“How Scared Should We Be?”: CNN’s Jake Tapper Leads Show With “Conspiracy In the Oval Office” On Possible Declaration Of Martial Law

Yesterday, the media erupted with the latest bombshell stories of how President Donald Trump is discussing plans for martial law and the appointment of former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell as a Special Counsel. It was a familiar bomb and bust pattern. A fair basis for coverage on the meeting quickly mutated into what bordered on panic coverage on the threat of a military takeover. This morning Jake Tapper headlined his show with “Conspiracy in the Oval Office” on how Trump discussed imposing martial law. He asked “How scared should we be?” The answer is not very on either count. President Trump publicly denied the report as “fake news.”
Tapper was right to describe the idea as “deranged.” He added that this is “alarming and scary.” I do not question the validity of the story, just the implications of the story. It is not as scary as the headline would suggest however.
This story has “sources” – the anonymous aides who have given virtually instantaneous leaks in the last four years from meetings in the Oval Office. In this case, within hours of a meeting, the sources apparently told various news outlets on Friday night Trump was discussing martial law and the appointment of controversial former campaign counsel Sidney Powell as a special counsel to investigate the 2020 election. The meeting was described as heated with various aides pushing back on the statements of both Powell and Gen. Michael Flynn, who was recently pardoned by President Trump.
There is every possibility that martial law and the special counsel were raised. The meeting was described as an informal gathering with Powell and Flynn. It would be no surprise that Flynn repeated his view. I criticized Flynn recently for suggesting that martial law would be appropriate given the election controversy. It was an outrageous and reckless statement that was tantamount to a call for tyranny. For those of us who defended Flynn over his abusive prosecution, it was also a disappointment that someone who has long defended this country would embrace such an anti-democratic call. Frankly, Trump should have reminded Flynn that he is speaking to the President of the United States in the Oval Office and such a suggestion is wildly offensive and unhinged.
Yet, having such a suggestion raised does not make this a conspiracy in the works. There are lots of looney and disturbing things said in the Oval Office. Some actually made it to the planning stage like nuking the Moon under President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The point is that there is no basis for the declaration of martial law and neither the courts nor Congress (including many Republican members) would stand for it. However, the stories brushed over the fact that accounts indicated that it was raised by Flynn and not some agenda item of a meeting of the Trump Trilateral Commission. Despite his alarming rhetoric, Trump has complied consistently with court decisions and worked within the legal system. If he or his successor ever defied the court, they would be removed from office.
Flynn repeating his reckless comment in the Oval Office does not make a conspiracy. It is an embarrassment. Even if Trump lost his mind, he would have to carry out a martial rule without the military. The military has said to leave it out of such bizarre discussions.
The suggested appointment of Powell does sound like vintage Trump. However, a Powell appointment is only slightly more feasible than a military takeover. The problem is that Powell would be barred from such an appointment on a myriad of grounds. Let’s just name three.
First, a special counsel is appointed by the Justice Department. Trump recently pushed into Attorney General Bill Barr an early departure from the Department after Barr stated that he had not seen evidence of widespread voting fraud and followed Department ethical rules in not disclosing the Hunter Biden investigation before the election. Barr would clearly not make such an appointment and, even if he did, he clearly would not appoint Powell. It is unlikely that acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen would be any more inclined to do so.
Under the Justice Department regulations, such an appointment must not only be in the public interest but based on a finding that that is a need for additional criminal investigation and “[t]hat investigation or prosecution of that person or matter by a United States Attorney’s Office or litigating Division of the Department of Justice would present a conflict of interest for the Department or other extraordinary circumstances.” There has been no such findings by the Justice Department despite Barr making it easier for federal prosecutors to investigate election fraud allegations. To the contrary, courts have uniformly rejected the allegations.
Second, even if a special counsel were considered, Powell could not be ethically appointed. Powell served as counsel to the Trump campaign before she was severed by the Trump campaign after making controversial conspiracy theories. (For the record, I was one of the many people critical of the press conference held with Powell and the sweeping conspiracy theories). It would be unprecedented and unethical to appoint a former Trump campaign lawyer as special counsel under regulations designed to avoid conflicts of interest.
Third, and most importantly, no one at the Justice Department would do it. If President Trump ordered Rosen to appoint Powell, Rosen should (and hopefully would) resign. I have faith that the President would have to fire his way down to the DOJ motor pool before he found anyone willing to make such a clearly unethical and inappropriate appointment.
What is most striking is that such an appointment would doom the well-based investigations set into protective amber by Barr. As I have previously discussed, Barr effectively guaranteed that the investigations of both the Russian investigation and Hunter Biden could be completed even in a Biden Administration. By making Durham special counsel, Barr left Biden and the Democrats in a muddle. Trump may have discussed firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller but he never did it. Biden would have to do what Trump ultimately did not do. On the Hunter Biden investigation, Barr waited until after the election to allow the investigation to be made public. That will make it hard for Biden to even replace the Delaware U.S. Attorney until after the investigation. By waiting until after the election, Barr preserved the integrity of both the investigations and the Department from accusations of political motivations.
If Trump were to appoint Powell, it would be the excuse that Democrats are looking for to terminate all three investigations. Indeed, even the discussion of such an appointment undermines the strong position left by Barr on these investigations.
These are just three reasons why it is unlikely to happen. I do not blame the media for writing about the meeting if it has valid sources. I just wish it would show equal interest in confirmed investigations involving the Russian collusion investigation and the Hunter Biden scandal. Those are not chimerical but real. So is the allegations of sexual misconduct by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo make by a former staff member who was not anonymous.
It is all part of the withdrawal symptoms for a post-Trump media. This was one last sensational story to discuss while burying less popular or convenient stories. There is an alternative. You can honestly and fully cover them all like an independent media.
The greater problem is that, after the President pushed Barr out of office early, he has lost the critical stabilizing force of his Administration. He now lacks that fire wall and source of mature and measured advice. That role will now fall entirely on the shoulders of White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.
97 thoughts on ““How Scared Should We Be?”: CNN’s Jake Tapper Leads Show With “Conspiracy In the Oval Office” On Possible Declaration Of Martial Law”
Jonathan: Every day Trump remains in office he is a threat to our democracy. So the meeting in the Oval Office on Friday with Michael Flynn, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell fits the pattern. Flynn wants Trump to stage a military coup. Giuliani urged his client to seize voting machines in a fruitless effort to find evidence of voter fraud. And Powell continued to support Trump’s claim the election was stolen from him. It appears the “three stooges” had Trump’s attentive ears. White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were the only adults in the room and reminded the attendees that the actions urged on Trump would be unconstitutional. Never mind. Trump is so desperate to hold on to power he is willing to entertain almost any nefarious scheme. The only possible scenario is that Trump might try to appoint Powel as special counsel to investigate the 2020 election.
What is more problematic is that you seem more concerned by the possible nomination of Sidney Powell because that could jeopardize the two DOJ Hunter Biden investigations and Bill Barr’s legacy. You falsely claim the Hunter Biden investigations are not based on any “political motivations”. That’s not true. In the Pittsburgh case this investigation was opened by US Attorney Scott Brady after a meeting with Rudy Giuliani. No doubt Bill Barr gave his approval. Brady is a staunch Trump supporter and eagerly signed on to the Trump/Giuliani agenda of trying to find dirt on the Bidens. This investigation and the one in Delaware are all about politics. For you the danger is: “If Trump were to appoint Powell, it could be the excuse that Democrats are looking for to terminate all three investigations”. That’s something you don’t want to see happen because it would take the wind out of your sails in trying to undermine the incoming Biden administration. A sad commentary on your priorities.
In the end the plots being considered by Trump and his cabal of supporters will probably go nowhere. Trump doesn’t have the cajones to actually stage a coup d’etat. He’s basically a coward who will continue to rant and rave but will quietly sneak out of the White House on or before January 20. But Trump faces an uncertain future. Besides all the lawsuits he is facing in New York he may face a lawsuit by his Mar-a-Lago neighbors who don’t want him as a neighbor and are insisting that Palm Beach enforce the 1993 agreement Trump signed that prevents Mar-a-Lago from being used as Trump’s permanent residence. Poor Donald. He may end up roaming the world looking for a place that will accept him. Trump had apparently even thought at one time of moving to Germany–his grandfather’s ancestral home. But Germany and Trump’s distant relatives don’t want him either. His distant cousin Peter, who is a farmer in Essen and looks just like Donald including the hair, doesn’t want any part of his American cousin. I relish the idea of Trump having to find lodging somewhere other than Mar-a-Lago. This also fits the pattern. In 1885 Donald’s grandfather, Friedrick Trump, fled Germany for the US to avoid Germany’s military conscription. Donald did something similar. But he avoided the draft by claiming “bone spurs” and didn’t have to flee to Canada. Friedrick became rich in America but became homesick and moved back to Germany and wrote several letters asking to regain residency. Because he had not served compulsory military service the Prince Regent of Bavaria refused. So Friedrick and his family had to return to America. As Karl Marx said: “History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce”.
Every day Trump remains in office he is a threat to our democracy.
Well duh. We support Trump in his effort to reject your brand of democracy. He may leave office, but millions of people will remain as a threat to all you domestic enemies.
Olly, your frame of mind is Civil War. Which means you believe any unhinged claim Trump makes.
Turley Describes Flynn’s Idea As ‘Deranged’
But Assures Us We Have Nothing To Worry About
This column typifies the gymnastics Turley has performed so many times on this blog. Once again Donald Trump is entertaining ideas that are profoundly disturbing to any American concerned with democracy. Yet Turley dismisses the obvious dangers while admitting the lunacy. Turley even tells us that mainstream media reports regarding this meeting would be more justified if mainstream gave equal weight to ‘scandals’ ginned-up by rightwing media.
The following passages, from above, accurately indicate how readers should really feel about the meeting.
1) President Trump publicly denied the report as “fake news.”
2) Tapper was right to describe the idea as “deranged.”
3) Trump should have reminded Flynn that he is speaking to the President of the United States in the Oval Office and such a suggestion is wildly offensive and unhinged.
4) Despite his alarming rhetoric, Trump has complied consistently with court decisions and worked within the legal system.
5) Flynn repeating his reckless comment in the Oval Office does not make a conspiracy.
6) The greater problem is that, after the President pushed Barr out of office early, he has lost the critical stabilizing force of his Administration. He now lacks that fire wall and source of mature and measured advice.
# 3 stands out as darkly comical: “Trump should have reminded Flynn that he is speaking to the President of the United States in the Oval Office and such a suggestion is wildly offensive and unhinged”.
Professor Turley, Flynn was invited to the meeting ‘because’ Trump was obviously keen on the suggestion. Trump has been unhinged for several years. Therefore Trump would be the last person in that room to speak those words to Flynn.
The professor ends this column by telling us that William Barr was the “fire wall and source of mature and measured advice”.
Professor, you know damn well that William Barr is leaving the administration this week. That means there will be ‘no fire wall or mature advice’ during the final month of Trump’s presidency. That is ‘not’ comforting to note.
Diogenes, they ‘stole Georgia’, according to the Trump campaign and rightwing media. So by that logic, why should Georgia voters trust state election officials again??
