice Department, yet again, cover for declining to act. [Update: there are reports that the House will not call Hunter’s bluff and may issue a new subpoena as demanded.]
Here is the column:
This week, after weeks of Hunter mocking the House over its subpoena for a deposition, the House Oversight Committee voted to hold him in contempt. Now facing a referral for prosecution, Hunter declared that he might belatedly comply to avoid a prosecution.
Hunter is nothing if not consistent. As with his taxes and other federal violations, Hunter is asking for a mulligan just before a possible indictment. For decades, Hunter has conveyed an attitude that laws do not apply to him or to other Biden family members. After all, as his father once said, “no one f**ks with a Biden.”
Since he was a young man, Hunter seems to have been told that he lives a life of privilege that entitles him to considerations denied to others. Indeed, in Washington, it was an open joke when Hunter was put on the Amtrak board and later made its vice chair. When pressed on his lack of credentials for the position, Democratic Senator Tom Carper of Delaware quipped that “Hunter Biden has spent a lot of time on Amtrak trains.”
It appears that nothing is quite so funny as open nepotism in Washington.
Not surprisingly, Hunter’s life of entitlement would lead to a life of excess and debauchery. He was one of Washington’s noble class, a scion of a political dynasty. In time, he would be brought into the family business of influence-peddling with his uncles. For decades, the Bidens have been accused of selling access and influence to Joe Biden.
When things got legally difficult, Hunter could count on government guardians. When he lost his gun in 2018, Secret Service agents appeared at a gun shop to demand all records of his purchase. (Those records would later become the basis for the current gun charges against him.)
When Hunter lost his laptop, containing hundreds of incriminating files showing everything from influence peddling to alleged human trafficking, FBI agents showed up at the computer shop and reportedly conveyed an intimidating message to the owner not to speak to anyone.
When years of news reports forced the Justice Department to investigate some of these crimes, the Justice Department sat on the case until the most serious tax violations from 2014 to 2015 expired under the statute of limitations. It did so despite internal objections that the period for prosecution could easily be extended.
The Justice Department then sought a plea bargain so absurdly generous that it fell apart in open court, with a prosecutor admitting to the judge that he had never seen any deal like it. Notably, the cause for the collapse was an immunity agreement so obscene that no one other than a Biden would demand it, let alone get it.
Throughout this history, one thing has been consistent. Hunter has received and seems to feel entitled to legal mulligans that no other citizen could reasonably expect. It is the very meaning of “privilege” that many Democrats in Washington denounce on a weekly basis.
We are not the only country with such a privileged class of scions. In China, the children of powerful leaders who live lavish lives are called the “red nobility” or “communist princelings.”
Yet, even in Washington, many were floored by the display of absolute entitlement when Hunter appeared with his counsel Abbe Lowell outside of Congress at the time of his scheduled deposition. Hunter mocked the House and refused to go inside, insisting that he would only agree to give testimony on his own terms.
For those of us who have been writing about the Hunter and the Bidens for decades, it was not in the least surprising. His conduct on taxes showed the utter lack of concern over any obligations owed to the government. In a sense, his family is the government.
As the Justice Department noted in its tax charges, Hunter spent his money on “drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes.”
When the IRS finally moved toward prosecution, a democratic donor named Kevin Morris reportedly gave him millions to cover his taxes and lavish lifestyle, even though he had only been introduced to Hunter at a Democratic fundraiser not long before.
Then, without a hint of irony, Hunter and Lowell guffawed at the notion of any prosecution because “Hunter paid his taxes.”
He is now applying the same logic to the crime of contempt. After his defiant presser on the steps of the Capitol, Hunter crashed the hearing for the vote on his contempt. By his side was Morris, who is now shooting scenes for a movie about Hunter — presumably a real-life version of “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” where the corrupt establishment actually wins.
The stunt caused pandemonium and infuriated members of Congress. Hunter demanded that they yield to his demands. Once again, Democrats unanimously voted to protect him, even though they had demanded the same depositions in the past.
Indeed, President Biden himself said that such defiance could never be tolerated in others. When asked about Trump supporters defying subpoenas he declared, “I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable criminally.”
Those people, however, are not Bidens.
When the committee approved the contempt resolution and sent it to the floor, some of us speculated that Hunter would again demand a mulligan, just before any prosecution.
That is precisely what he did. Lowell told the House that the president’s son would deign to appear in a deposition if they re-issued a “valid” subpoena. It is the legal version of when Hunter instructed ABC News reporter Amy Robach to “say it nicer” when she dared to ask him uncomfortable questions.
Hunter is now effectively telling Congress to “say it nicer,” and he just might appear. The problem is that the original subpoena was valid, and Congress does not have to ask a second time. There are no mulligans when it comes to criminal contempt.
It is likely that Hunter and his counsel expect that the fix is in, again, at the Justice Department. Given his last-minute offer (as when he paid his taxes at the last minute), Hunter no doubt hopes the Justice Department will decline to prosecute.
For Hunter, it is not about the fact that he committed a crime. That is for ordinary people. It is about being a Biden, and being entitled to a lifetime of mulligans.
Jonathan Turley is the J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at the George Washington University Law School.
204 thoughts on “‘Say it Nicer’: Hunter Makes a Familiar Last-Minute Offer to Congress”
“You can be the most worthless Republican in America, but if you kiss the ring,Trump will say you’re wonderful. You can be the strongest, most dynamic, successful Republican & conservative in America, but if you don’t kiss that ring, then he’ll try to trash you.”
–DeSantis, who will likely do poorly in Iowa today because he didn’t kiss the ring
Dennis McIntyre lives in Rusk, TX. The Cherokee County Sheriff has been investigating him as part of a child pornography ring for years. The local DA, a Soros plant, has evidence that Dennis has been cornholing his 11 year old nephew for 3 years, but refuses to prosecute.
He pretends to have disdain for Trump, who simply gave some ugly b*tch what she wanted in a dressing room, and then she held a grudge because he never called, yet he is an unconvicted pedophile.
“SOMETHING’S MISSING”
Is it the end point when a corrupt government in its entirety engages in abject corruption without a care whether the governed (i.e. oppressed) citizenry views it on public display and knows it or not?
Where the —- are America’s leaders – leaders of the courage, capacity, acumen, and nationalism – similar to the leaders of America circa 1776?
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
– Declaration of Independence, 1776
Very day the quagmire of muck that surrounds the swamp of Washington DC is on display, where words mean nothing or are only understood by those with binders on. Laws mean nothing to the privileged critters living or having ties to the swamp. Where actions by those critters go unenforced or totaling ignored with impunity. Where average citizens are punished severely for demonstrating disbelieve, and the levers of the law are unbalanced. Where tyranny resides in the utopian dogma of the political left: [justice for me but not for thee]. The United States of America has fallen off the cliff and is descending into a quagmire of totalitarian governance. The shackles of the Constitution are being weakened by the constant assault of the political left to redefine meaning(s) of words and actions. The Devils of the Left must be cast back into the fires of HELL whereas they came from. The upcoming election is time to throw off the horned demons and reinstall civility, honor and pride in this great Nation; THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!
God help us All!
Jonathan: Also not to be overlooked is that the second E. Jean Carroll defamation case starts tomorrow in Judge Kaplan’s federal courtroom. The case should take about a week to complete despite all of DJT’s attempts at delays.
DJT says he wants to testify but has asked the trial to be delay a week so he can attend his mother-in-law’s funeral in FL. Such a request should be in the form of a Motion with supporting declarations and other evidence to justify the request for a delay. Instead, DJT’s attorneys sent a email request. Yesterday, Judge Kaplan denied the request but said: “In the event that defendant rests his defense sometime on Thursday, January 18, subject only to Mr. Trump’s testimony, the Court would grant a continuance until Monday, January 22, 2024, for the purpose of hearing that testimony”. In a footnote Judge Kaplan noted: “The court subsequently learned that Mr. Trump has scheduled a campaign appearance on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire”.
What’s that’s about? Kaplan’s way of saying he sees through DJT’s attempts at delays. If DJT has time to campaign in Maine and then travel the entire length of the country to attend his mother-in-law’s funeral he can certainly make time to testify in his own case.
The other part of the case is that DJT wants his testimony to try to re-litigate the issue of liability. That’s off the table because in the first E. Jean Carroll trial DJT was found liable for sexual assault and defamation. The only issue for the second jury is the amount of punitive damages. If DJT tries to argue “I never met the woman” or “she is defaming me!” Judge Kaplan will strike down that argument. DJT best defense is “I don’t have the money to pay the plaintiff”. But that won’t fly either because DJT continues to claim he is a “billionaire”.
Either way DJT is going to lose big time in this case!
If Trump truly wants to attend his m-i-l’s funeral, it’s entirely legal for him to skip that day at the Carroll damages trial. But odds are that he’ll skip the funeral and then complain about the mean judge.
Hey Dennis
How is Fani’s trial going?
That big beautiful black b*tch still got Trumpy in her sights???
It is not defaming E Jean Carrol to say that he never met her, even if he did. An appellate court will so hold, whatever the nut case trial judge rules.
A jury unanimously found that Trump had defamed her. He said more than what you note, and he also refused to testify, which allows the jury to make an adverse inference in the civil trial. Judge Kaplan then found in the motion for summary judgement in the additional suit that Trump had defamed Carroll, so this trial is for damages only.
You can conjecture whatever you want about the Appeals Court, but only time will tell.
Jonathan
Why is an unconvicted pedophile allowed to comment freely on your blog?
This is unseemly.
Thank you, Dennis, for your help in spreading the news. The judge’s decision, neglecting that the actual death occurred, along with prosecutors colluding with the White House, is making people more sympathetic to Trump’s position.
The only question I have is how much Trump’s polling will rise due to this ruling.
Your attitude coincides with the left’s attempt at election interference, which becomes more apparent by the day.
Trump is free to attend his MIL’s funeral if he wants. He can skip the trial entirely unless he wants to testify. He skipped the first trial.
“Either way DJT is going to lose big time in this case!”
Poor Dennis. Like Rain Man, he doesn’t understand what millions are to a billionaire.
Sell a few mugs and tee shirts, LMAO.
Poor Dennis.
“Direct evidence” needed for Biden. Not so for Trump, because orange man bad.
Dennis = douche
Jonathan
Why is an unconvicted pedophile allowed to comment freely on your blog?
This is unseemly.
Breaking News: Yemen Hootie Cuties just scored a direct hit on a US owned ship.
Question. Where is Lloyd Austin & Uncle Joe?
The Defense Department is highly confident that yesterday’s strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen were effective in degrading the rebel group’s ability to carry out further attacks against commercial ships operating in the Red Sea, a senior Pentagon official said today.
LMAO degraded indeed!
Joe is taking a nap and Lloyd is in exploratory surgery. They are still trying to find his balls.
Dennis McIntyre lives in Rusk, TX. The Cherokee County Sheriff has been investigating him as part of a child pornography ring for years. The local DA, a Soros plant, has evidence that Dennis has been cornholing his 11 year old nephew for 3 years, but refuses to prosecute.
Jonathan: Not to be overlooked, today is MLK Day when we honor the memory of the Civil Rights icon. MLK received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, the youngest person in history to be awarded the Prize. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1977 and the Congressional Gold Medal in 2004. Tragically, he was taken from us by the bullet of a racist.
The actor Julia Roberts will honor this day. Fifty-five years ago a couple paid the hospital bill for Julia’s birth in Smyrna, GA. The couple was Martin and Coretta Scott King.
Nothing like a little anonymous contribution to heighten ones virtue, right Dennis?
What a douche.
If anyone is interested, there is a great little breakfast place near the Lorraine Motel. They have the best chicken and waffles ever. I can’t recall the name, though. Anybody here from Memphis?
Julia Roberts is a skank ass crack whore.
Didn’t Al Gore Jr win a Nobel prize? He was probably the second youngest.
Steaming turd from Svelaz below, who comes here as Anonymous after being banned.
VVVVVVVVVVVVV