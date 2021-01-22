Why Burn Books When You Can Ban Them? Writers and Publishers Embrace Blacklisting In An Expanding American Anti-Free Speech Movement

Hundreds of publishing officials, professors, and academics have signed a petition to blacklist Trump administration alumni from receiving book deals. It is the latest step in a rapidly expanding anti-free speech movement in the United States. In the wake of the Capitol riot, Democratic members and others are calling for a crackdown on free speech and punitive actions for those viewed as complicit with Trump. What is striking is how censorship, blacklists, and speech controls are being repackaged as righteous and virtuous. Indeed, the failure to sign such anti-free speech screeds is a precarious choice for many. It is as easy as calling for tolerance through intolerance. After all, why burn books if you can just effectively ban them?
We are coming out of the most divisive and consequential political period in modern history. Academics would ordinarily want to have insider accounts, even from those who are blamed for excesses or wrongdoing. You did not have to like Nixon to want to read his account. This is part of the intellectual mission of our profession. However, academics are lining up to silence or bar access for anyone deemed a fellow traveler with Trump. They are seeking to purge books of opposing views or accounts. The letter describes a blacklisting of anyone deemed to have “enabled, promulgated, and covered up crimes against the American people.”
Hundreds signed a letter that compares former Trump associates to seeking profits to those barred under the Son of Sam law, a law named for a serial killer. The letter declares: “We are writers, editors, journalists, agents, and professionals in multiple forms of publishing. We believe in the power of words and we are tired of the industry we love enriching the monsters among us, and we will do whatever is in our power to stop it. that.” Of course, these enablers, promulgators, and conspirators were not charged with crimes except for a hand few. Nevertheless, they are all to be given the Son of Sam treatment and blocked from book deals. What these academics and writers are unwilling to do is to allow readers to make up their own minds in whether to read the first-person accounts of the controversies of the last four years.
The campaign has been remarkably successful — as has the overall anti-free speech movement. Simon and Schuster Publishing canceled the publication of Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) book after he objected to the certification of electoral votes.
We have been discussing the rising threats against Trump supporters, lawyers, and officials in recent weeks from Democratic members are calling for blacklists to the Lincoln Project leading a a national effort to harass and abuse any lawyers representing the Republican party or President Trump. Others are calling for banning those “complicit” from college campuses while still others are demanding a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” to “hold Trump and his enablers accountable for the crimes they have committed.” Daily Beast editor-at-large Rick Wilson has added his own call for “humiliation,” “incarceration” and even ritualistic suicides for Trump supporters in an unhinged, vulgar column.
This is building into the most dangerous anti-free speech movement in modern history. The Red Scare was largely opposed by the media and universities. This movement has the support of both. The left is proving far better at this than the right in the McCarthy period. They are using companies to achieve what anti-communists only dreamt of in the 1950s. As I have previously written, we are witnessing the death of free speech on the Internet and on our campuses. What is particularly concerning is the common evasion used by academics and reporters that this is not really a free speech issue because these are private companies. The First Amendment is designed to address government restrictions on free speech. As a private entity, companies like Twitter or publishing houses are not the subject of that amendment. However, private companies can still destroy free speech through private censorship. It is called the “Little Brother problem.” President Trump can be chastised for converting a “Little Brother” into a “Big Brother” problem. However, that does alter the fundamental threat to free speech. This is the denial of free speech, a principle that goes beyond the First Amendment. Indeed, some of us view free speech as a human right.
Consider racial or gender discrimination. It would be wrong regardless if federal law only banned such discrimination by the government. The same is true for free speech. The First Amendment is limited to government censorship, but free speech is not limited in the same way. Those of us who believe in free speech as a human right believe that it is morally wrong to deny it as either a private or governmental entity. That does not mean that there are not differences between governmental and private actions. For example, companies may control free speech in the workplaces. They have a recognized right of free speech. However, the social media companies were created as forums for speech. Indeed, they sought immunity on the false claim that they were not making editorial decisions or engaging viewpoint regulation. No one is saying that these companies are breaking the law in denying free speech. We are saying that they are denying free speech as companies offering speech platforms.
Facebook and Twitter have led the way in their banning certain accounts. This is not a First Amendment violation because they are not the Government, they are a private enterprise. ” no shirt, no shoes, no service ” ?? But we’re a couple hundred years away from the ‘ rabble-rousers ‘ being muzzled for speaking their mind in the public square, aren’t we? If ethnic ‘ minorities ‘ can gain access or receive services from private concerns in the name of discrimination, one would think that lowly minority Conservatives could also demand the same?
Free market. If you are a despicable person then you risk companies not wanting to do business with you. If you as a company does business with despicable people then the public has the freedom to choose not to buy your products. People also have the freedom to publicize what businesses or individuals they think others should not do business with. All as it should be.
Molly, you conflate what they can do with what they ought do. You’ve left out a whole ‘nother part of the discussion. And that is the central problem of both the Left and the Right. Banning and censoring, in this context, may not be legally sanctionable, but that does not mean all “…is as it should be.”
This is no different the a standard boycott. If you don’t like what a company does the you publicize it and allow others to decide if they want to be a customer. The business can then decide if they want to change their practices or not.
Conspiring to intimidate and interfere with the free market isn’t “the free market”.
Consumers being informed when making choices as to who to do business with is the free market.
Molly, real progressives, like my grandfather, supported antitrust. Today’s “progressives” mock antitrust so they can do one-stop-shopping for all their tyrannical needs.
You are not a progressive. You are a Marxist. Statists who don’t trust free speech are always and necessarily Marxists.
Isn’t it preposterous that all these Democrats are such free-marketeers when it comes to billionaire owned operations like Twitter or Wash Post but they expect small business to comply with every little arbitrary “public health” dictate emerging from governors?
Which by the way, have been a top level cause among others, of creating a trillion extra dollars of wealth in the pockets of billionaires the past year?
Neo-liberalism is actually neo-feudalism,. lead by Democrat party “aristocrats” and their backers
“All as it should be” — maybe for you, but I don’t want to live in Russia or China.
Molly is a credulous tool of global capital.
Out of? Pffft. They have only gotten started.
My university is now offering this gem:
“Becoming an Antiracist Educator”
“Discuss and crowd-source possible solutions to the challenges of bringing anti-racist teaching into a STEM classroom”
NB: blacks comprise 13% of the US Population, Hispanics comprise 18%
And yet look who is demanding all of the attention.
Divisive never looked so pernicious and it is metastasizing.
Estovir. Jonathan Turley and I both grew up in the state of Illinois. Here is the same plan at work in Illinois education.
Ultra-Woke Illinois Mandates Are Top Threat to U.S. Education
By STANLEY KURTZ
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/ultra-woke-illinois-mandates-are-top-threat-to-u-s-education/amp/
“The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it.” George Orwell
“Truth is treason in the empire of lies.” George Orwell.
In an effort to further flesh out the oft and nearly everywhere confused conflation of Free Speech over against the First Amendment…Free Speech is a human right and not simply a right guaranteed by the First Amendment. Free Speech precedes and exists prior to the Constitution. Free Speech and the First Amendment are not the same thing. Free Speech is the right itself. The First Amendment is merely the mechanical and written guarantor of the right here, in the US, and only in cases of government abuse. The right to Free Speech is all-encompassing in its application. It applies everywhere even if men choose not to honor it. It applies to public and private relations. It is endowed on all and everywhere by virtue of their humanity – it is “given by their creator” and is “unalienable.” In our right to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness it is the key to the one in the center – Liberty. You don’t have Liberty without Free Speech.
And, as a human right, it existed before the Constitution was ever imagined.
Monopolies and oligopolies that collude against free speech are not private entities in any meaningful sense. BREAK ‘EM UP!!
Private entities may restrict the speech of voluntary members (like employees or party members), but the more the entity resembles a monopoly, the more it can restrict the trade and speech of unwilling members. Monopolies are regulated or broken up for that reason.
Since the radicals want to regulate the monopolies precisely so that they can restrict speech, the only honest remedy is breaking up the monopolies.
As with most monopolies and oligopolies, there are barriers to entry and economies of scale that make viable alternatives difficult to come by. The remedy has to come from the courts.
After being nurtured by the law for too long, the tech monopolies have become social monsters, peddling confirmation bias and now censorship. They must be broken up.
Jack Dorsey, et al, wants regulation by the radicals so he can lock in the control of his industry and use the government to silence his political opponents and competitors. Does it need to get more dangerous than that?
ABSOLUTELY
ANTITRUST LAW provides the tools and they must be used
Nicely stated, Diogenes.
utilities at best. break them and regulate their restrictions on the public assets which they hog unto themselves, ie, the “information superhighway” of the internet
Pinkos wrap themselves in vitriolic virtue while attacking our country.
Yes, they have the right, but they are still damaging our country and must bear responsibility.
Ugly people.
Where is the next Joseph Welch?