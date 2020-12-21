“Vote Reparations”: Law Professor Calls For The Votes of Black Americans To Count Twice

Hasbrouck insists that “black votes in this country are worth less than white votes” by primarily focusing on the Electoral College where smaller states have a higher percentage of white voters. Of course, there are a host of classifications impacted by the Electoral College which was designed as a protection for smaller and less populated states, particularly out West. It favors rural and less industrial states. It favors Western over Eastern interests. Yet in the end, Joe Biden was elected by a sizable number electoral votes. Professor Hasbrouck adds however that “even with overwhelming Black support—94 percent of Detroit voted for Biden!—the outcomes in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania were worryingly close.”
Hasbrouck insists that the reduction of the voting power of black people “is all by design.” Of course, at the time, blacks could not vote (and would not be able to do so until the Nineteenth Century). Non-property owners, women, and other minorities have also been denied voting rights historically in the United States. Yet, the history of slavery remains, as Professor Hasbrouck correctly states, our original sin as a nation. That history includes later poll taxes and other methods of the disenfranchising black voters. As a nation, we have struggled to address this deep and lasting injury. The question is not the underlying wrong but the remedy.
This is not the first proposal by Professor Hasbrouk that has caused a stir. He previously argued for packing the Court with “race-conscious justices.” I have been a critic of court packing schemes raised after the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
Hasbrouck argues “[t]he Constitution’s framers set up the Electoral College to protect the interests of slave states.” Though others have made this argument, it is a highly contestable proposition if he is arguing that the Electoral College was entirely or largely for that purpose. There were a host of concerns of smaller states in joining a federal system and surrendering the strong powers under the Articles of Confederation. The Electoral College was designed as part of a republican model of government. As Justice Robert H. Jackson wrote in his dissent Ray v. Blair, 43 U.S. 214 (1952), “No one faithful to our history can deny that the plan originally contemplated, what is implicit in its text, that electors would be free agents, to exercise an independent and nonpartisan judgment as to the men best qualified for the Nation’s highest offices.” State controlled the election of senators in a system that was a mixing of direct and representational democratic elements. In Federalist No. 10, Madison explained how this structure was designed to stop impulse decisions of “an interested and overbearing majority” and to process such raw public sentiments through representative figures. In Federalist No. 68, Alexander Hamilton saw the electoral as actually enhancing the power of voters by avoiding the pitfalls of party politics. The votes after all would select the electors. Moreover, these electors could bring mature deliberations to such elections through representative government. Hamilton paraphrased Alexander Pope in arguing “For forms of government let fools contest, That which is best administered is best.”
The proposals of Hasbrouck and Johnson would decouple our system from the concept of “one man, one vote” and allow for the manipulation of the voting by any majority. In 1963, a young John Lewis referred to a photo in The New York Times of a group of black women demonstrators in Rhodesia holding signs that read: one man, one vote. Lewis famously declared from the Lincoln Memorial that “‘One man, one vote’ is the African cry. t is ours, too. It must be ours.”
This proposal would decouple voting rights from cases and statutes designed to protect the equality of voting. In 1964, the Supreme Court handed down Reynolds v. Sims to guarantee equal voting populations to protect the concept of “one man, one vote.” That led to a long line of cases protecting voting equality. It would also undo much of the work to secure the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and subsequent civil rights measures to prohibit racial discrimination in voting. This would introduce such discrimination as a form of reparations.
Hasbrouck insists however that “[b]ecause white votes currently count more than Black ones, double-counting Black votes would restore electoral balance.” The proposal however would not only introduce race-based voting but invite manipulation of voting power to achieve “a more perfect union.” To do that, he insists “we must transform how we choose our government.” Indeed, it would change the entire form of our government. The Framers could to mix democratic and representative elements in voting. This would make for a system that was neither truly democratic nor representative. It is designed to give certain voters more power than their fellow citizens. That would run counter to a long line of cases seeking to counter the “blight of racial discrimination in voting.” South Carolina v. Katzenbach, 383 U.S. 301, 308, 86 S.Ct. 803, 15 L.Ed.2d 769 (1966).
Professor Hasbrouck also does not give any hint as to how long black Americans will exercise twice their vote franchise. After giving African Americans a weighted vote, the assumption that is, once a majority is secured, that majority would willingly give back its weighted advance (and possible majority). After all, it takes time to build a “more perfect union” and, by Hasbrouck’s analysis, this is a reparation that would presumably have to stay in place for a period reflective of the underlying deprivation. There is also the logistical question of how to qualify voters who claim the voting enhancement — millions of such classification determinations to be made by polling officials.
In protecting the rule of law, how we do things is often as what we do. As Chief Justice Marshall wrote regarding the Necessary and Proper Clause:
“Let the end be legitimate, let it be within the scope of the constitution, and all means which are appropriate, which are plainly adapted to that end, which are not prohibited, but consist with the letter and spirit of the constitution, are constitutional.” McCulloch v. Maryland, 4 Wheat. 316, 421, 4 L.Ed. 579 (1819)
98 thoughts on ““Vote Reparations”: Law Professor Calls For The Votes of Black Americans To Count Twice”
This proposal violates the fairness principle of proportionality. The proposal does not have a verifiable condition necessary for enforcement or adjudication. What is the test to ascertain the privilege? What to do about recent immigrants from the Caribbean or Africa, or how to allocate the privilege to those of mixed race are left to the reader.
“Giving citizens twice the voting power of other citizens is neither consistent nor compatible with our constitutional system.”
One of the things I loath about academia is the sincerity and seriousness it responds with when faced with patently ridiculous and noxious ideas. To refuse to call a spade a bloody shovel is lying, too.
I think it would greatly benefit our nation’s self-awareness of the amount of racial mixing in our genomes to do a national
genetic heritage census (possibly folded into the 2030 Census). It would use the best DNA Heritage kits and algorithms to
expose for all to see 500 years of inter-racial mixing as composes our current makeup. This would help to deligitimize “colloquial” (subjective and superficial) racial categorizations, and elevate the use of scientific facts wherever classifications are attempted. These results will show that much of the hyper-race-consciousness is ill-founded. It will replace oversimplifications and urban myths with the beauty of reality in all its complexity.
well that professor is very “light skinded” as some of my black friends used to observe of each other. I make him for about 3/4 white. they used to call that a quadroon. and yet he proposes to reduce white votes by half. this is due to the “social construction of race” which ever works against the poor white guys and ever works in favor of the affirmative action tokens. and the billionaires who maintain that system to fake out poor black folks as much as whites.
Sal Sar
You cannot force everyone to provide DNA, and before you encourage people to so, you should understand the risks (data hacking, companies selling your data, …).
What oversimplifications do you think exist? Most Black Americans know that they have some white ancestry, often because their slave ancestors were raped.
I note that Professor Turley a couple of hours ago added a link to his post that further discusses the link between the Electoral College and slavery. Thanks.
Professor Turley, please refrain from giving any more attention to lunatics like Hasbrouck.
Because we thought Bernie Sanders was just crazy and no one would listen to him we got Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Ilhan Omar. Because we thought Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Ilhan Omar were just crazy and no one would listen to them we get the Hasbouck’s of the world saying the most outlandish things. If we just ignore these people eventually they will take over. But that’s just crazy, isn’t it?
Hasbrouck insists that “black votes in this country are worth less than white votes“.
That would be because they continue to vote for Democrats, who use and abuse their vote.
Brandon Hasbrouck is further proof that, in academia, if you can’t be erudite then you have to be shocking. Another nut with a law degree here in the Old Dominion. Too bad they pass ’em out like candy now.
Apparently he clerked for Judges Emmett Sullivan (DC) and Roger Gregory (4th Cir.). He’s got a whole nine years of experience!! Move over Cicero, we got a live one.
he clerked for Judges Emmett Sullivan (DC)
How appropriate.
Knew you’d like that Arty!
Lani Guinier’s schemes were rather more sophisticated than this. It was embarrassing enough at that time to scotch her nomination to a position in the DoJ. Washington and Lee is actually promoting this mess on their website. And, of course, this got past an editor at The Nation (no surprise there; it has a long history as America’s worst and stupidest journal of opinion).
And it’s yet another example, in case you needed one, of how the combine of academe, the media, Democratic Party hacks, and the usual poverty pimps simply has no interest in the welfare of ordinary blacks. Everything is designed to provide more swag to a small and self-selected set of miseducated bourgeois blacks while attempting to injure non-exotic white people (white wage-earners especially). With an exception here and there (Robert Bowers, Anthony Williams), black politicians tend to be purveyors of city-government-business-as-usual when they’re not frankly destructive. Very few of them make a positive difference for their constituents. Doubling the number of people like Eleanor Holmes Norton in office benefits no one.
That from which ordinary blacks might benefit would be (1) more public order on the streets and (2) more order in the schools (3) more vocational training in schools and (4) a restructuring of common provision wherein subsidies for mundane expenditures are replaced with matching funds for earned income and (5) a program to improve the built environment which incorporates rebalancing property tax burdens and supplementary sanitation patrols. They’ll get none of it, of course, because none of these measures generate more jobs for social workers or school administrators.
