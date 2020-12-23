Biden’s Pony Problem: Why The Hunter Biden Scandal Is No Dead Horse

President-elect Joe Biden has a pony problem. During the primary, Joe Biden bizarrely responded to a woman who asked why voters should believe that he could win a national election by saying “You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.” That encounter came to mind when Biden this week mocked Fox reporter Peter Doocy, who violated the virtual news blackout on the Hunter Biden story. by asking about the scandal. Biden immediately walked off stage and then stopped and said “Yes, yes, yes. God love you, man — you’re a one-horse pony, I tell you.”
Like many kids this Christmas, many voters are still angling for a pony. Biden has spent months mocking the Hunter Biden story – and anyone asking about it. When CBS News reporter Bo Erickson asked Biden about his son’s scandal, Bo Erickson drew a similar rebuke from Biden. He simply asked ‘Mr. Biden, what is your response to the New York Post story about your son, sir?’ Biden’s response was again a personal attack: “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” Biden also blew up at a question that referred by the scandal by a NBC reporter and at a Fox reporter who asked about his son.
It is just not working. The media openly worked to bury the Hunter Biden scandal before the election, but the ponies keep finding their way back. The problem is when you one reporter like Doocy who refuses to be corralled and insists on an answer to a serious question.
The question yesterday was a good one. Doocy yelled out “Mr. President-elect, do you still think that the stories from the fall about your son Hunter were Russian disinformation and a smear campaign like you said?” Biden’s response of “yes, yes, yes” seemed to continue a discredited claim (indeed, “disinformation”) put out by figures like House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff who assured the pubic that the allegations against “this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin. Some 50 former intelligence officials, including Obama’s CIA directors John Brennan and Leon Panetta, also insisted the laptop story was likely the work of Russian intelligence. Cable hosts and journalists laughed at the laptop story as fake news to justify the blackout on coverage before the election.
Then the pony showed up again. After the election, it was confirmed (as some of us discussed in columns before the election) that Hunter Biden is under federal investigation. The laptop appears to be genuine. The emails appear to be genuine. And Doocy continued to ask the obvious questions.
Biden is still hoping that he can continue to mock and the media will continue to do the rest. One reporter yesterday did raise the scandal but only to ask if Biden discussed it with Attorney General candidates (the campaign already said that Biden was going to allow the Justice Department to reach its own conclusions). There are other obvious questions, including whether a key business associate of the Bidens, Anthony Bobulinski, is lying. Either Tony Bobulinski or Joe Biden is lying. Bobulinski is repeatedly praised by Hunter Biden in the emails and identified as the person in control of transactions for “the family.” He has directly contradicted Joe Biden’s denial of any knowledge or involvement in his son’s dubious dealings.
There is a reason why Biden may not want to answer that question. If he calls Bobulinski a liar, Biden would be hit with a defamation lawsuit within days. He would then be forced to go under oath in a defamation. Such depositions present their own dangers. Just ask Bill Clinton. So it is not a pesky pony but a sworn deposition that Biden may be trying to avoid.
The same problem exists on other questions. For example, not only was Joe and Jill Biden included as “office mates” with controversial Chinese investor (and associate of Hunter) but emails also refer to unsecured loans going to the Biden family and shares going to “the big guy.” The “big guy” appears to be Joe Biden. Moreover, Biden spent the election denying that his son did nothing wrong and made no money from China. The question is when Biden learned of the federal investigation and whether he was aware of the dealings over multimillion dollar unsecured loans as well as gifts like a valuable diamond to his son. Answering those questions falsely could trigger congressional investigation and then more ponies would show up.
That is the problem with a bunker press strategy of denial and isolation. Truth like water has a way of coming out. Clearly many in the media will continue to be in the bag for Biden. However, horses tend to gather where the water is found. First, there was one pony (Doocy). Then another showed up (Erickson). Soon what you have is a herd and the threat of a stampede. Then it could be too late.
In mocking Doocy, Biden was clearly trying to say a “one-trick pony.” That trick however was once called “journalism” back in the day when reporters doggedly demanded answers, particularly on questions like influence peddling. So many of us still hoping for ponies – and even some answers – for Christmas.
This column also appeared on Fox.com.
20 thoughts on “Biden’s Pony Problem: Why The Hunter Biden Scandal Is No Dead Horse”
Oh jeez, Turley is just pandering to his readers here. Note that Trump himself has handled his own scandals the exact same way and Turley never focused on it. Funny isn’t it?
The first thing that stands out is that he’s calling it a scandal when in fact it isn’t. It’s nothing different than the investigations on Trump’s own tax issues. You don’t see Turley calling it a scandal do you? Of course not.
Of further interest, Turley is running the risk of being sued for defamation like Fox News and news Max if he keeps peddling unproven allegations by leaving the impression that some crime is afoot. Notice that it’s still not proven the laptop is actually hunter Biden’s or the emails are actually his. After all this time it’s still an allegation. Furthermore AG Barr, Turley’s dear friend stated no special prosecutor is needed for the hunter Biden “scandal”. Why Turley didn’t mention his well respected friend’s professional view?
This whole Hunter Biden “scandal” has all the hallmarks of another Hillary Clinton “scandal” where in the end nothing is proven and no charges are ever put forth. Joe Biden has reason to be dismissive about this “scandal”. It’s just another long running smear campaign.
Unfortunately, I think we all know that as soon as Biden takes office, his new AG will shut the faucets and rid Hunter of any ongoing investigation. Instead they will treat the matter as a “Russian” hoax, and dismiss it.
Why even talk about this as a serious matter, when we all know what the result will be. And, the media will hail this is a victory for justice in America.
The portending Biden presidency will be dogged and infested with all of the things that the media and pundits accused Trump of being, only this time it will really be true; this impending presidency will be the most corrupt, depotic, most compromised and blackmailable, and most morally & mentally defective presidency in the past 80 years.
how the hell do the “powers that be fin,Joe Biden, mentally fit for any office”!!!
they want leaders who are subject to billionaire undue influence. joe biden is perfectly qualified for that.
Saloth Sar
The “Epimenides paradox” is alive an well within the pending administration and its head master, the 50 or so former Spooks, and of course the main stream (I know nothing) media.
All Cretans are liars. But even a clock wound wrongly is right twice a day. –Saloth sar
It’s funny how the DOJ and the mass media manipulated by billionaires, plays these games,.
they would not let Trump benefit from the Hunter story, kept really quit for like what almost 2 years?
but now that he’s on the outs, they’re gonna raise the profile to put pressure on biden
see how that works? the POTUS is a figurehead. Joe’s in the hotseat soon, and billionaires gonna squeeze him until their gal Kammy is up to bat
i mean the Senator for Delaware, Credit card Joe, was for decades a favorite of the billies, but with Kam they got a lady from close to home, seeing as how Silicon Valley is the new center of power, no longer Delaware and NYC
any predictions on how long before Joe retires?
Sal Sar
As Biden further declines mentally, we will witness more deflection, projection and anger.
You spelled Trump wrong!
Is Trump’s mental decline the reason that we’re seeing deflection, projection and anger from Trump?
Trump has just pardoned murderers, thieves, traitors and war criminals and you are still ranting on about Hunter Biden. Even Barr has stopped doing that. Professor, you need to check yourself.
“murderers, thieves, traitors and war criminals?” What trash you bring to the conversations…
The Big Guy is what Biden has on the license plate of his Corvette.
So much is happening and JT is obsessed with Hunter. Hunter may be a sleaze and perhaps he will be charged with some crime. But why repeat your distain for the Biden’s almost daily. We get it!
Dems lie to us; they lie to each other, the real question is: “Do they lie to themselves?”.
Dems may ignore the Hunter Biden story, but we know that they are lying dog-faced pony soldiers.
Now watch the lefties respond with: “But Trump…”.
Again, if the rest of the media would simply do their jobs, we wouldn’t keep having these problems. (We could have avoided eight years of Barack Obama!)
we are not the mass media bosses. billlionaires who own their operations are, and the reporters do what they are told
understand that, and it all makes sense
Saloth sar
Again, if the rest of the media would simply do their job, we wouldn’t be having these problems.
Such Do about nada.