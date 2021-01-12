Ron Paul Posts Criticism of Censorship on Social Media Shortly Before Facebook Blocks Him

We have been discussing the chilling crackdown on free speech that has been building for years in the United States. This effort has accelerated in the aftermath of the Capitol riot including the shutdown sites like Parler. Now former Texas congressman Ron Paul, 85, has been blocked from using his Facebook page for unspecified violations of “community standards.” Paul’s last posting was linked to an article on the “shocking” increase of censorship on social media. Facebook then proceeded to block him under the same undefined “community standards” policy.
Paul, a libertarian leader and former presidential candidate, has been an outspoken critics of foreign wars and an advocate for civil liberties for decades. He wrote:
“With no explanation other than ‘repeatedly going against our community standards,’ @Facebook has blocked me from managing my page. Never have we received notice of violating community standards in the past and nowhere is the offending post identified.”
His son is Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tweeted, “Facebook now considers advocating for liberty to be sedition. Where will it end?”
Even before the riot, Democrats were calling for blacklists and retaliation against anyone deemed to be “complicit” with the Trump Administration. We have been discussing the rising threats against Trump supporters, lawyers, and officials in recent weeks from Democratic members are calling for blacklists to the Lincoln Project leading a a national effort to harass and abuse any lawyers representing the Republican party or President Trump. Others are calling for banning those “complicit” from college campuses while still others are demanding a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” to “hold Trump and his enablers accountable for the crimes they have committed.” Daily Beast editor-at-large Rick Wilson has added his own call for “humiliation,” “incarceration” and even ritualistic suicides for Trump supporters in an unhinged, vulgar column.
After the riots, the big tech companies moved to ban and block sites and individuals, including Parler which is the primary alternative to Twitter. Also, a top Forbes editor Randall Lane warned any company that they will be investigated if they hire any former Trump officials.
The riots are being used as a license to rollback on free speech and retaliate against conservatives. In the meantime, the silence of academics and many in the media is deafening. Many of those who have spoken for years about the dark period of McCarthyism and blacklisting are either supporting this censorship or remaining silent in the face of it. Now that conservatives are the targets, speech controls and blacklists appear understandable or even commendable.
The move against Paul, a long champion of free speech, shows how raw and comprehensive this crackdown has become. It shows how the threat to free speech has changed. It is like having a state media without state control. These companies are moving in unison but not necessarily with direct collusion. The riot was immediately taken as a green light to move against a huge variety of sites and individuals. As we have seen in Europe, such censorship becomes an insatiable appetite for greater and greater speech control. Even Germany’s Angela Merkel (who has a long history of anti-free speech actions) has criticized Twitter’s actions as inimical to free speech. Yet, most law professors and media figures in the United States remain silent.
73 thoughts on “Ron Paul Posts Criticism of Censorship on Social Media Shortly Before Facebook Blocks Him”
Good news about Twitter
Yesterday, the company’s stock dropped some 12%, a loss of about $5 billion.
Pretty soon, Dorsey — the creature who makes the Unabomber look dapper — can pursue his true calling: growing organic kale.
So if Trump supporters are right then, you should have the right to deny service to gays because it should be your right being a private business. But if a private business tells you that you must must wear a mask to be served, then your rights are being violated. And if a private business tells you that there are rules to using their platforms, again you say it’s going against your rights. Which is it? Kinda like they read the Bible and the constitution, just pick out the pieces they like?
Professor Turkey, since Twitter, Facebook, Amazon, Google, etc. are for all practical purposes monopolies, can the Sherman anti-trust act be used to shut them down or split them up, or at a minimum curtail their activities?
That’s what I want to do.
In light of the unlikelihood of any changes in the Law, the only recourse is for there to be alternatives to the repressive Social Media sites we’re currently stuck with.
Facebook’s “community standards”
Zuckerberg: The “community?” C’est moi.
Love it when a defendant overplays his hand.
farleftwatch com
Kamala Harris said an Antifa extremist who encouraged people to kill cops, “represents our future”
Ismael Chamu is a Berkeley antifa activist who was charged with vandalism for allegedly spray painting people’s cars and fences with “F— White People,” “F— the police,” “F— frat Boys,” “Kill Cops”, “Kill Yuppies,” “Eat the Rich,” “Class War”, etc. This story is especially important to us because our reporting was instrumental in these charges.
Here is a refresher for those of you not familiar with Ismael Chamu:
On June 27th, 2017 Ismael was arrested with a knife in the same location and on the same night that 30 instances of slashed tires and graffiti occurred. After spending 39 hours in police custody he was released without charge where he immediately claimed that his arrest was the result of “racial profiling”. This was followed by an outcry of public support for Ismael and condemnation of the Berkeley Police Department. The ACUS Senate and even Berkeley Mayor, Jesse Arreguín, publicly condemned Ismael’s “unlawful detainment”.
After we originally published the above information about his blog and public calls for criminal activity, we contacted the Berkeley Police Department and encouraged our readers to do the same. Shortly after, he was arrested and charged for these crimes.
So why are we talking about him again? Well, it was just confirmed that Kamala Harris has been selected as the Vice Presidential nominee for the Democratic Party. And like many prominent Democrats, Harris has openly supported violent far-left extremists. In this particular instance, Harris tweeted out support for Ismael (archive) after the Los Angeles Times ran a piece titled “He attends elite UC Berkeley but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups. Soon, he’ll be scrambling to find new shelter“.
Professor Turley, when will they come after you? You are the most prominent free speech advocate I know that still has platforms– USA Today, The Hill, Washington Post. Not clear to me if you have a Facebook Page.
Do you think they are afraid to block you because such a move could unseal the lips of prominent liberals?
I hope the answer is yes.