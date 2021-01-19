FBI: Woman Who Stole Pelosi’s Laptop May Have Tried To Sell It To The Russians

Some of the crimes committed in the Capitol riot are truly breathtaking. One of those was the alleged theft of the laptop belonging to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). That alone is extraordinary but now federal officials are alleging that Riley June Williams not only took the laptop but tried to sell it to the Russians. That allegation would ratchet up charges already including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Williams, 22, is a health care worker.
The FBI include extensive photos of Williams in the riot, which have also appeared on some media sites.Those photos will make some of the charges virtually impossible to refute. This includes a videotape of Williams allegedly stealing the laptop. There are also allegedly videos of Williams directing rioters up the stairs to Pelosi’s office. The media has also shown pictures purportedly showing Williams poising with an assault-like weapon though not at the riot itself. The riot pictures are clearly admissible. The other web pictures are likely to face a determined defense motion for exclusion due to their prejudicial impact.
However, it is the latest allegation that is so striking. In a court filing on Sunday, the FBI stated that a witness identifying himself as a former romantic partner said that Williams “intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service.”
What I have not been able to determine is what steps were actually take by Williams to seek such a transfer to the Russians. It does not take much to establish such criminal conduct but the reports are vague on how or why the effort fell through. There is no suggestion that she actually made contact. However, the Speaker’s laptop could have some material that could be deemed classified. Even if classified at the confidential level, federal prosecutors could ramp up charges of a conspiracy for espionage or other national security violations. She may have lucked out however. A Pelosi staffer reported that a laptop was stolen from a conference room but was used only for presentations.
These videotapes show a spectrum of unlawful conduct. Some people are seen meandering around, seemingly surprised that they got inside. Others are in full riot, rummaging through papers and smashing mirrors. Yet, if these allegations are true, Williams made the mistake of her life in radically increasing her liability by taking that laptop. If she then took steps to sell it to the Russians, she could spend much of the rest of her life in prison.
24 thoughts on “FBI: Woman Who Stole Pelosi’s Laptop May Have Tried To Sell It To The Russians”
Seems the entire invasion was an exercise in clueless white privilege gone wrong. The fantastical entitlement that drove this crew in the Capitol, whether somewhat shocked to have gotten inside or in full riot/ destructo mode, was bound to come up with monumental stupidity on principle alone. This woman and her decision to try to market Pelosi’s laptop to the Russians will put her squarely in the cross hairs…, and I’m sure, to her, the plan sounded really smart + ethically solid based on Trump’s taking advantage of Russian disinformation in his election efforts.
While I marvel at the sheer delusion of Williams and the crew that saw the 6th as their Bannon inspired comeupance day, I do feel sorry for these rhetorical victims going forward to some some degree. That bifurcation of sentiment is probably why I visit the comments section of the Turley blog.
These comments demonstrate serious denial about the nature of the average Trump flag-waver. I suppose it’s hard to admit that demented losers (deplorables) are a big part of their own “conservative” voting block. Just because you were all triggered by Nancy Pelosi’s ice cream doesn’t mean you have to defend even the looniest Alex Jones disciples and QANON rioters, ya know.
Although the statement of facts says that her ex claims that she stole Pelosi’s laptop and attempted to sell it, the Criminal Complaint doesn’t include that as a crime she’s being charged with –
Right now, it’s simply an allegation that’s being investigated.
Turley has stated that he is not seeking nor will accept representing Trump in his Impeachment, but he has acknowledged counseling the White House as well as Republicans. Are we not to presume that Turley is supposed to be impartial in regards to his legal opinions about Trump? If he is advising Trump and Republicans directly or indirectly, then he is no longer impartial. He is prejudiced in their favor whether or not he is being compensated. I should think that he has an obligation to the subscribers of this blog to lay his cards on the table. As a paid Fox contributor, his bias against CNN and MSNBC is readily apparent. He will not criticize any Fox hosts or the fact that Fox enabled the Big Lie that the election was stolen which lie instigated the storming of the Capitol long before the Trump supporters arrived at the doorstep of the building. It does not escape our notice that Turley focuses his condemnation solely on Trump’s January 6th speech and purposely ignores all his incendiary rhetoric in the preceding 2 months and Fox’s role in reinforcing the lie among his followers. Even James Murdoch recognizes Fox’s complicity. It’s about time that Turley does so and his own silence in the face of it.
And when you hear that the snitch is a “former romantic partner” it’s pretty safe to assume that the story is, without more, highly questionable. Hey FBI, a spurned lover out for revenge is not a particularly reliable source.
True. Now that Graham, Cruz and the lot of them have destroyed what little credibility remained in the GOP I think I’ll go back to watching how this war within the GOP plays out. As during the Obama administration it was more enjoyable to watch the whine right, I had already planned to take a step back from posting once Biden took office, but given the ramifications of this Senate trial I imagine more drama and melancholy from the right than ever before, and I’m not the gloating, pour salt in the wounds type. I honestly hope for their sake those with an ounce of integrity like Romney prevail, but my guess is Murkowski etc. will leave the GOP (for different reasons) at the end of this trial. Maybe not the 1/3rd Rand Paul is predicting, but one can hope: https://news.yahoo.com/rand-paul-warns-one-third-175520035.html
What about San Fran Nan’s failure to secure government property as she ran from the Capitol? Is she too old to carry the laptop? Was it an aide’s responsibility? Maybe the FBI can look into it, maybe contract hire Andy McCabe when he’s not on CNN spewing falsehoods.
It was taken from Pelosi’s office, which they broke into. A locked office in the House is normally considered secure.
More FBI gaslighting.
What part isn’t true?
That person has no special information about the case but they can’t help themselves from interjecting. Their thoughts are just so darn important! Textbook narcissism. Amusing online. Grating in real life.
Pretty sure what is driving the unrest is the long list of lies from Trump and his cronies that the election was stolen from them. Since their accounts were purged from the Twittersphere, misinformation declined 73% according to reports from Zignal Labs. Maybe if there’s less people conning them that the election was stolen and telling them “all hell is going to break loose”, “this is nothing less than an epic struggle for the future of this country between dark and light” or “we will win this fight, or America will step off into 1000 years of darkness” they would be less disgruntled: https://youtu.be/5cUGNXIGgEs
Well, all I have to say about this is Richard Jewell. The FBI says….” ________” means little at this point. Facts may fall by the wayside for the next year or so. I hope she has good defense, as I would hope for anyone, and I hope making a dumb mistake or ten won’t doom her. It’s a good thing we don’t all get what we deserve as determined by others.
I know nothing of the Pelosi laptop. Just looking at Turley’s 1/19 post hypothetically from perspective of old time long gone bureaucrat. IF the laptop contained classified information (and this should be determined by the executive branch agency(ies) whose information it may be such as DOE, CIA, DOD, etc.) was she authorized to have classified on this computer? Sometimes special permission (with appropriate protective measures including physical and electronic) might be given to have classified information on a laptop, but it was rare at least in my experience. If not do statutory provisions come into effect? IF there was classified information how was Pulosi actually protecting the lap top? Did any of her staff have access to the computer and if it did contain classified and they did have access were they properly cleared for the classified information allegedly thereon? Did she take the portable laptop home with her or take it too unsecured areas? Was it locked up at night in a safe? Is her office a secure area approved by the agency(ies) whose information was allegedly on the laptop where she might have left the laptop unattended? Was any of the allegedly classified information sent to anyone else and if so who? How did the information get on that computer to begin with? I also wonder IF there was classified will there be a damage assessment which is usually done when information is lost, stolen, mishandled etc. Will the damage assessment be available in redacted format to the public? Was the hard drive replicated while allegedly under control of the woman who allegedly took it? More broadly speaking IF there was classified information involved, hopefully all has in fact been handled by the classification and security books and neither this laptop or any others on the hill potentially containing classified information are out of compliance with appropriate security protective requirements designed to protect our national security.