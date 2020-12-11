Whitmer Defends Democratic Rep Over Violent Rhetoric As Other Democrats Seek diGenova’s Disbarment For His Comments

There is an interesting contrast developing in two controversies. We recently discussed how legal experts demanded that Joe diGenova be disbarred for recently saying that Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency head Chris Krebs should to be “drawn and quartered” for his failure to protect this election. Krebs has filed a legally dubious lawsuit against diGenova. Yet, in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Democrats have defended Rep. Cynthia Johnson who called out for “soldiers” to “make [Trump supporters] pay” for their criticism and harassment of her. Those who insisted on disbarment and other measures for diGenova are conspicuously silent about such overheated rhetoric from the left.
From the outset, I do not agree that Johnson should have been removed from committee positions. I took her video as yet another example of hyperbolic excess.
The Michigan Attorney General has condemned both Johnson as well as those who threatened her in the past.
For her part, Whitmer called for “a little bit of compassion and grace” for the lawmaker because she “has been through a lot.” She was referring to the highly publicized voter-fraud hearing with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and having someone close to her contract Covid-19.
The fact is that such rhetoric reflects our rage-filled politics. We need to apply a certain benefit of the doubt on whether such comments are real or hyperbolic demands. In torts, courts developed the doctrine of mitior sensus, which was used to assume the innocent meaning of works in defamation when two different meaning (one harmful and one innocent) is possible.
In this political environment, however, such allowance however is notably denied to those on the right. Mark Zaid declared that “no rational person” who heard diGenova calling for a person to be drawn and quartered and then shot “would have taken it as ‘jest.’” No rational person. The Washington Post’s Randall Eliason seemed to dismiss that this was “just a colorful metaphor.” Professor Steve Vladeck declared “Lawyers who make these kinds of threats should be disbarred. Full stop.”
Johnson is not a lawyer but there is a striking different treatment given such statements. Where Zaid maintains that “no rational person” would think that calling for someone to be “drawn and quarter . . . and shot” is a joke, there is ample understanding afforded Johnson and others who have used alarming rhetoric. Obviously, diGenova was joking. Many of us condemned the comments immediately as reckless, but Zaid’s claim reflects how current debate are often untethered from any legal or factual reality.
I do not think that either Johnson or diGenova were calling for violence. Free speech must allow room at the elbows for reckless or hyperbolic language, but the allowance must be consistently applied.
It is ironic that 2 of the more progressive and accomplished journalists, Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi, have turned on the Left, the Democrats, the Deep State, Big Tech and the MSM.
https://greenwald.substack.com/p/with-news-of-hunter-bidens-criminal-5e6
With News of Hunter Biden’s Criminal Probe, Recall the Media Outlets That Peddled the “Russian Disinformation”: The now-validated facts about Hunter are precisely those the U.S. media — in tandem with Silicon Valley and the intelligence community — suppressed based on lies.
The revelation that Hunter Biden is being criminally investigated for his business activities in China came on Monday from the investigative target himself, and he predictably and self-servingly depicted it as just a narrow probe about his “tax affairs” by the U.S. Attorney for Delaware. As I wrote last night, that by itself would be significant enough — the documents published in the weeks before the election by The New York Post contained ample information about exactly that matter, yet were widely repressed by a union of mainstream news outlets, the intelligence community and Silicon Valley based on propaganda and lies. But new reporting suggest the investigation has been far broader.
“The federal investigation into President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter has been more extensive than a statement from Hunter Biden indicates,” Politico reported Monday night. Specifically, “the securities fraud unit in the Southern District of New York also scrutinized Hunter Biden’s finances”; “investigators in Delaware and Washington were also probing potential money laundering and Hunter Biden’s foreign ties”; and “federal authorities in the Western District of Pennsylvania are conducting a criminal investigation of a hospital business in which Joe Biden’s brother James was involved.” CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz added that “at least one of the matters investigators have examined is a 2017 gift of a 2.8-carat diamond that Hunter Biden received from CEFC [China Energy’]’s founder and former chairman Ye Jianming after a Miami business meeting.”
All of these topics are what the large bulk of the U.S. media, working in concert with the intelligence community and Silicon Valley, suppressed prior to the election. One of the first New York Post articles based on materials from Hunter’s laptop, headlined “Emails reveal how Hunter Biden tried to cash in big on behalf of family with Chinese firm,” described how he “pursued lucrative deals involving China’s largest private energy company — including one that he said would be ‘interesting for me and my family,’” and specifically noted that Hunter “was identified as ‘Chair/Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,’ an apparent reference to the former Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy Company
That was the same email that referenced ten percent to be “held by H for the big guy” — which one of Hunter’s business partners on the email chain, Tony Bobulinski, stated categorically referred to Joe Biden. The Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberly Strassel similarly reviewed numerous laptop documents and reported that “records produced by Mr. Bobulinski show that in 2017, Hunter Biden and James Biden were involved in negotiations about a joint venture with a Chinese energy and finance company called CEFC China Energy,” adding that the documents also “make clear that Hunter Biden saw the family name as a valuable asset, angrily citing his ‘family’s brand’ as a reason he is valuable to the proposed venture.”
Estovir, did rightwing media ever report on Trump’s taxes?? The New York Times did an extensive feature on Trump’s taxes the Sunday before the first Trump / Biden debate. That feature contained many revelations; none of which were flattering to Trump. Did Fox News or The New York Post ever report on that?
Youtube, Google et al. know that the 2020 election must be considered real and legitimate by all the successfully indoctrinated “Stepford Citizens” because, when the DOJ (i.e. Deep Deep State) is done with the
Bidens, the newly ensconced and completely malleable Commie-Lie Ho-riss will need orders of magnitude more validation, she not being eligible and a “natural born citizen,” and she having obtained not one vote
and not one dollar in the primaries. Commie-Lie Ho-riss is the very definition of false.
“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”
– William Casey, CIA Director
Orwellian indeed.
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/the-youtube-ban-is-un-american-wrong
The YouTube Ban Is Un-American, Wrong, and Will Backfire
Silicon Valley couldn’t have designed a better way to further radicalize Trump voters
Start with the headline: Supporting the 2020 U.S. Election. YouTube in its company blog can’t even say, “Banning Election Conspiracy Theories.” They have to employ the Orwellian language of politicians — Healthy Forests, Clear Skies, “Supported” Elections — because Google and YouTube are now political actors, who can’t speak plainly any more than a drunk can walk in a straight line…..
What makes the current situation particularly grotesque is that the DNI warning about this summer stated plainly that a major goal of foreign disruptors was to “undermine the public’s confidence in the Democratic process” by “calling into question the validity of the election results.”
Our own domestic intelligence agencies have been doing exactly that for years now. On nearly a daily basis in the leadup to this past Election Day, they were issuing warnings in the corporate press that you might have reason to mistrust the coming results:
Amazing how those stories vanished after Election Day! If you opened any of those pre-vote reports, you’d find law enforcement and intelligence officials warning that everything from state and local governments to “aviation networks” was under attack.
In fact, go back across the last four years and you’ll find a consistent feature of warnings about foreign or domestic “disinformation”: the stern scare quote from a bona fide All-Star ex-spook or State official, from Clint Watts to Victoria Nuland to Frank Figliuzzi to John Brennan to McMullan’s former boss and buddy, ex-CIA chief Michael Hayden. A great many of these figures are now paid contributors to major corporate news organizations.
What do we think the storylines would be right now if Trump had won? What would those aforementioned figures be saying on channels like MSNBC and CNN, about what would they be speculating? Does anyone for a moment imagine that YouTube, Twitter, or Facebook would block efforts from those people to raise doubts about that hypothetical election result?
50 years ago, Art Deco? Why that was exactly around the time that Blacks became the majority of Detroit population. Funny how your timeline corresponds.
“The fact is that such rhetoric reflects our rage-filled politics. ”
The rebuttal to Texas from Pennsylvania etc ..is spittle filled?
we should feel hate at our oppressors, and rage at their year of fraud and oppression
let’s make our voice heard in the way the billionaires will not like–
dont pay your alleged income taxes
https://nwtrcc.org/PDFs/template_letter-to-IRS.pdf
Anon,
We need to be working on how to get rid of all those immortal 503 tax free that claim to be “Charities” …. AKA Rockefeller Foundation, Ford Foundation, AKA the rest of them, Cancer Foundation… ( If they did find a cure that all loose their high paying jobs/power/control etc… aka Cancers in the Vaxxes..)
Further major news is breaking on this on going Covid 1984 & Dr Fauci/Bill&Melinda’s Vaccines.
Remember, on November 20, 1946 the trials started in Nuremberg Germany against Political Leaders & Doctors for making Bio-Weapons & Crimes Against Humanity. After Convictions many of them were taken out & H.ung.
It’s likely what Joe diGenova was addressing about Krebs?
Anyway, Infowars shows have been commenting on the new news on these hazardous new so called vaccines.
Banned.Video will likely archive the interviews a bit later.
Jonathan: I don’t think Joe diGenova was joking when he said Chris Krebs “Should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot” because Krebs spoke truth to power regarding the election. DiGenova’s vile comments were calculated to sow distrust in the election results, reinforce Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen from him and to cause Trump supporters to attack Krebs. As one of Trump’s lawyers deGenova knew or should have known what would happen. Trump supporters sprang into action and Krebs received death threats, had to move out of his house and hire security. Other election officials around the country have also received similar threats. DiGenova’s defense that his inflammatory and inciteful rhetoric was just “hyperbole in a political discourse” doesn’t pass the laugh test. For you to pass off diGenova’s comments as a “joke” ignores the reality that Trump and diGenova are prepared to so almost anything to overturn the election. If one of your critics attacked you and called for you to be “drawn and quartered” and “taken out at dawn and shot” I doubt you would treat such threats so cavalierly!
they aren’t even close to doing everything they can to overturn the fraudulent election
if trump was half the tyrant you guys had made them out to be, then half the 700 billionaires in America would be taking dirt naps by now
he’s too chicken maybe but next time no more mister nice guy
It wasn’t a fraudulent election. In this case, it’s a good thing that Trump isn’t more competent.
Yeah. They’re done.
“U.S. Used Patriot Act to Gather Logs of Website Visitors”
“A disclosure sheds new light on a high-profile national security law as lawmakers prepare to revive a debate over it in the Biden administration.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/03/us/politics/section-215-patriot-act.html
“Even as Mr. Schiff’s and Ms. Lofgren’s compromise was breaking down, Mr. Trump further disrupted the negotiations by abruptly urging Republicans to vote against the bill until the Justice Department’s Russia inquiry was more fully investigated. (The bill also contained changes to national security wiretapping laws in response to findings that the F.B.I. had botched applications to wiretap a former Trump campaign adviser as part of the inquiry.)
“With support bleeding away from both the left and right flanks, Ms. Pelosi punted and sent the legislation to a House-Senate conference committee for further negotiations. But without any coherent signal from Mr. Trump about what would avoid his veto, the Republican Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, appointed no members to the panel — permitting Section 215 to remain lapsed until negotiations resumed under a new president.”
they can log me giving them the finger right now
Like Ken Paxton of Texas pitching for a pardon from Trump, likewise Turley seeks a “legal contributor” status for Trump TV.
” Mark Zaid declared that “no rational person” who heard diGenova calling for a person to be drawn and quartered and then shot “would have taken it as ‘jest.’” No rational person. The Washington Post’s Randall Eliason seemed to dismiss that this was “just a colorful metaphor.” Professor Steve Vladeck declared “Lawyers who make these kinds of threats should be disbarred. Full stop.”
Is Turley suggesting only rational people follow right-wing media. How about the gunman who showed up at the pizza joint in New Jersey based on crazed rumors?
James Hodgkinson followed left wing media. He shot up a baseball field full of Republicans.
Certainly there are idiots on the left that believe crazy things and do stupid shit. That doesn’t mean it’s okay to ignore someone “jokingly” soliciting murder because everyone is rational and nobody will act on it. All the top election officials in Georgia are receiving death threats. Who do you think incited them?
You’ll have to forgive me because I’m not as familiar with the far left media because I don’t follow it. The far right media has been staffing the White House so I’m more familiar. In what other administration has saying nice things about the President qualified someone for a job in the administration?
Professor Steve:
This communist (liberal, progressive, socialist, democrat, RINO) must be rational:
This author is an affirmative action legend in his own, well, what passes in certain circles for one, anyway, mind.
And He’s A ‘Constitutional Scholar’?
TURLEY CAN’T COMMENT ON LAWSUIT BY TEXAS A G
YET ISSUE DEMANDS ANALYSIS
In blistering language denouncing Republican efforts to subvert the election, the attorneys general for Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to reject a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the victories in those states by President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., calling the audacious effort an affront to democracy and the rule of law.
The lawsuit, filed by the Republican attorney general of Texas and backed by his G.O.P. colleagues in 17 other states and 106 Republican members of Congress, represents the most coordinated, politicized attempt to overturn the will of the voters in recent American history. President Trump has asked to intervene in the lawsuit as well in hopes that the Supreme Court will hand him a second term he decisively lost.
The responses by the four states — represented by three Democratic attorneys general and, in Georgia, a Republican one — comprehensively critiqued Texas’s unusual request to have the Supreme Court act as a kind of trial court in examining supposed election irregularities with the goal of throwing out millions of votes.
The briefs said Texas was in no position to tell other states how to run their elections, adding that its filing was littered with falsehoods.
“Texas proposes an extraordinary intrusion into Wisconsin’s and the other defendant states’ elections, a task that the Constitution leaves to each state,” Wisconsin’s brief said. “Wisconsin has conducted its election and its voters have chosen a winning candidate for their state. Texas’s bid to nullify that choice is devoid of a legal foundation or a factual basis.”
The lawsuit was filed by Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general. Mr. Paxton is under indictment in a securities fraud case and facing separate accusations of abusing his office to aid a political donor by several former employees. He has denied the allegations.
According to the briefs filed by the four states that Mr. Biden won, the threshold problem was that the case did not belong in the Supreme Court at all. While the Constitution gives the court “original jurisdiction” to hear disputes between states, it exercises that jurisdiction sparingly, typically in water rights cases and border disputes. One state’s disagreement with how another state chose to conduct its elections should not qualify, the briefs said.
Nor has Texas suffered the sort of injury that would give it standing to sue, the briefs said.
Last year, in ruling that the federal courts may not hear challenges to partisan gerrymandering, the Supreme Court said federal judges should not adjudicate political disputes. “Federal judges have no license to reallocate political power between the two major political parties, with no plausible grant of authority in the Constitution and no legal standards to limit and direct their decisions,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote for the majority.
Pennsylvania quoted that decision at the conclusion of its brief. “Accepting Texas’s view,” the brief said, “would do violence to the Constitution and the framers’ vision, and would plunge this court into ‘one of the most intensely partisan aspects of American political life.’”
Wisconsin warned that even a decision to hear the case could undermine faith in democracy.
“Texas asserts that this court’s intervention is necessary to ensure faith in the election,” the brief said. “But it is hard to imagine what could possibly undermine faith in democracy more than this court permitting one state to enlist the court in its attempt to overturn the election results in other states.”
“Merely hearing this case — regardless of the outcome — would generate confusion, lend legitimacy to claims judges across the country have found meritless, and amplify the uncertainty and distrust these false claims have generated,” the brief said.
The Supreme Court is likely to let Texas file a response to Thursday’s briefs before it acts. Such reply briefs are typically submitted very quickly, sometimes within hours, and the justices may decide whether to entertain the suit as soon as Friday.
Edited from: “In Blistering Retort, 4 Battleground States Tell Texas To Butt Out Of Election”
Today’s New York Times
corrupt officials circumvented state voter laws
the lawsuit is valid
That lady was clearly calling for retribution and she meant it at the time she spoke. Just watch the video.
NATIONAL SECURITY LAW – HERE IT COMES!
China, having successfully deployed COVID-19, a weapon of mass destruction, and won WWIII, now proceeds to brutal imposition of NATIONAL SECURITY LAW on a global basis as it begins its move on Taiwan.
The U.S. is now a Chinese satellite state.
The Constitution, free speech and freedom in general are dead.
“FBI subpoenas Texas AG Ken Paxton for bribery, abuse of office probe”
– Business Insider
“The FBI has served subpoenas to the office of Texas’ attorney general, Ken Paxton, as part of its investigation into abuse of office and bribery allegations…”
– KHOU
“Hong Kong: Anti-Communist Media Mogul Jimmy Lai Facing Decade in Prison”
The owner of Hong Kong anti-communist newspaper Apple Daily, Jimmy Lai, is facing a minimum of a decade in prison after being charged on Friday with violating the city’s new, and illegal, law against “NATIONAL SECURITY” trespasses.”
– Frances Martel
AG William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray have done nothing in response to four years of the Obama Coup D’etat in America, which has concluded with massive, colossal and historic election tampering and corruption and the conquest of America by Deep Deep State communism.
President Trump must fire Barr, Wray et al.
As did George Washington, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Paine, Hamilton, Madison et al., President Trump must now lead.