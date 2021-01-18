Warren Hastings and the Historical Basis for Retroactive Impeachments

It sometimes seems that every impeachment road leads back to Warren Hastings. Previously, I wrote about Hastings in addressing the bribery theories being voiced by Democratic leaders and legal experts in the first Trump impeachment. Now Hastings is back as a historical precedent for the impeachment of former officials. As I have repeatedly noted, there are good-faith arguments on the use of impeachment for former officials. However, Hastings is not particularly strong precedent beyond the obvious point that impeachment was used retroactively in Great Britain.
I have only written a few lines on retroactive impeachments over the last 30 years over hundreds of pages of writings on the subject. It simply has not been an issue for the United States after the Belknap case. My prior interest in the Hastings case was to note that impeachment trials have a certain “dialogic” value for society and to contest the “executive theory” argument on impeachments.
As I previously wrote, Warren Hastings was Britain’s governor-general in India who was despised by some in the Parliament, including his greatest detractor Edmund Burke. Burke called him the “captain-general of iniquity” and a “spider of Hell.” He later added the label of a “ravenous vulture devouring the carcasses of the dead.” Burke lead the impeachment of Hastings, who was arrested in 1787 by Parliament’s sergeant-at-arms.
Hastings was charged by the impeachment committee with bribery and other forms of abuse of power. The case dragged on for seven years before Hastings was acquitted on every article of impeachment. Even though Hastings did have some dodgy personal financial dealings, his impeachment today is widely viewed as an injustice, and Burke was ultimately censured for his “intemperate” rhetoric.
There are many aspects of the Hastings trial that were rejected as abusive and certainly would not be tolerated in the United States, including a retroactive proceeding. The Hastings trial is undeniably relevant since he was tried after leaving office. However, it shows how this practice can be used for raw and “intemperate” purposes.
There are many differences between Great Britain and the United States on the evolution of the language and process for impeachment. There was great debate over the inclusion of “maladministration” as a basis for impeachment. There was also the debate in the first impeachment over retroactive or post-service impeachments.
That is why I have repeatedly said that people on both sides are struggling to deal with this novel impeachment. In my 1999, Duke Law Journal article on impeachment, I wrote that “[t]he Senate majority, however, was correct in its view that impeachments historically extended to former officials, such as Warren Hastings.” See Jonathan Turley, Senate Trials and Factional Disputes: Impeachment as a Madisonian Device, 49 Duke Law Journal 1-146 (1999)(emphasis added). Strangely, some have cited that line to show that I have changed my position on the subject. It doesn’t. (There is a fair better line to cite for the purpose of challenging my current view later in the piece.) It indeed was used retroactively in Great Britain as a historical matter, which I have always acknowledged. Yet, there are significant differences in the use of impeachment in both countries. Indeed, the colonial impeachments were strikingly different in many respects. As I noted in the Duke article, “Even if the only penalty is disqualification from future office, the open presentation of the evidence and witnesses represents the very element that was missing in colonial impeachments.”
This has remained an open question and much contested in the United States as I noted in my later North Carolina article. Jonathan Turley, The “Executive Function” Theory, the Hamilton Affair and Other Constitutional Mythologies, 77 North Carolina Law Review 1791-1866 (1999). The point of that piece is that impeachment is not limited to violations of an executive function but can involve other violations like perjury. We are left with the value of a trial for a public judgment on past conduct and the costs of a retroactive trial on the constitutional system. That has remained unresolved. The prior discussion addressed how impeachment serves a type of dialogic role in our society. Such trials can have value as with Trump. However, there are also serious countervailing costs that are equally evident in the case of Trump.
This issue has not been a focus of my past writings – or the writings of most of us who have written on impeachment in prior years. I viewed it as an open question, but saw the value in such trials.
The Trump impeachments will force us to address new precedent for its implications of the process used in both impeachments. I have spent considerable time in the last few weeks drilling down on this issue. Some have noted my Duke piece recognized the value of impeachment trials beyond removal. That is true and it is certainly fair to note that my earlier writings can be used to argue for the value of such trials. I did state that the Belknap trial and Hastings trials had the value of an airing of the misconduct of ex-officials. Here is the entirely what I said:
“If impeachment was simply a matter of removal, the argument for jurisdiction in the Belknap case would be easily resolved against hearing the matter. The Senate majority, however, was correct in its view that impeachments historically had extended to former officials, such as Warren Hastings. Impeachment, as demonstrated by Edmund Burke, serves a public value in addressing conduct at odds with core values in a society. At a time of lost confidence in the integrity of the government, the conduct of a former official can demand a political response. This response in the form of an impeachment may be more important than a legal response in the form of a prosecution. Regardless of the outcome, the Belknap trial addressed the underlying conduct and affirmed core principles at a time of diminishing faith in government. Absent such a trial, Belknap’s rush to resign would have succeeded in barring any corrective political action to counter the damage to the system caused by his conduct. Even if the only penalty is disqualification from future office, the open presentation of the evidence and witnesses represents the very element that was missing in colonial impeachments. Such a trial has a political value that runs vertically as a response to the public and horizontally as a deterrent to the executive branch.”
I still believe that such trials can have such a dialogic and public interest value. Clearly these trials mean that impeachment was not viewed as a matter solely of removal. The officials were already gone. It is also unassailable that such retroactive impeachments have occurred historically. Finally, there is no question that an official could bar corrective political action with a resignation.
My point in these writings was to address the very narrow interpretations of impeachment offered by figures like Laurence Tribe and offer a broader view of the standard. Back then, these scholars voiced a far more restrictive view of impeachment, declaring that lying under oath in the Clinton case would not be an impeachable offense. In the context of a host of impeachment allegations over the last four years, they have espoused a strikingly broader interpretation of the language of Constitution. Such views can change with time.
While only briefly addressed in my past writings, my view of this threshold issue has continued to evolve over the last 30 years. I still hold the prior views on the history and value of such retroactive trials. However, I believe that the language and implications of such trials outweigh those benefits. Indeed, I have found over these decades that departures from the language of the Constitution has often produced greater dangers and costs. I have become more textualist in that sense, but I am neither an originalist nor a strict textualist. It does not change my view of the meaning of high crime or misdemeanors. This is only a question of the jurisdiction of the Senate. If I were to write the Duke piece today, I would still maintain that it shows how impeachment trials serve this dialogic role but that I agree with roughly half of the Senate that trial was presumptively extraconstitutional.
As the Supreme Court itself has shown, new cases will often force a reexamination of what were collateral issues. Ironically, while some claimed that I falsely changed my views from the Clinton impeachment, the truth is that my views on impeachment have changed little in 30 years. In the Clinton impeachment, I stated that a president need not commit a crime to be impeached but that Congress has historically looked to the criminal code to weigh articles of impeachment. In the Clinton impeachment, Democrats accepted (as ultimately did a federal court) that Clinton committed perjury – a clear felony – for lying under oath. My view was that it was clearly impeachable conduct and that it did not matter the subject matter of the perjury.
In the Trump impeachment, I did not believe that there was a clear criminal act. Nevertheless, I said he could be impeached. In my written and oral testimony, I opposed the much discussed articles of impeachment on bribery, extortion, campaign finance and obstruction of justice. While my fellow witnesses made good-faith arguments for those articles, my testimony primarily focused on the legal and constitutional flaws in claiming those criminal acts. However, I said that the Committee could legitimately impeach on claims of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. Indeed, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler noted at the end of the impeachment hearing that I endorsed the basis of the two articles, if proven. I also expressly rejected the theory of impeachment put forward by the White House legal team. Ultimately, the House did impeach on the two articles that I said would be legitimate, if proven.
My disagreement with the House was ultimately not on the basis of the two articles but the failure to create a sufficient record. The House leadership said that the impeachment had to be completed by the end of December – the shortest period of a presidential impeachment. I encouraged further hearings for a few more weeks to secure the testimony of key witnesses or court orders in favor of the House. I stated that this record would guarantee failure and that the Senate would not call these key witnesses (even though I supported the House later in that demand before the Senate). Ultimately, the House pushed through the vote and then waited for weeks to submit the articles to the Senate. As expected, the witnesses were not called and the President was acquitted.
Such academic points may seem nuanced and immaterial in today’s caustic and raging debate. The same is true on retroactive impeachments. My past writings recognized that such trials can have a dialogic value. I still believe that, but I have evolved in my view of the constitutional language and the ultimate logic of retroactive impeachments. We must now deal with the problem directly with regard to the trial of an ex-president. We must all now balance the merits of the history, language, and logic of retroactive impeachments. While still recognizing that this is a good-faith debate, I believe that such a balancing should lead to a rejection of the practice like other historical practices from Great Britain in cases like that of Warren Hastings.
10 thoughts on “Warren Hastings and the Historical Basis for Retroactive Impeachments”
THE MOSCOW TRIALS LED TO THE EXECUTION OF MANY OF THE DEFENDANTS
Moscow Trials
The Moscow Trials were a series of show trials held in the Soviet Union at the instigation of Joseph Stalin between 1936 and 1938 against Trotskyists and members of Right Opposition of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. There were three Moscow Trials, including:
the Case of the Trotskyite-Zinovievite Terrorist Center (Zinoviev-Kamenev Trial, or the “Trial of the Sixteen;” 1936);
the Case of the Anti-Soviet Trotskyist Center (Pyatakov-Radek Trial; 1937); and
the Case of the Anti-Soviet “Bloc of Rights and Trotskyites” (Bukharin-Rykov Trial, or “Trial of the Twenty-One;” 1938).
The defendants of these were Old Bolshevik party leaders and top officials of the Soviet secret police. Most defendants were charged under Article 58 of the RSFSR Penal Code with conspiring with the Western powers to assassinate Stalin and other Soviet leaders, dismember the Soviet Union, and restore capitalism.
The Moscow Trials led to the execution of many of the defendants. They are generally seen as part of Stalin’s Great Purge, an attempt to rid the party of current or prior oppositionists, especially but not exclusively Trotskyists, and any leading Bolshevik cadre from the time of the Russian Revolution or earlier, who might even potentially become a figurehead for the growing discontent in the Soviet populace resulting from Stalin’s mismanagement of the economy…
– Wiki
_____
Show Trial
A show trial is a public trial in which the judicial authorities have already determined the guilt, and/or innocence, of the defendant. The actual trial has as its only goal the presentation of both the accusation and the verdict to the public so they will serve as both an impressive example and a warning to other would-be dissidents or transgressors.[2] Show trials tend to be retributive rather than corrective and they are also conducted for propagandistic purposes.[3] The term was first recorded in 1928.[4]
– Wiki
I do not want to have Congress tied up with more Trump stuff. We need to address crucial issues like covid. I can’t stand looking at Trump photos or videos.
The only practical meaning other than cheap revenge reason is to keep someone from a future attempt. Silly reason. Having not read the news yesterday or this morning the only reason for President Truimp not to become Citizen Trump is No Reason. thus there is no reason not to take a quick resignation and a federal pardon. Except to make Comrade Pelosi happy. Meaning even more reason to take that route.
The President did the job we hired him to do and then some. Expose and damage the socialist party with Clinton as a prime target, DNC Second and RINOS third. He did that and then some successfully concluding the ill ventured Obama War AS a complete outsider. Very successful. He leaves with four y ears of military experience while successor is still a five times draft dodger. with no experience and his successor is a zero
experienced nothing.
We of the Constitutional Centrists wanted the left exposed and they not only were but did much of it themselves. Garden Variety Socialists and no friend of Our Constitutional Government.
Now they want us to be America United and my answer is I already have a country and it doesn’t include some half baked name dreamed up by the socialist party . My allegiance remains to my country. just as it states in my oath of office. Next war let them pick up a rifle and go fight it and quit
killing off our young people.
Question. Since the left has a bad habit of destroying voting documents primarily ballots and Ballots with federal level at the top are considered Federal Documents and since it’s illegal to destroy them can the left prove they have winner? No. They can’t they destroyed the evidence.
Seig Heil your way out of that Comrade Biden.
The rehearsal for the inauguration was disrupted or cancelled because of a fire in a homeless camp some distance away.
The evil omens keep accumulating.
While still recognizing that this is a good-faith debate, I believe that such a balancing should lead to a rejection of the practice like other historical practices from Great Britain in cases like that of Warren Hastings.
Well done professor. Even though you softly landed on rejecting retroactive impeachments, you’ve managed to cover and support every angle of this debate. You describe this as a good faith debate, but from the cheap seats, there does not appear to be anything good about it. It looks more like a different version of The Longest Yard where the refs don’t allow the prisoners to use the same tactics as the guards and once the game is over, they still shoot Paul Crew. So while politicians, academics and talking heads in the media will word salad their best arguments for or against, there remains a clear divide within the general population on what blindfolded justice is supposed to look like.
Perhaps one day you will use your significant legal expertise and explain to us non-lawyers how presidential candidates can pay for foreign spies and use foreign disinformation (dossier), media leaks, high level politically-weaponiized CIA/FBI/DOj officials in an attempt to defeat the opposing candidate, lose, then fabricate a collusion story, run a bogus 3 year investigation, run a bogus QPQ impeachment and not ever indict, let alone prosecute documented crimes against those that perpetrated this fraud on the American people. Because if that account is never reconciled with the base that have supported this president, the words good faith, free and fair and justice have absolutely no meaning.
Speaking of, Trump should pardon Conrad Black.
Two things. First the question of how does a retroactive impeachment/conviction benefit the body politic? This is purely political – which goes along with Jerry Ford’s statement that impeachment is “whatever a majority of the House of Representatives considers them to be at a moment in history.” Here, it appears to do nothing more than to create a political martyr and further divide the populace.
Second, these quotes from Burke (“he “captain-general of iniquity” and a “spider of Hell.” He later added the label of a “ravenous vulture devouring the carcasses of the dead.’) and I hope to use them at some future date
Me, too. I especially liked “spider from hell.” “Troll” is becoming a cliche. We need new ammunition.
Historian/scholars and theologians do the same thing. Instead of taking something at face value, they analyze it to the point of confusion. The Constitution is clear – impeachment of government officials is limited to removal from office. The Senate has no authority to hold a trial after the person is out of office. For that matter, impeachment is the only matter the Senate has the authority to try. Trials are by the Judicial System. Let the DOJ investigate and determine if President Trump broke any laws and if so, charge him and try him in the courts. There is a reason Congress is the LEGISLATIVE branch. Their SOLE role is legislation. They have no enforcement authority. This whole issue is purely political, and that’s the problem. Instead of the Constitution, the governing authorities are the political parties and as long as we have them, the country is in danger.
Let the DOJ investigate and determine if President Trump broke any laws and if so, charge him and try him in the courts.
He’ll get the three-felonies-a-day treatment from courts in New York and Washington, just like Conrad Black. And the partisan Democrats who post here will be just fine with that. (Democratic pols have to do something really crude like have a chest freezer full of bribe money in their basement before the US Attorney’s office take an interest).