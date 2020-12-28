Law’s Ahab: Weissmann Makes The Case For A Trump Self-Pardon

Below is my column in the Hill on claims by former Deputy Special Counsel Andrew Weissmann that the recent pardons by President Donald Trump reinforce a possible obstruction of justice case against him. We have previously discussed how Weissmann has proven critics correct in their description of his animosity and bias toward Trump. For my part, his book and recent statements reinforce the view of an abusive prosecutor, particularly in his untethered view of obstruction. Indeed, Weissmann seems intent on making the best case for Trump to grant himself a self-pardon. He is calling for prosecutors to use grand juries to pursue Trump and others in an unrelenting campaign based on unfounded legal theories.
In the debate over pardons, some Democrats seem to be making the case for Donald Trump and against themselves. Consider Andrew Weissmann. After the recent pardons, he declared that Trump effectively proved the case for an obstruction charge against himself and called on prosecutors to summon those who were pardoned into grand juries with the threat of later perjury charges. It was unfounded and dubious. It was also vintage Weissmann, who made the case against himself as someone who shows bias against Trump that overwhelms all other considerations.
If Trump wants a rationale to pardon himself, he can look no further than Weissmann, who was appointed as a top aide to special counsel Robert Mueller. Trump and numerous Republicans denounced him as a donor to Barack Obama, and he was said to have attended the election night party for Hilliary Clinton in 2016. My objection was not to his affiliations but to his history, which included extreme interpretations that were ultimately rejected by courts. Weissmann was responsible for the overextension of an obstruction provision in a jury instruction that led the Supreme Court to reverse the conviction in the Arthur Andersen case in 2005.
Weissmann is now a MSNBC analyst who teaches at a New York University. After he left the office of the special counsel, he fulfilled every account of someone with uncontrolled bias against Trump, including his book that attacks prosecutors for refusing to take on his extreme views. Weissmann called on prosecutors to refuse to assist John Durham in his investigation and, after the pardon of Roger Stone, called for Stone in a grand jury.
Even staunch critics of Trump like former prosecutor Randall Eliason described Weissmann’s book as a “betrayal of Mueller” that “trashed” his colleagues and threw them “under a bus for not agreeing with him.” He added that Weissmann’s “dishing may sell a lot of books” but he “himself violated the norms about how prosecutors should behave.”
After leaving the Special Counsel’s office, Weissmann seemed intent on proving critics correct in saying that he was a uniquely poor choice by Mueller to serve as his deputy. Now, Weissmann is openly voicing the extreme interpretations that have led many of us to criticize his tenure at the Justice DepartmentNow Weissmann voices the kind of extreme interpretations that led many of us to criticize his tenure with the Justice Department. His most recent column is illustrative. Many of us called out the recent pardons by Trump, ranging from corrupt former members of Congress to the father of Jared Kushner. However, Weissmann insists that the pardon of figures tied to the special counsel investigation is evidence of obstruction.
But these individuals were not pardoned to stop them from testifying or, with the case of Michael Flynn, from working with prosecutors, nor were they pardoned before they were tried and convicted. Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, for instance, served time in prison before he was released due concerns of the coronavirus. Former campaign aide George Papadopoulos and attorney Alex Van Der Zwaan served sentences. Flynn was convicted and should have been sentenced years earlier if not for a series of bizarre actions by the federal judge who heard his case.
Trump did not pardon his lawyer, Michael Cohen, when Cohen angled for his pardon. Instead, Cohen worked with Mueller, testified against Trump, and was sent to prison. That is a curious pattern for obstruction. Wait until everyone testifies and most are sent to prison before they are pardoned. It did not seem to have been obstruction that Bill Clinton notably pardoned his own friend and business partner in the Whitewater scandal.
Weissmann insists that, when Trump is out of office, there is no barrier to indict him for obstruction and have all these figures appear before grand juries. The problem is the same one Weissmann faced for his disastrous role in the prosecution of Andersen. Weissmann simply misunderstands criminal obstruction. Indeed, he may have the longest learning curve in legal history on this issue. Indeed, he may have the longest learning curve in legal history on this question. Not even an unanimous rejection of his views by the Supreme Court for the case of Andersen seems to register with him, particularly when the law stands in the way of pursuing Trump.
I testified in the impeachment hearing on the flaws with this obstruction theory. Mueller himself did not find a case for an obstruction charge. He listed the alleged acts of obstruction discussed in the media but did not find the critical element of intent to support the charge. That was also the point that former Attorney General William Barr tried to make in his press conference on the summary of the special counsel investigation. Despite different ideas of obstruction, there was no doubt that it would take intent to prosecute. Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — who appointed Mueller and was widely praised by Democrats for his independence — also said under oath last year that there was no evidence of obstruction.
None of this matters to Weissmann, who comes across as a legal Captain Ahab, so blinded by rage that he would lay waste to the criminal code to nab his white whale. This same kind of rage could be cited by Trump for a controversial pardon of himself. I believe a president can pardon himself but should not do so. Even if someone had standing to challenge that, the Constitution is silent on any such limitation on the pardon power. That is the same reason I believe a president can be indicted in office. Yet, while constitutional, I still view self-pardons as a misuse of the power.
There are solid arguments on both sides of this debate, which has gone on for decades. From my view, the main obstacle is political rather than constitutional, but Weissmann and others are now working to remove that barrier. These critics demand prosecutions of Trump and his associates with the same blind fury as Captain Ahab, who said, “From heart of hell I stab at thee. For the sake of hate I spit my last breath at thee. Ye damned whale.” Their long-standing rage could be the long-sought rationale for the president.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates online @JonathanTurley.
I gather Correct-the-Record has told their contacts to flood the zone with irrelevant matter today.
I gather that you take directions from some rightwing organization, and that’s the reason you can’t imagine anyone acting without taking orders.
You have to wonder if Turley keeps this in mind when writing on his blog. “All propaganda must be popular and its intellectual level must be adjusted to the most limited intelligence among those it is addressed to” Because Turley is acting as a political operative for Trump, and that’s fine if he wants his name attached with a amoral man-child who has no ethics or humanity for anything or anybody. Turley’s pursuit to cater to the campaign that Trump is above the law will be judged by lawyers and history for years to come. But the quote is spot-on to he is addressing too.
NEW YORK POST TELLS TRUMP TO ‘GIVE IT UP’
Mr. President, it’s time to end this dark charade.
We’re one week away from an enormously important moment for the next four years of our country.
On Jan. 5, two runoff races in Georgia will determine which party will control the Senate — whether Joe Biden will have a rubber stamp or a much-needed check on his agenda.
Unfortunately, you’re obsessed with the next day, Jan. 6, when Congress will, in a pro forma action, certify the Electoral College vote. You have tweeted that, as long as Republicans have “courage,” they can overturn the results and give you four more years in office.
In other words, you’re cheering for an undemocratic coup.
You had every right to investigate the election. But let’s be clear: Those efforts have found nothing. To take just two examples: Your campaign paid $3 million for a recount in two Wisconsin counties, and you lost by 87 more votes. Georgia did two recounts of the state, each time affirming Biden’s win. These ballots were counted by hand, which alone debunks the claims of a Venezuelan vote-manipulating Kraken conspiracy.
Sidney Powell is a crazy person. Michael Flynn suggesting martial law is tantamount to treason. It is shameful.
We understand, Mr. President, that you’re angry that you lost. But to continue down this road is ruinous. We offer this as a newspaper that endorsed you, that supported you: If you want to cement your influence, even set the stage for a future return, you must channel your fury into something more productive.
Edited from: “The Post Says: Give It Up, Mr. President – For Your Sake And The Nation’s”
The New York Post, 12/27/20
The New York Post is the same paper that broke the Hunter Biden lost-laptop story in October. They were the first major paper to endorse Trump’s original campaign. The Post is owned by Rupert Murdoch, owner of Fox News. Therefore The Post is widely recognized as a ‘Trump-friendly source’.
Yet Here The Post refers to Trump’s election claims as a ‘dark charade’. Trump is cheering an “undemocratic coup”, they say. “These ballots were counted by hand, which alone debunks the claims of a Venezuelan vote-manipulating Kraken conspiracy”. And finally the paper notes that Trump Attorney Sidney Powell is a “crazy person”.
These are hard-hitting words from a friendly source. The editorial goes to note that control of the Senate is currently at stake in Georgia. But the paper notes that Trump is too “obsessed” with his election claims to be helpful in Georgia. This reveals The Post’s real concern: ‘Congress Could Be Lost Because Of Trump’s Claims’.
The part that gets me about this is Weissman and Democrats in general keep blabbing on and on about how these pardons are somehow obstruction and a cover up. They have this weird notion that those that have been pardoned must be called to testify against Trump for some mysterious unheard charge that they can’t quite articulate and allege Trump has committed and that they have knowledge of. They claim these people no longer have any fifth amendment right against self incrimination.
Somehow they have completely missed the memo that not one of these people were convicted, plead guilty to, or even had been charged with colluding/conspiring with Russia in the 2016 campaign or election. Weissman should know this because he and Mueller didn’t find eveidence of the magical collusion. Roger Stone was tried and convict of several counts but all of his crimes were committed by him, after the election and campiagn, and the investigation had no evidence that showed Trump ordered him to commit these crimes at all. Michael Flynn had to cooperate with the Mueller team in order to get his plea deal. While he never ended up convicted of the lying to the FBI charge, and was pardoned before his case was over, he indeed, cooperated with the Mueller team, they recommended zero jail time for Flynn, and the accusations agianst him came with absolutely no indication that Trump was involved or even committed a crime. Papadopolous was blown off by the Trump campaign who for the mist part wanted nothing to do with any communication he may have had with “Russians.” in fact, the “e-mails” weren’t even a concern of Papadopoulos. His e-mails with both the suspected “Russians,” was almost entirely about him tryingv to set up a public meeting between Trump and Putin which the campaign rebuffed. No one at the time had any ideas what “e-mails” anyone might have had because there were the missing e-mails from Hillary’s server, and later we would find out DNC, and Hillary campaign e-mails. Finally Manafort’s crimes were all about his work in Ukraine prior to joining the Trump campaign. The supposed contact between Manafort and a “Russian” and Manafort tipping campaign info to said “Russian,’ can easily be explained by the Trump campaign wanting to find out what a peace deal in Ukraine would look like. The supposed “spy” Manafort spoke to also had a history of providing information to the Obama State Department through the Ukrainian embassy and his “ties” to Russian intel seem to only include the fact that he served in Intel in the USSR, when serving his compulsory service (meaning he had to serve in the USSR miliatry like all adult males did).
What is being suggested is that you don’t need Trump to have actually committed a crime. That a grand jury should be assembled to make everyone of the pardoned people testify and use the grand jury to actually search for a crime to charge Trump with.
It also seems to make a blanket statement about pardons and the idea of no longer being afforded Fifth Amendment protections. Flynn, Manafort, Stone, Papadopolous, etc. were not charged with, plead guilty to, or were even accused of violating and tax laws for the Trump Organization. They were not charged with campaign finance violations. So what charges will they testify against Trump on, and how are they not able to take the Fifth when these would be new crimes that they would be testifying and basically admitting to being a part of? Collusion? Since no one was convicted pf collusion or conspiracy in the 2016 or eledction they would all have fifth amendment rights there too.
Michael Cohen could have information on tax crimes, maybe, but he plead guilty to lying to Congress, then lied to Congress again when he said he never sought a pardon, and that he never sought a position in the Admin. He plead guilty to a campaign finance charge just to try and get on the good side of prosecutors, and the information he gave authorities must not have been as reliable and great as many in media or Democrats think because it didn’t get Cohen a plea deal, or immunity. It’s all just madness…
Obstruction of justice doesn’t require that someone have committed some other underlying crime.
Martha Stewart and Scooter Libby went to jail for that. Trump can too.
Trump could also face time for other crimes, including campaign finance and tax fraud crimes linked to the hush money payments that Cohen went to jail for.
Martha Stewart and Scooter Libby went to jail for that. Trump can too.
Martha Stewart was accused of insider trading and Scooter Libby was accused of perjury. The charge against Libby was almost certainly humbug.
He was ‘obstructing’ Weismann’s obstruction investigation by supplying reams of documentation on request.
Stewart wasn’t convicted of insider trading. She went to jail for obstruction despite not having been convicted of any underlying crime.
Libby’s perjury wasn’t the underlying crime for his obstruction. The underlying crime would have been leaking Valerie Plame’s identity. Unsurprisingly, Trump pardoned Libby too.
Trump obstructed the investigation in multiple ways that are spelled out in the Mueller Report.
REGARDING ABOVE:
Trump finally signed the stimulus bill because Republicans had totally lost patience. That doesn’t bode well for a ‘second term’.
Well, he could serve two terms, one in Federal Prison, the other in State Prison.
And Mike Nifong, North Carolina DA, went to jail for “malicious prosecution.”
How in the world did Obergruppenfuhrer Weissmann stay out?
What for? Why play games with thin air? The proven formula is One Judge Pence and Trump sit around a table. Trump resigns, Judge signs, Pence is sworn in, Judge signs, Pence signs a valid pardon, judge signs, Pence then nominates a VP blocking Pelosi, judge signs, Depending on Jan 5th then resigns, judge signs, About five minutes used up. While he’s at it the Judge signs blocking the inauguration of the two socialists as unsuitable for overtly speaking against every requirement of the Oath of Office This sort of thing is not rocket science. In the end President Trump and Vice-President Pence if he so chooses shake hands and begin laughing. Trump looks at the media pool camera and ‘cocks a snoot.” At that point Both are hired for bit parts in a new remake of The Untouchables.
The rest is bullshevikist/
By the way ‘avoid shutting down the government?” What kind of idiot nonsense is that? The Government has never shut down, cannot shutdown and will never shut down. At best it’s a bad joke where 30 percent at most get a day or so off with pay later. A better deal than Pelosi is given the Citizens of the USA. All military, Security, Judicial, and IRS functions remain intact.
Don’t cry for me Grandma she’s safer than those who voted to see their children sitting at an empty table and LOL most of them stil pretending to be Democrats instead of members of the socialist fascist party
As for the military pay getting delayed? They could have upheld their oath of office and then there is that 70billion cut coming up. and of course the inevitable next version of what we used to call the Obama wars. Why pay someone who has refused to up hold their oath of office their most primary reason to exist? Or was it an effort to change berets to yellow?
All those wars …. for nothing. Think about it. The new salute is hanging your head in shame.
A veteran of 23 years infantry wrote this. i am not ashamed but then in our days we upheld our Oath of Office.
Welcome to the USAA As for our Constitutional Republic? Got less than three weeks to the end. And some of us will still uphold or oath of office and hold NO allegiance to the socialists
You’re right, it’s not rocket science, but you should learn more civics, because no single judge can prevent Biden’s inauguration, and a VP-nominee to replace a vacancy has to be approved by Congress.
Why do you assume that Pence wants to pardon Trump?
