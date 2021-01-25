Impeachment Mania Hits Universities: Students Are Facing Trials Or Removals Over Political Views

In most of these cases, the universities remained conspicuously silent as students were subject to official discipline for holding opposing views of police brutality or the Black Lives Matter movement. It is reflective of the rising intolerance in higher education and the silent acquiescence of university administrators as students and faculty are subjected to these campaigns.
The controversy this week at RIT involves a student senator Jacob Custer and a petition signed by other student senators for his impeachment. What concerns me is the inclusion of Custer’s viewpoints as grounds for impeachment: “These actions include, but are not limited to, negative attitudes towards members, blatant disregard of the effects of controversial topics such as Blue Lives Matter and how it affects the Black and Brown community, and blatant disregard for anyone’s views.”
For his part, Custer claims that the campaign was launched after he defended a campus officer who who wore a Thin Blue Line face mask. According to the conservative site College Fix, Custer wrote “Wearing such masks if they want to is not counterintuitive. It is perfectly okay for students and adults to express it since it is free speech. It is not disrespectful either. We are student government, representing all students. It is not our role to determine what idea is good or bad simply because a few members or more disagree with it and punish members of our community over something small. That is just outright censorship.”
I cannot speak to the merits of these claims but what concerns me is the absence of clear position of the university that students should not be penalized for their political or social viewpoints. If there is evidence that Custer has failed in required duties, they should be stated directly and clearly. More importantly, the inclusion of his viewpoints in the resolution should be addressed by the university.
The very intellectual touchstone of higher education is free speech and academic freedom. Students who come to our campuses should be able to engage in our national debate over such issues without fear of being ostracized or penalized. The message from such campaigns is clear for conservative, libertarian, or just contrarian students: if you voice dissenting views, you will be formally denounced or removed from positions. The organizers of these campaigns know that such actions have a harmful impact on future applications or prospects for accused students. The intended chilling effect is glacial on any other student who want to engage in a good-faith debate over the issues that will be defining our nation for generations.
61 thoughts on “Impeachment Mania Hits Universities: Students Are Facing Trials Or Removals Over Political Views”
Just when you thought the Trump impeachment couldn’t get more farcical . . .
First they want to hold a trial, to remove a man from office who is no longer in office.
Now, quite properly, Chief Justice Roberts has refused to sanction their unconstitutional impeachment, by refusing to preside over the witch hunt. So the democrats’ solution? Have Senator Leahy (D) preside over the farce. A senator who voted for the first, phony impeachment will serve as judge and juror for the second, phony impeachment.
Madison is turning in his grave.
Dennis Prager made a good point in a recent Fireside Chat. He remarked that people who say they want unity rarely want to change their own point of view. To most, “unity” means they want the other side to come over to theirs.
For instance, when Liberals say they want unity, does that mean they will accept Republican claims that there needs to be an investigation into election integrity? Are they willing to stop demanding nationwide, widespread vote by mail? Will they agree that most cases were dismissed due to lack of standing, not lack of facts?
Are Democrats willing to agree that BLM riots were not the language of the unheard, to be excused? Will they agree that when Democrats attack federal buildings, destroy cop cars, and burn a police station, it’s sedition? Just like when Trump supporters, along with a few Antifa, storming the Capitol building was illegal and wrong?
Or is the truth that Democrats consider “unity” to really mean they want Republicans to abandon their opinions and support Democrats?
Because I’m not feeling a lot of unifying love and acceptance from Democrats calling for “lists” and “deprogramming”.
Are Democrats willing to agree that BLM riots were not the language of the unheard, to be excused?
They were the language of people wanting a flat-screen TV, gratis and people who want to wreck stuff for the hell of it. We heard.
“Unity” is actually quite important.
The reality is we are no less unified than ever before.
We have never been that unified as a country.
We are diverse – culturally, politically, in pretty much everyway.
That is a part of the countries strength.
But that diversity comes at a price – we can not force our will on the rest of the country.
We are free on our own to do as we please – and to succeed or fail based on our individual choices.
When we work together – especially when through government we are FORCED to act together.
We must limit what we do to what nearly all of us support.
Real unity requires limited government – because when we can not agree we can not impose our will on others by force.
We can only have “unity” over those few things that are near universal values.
I’ve never gotten any Democrat I know admit that their party has a demonstrable trend in censorship and intolerance of free speech. Every political party has their crazies, but this behavior is mainstream, and nationwide in the Democrat Party.
Every Democrat I know has only heard bad things about Trump and Trump voters. They’ve been brainwashed that Republicans are white supremacists who only care about money, and would steamroller the poor to get it. Their Republican friends just don’t talk politics with them.
I read their posts and listen to them (confidently) talk politics, thinking, “Wow. You actually believe this. And you brag about never reading or researching any conservative point of view.” Meanwhile, most of their conservative friends would never bring up politics to them.
I don’t get it. I make a point to try to understand the Democrat point of view. I go to their media, and listen to them talk, and it’s just so ugly. They really think Republicans are evil. If they are friends with someone who’s Republican, they think they’re brainwashed. Ironically, that’s what I think of them.
Granted, Republicans pretty frequently say that Democrats are behaving like fascists, see examples 1 – 1,245. We feel their goal of a strong government comes at a cost of individual freedom. We think their policies often harm the very cohort they claim to try to help. There are many examples.
I think both conservatives and the Left want as many people as possible to have enough to eat and live well. We just differ so much on how to arrive at that point that there’s very little common ground. We can’t even agree anymore that the US is a wonderful country. We can’t agree that capitalism is a form of freedom and socialism is a form of slavery. None of this was even a question 25 years ago for a majority of Americans. We certainly can’t agree that the US has little racism compared to 100 years ago, or even compared with contemporary nations.
He always acts shocked or surprised. Your fellow travelers are thugs, Jonathan. These are your people. Your side. The ideas you lay claim to. Why all the pearl clutching? They are merely taking seriously what their insane boomer Profs taught them.
Scribblers, Professor Turley is placing himself in the harms way of the cancel culture. Many here have placed him on the list of Trump supporters who must pay for their blasphemy. He is at risk of not being allowed to speak on campuses and having publishers refuse to publish any book he may author in the future. He places his future income at risk everyday by his comments. Your depiction of his “standing by” is poorly reasoned. Praise for his courage would be more appropriate.
Agreed. At this particular time, someone like the Professor is displaying a courage we never thought we’d need in this country. You are entitled to your opinion, but some self-reflection may be in order. You are not the one putting your a$$ on the line as the Prof does virtually every day, and he does this for us for free. Grow up. The personal invectives against our host are impossible to stomach. Start your own site. See how far you go.
What side do you think Jonathan Turley is on? He said voted for Obama. Based on comments he made, I seriously doubt he voted for Trump.
He criticizes both sides where he sees fit. As a staunch free speech supporter, he regularly condemns any infringement of that right. This means he criticizes Democrats who censor conservatives, which puts him in their cross hairs. But he’s by no wild stretch of the imagination on the far right. Nor is he an unreasoning Trump supporter.
If you actually read the blog, you’d find numerous times where he condemned Trump. In so doing, he always analyzed whether there were legal or constitutional components, or if he just disagreed with him.
Put away your pitchfork and blow out the torch. Cancel Culture mania is so intolerant.
But 5 points for using the word “thug” in a way that’s not racially motivated. There has been a Democrat censorship movement to ban the word as some sort of racist slur. Your usage proves its meaning is not inherently racial, although I would disagree that “violent criminals” are in any way affiliated closely with Jonathan Turley. Violent criminals, peace loving pacifists, and everyone in between can all value free speech.
The slow right drift of those like Turley, Greenwald, Rubin, Taibbi, Derschowitz, The Intellectual dark web away from the left is a symptom of theie intellectual weakness.
It can not hold its own best and brightest lights.
The right is unbelievably bad at messaging. The left is unbelievably bad at truth.
And I hear that the new Biden administration thinks Libertarians are domestic terrorists too.
First they came for Der Sturmer, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a neo-nazi.
Then they came for the Alex Jones, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a right wing conspiracy theorist.
Then they came for the conservatives, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a conservative.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
My oh my. Our scholarly posters here have excoriated Professor Turley on this forum for his defense of Trumps right to free speech. Yet somehow with their twenty twenty vision they missed his reference to “snap impeachment”. It should be very apparent that he is making a comparison to what just happened in the House of Representatives. In world record time we have the same railers against Trump and his Twitter comments displaying there virtue in defense of free speech. Now they agree with the Professors condemnation of “snap impeachment’s”. He set you up and he got the responses that he knew you would make. Forgive me, I must be forgetting that you have no mirrors in your houses.
Thinkitthrough, Turley may be a strong supporter of free speech, but he isn’t very well educated about it as well.
Free speech isn’t just about being able to express one’s opinion regardless of how offensive or controversial it is. Free speech is not just a right to say what you want and face no consequences for expressing it. Turley sees free speech as a right that shouldn’t be burdened by the responsibility that comes with it. The first amendment only protects your right to express yourself. It doesn’t protect you from the consequences of choosing to exercise it. Criticism, blowback, being ostracized, labeled, etc. all are consequences of choosing to exercise free speech.
The government can’t censor you or punish you for saying things that are offensive or critical of government or anything else, but private entities CAN. Criticism of one’s views or opinions is not censorship or attacking free speech. Turley likes to get a little melodramatic for the sake of being melodramatic.
Svelz
Turley forgets more about free speech in a week than you have ever learned in your life. You again display your misunderstanding
Sal Sar
“Free speech isn’t just about being able to express one’s opinion regardless of how offensive or controversial it is.”
Actually that is pretty much exactly what it is.
You are correct – there can be consequences – Amazon and other Tech Giants took a $51B hit over their recent censorship.
That is the short term.
I own several small but growing businesses. I received a clear message – do NOT commit your business to anything that relies on Big Tech.
Free speech does have consequences – who do you think is more likely to get a job ? The person with a blue line facemask on their social media ? Or the one with Antfia Graffetti ?
Even if I am a totally “woke” employer – which prospect is more of a threat to me ? The person who identifies with law and order ? Or the person who identifies with anarchy ? Which is more likely to be a productive employee ?
Who has the brightest future – the School Senator removed for showing support for law enforcement ? Or the anxious zealots that think they took him down ? Who is going to need more xanax to get through life ? You or Him ?
Colleges and universities that sold themselves as a marketplace of ideas, will face declining enrollments and lawsuits.
Goya named AOC employee of the month because her attacks boosted their sales.
Do you really want to go here ?
No one doubts the left controls the media. But you have a major problem – you do not control the truth.
No one is stopping you from engaging in lunacy – go for it. Shit down dissent at universities – see how well that works out for you.
You have undermined trust in all our institutions – and you wonder why you have no legitimacy ?
“Blue Lives Matter”. Add a letter s to Blue and one speaks of a hockey team in St. Louis.
Blue states are democrat.
The right to wear a face mask matters.
Schools are Going to Hell in a handbasket. Bye bye Miss American Pie.
JT: “The very intellectual touchstone of higher education is free speech and academic freedom.”
I disagree.
That touchstone, that standard by which everything else is measured, is: The communication of an important body of knowledge, by an objective method. That is the basic purpose of higher education. That purpose has been lost — and replaced by propaganda hucksters.
Bright, eager undergraduates used to tell me: “When I was in high school, I was enthusiastic about going to college. I anticipated being exposed to important ideas, and inspired by great teachers. Now, mostly, I’m just bored.”
Snuffing out a young person’s intellectual curiosity is academia’s crime.
Some American institutions of “higher learning” need to revisit the history of the French Revolution. I imagine authors like Friedrich Gentz are not required reading in these days of non rational thinking. Nor is enlightenment any longer an educational goal in the Marxist world view.
More of the leftist love and tolerance we keep hearing so much about! Wait until the US Constitution is interpreted using “critical legal theory”.
antonio
oh, it already is antonio. look at the statements some of these idiotic state supreme courts made after the summer riots. they self denounced as racists.
amazing that high level state judges in some states were so foolish as to grovel at that moment. will have a long lasting negative impact– on us
saloth sar
For elected state judges I am thinking that recall petitions should be much more common for robed cowards.
elected ones are usually closer to the people. but the top are almost always appointed. i have not studied the subject but ABA and other servants of global capital have been trying to end judicial elections for decades, in favor of appointments
Sal sar
True, but elected judges were among the first to run from the election fraud controversy. Punish whom you can reach.
Well, who is that? Why not throw names out there., Maybe people need to know who they are specifically.
It could well be some or all were appointed judges. It might be interesting survey to find out exactly.
If you want to know what America looks like without the filibuster, this is it.
We don’t need the filibuster. We do need a better political culture.
We see column after column after column from Turley on colleges violating their students First Amendment rights. Why not actually do something about it? He could establish a First Amendment Law Clinic at George Washington Univ. and sue these violators. It would be valuable litigation experience for his law students – so much better than sitting in a classroom listening to lectures. And most importantly, as soon as one or two of these colleges get hit with multi-million $$ civil rights judgements, the rest will quickly rethink their political over-reaching.
It’s a private institution. There are no 1st amendment rights at stake. Also, the student government twits aren’t public officials and I doubt they would in case law be treated as such even if RIT or Loyola Marymount were private institutions.
The problem isn’t disregard for law. It’s disregard for the culture and norms you need to have functioning deliberative institutions. And they disregard it because they cannot function in an ordinary forum. These kids are damaged. How did we generate so many damaged kids?
Correction “even if RIT or Loyola Marymount were public institutions.”
Actually there is plenty of case law.
While these are private entities – the students attending have a contract with the university – part of hat contract is the speach codes and codes of conduct. Nearly all these institutions make promises regarding free speech that they fail to deliver on.
They are liable, and have frequently lost.
Geez Louise. North of 20 ‘student senators’ signed this inane petition. How large is their student senate? Was there anyone who just told them to buzz off?
1. Student government is humbug and the board of trustees at these places should abolish it, especially since the kids are fighting over their toys.
2. It’s Bowdoin College. It’s a teaching institution in Maine which offers only academics and the arts.
3. It’s distressing these stupid controversies are erupting at RIT, which has long been an inner directed institution devoted to developing its array of vocational programs. It has not, historically, had any academic majors. The School of American Crafts has been the one component adjacent to liberal education. They’ve had an academic faculty, but their function is to provide courses for students to fulfill distribution requirements.
4. Just to emphasize what the problem is: the culture of the left is so disordered that they cannot bear to be in the same room with the opposition. Petitions like this would have been flabbergasting just 10 years ago. Today’s youth cohorts contain many who are just damaged goods.
There must be defunding of all higher education. Period. Alumni need to quit donating too.
Bolshevik Revolution except this time our country is the most armed in the world. The military has 4.5 million guns. Americans have 585 million guns. The NG turned their back on the Biden motorcade. They don’t have the military. All the numbers are against them.
They have the generals. The top brass are all well qualified as supporters of the MIC or else they wouldnt be generals in the first place.
The generals are in command. This kind of thinking does not work. They will slowly salami slice all our rights away while we dream of another war of independence.
Don’t fixate on drama to the exclusion of less dramatic and more feasible work that can be done today. That’s my advice. Maybe war some day, maybe sooner or later, but for now do the things that are legal and need to be done.
and understand, in life you don’t usually get more powerful, by becoming less powerful. Gains are usually incremental.
Sal Sar
That is why despite how unpalatable Donald Trump was, I could not vote for Biden.
1984 came 35 years late.
Free speech does not exist in the world of leftism.
I know you are trying to make a point about conservatives being victims of cancel culture – but in the NFL kneeling controversy – wasn’t Colin Kapernick the one whose career was “cancelled” for his political views? And wasn’t your hero Trump the Canceler-in-Chief?
Conservatives these days is primarily about whining over supposed victim hood.
Kaepernick went on to be hired by Disney and every other stupid company to teach diversity and is making over 16 million dollars a year…oh yea I feel real sorry for him
Lack of talent, A flash of gold turned in twinkling of the eye into brass. Are you claiming Wentz in Philly was racially fired.
Wentz has not been fired. He is still with the Eagles and making a boatload of money. The coach that benched him for an African American guy, however, has been fired.
“but in the NFL kneeling controversy – wasn’t Colin Kapernick the one whose career was “cancelled” for his political views? ”
No.
No. He had already lost his job to Blaine Gabbert. Gabbert had been traded to the 49ers by Jacksonville. Gabbert has since been a backup for the Titans and now Tampa.
Kaepernick declined his $18M option year and nobody has taken him up.
He was even given a personal workout for NFL teams in Atlanta and made a media farce of that.
He was not canceled, his lack of quick decision making under pressure and his drop in weight and strength after his injury, made him undesirable.
If you’re going to weigh in so firmly on a topic, try to know what you’re talking about next time.
Ray Dalio: “We Are On The Brink Of A Terrible Civil War” Dalio is no dummy…he may be the sharpest financial mind on the planet…it just echo’s what I said about the US falling apart. And Biden/Harris will not fix it nor will Schumer,Pelosi or McConnell…helicopter Yellin will keep the pedal down on printing money so all good for 1-2 years…then the dollar is destroyed and the US will not be able to pay the interest on the debt…so we just default declare bankruptcy and we will see the greatest global depression the world has ever seen…much worse than 1929.
so we just default declare bankruptcy and we will see the greatest global depression the world has ever seen…much worse than 1929.
Thanks for the panic porn. Been an education.
https://www.businessinsider.com/bridgewater-ray-dalio-us-civil-war-political-wealth-gaps-2021-1
the wealth gap is the most shameful one in history. as the global health tyranny locked us down per the orders of “experts” like Billionaire Bill Gates, Mr Vaccine, they added a trillion to their side of the balance sheet
Yes, Mr Dalio, you got it right. People want your scalps. & It’s going to take more than “bipartisan reform” to get off the hook for what you guys did to us in 2020
FYI, Ray is around the 19 billion level.
Sal Sar
I assume from your comment that you know very little about Kapernick’s career and football in general.
Your post suggests the problems that viewing everything through racial lenses create. At the very least, it deprives the practictioner of their critical faculties and leaves them bereft of curiosity, since race explains everything.
Do you have the same sympathy for white males who were not hired for positions because they were reserved for minorities and women?
wasn’t Colin Kapernick the one whose career was “cancelled” for his political views?
No, it was for making a spectacle of himself in public in a way that damaged the brand.
Conservatives these days is primarily about whining over supposed victim hood.
I’m sure you fancy you’re clever.
Who is Colon Krapneck? Is he related to Colon Bowel?
Sal Sar
Colin Kapernick was cancelled because he wasn’t a good QB, then he decided to make race the issue.
Kapernick was/is ultimately answerable to fans.
You confuse efforts to actually silence people, with choosing not to listen.
If Kapernick’s free speech efforts resulted in millions of ticket sales – there would be no controversy.
But football players and teams are paid to play football – not preach.
Trump certainly called out myriads of those who offended him.
What beyond speaking did he do to “cancel” anyone ?
Frankly being targeted by Trump made people MORE popular.
Regardless, you are free to insult whoever you wish.
This is not about insulting people – it is about silencing them.
Very well said, John Say.
Those of us who sit back and observe know the US is already a socialist nation and moving towards communism. Why do you think the number of EX-patriots increases every year? Safer and cheaper places on earth to live in peace and harmony which increases health and happiness. At 72 I never thought I would see America come unglued but I will not sit around and put my life or my families lives at risk.
Care to recommend a safer, cheaper, less socialist destination?
get the Internationalliving newletter…Costa Rica and Panama always end up in the top 5
Sounds like a list more focused on identifying cheap locales where one can purchase security and freedom, rather than places to flee “socialism”. Costa Rica and Panama have far more socialist tendencies than anywhere in the US- socialized medicine, state monopolies, higher income and excise taxes, greater restrictions on speech against the government… You can’t even by a gun for self-defense in those countries without jumping through hoops that would make the NRA’s collective head explode. Barred windows in every neighborhood, armed guards at the supermarket, rampant public corruption, but no Joe Biden, I guess!
Costa Rica and Panama have far more socialist tendencies than anywhere in the US- socialized medicine, state monopolies
I don’t know where you been, but Medicaid, Medicare and CHIP now account for about half the gross output in the health care sector. Seems pretty socialized to me.
There are 15 state-owned enterprises in Panama, among the Canal Authority, the Highway Authority, the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority, the Power Authority, the Airport Authority, and the Panama City Metro. With the partial exception of the electric plant, all of these are provided by public agencies or public authorities in the US.
Costa Rica began liquidating its interest in state-owned enterprises in 1995. Dun & Bradstreet has a listing of ‘government companies’ for Costa Rica, but most of them are government ministries. Actual enterprises included the electric authority, an export promotion company, and an eco-resource development company. Neither country has much in this vein beyond what we do.
As for the ratio of general government consumption to gdp, it’s 0.119 in Panama, 0.14 in the United States, and 0.174 in Costa Rica. NB, particular units of government in Panama and Costa Rica are analogous to counties and municipalities in the United States. Some of what might be assumed by the central government in Costa Rica and Panama is distributed to regional governments in the United States. There is no layer of regional government in Panama and Costa Rica.
And for what it’s worth (a tad), Freedom House gives countries ratings on their political rights and civil liberties. The composite score for the United States is 86 out of 100; that for Panama, 84 out of 100; that for Costa Rica, 91 out of 100. If Freedom House is honest, the scamming around of the tax collectors, security state, tech companies, and low level Democratic munchkins get us downgraded. A lot.
Brad, if you think Costa Rica has armed guards everywhere, then you never been there. They don’t. It’s safer than Chicago by far.
Panama has improved in that way a lot over decades since Noriega went bye bye
Costa Rica is an absolutely fantastic county. Panama is a notch down, but it’s livable too.
But watch out Brad: Costa Rica is one of the few officially Catholic countries on Earth, constitutionally. You might not like that
Saloth Sar
Some people want a gun to live in Panama. But yes, they can be had. The licensing is a hassle but lawful residents can get it done. LMK if you want a referral to a dealer, “Brad”
Sal Sar
“nits make lice” – Chivington