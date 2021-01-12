DC Attorney General Looking Into Arresting Trump and Others

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine has declared that he is considering arresting President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks with inciting the violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol. He noted that, while the Justice Department does not believe you can charge a sitting president, he can do so in a matter of days. Ironically, I believe Trump can be indicted immediately as a constitutional matter but that his prosecution would ultimately collapse on free speech grounds.
The Justice Department itself concluded during the Clinton administration that “[n]either the text nor the history of the Constitution” is “dispositive” on this question but has rendered an internal opinion against indictments of a sitting president as a matter of “considerations of constitutional structure.” I have long disagreed with the view that there is a constitutional barrier to indicting a sitting president.
My problem with this criminal case is not the timing of an indictment but the basis for the indictment. As I wrote earlier, the governing legal standard for violent speech is found in Brandenburg v. Ohio. As a free speech advocate, I have long criticized that 1969 case and what I consider its dangerously vague standard. However, even Brandenburg would treat Trump’s speech as protected by the First Amendment. Under that case, the government can criminalize speech that is “directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action.”
Despite widespread, justified condemnation of his words, Trump never actually called for violence or a riot. Rather, he urged his supporters to march on the Capitol to express opposition to the certification of electoral votes and to support the challenges being made by some members of Congress. He expressly told his followers “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
Such electoral-vote challenges have been made by Democrats in past elections under the Electoral Count Act, and Trump was pressing Republican lawmakers to join the effort on his behalf. He stated: “Now it is up to Congress to confront this egregious assault on our democracy…And after this, we’re going to walk down – and I’ll be there with you – we’re going to walk down … to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”
He ended his speech by saying a protest at the Capitol was meant to “try and give our Republicans, the weak ones … the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.” Such marches are common — on both federal and state capitols — to protest or to support actions occurring inside.
For a court, the speech notably does not include a direct call for lawless action by Trump. Instead, there was a call for a protest at the Capitol. Moreover, violence was not imminent; the vast majority of the tens of thousands of protesters present were not violent before the march, and most did not riot inside the Capitol. Like many violent protests we have witnessed over the last four years, including Trump’s 2017 inauguration, the criminal conduct was carried out by a smaller group of instigators.
Once again, I criticized the President’s speech when he was still giving it. I opposed the challenge to the electoral votes from the outset. I praised Vice President Michael Pence for defying the President. Rather than impeachment, I have called for a vote of censure from both houses on a bipartisan basis. However, this impeachment could cause lasting damage to our system
If Racine was unwise enough to charge on this basis, it would at least allow for a real legal review of the claims of so many legal experts that this clearly constitutes criminal incitement. I would welcome such a review. Even if Racine could find a trial judge to allow this to go to trial, I expect it would fail quickly on appeal if based exclusively or largely on this speech. Racine declared “Whether that comes to a legal complaint, I think we’ve got to really dig in and get all of the facts. I know I’m looking at a charge under the D.C. Code of inciting violence, and that would apply where there’s a clear recognition that one’s incitement could lead to foreseeable violence.”
Racine’s public statements heavily suggest that these individuals, including the President, have committed criminal acts. The question is whether this was just a pandering to the public of whether he will now make those arguments in a court of law to allow for a legal challenge.
Many academics and legal experts have insisted that free speech is no barrier to such charges. I believe that they are fundamentally wrong on the controlling law. Often such commentary is left unchallenged because of the lack of any actual charge in court. Racine could change that, though I am not sure it will be ultimately be celebrated when these claims are tested in the court system.
47 thoughts on “DC Attorney General Looking Into Arresting Trump and Others”
“The hope of impunity is a strong incitement to sedition; the dread of punishment, a proportionably strong discouragement to it.”
—Alexander Hamilton, Federalist 27
. . . so why do it, unless your true objective is to further inflame passions and provoke a larger and more deadly riot? Probably also inflame Joe Biden too !
Where do these Socialist rabble come from all of a sudden. Not really they started with 1909 and Woodrow Wilson. But some of these are sheer idiots. I would guess running for office and wants the publicity. What he’s portraying is a 100% fool. But then he lives and gets paid in DC so there is a great part of the problem.
on
Back to the idiot stuff they keep making up. Don’t they teach ConLaw anymore. or is it like literate Standard American English and booted in favor of eight word California dictionaries where every sentence ends with a question mark.
Back to this hang the President Crap over nothing but sheer Marxist Leninist reasoning. It’s difficult if not impossible to convict a sitting President. Their oaths of office contain one six word clause. that defies the attackers. “To The Best Of My Ability.” Trying arguing against that except in a Schumeresque-Pelosite kangaroon Court. And all over one week left? Too bad they had not time to get any work done they should be charged with fraud at the very least.
Tell this dumb Dumb Burro Donkey Ass the last taken from a Latin derived through Spanish for one term Asno or close to it his is showing with emphasis on Dumb which means unable to speak. Don’t we wish.
So the scenario now goes like this … Pence, Trump and one of the Supremes by invitation gather in the White House. Trump hands over a resignation letter. The Justice accepts it. He then administers the Oath of Office to Pence. Pence first hands over a nomination for his replacement blocking Pelosi until Harris is put in the office. Second He hands over a Federal Pardon. Citizen Trump retires from the proceedings and is untouchable. Pence has the option of resigning himself or not. Probably not in this case. He may however do a number of other things having the opportunity. Trump himself before resigning could hand Pence a Federal Pardon.
Pelosi has a heart attack being blocked once again from the VP chair.. I just made that one up as wishful thinking.
All of the above except the last is in strict accordance with our Constitution which this AG appears to have never read. That’s a disease that afflicts many in Washington DC. Like the part about mandatory taking the Oath of Office and instead ignoring it.
Biden however has a plan. His new slogan is America United. Citizens of our Constitutional Republic that is the new name of our Constitutonaless Government. too late to stop the aforementioned proceedings.
I’m thinking Pence should nominate n Tulsi Gabbard and Martha McSally Just so the left could claim the first woman whatever anything.
Here we have just another pile on by the left to score political points and twist the knife. Maybe the DC DA should review the criminal code. Specific intent is needed to prove a criminal offense and although Trump’s words could be interpreted as being negligent, and possibly even reckless, they do not equate to intent.
That can be his plea bargain CHall.
STOP MAKING STUPID PEOPLE FAMOUS