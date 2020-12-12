No Friend of Congress: Pascrell Seeks To Block 120 House Republicans From Being Seated For Signing Amicus Brief

It appears that Rep. Bill Pascrell (D., NJ) has a serious problem with Republicans going to court. We recently discussed Pascrell’s absurd effort to disbar roughly two dozen Republican lawyers for challenging the results of the 2020 election. Now Pascrell is declaring that 120 House Republicans signing a “Friend of the Court brief” (or amicus brief) is tantamount to supporting a rebellion against the United States and that they should be blocked from taking their seats in Congress. I previously denounced Pascrell for his “dangerous form of demagoguery.” This latest call shows the demagoguery has reached a level of utter delusion.
From the outset of the Texas lawsuit, I stated that it was virtually guaranteed to fail on standing. It did fail last night. However, courts are where we take cases alleging such injuries. Tens of millions of American believe that the election was not fair, including many Democratic voters. Roughly 70 percent of Republican voters believe the election was stolen. Such challenges and concerns are brought to the courts where we can have disputes resolved without violence in a constitutional system.
Pascrell has long denounced political critics of destroying the Constitution based on his disagreement with their views. In the case of President Trump, he called for impeachment in 2019 on such undefined grounds as “disgrac[ing] his office and our nation beyond measure.”
Rather than welcome such review, Democrats have launched a scorched earth campaign, including an abusive campaign of harassment and abuse by the Lincoln Project. These efforts notably began shortly after Biden was declared the presumptive winner of the election and before any challenges were actually ruled upon by the courts.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also fueled such reckless rhetoric, declaring that the Republicans are “subverting the Constitution by their reckless and fruitless assault on our democracy which threatens to seriously erode public trust in our most sacred democratic institutions, and to set back our progress on the urgent challenges ahead.”
Pascrell’s move against his colleagues mirrors language in the response of Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro calling the Texas lawsuit “seditious.” Seeking judicial review is the antithesis of sedition or rebellion. It is working within our constitutional system for a legal opinion on the merits of a challenge. These litigants have complied with court orders, as has President Trump.
On Twitter, Pascrell declared
“Stated simply, the men and women who would act to tear the United States Government apart cannot serve as Members of the Congress. These lawsuits seeking to obliterate public confidence in our democratic system by invalidating the clear results of the 2020 presidential election undoubtedly attack the text and the spirit of the Constitution, which each Member swears to support and defend.”
Pascrell cites the 14th Amendment to argue that filing with a federal court is an act of rebellion and “trying to overturn a democratic election and install a dictator seems like a pretty clear example of that.”
Pascrell’s call is utterly unhinged from any logical or constitutional foundation. Rebels do not storm the courts with legal filings. They overthrow courts with the rest of the constitutional system. Those who lack faith or fealty in our constitutional system are those who label litigants “rebels” and legal filings as forms of “rebellion” and “sedition.”
98 thoughts on “No Friend of Congress: Pascrell Seeks To Block 120 House Republicans From Being Seated For Signing Amicus Brief”
Put this in perspective. The Citizens of The United States of America demand the removal of this unqualified individual for his demands by virtue of his failure to live up to the Oath of Office whether he took it or not. That finishes his political clear end of subject.
So at least many comments don’t address the real issue of challenging election results that are outside the bounds of probability except to claim that Trump supporters would the same or worse if they had a majority in both Houses and the Presidency. Never mind that was the case for two years, and outside of a tax cut nothing much happened – except for Hillary’s dossier courtesy of the Russians or Ukrainians or was it the British? No one really wants that question answered, and Mueller did his best rope a dope to make sure it was buried.
Barr is Legacy CIA. Daddy was OSS. Schoolmaster who hired J. Epstein to teach math at Dalton? Yes, well, the Ivy League is definitely a League of its own.
Gaslighting seems to be weapon of choice for the Left. So let them have the government and we will defy it. We will build our own news sources on our own platforms, and control our communities through local elections. We’ll suck hard on the federal teat, and fast to stay lean. They’re going to inflate the markets so grab the essentials and spend as little as you can. The War Party is back in charge.
Trump is the Gaslighter in Chief.
For those of you who don’t know Pascrell, he was a communist back in the 1960s & still is. He taught in Paramus High School pumping commie crap into my friends. He’s anything but a pro-American patriot. He’s old now and probably wants to make one last gasp before we’re done listening to him.
Perhaps all Republicans should wear a patch that identifies them as traitors? Let me think……….maybe a bright yellow star that has to be prominently displayed on their clothing at all times? That will work out well in keeping our country safe from all those enemies, traitors and racists fighting against the people..
Perhaps the Democrats would give them a pass if Republicans were rioting and looting instead of fighting peaceably in the court system?
DD 1776. Well then, change tactics. Quit being marshmallows
The Orlando Sentinel:
“We apologize to our readers for endorsing Michael Waltz in the 2020 general election for Congress.
“We had no idea, had no way of knowing at the time, that Waltz was not committed to democracy.
“During our endorsement interview with the incumbent congressman, we didn’t think to ask, ‘Would you support an effort to throw out the votes of tens of millions of Americans in four states in order to overturn a presidential election and hand it to the person who lost, Donald Trump?’
“Our bad. …”
https://www.orlandosentinel.com/opinion/editorials/os-op-michael-waltz-endorsement-editorial-apology-20201211-a4er2nccfbbeznc6yyqbq5moku-story.html
I think the Congressional amici who are Reps. from the states of PA, GA, MI, and WI should be asked whether they believed that another vote should have been held for **their** seats, since they were on the very same ballots that they believed should be challenged in the suit.
I think the Congressional amici who are Reps. from other states should be asked whether their states should have been defendants along with PA, GA, MI, and WI. Why isn’t Texas also a defendant in the suit? (Yes, I understand that it’s not going to be both the plaintiff and the defendant, but bear with me.) After all, the TX legislature didn’t approve drive-through voting, but that was allowed in Harris County, Texas, per a court order, so according to the suit’s own argument, the legislature should throw out the vote and simply install electors. Should there be another election for the Rep. from Harris County for that same reason? …
Ii was born and raised in the city of Chicago. I remember walking by the polling places where lines of drunks who had to be sober on that day would stand in line to get a small piece of paper and go in and vote under that name. When they came out they got money for their next bottle of booze. That was small potatoes to what the Democrats did in this election.
All of the witnesses who came forward and put their name and some even their career on the record to testify at hearings under risk of perjury will now understand that only they will be punished for standing up. One woman that sticks in my mind from Philadelphia was told to alter ballots and said everyone around her was doing it. Thousands of ballots were altered. She was a Democrat and worked for the city and knew she would probably lose her job but she filled out an affidavit and testified about it.
The writers on various sites and the people who write opinions on here that say there was no fraud should be ashamed with how they sold out these brave courageous whistleblowers in not one state but many states. Most of the people that claim there was no fraud admit they never watched the hearings that were televised,or online portions of the hearings or saw the whistleblowers on networks that had them on. Everyone just passed on the no fraud message without bothering to see for themselves. One hidden whistleblower was all you needed to go after Trump but you’re fellow citizens who put forth their faces and names are not to be believed.
Gabby, just explain why Trump has lost in every court.
Thank you for saying that.
I am only doing as I promised I would do.
What does it take before a super majority of people grasp that the left and democrats are not merely unhinged – they are dangerous.
It is EVIL to attempt to use political power to punish others offending you.
SCOTUS just rejected the Texas lawsuit. This is not surprising. None of the courts want to touch the mess democrats have made of this election with a ten foot poll.
Further had SCOTUS accepted the lawsuit they would have been forced to rule in Texas’s favor – becuas the facts are indisputable and the only question is the remedy.
And the facts are that democrats have made certain that NO REMEDY is possible.
Contra democrats and the left – no one has found that these states followed their own laws NO ONE!!
The behavior of swing state executives was completely lawless.
I am disappointed in SCOTUS as the alternatives to the courts requiring the these states to follow their own laws are all MORE dangerous.
This SCOTUS decision MAY cause subsequent court challenges to fizzle but it will do absolutely nothing to remedy the underlying problem.
But they have left 10’s of millions in this country convinced not only that this election was fraudulent, but that there is no hope for future honest elections.
That Democrats have a fraudulent advantage in all future elections that may not be possible to overcome.
All of us – including those on the left should think seriously about that.
According to the declaration of independence the remedy for lawless government is violence.
That may not be the immediate consequence, but it is where we are headed if this nonsense continues.
The choice existed for democrats in swing states to follow their election laws.
Had they done so – whatever the results the election would be vied as legitimate by a super majority of americans.
Today it is not.
When government breaks the law and there is no remedy within the system – the remedy comes from outside.
We saw a version of that this summer with violent left wing nut protests.
If we are see $2B in destruction and deaths as a consequence of the suspicious death of one black man in the midst of a drug overdose.
What do you think the consequence might be for a lawless election ?
My guess is that things will simmer until the GA Senate Election.
But if the same shenangans occur in that – things may get completely out of control.
I do not think the left understand how close they are to provoking a violent response.
Todate nearly all political violence in this country has been from the left.
That is near certain to start to shift in the coming months.
We should remember that the OKC bombing was a direct response to Ruby Ridge.
DUBIOUS PASSAGE FROM COLUMN:
“Tens of millions of Americans believe that the election was not fair, including many Democratic voters”.
Professor Turley has claimed before that “many Democrats’ question the election results. But Turley has never cited any surveys to support this claim. ..How curious..! Do we honestly believe a significant number of Democrats ‘support’ Trump’s efforts to invalidate key states?? It’s ridiculous to think so. But a certain number of Democrats might think Biden won be even bigger margins. Though again, I have yet to see any reliable polls concerning these Democrats.
It seems that JT is very supportive of Trump and his allies of their far reaching, long shot, and continual efforts to challenge the election results through law suits, recounts, and lobbying state legislators and officials based on Federal and State constitutional and statutory provisions but when Democrats propose using other constitutional and statutory provisions and attorney bar rules in response to those challenges he is vehemently against those legal efforts and processes. Perhaps JT can address or explain what seems like a double standard and hypocrisy to me.
If the tables were turned here, ie, Trump winning and Biden chasing his victory, trying to overturn it, across the federal court landscape. Coupled with 126 Dems signing on co-spnsors of legal suit to overturn the election, thus disfranchising tens of millions of votes, this is exactly what the Trumpublicans in Congress would try. So good on Rep.Pascrell for pointing out the provisions in the 14th Amendment which would prevent those whose seditious efforts would undermine the very foundation of our democracy. It’s an extraordinary remedy for a most extraordinary challenge to “one man one vote ” and should be implemented. Something has to stop this madness where 1/4 of our constitutionally-bound representatives seek to ignore their oaths to country and pledge their allegiance to an impeached and forever disgraced president.
If the tides were turned Trump supporters would be occupying every court house and state house armed with assault rifles. And that is if they were in a good mood.
JT: “Pascrell is declaring that 120 House Republicans signing a “Friend of the Court brief” (or amicus brief) . . . should be blocked from taking their seats in Congress.”
If some states are looking for a reason to secede, he just provided it.
They tried to disenfranchise tens of millions of votes including their own constituents and wanted to install an un-elected president. They really have no legs to stand on when others try to deny them their seats that they won. I do believe that they should be seated, but called out and shamed for the rest of their lives. Their official title when called on in the House should from now on be “The Dishonorable Representative from [State] who Wanted to Cancel Their Constituents Vote”
The ones being disenfranchised are the tens of millions of Trump voters who had their votes cancelled by a few ballot box stuffers.
You think a statement from one Rep. is reason to secede? Overreact much?
What this swamp snake is trying to do is right out of the communist play book.Looks like the communists have won as soon as Ma Commie Harris can get rid of the Creep it will be free sailing for the communists and that is where this is headed .Whats the use just as well give up and shut my mouth .
For full disclosure Turley, are you a paid consultant of the Trump administration, super pac or any organization in support for the Trump administration?
Fishwings:
You keep posting the same comment.
Take a hint; if Turley hasn’t answered you, it is either because he doesn’t want to answer you, or hasn’t noticed you yet.
Send him a note directly and stop looking so pathetic in public.
Does this buffoon have anything between his ears other than sheep dung? I think not.
“Roughly 70 percent of Republican voters believe the election was stolen.” So what? believing something does not make it true. She people believe the earth is flat. Should we ban airline travel and sea travel because people will fall off the edge of the earth?
Stop it, People believe falsehoods because someone puts them forward as true. My congressman signed on to this mad Supreme Court attempt at disenfranchising millions of voters. Yes, I think my congressman is guilty of sedition. There is no proof, not a shred that fraud on a scale to elect Biden occurred. Saying its true does not make it true. This was a bold attempt at a coup to keep in power someone that lost the election. What do you call when someone tries to take over the government and disregard the will of the voters?
Stop it, stop it now. Saying something does not make it true.
“70 million people believe it so there must be some truth” is all the got now. The law is against them and the facts are against them, so the only thing they can do is convince their followers of lies, then turn around and say that since their followers believe it, it must be true.
Paul, You do know that most of Turley’s base is Trump’s base. And they live in a bubble of “truth isn’t truth” and “alternative facts”
So, you think a judge keeping the audited Dominion machine results didn’t happen? You think all the affidavit testimony is false? You think all the bogus ballot testimony isn’t true?
Shows how bad you want to win an election. Bad enough to steal it.
Let’s remind you that for there to be this massive voting fraud that Trump claims, it would have be be covered up by hundreds of local elections officials (both R and D), about a dozen Secretaries of State (both R and D), the FBI, the federal office of election security, the DoJ, and the entire Federal Judiciary. And all of them must cover it up while there are many very partisan people out actively looking for evidence of fraud.
Or, alternately, the claims of voter fraud are wrong.
So why didn’t the Demos win all the senate races in states the Demos won the Prez? Makes no sense, If you are going to throw the election, then throw the election. Why does the Prez always end his false statements with “everyone knows this is true?” Does everyone know that the earth is flat? Massive fraud did not occur. Even Repos say so. Trump breaks everything he touches. I await the day in late January when he and his family will be indicted on state charges of tax fraud. There is the real fraud. If you listen to all of Trumps yelling about the wrongdoing that everyone else has done. Just stop a minute and ask if all that wrong doing might actually be what Trump himself is guilty of. Here is another test of the “dear leader”, will he pardon himself and his family? If he does this, why?
A lot of the affidavit testimony is hearsay, not eye witness testimony.
Some of the affidavit testimony is about totally legal acts that the person simply didn’t understand and thought was nefarious.
All allegations of fraud should be investigated. There have been arrests of a small number of individuals who attempted election fraud. Some complaints have been shown to be baseless: https://leadstories.com/hoax-alert/2020/12/fact-check-video-from-ga-does-not-show-suitcases-filled-with-ballots-pulled-from-under-a-table-after-poll-workers-dismissed.html
Other investigations are ongoing, for example: https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/atlanta/gbi-using-hand-picked-task-force-help-look-into-possible-election-fraud-across-state/KX2F2JU3FNFWHCEYON77XKES6A/
Just because there are millions of americans who think that the election was stolen does not mean that they have brains. More Americans than that believe in Christ and some Holy Ghost.
Millions of Americans believe in systemic racism fraud and that Adam Schiff has had incontrovertible proof of Russian collusion.