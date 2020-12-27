“Their Campus Careers Are Over”: Cornell Student Representatives Targeted For Opposing Efforts To Defund and Disarm Campus Police

We have been discussing student editors and student government leaders using their positions to retaliate against the exercise of free speech by other students with the support of faculty. This trend is hardly surprising as journalism deans call for censorship and journalism professors call for the rejection of neutrality in the media. Universities have generally remained passive as students and faculty harass and punish those with opposing views. The latest such example was detailed in a column on the site College Fix on how students at Cornell University moved to oust student representatives who voted against disarming and defunding campus police.
According to the report, students failed to pass a resolution calling for the defunding and disarming of the Cornell Police Department. After the measure failed, student leaders called for the removal of opposing leaders from committees or the student government as a whole. Uchenna Chukwukere, the Student Assembly vice president of finance declared
“These 15 student assembly members watched us pour out our traumas and fears on the floor practically begging them to vote no, and finally send a message to the university that we can no longer allow these oppressive institutions to keep us down. Many of these assembly members are white-cis-het men and women who quite literally laughed and danced in our faces when the resolution failed…Their faces are all over social media…We will never forget… their campus careers are over. … We must disarm, defund, and disband the Cornell University Police Department.”
Eventually, after a series of failed votes, the student organizers were able to pass Resolution 30, calling to disarm campus police by two votes.
Student Dakota Johnson, a Marine veteran, recounted a confrontation with a government leader where he was allegedly told that “As a white man, you cannot be the arbiter of what is and isn’t racist and who is a good or bad person. … You will never be the arbiter because you are a white man.”
The question is the responsibility of universities when students use their positions to deny the free speech of other students or punish those who hold opposing views. There has been a conspicuous silence from faculty ad administrators as both free speech and academic freedom has been attacked in recent years. It is a disgraceful failure to protect the foundational values for academia. Many are afraid of being the next to be targeted by campaigns like those directed against the students at Cornell. This silence has continued even as faculty are hounded for their views or writings. We have been discussing these cases across the country including a similar effort to oust a leading economist from the University of Chicago as well as an effort at Harvard targeting a leading academic. It is part of a wave of intolerance sweeping over our colleges and our newsrooms — a campaign that will devour its own in the loss of academic freedoms and free speech.
Even if we will not protect our colleagues, we have a duty to protect the students who come to our campuses to learn and develop their own views and values. That includes protecting them from being formally punished or ousted for their viewpoints. If we do not fight for them and their rights, we have become entirely untethered from any principle other than our personal advancement and safety.
21 thoughts on ““Their Campus Careers Are Over”: Cornell Student Representatives Targeted For Opposing Efforts To Defund and Disarm Campus Police”
“Their campus careers are over.” (Big Daddy Idi couldn’t have said it better) “Uchenna Chukwukere: My name is Uche Chukwukere and I am a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences double majoring in Chemistry and Biological Sciences! I was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia and grew up in a Nigerian-American household.” (from his website)
Bring in third worlders, get third world attitudes and problems. Loving unfettered, unvetted, un-American immigration yet? it’s about time we dropped the pretense and met these challenges to liberty head on and with force if necessary. It’s gotten that bad. We can always start with charging this guy with making terroristic threats if you want to.
Who will become the “Mike Adams” of Cornell…?
As I have been saying: the Left is Fascist
Young:
Technically, more tyrannical than fascist since their economics and aims are global not national but the concept plays.
The end of 2020 has brought, for me at least, some clarity.
I no longer care to raise my BP by reading an endless stream of this kind of dribble. Lies and dribble fermented in the singular mind set of partially educated, highly opinionated, wrong headed stooges. While 4- year degrees abound, I doubt that so many of them will lead to much of anything of value or importance. Even science has been tainted. ie. Ice caps melt and water rises. Only when ice melts, the waster level lowers. I learned that from experiments in my 7th grade science class.
Trying to deal with the likes of articles like this is pretty shameful when viewed in its entirety.
Law Professor whats-his-name should be ashamed for his contribution of glorifying stupid, wrongheaded thinking for the sake of eyeball views. This is NOT an exercise in free speech. It is an exercise in shameless foolhardiness. Of ‘MY LIES ARE BIGGER THAN YOURS’, of ‘YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOUR TALKING ABOUT AND YOUR UGLY’.
So I will begin my 2021 early, with a long hot shower, to rid myself of what I have become. A useless blog feeding useless ego’s. Have at it children!
Then the CCP wins. Enjoy your Communist Party limited freedoms…
One can only hope that the assault on free speech ends with the close of 2020. Alas, I fear it will not, and that the pressure to censor opposing thoughts and speech will elevate with their return to power.
We will never forget… their campus careers are over. …
Careers? So these enrolled tyrants consider this a career? Why? Who accumulates thousands a year in tuition, etc. debt and considers that a career? Given the silence from faculty and administrators towards protecting the rights of their students, one would conclude these student tyrants are effectively employed by the universities as street-level activists moving a larger agenda. What a scam; universities get paid through loan programs, student activists run amok in brownshirt careers and our country’s culture is perpetually infected by this lefty cycle of indoctrination and oppression.
Police need to be accountable to elected officials, who are accountable to the voters. Campus police are accountable to campus administration, which is not accountable to the voters. This is absolutely wrong and should never be tolerated in a free society. Campus and other similar police need to be disbanded and their roles taken over by municipal police. They can hire the same officers for the same roles, but the chain of command must end with an elected official.
There is a problem emerging here that Turley and others seek to ignore – these issues are racist and are good examples of true racism. After all, an “ism” is a philosophy or belief. Or, as Webster states, “Ism definition is – a distinctive doctrine, cause, or theory.” Without exception, those behind these movements are people of color, and they have been brainwashed by years of teaching of what amounts to Critical Race Theory. They use the tactics of Bolsheviks and Maoists to intimidate those who do not support them. They use fake racism is a weapon when they are themselves racists who care about no one but themselves.
The message of both parties should be to provide additional funding for “constitutional” policing and to only defund “unconstitutional” policing (using the Judicial Branch courts’ definition of constitutionality).
Most rank & file officers take orders from their top management (police chiefs, police unions, mayors, college presidents, etc.). Reform starts at the very top, not at the bottom of this military style hierarchy.
It’s a losing strategy to make enemies of those at the bottom forced to follow orders. The focus should be at the top management level.
History shows that the oppressor becomes the oppressed in the end. But these simple minded little pissants don’t see the truth because they didn’t or won’t study history.
In my youth back in the ’40s there were no campus police. The municipality police did the job.
In the ’60s there were unarmed security guards on campus. Armed with a radio they called the police if needed.
Then along came the War on Drugs. Students got drunk. Students got high. The police now had a law with war-level priority to enforce. The campus police became the enemy of students just havin’ fun, when they should have been seen as their security force providing a safe environment in which to learn.
The only lessons students in these ‘elite’ schools are getting is in intolerance. It started long before President Trump came on the scene but has certainly been ramped up over the last 4-5 years. I have a good laugh when anyone on the left talks about how intolerant those on the right are. I don’t know why any parent would continue to spend tens of thousands per year to send their children to these schools. They are filled with hypocritical cry babies who will always blame someone or something else for their life disappointments. It is like a circular firing squad…one person is offended by someone’s comment, so the next person who doesn’t want to be left out of the group joins in joins in, then the next, then the next. Round and round it goes until it comes back to smack the original one offended in the butt. Eventually every revolution eats its own.
“Unfortunately , the same can be said of many republicans” ?. WTF ? , are you one of those left nutzoids of hate or what !!!!. What are called “liberals” today LACK all moral courage…and even a sense of decency. Liberals of today want to rule like communist heathens where comrades down with the sickness are more equal than others. Crawl back in your hole of blind hate !.
The irony of your saying “Crawl back in your hole of blind hate !” seems to have flown over your head.
I have some clients who lived near that campus before they are put in jail. They will get out soon and agree with defunding and removing the campus police. One guy is a rapist. Watch out Molly.
“The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.” – Dante Alighieri
The moral courage of liberals is outstanding.
Unfortunately, the same can be said of many Republicans.
Politics seems to breed cowards and demagogues (or does it just attract those people with preexisting conditions?).
Unfortunately the same can be said of many republicans ????. You hate much often ?. What a condescending tone ..typical liberal whom perceives themselves superior and their Marxist drivel genuine.
Those who can, do. Those who can’t, teach (or become politicians).