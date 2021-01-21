Professor Calls For The Elimination of the Republican Party and Purging “Nazified” People From Congress, Universities, and “Regular Jobs”

The media has been airing discussion of hosts and leading figures like Katie Couric on “deprogramming ” Trump supporters or treating Trump supporters as a cult, including a CNN interview with an actual “cult expert.” Since that would include over 70 million Trump voters, the hyperbolic language can be dismissed as just more examples of our rage-filled political environment. After all, a few days after the election, a law professor declared that even questioning the Biden electoral victory was tantamount to being a holocaust denier. One professor however has taken this call even further in declaring such supporters are worse than the Nazis and heralding the need for the same type of purging seen with the Nuremberg trials, including the apparent elimination of the Republican Party. Smith College Professor Loretta Ross, who teaches women’s and gender studies, rejected calls for unity and instead called for punitive action against supporters in Congress, universities, and “regular jobs.”
In an article in CounterPunch Ross declares that there can be no unity with Trump supporters and that the Republican Party itself cannot continue to exist:
Republicans are no longer entitled to exist as a legitimate political party because this authoritarian backlash has been building since new Civil Rights laws were passed in 1964 and 1965 in response to white racist violence captured on TV that required the National Guard to quell. Then-President Lyndon Johnson predicted that most white people would flee the Democratic Party to join the pro-segregationist, anti-feminist, and anti-gay revanchist political movement of George Wallace, Richard Nixon, and Ronald Reagan. Every undemocratically selected Republican president since the 1960s (by an electoral college designed to be disenfranchising) has failed to repudiate this neo-fascist wing of their party.
I’m through giving Republicans the benefit of the doubt after 50 years.
She is not alone in that view. Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin recently declared on a television program (with various media figures who made no objection) that “We have to collectively, in essence, burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them because if there are survivors, if there are people who weather this storm, they will do it again.” Notably, such language is similar to a call recently by James Comey and is not viewed as incitement. Rubin also called for a blacklisting of Trump supporters from universities and the media, a call that has been made by Democratic figures in Congress as well as academics: “I think it’s absolutely abhorrent that any institution of higher learning, any news organization, or any entertainment organization that has a news outlet would hire these people.”
Professor Ross shows no concern for free speech or academic freedom as she calls for identifying and condemning anyone who is viewed as complicit with Trump over the last four years so that they can be “treated with the same public condemnation that the Nazis received after World War II.”
What is unnerving is that such views are now common on the Internet and increasingly common at universities. Many professors who send me such columns admit that they are afraid to speak out. There is a rising level of intolerance at universities. In over 30 years of teaching, I have never witnessed the level of intimidation at colleges and universities that we have today. Indeed, these columns are meant to normalize such calls for curtailing free speech and academic freedom. It is an effort not just to retaliate but use the chilling effect of such threats to silence others (including effectively barring opposing viewpoints from being published). Rather than denounce such views an inimical to our intellectual mission, some professors are rushing to prove their own bona fides by denouncing colleagues or dismissing free speech values. They are afraid and I cannot blame for that fear. However, silence or passivity in the face of such calls will come at too high a price for our colleges and our country.
As for calls from people like President Joe Biden for reconciliation and healing, Ross balked at the very notion. She calls for supporter to be denied jobs, media opportunities, publishing contracts, and all other opportunities. What is particularly chilling is her use of a statement from philosopher Karl Popper: “In order to maintain a tolerant society, the society must be intolerant of intolerance.” Thus, intolerance of opposing viewpoints is now tolerance. It is that easy.
Loretta Ross, Katie Couric and the rest of those Dem-wits calling for the abolition of the Republican Party are no matter than their forbearers of the KKK!
When we hear such talk…pure hate being voiced and no mass public denunciation of it….is there any question why we know it a threat to our freedom and way of life?
The question for the Left is simple….how far you willing to go with this without crossing a line that you all shall regret?
if you think Antifa and BLM have raised a ruckus….wait until all of those who just wish to be left alone decide enough is enough.
Keep pushing….and it shall (that is the Imperative Tense) happen.
What will you do then?
Are your Safe Places actually going to be safe?
January 20th: The myth and folklore Antifa party riots in Portland. No outrage from the left at this point from MSM
The Nuremberg Trials were not a purging. They were trials after WWII to hold high-level Nazis accountable for crimes.
This was a purging:
“With the passage of the “Law for the Restoration of the Professional Civil Service” in 1933, most Jewish professors in Germany were dismissed from their positions. Others, such as Professor Eugen Mittwoch, were able to keep their posts temporarily only due to the political value of their research. After first purging Jewish and “politically undesirable” faculty, the regime then targeted the student body with the “Law Against Overcrowding in Schools and Universities.” As Nazi authorities continued to “Aryanize” German universities, Jews increasingly lost the opportunity to teach or study.”
https://perspectives.ushmm.org/collection/higher-education-in-nazi-germany
Except for a few voices, the academic community appears lost. The MSM is lost. Members of the Dem. Party who fail to object to such language are complicit in the fascist attempt to stifle speech, thought, and dissent. Looking at you Biden, Harris, et. al. Someone over there needs to take a stand.
all this talk about Nazis, but who out did Hitler? Stalin, and Mao and communism the heroes of the left.
I’ve only met one actual communist in my many years and he was/is-I bet this won’t surprise you-a weapons-grade dumbass. So keep flogging your straw man if it makes you feel better but it’s really transparent and intellectually dishonest. Here’s a tip for ya- the Che Guevara patch on a students backpack is the left equivalent of the prominently displayed copy of Atlas Shrugged on a conservative’s bookshelf. The equivalent of announcing through a bullhorn “I’m a pretentious weasel and I don’t know what I’m talking about.”
The overall “Democratic” Party and many of their supporters sure seem to be justifying literal persecution of those they politically disagree with. Yes, persecution. These people have literally become a hive minded cult of fascist totalitarians that they’ve claimed to oppose.
History is beginning to repeat itself with one big difference, the ones that are being persecuted have the ability and the will to fight back. Back them into a cultural and societal corner and the sparks will fly.
The prof “teaches” women and gender studies? No. She preaches.
It’s not just rage filled politics. It’s the Maoist tactic of subjugation and humiliation of any dissent.
Doubt me? Note the silence from the political leaders.
One would think our “leaders”, were they serious about “unity”, would come out fiercely and swiftly against such talk. Sadly, Biden is either too malevolent or addled, or both, to lead on this. It doesn’t take a foil hat to see this for what it is.
No wonder ammo is so scarce.
There’s no “Maoist Tactics” at work here Ti317. Your feelings of humiliation are your own; you generate them yourself and then seek to explain their presence to yourself by deflecting and blaming scapegoats. Biden isn’t responsible for your feelings-you’re going to have to learn to manage those yourself.
There was industrial grade manipulation going on Jan. 6 (and before). A cultural revolution is going on, which would be Maoist tactics.
We now have a illegitimate President. I choose not to live in the elitists land of make believe.
