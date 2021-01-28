Democrats Introduce Senate Bill To Make D.C. The 51st State

Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) and other Democratic senators are introducing a bill for D.C. statehood today, a proposal with heavy opposition in the public in continuing polls. Indeed, the bill was one of the reasons that members and advocates demanded the killing of the filibuster rule to force through the change in status based on a bare majority. If successful, it would give the Democrats two more senators in a city-state that will expected to remain reliably blue. I have testified repeatedly on this issue. There are strong arguments for changing the status of the District and statehood is a viable option. It would clearly be constitutional unlike past proposals. The question is whether it is the best option for the country. Roughly 20 years ago, I proposed a “modified retrocession plan” that would be an alternative if the Congress wanted full voting rights for citizens of the District.
The proposal would make create the first city-state in our history with a population of 700,000.
However, half of the country opposes the idea. A new Harris/Hill poll shows fifty-two percent of respondents said they favored statehood while 48 percent said they opposed it. That is heavy opposition for such a statehood change.
Biden just unveiled another proposal with heavy public opposition: a commission that would allow court-packing or other structural changes on the Court to blunt the conservative majority.
I have written a long academic publication on the status of the District of Columbia and testified at the prior hearings on allowing for voting representation of District residents. See Jonathan Turley, Too Clever By Half: The Partial Representation of the District of Columbia in the House of Representatives, 76 George Washington University Law Review 305-374 (2008). I also testified in both the House and Senate repeatedly on such proposals.
The debate over D.C. statehood is a complex issue with historical, constitutional, and legal dimensions. It is also an issue with important and unresolved racial issues of a black-majority city without direct representation in Congress. I have previously voiced my view that such lack of representation for the District is unacceptable and untenable in our country.
In all, I have testified five times in the House and the Senate on this issue in Congress, particularly on the effort to simply give the District a vote in the House of Representatives. I encouraged the Congress to avoid such flagrantly unconstitutional measures of a vote as a non-state entity and instead focus on a vote of statehood or retrocession. That is why I offered a “modified retrocession plan”, which was also discussed in an academic work. Under my proposal, the mall and core federal buildings would remain the District of Columbia (as is the case in this legislation) but the remainder of the District would retrocede back to Maryland (as did the other half of the original District to Virginia). In this way, residents would receive full representation while receiving the benefits of various Maryland educational and other opportunities. That reduction of the federal enclave has been incorporated in some statehood proposals. I believed that such retrocession offered the fastest course for not just full representation but improved social and educational programs for the district residents. I laid out a phased retrocession plan that began with immediate and full representation. This could be done by congressional vote.
People of good-faith can disagree on such proposals and the current legislation is clearly a constitutional approach to reaching a final resolution on the lack of representation in Congress. Indeed, it is important to hear from those who believe that statehood is an important step toward dealing with the historical racial inequalities and discrimination in our nation. Modified retrocession may not be enough to resolve such issues for many in our community.
23 thoughts on “Democrats Introduce Senate Bill To Make D.C. The 51st State”
It’s about time! Failure to do this is nothing but a refusal to grant full citizenship to American citizens living in DC. We all know why there is push back. It’s time to make DC a state.
You won’t hear this on talk-radio. If you cite the U.S. Constitution to uphold it’s 2nd Amendment gun rights, you can’t use that very same Constitution to deny citizens of DC all the rights of U.S. citizens. You can’t use it to subvert the electoral vote. You can’t use it to deny 14th Amendment rights to African-Americans, LGBT-Americans and other minority groups. It’s a package deal, it’s all or nothing!
you can’t use that very same Constitution to deny citizens of DC all the rights of U.S. citizens.
They are denied nothing but (1) a floor vote in the House of Representatives and (2) votes in the Senate. They have representations on House committees, and that’s more consequential than a floor vote. Retroceding the territory to Maryland would provide them with a floor vote in the House and participation in elections to the Senate. There’s a reason Democrats are not interested in retrocession.
Why not make DC it’s own nation state..it already has it’s own army of 9,500.
Liberals are f****** evil!
The people running the WH and the Democrat Party, are no longer liberals or progressives. The new Party is led by radicals that will destroy America to gain and retain power. This is what dictators do.
Giving DC residents fair voting representation is not what dictators do.
Since when is wanting to make sure US citizens have equal voting representation evil? It is a much stronger argument to say that denying them that is evil.
Again, for better or worse, Congress does not have the discretion to do this. Maryland has a prior claim to the territory and it would make satisfactory sense to just retrocede the District. In 1950, about 2/3 of the population in the tract development around the capital lived in the District itself. The suburban tract my grandparents were living in (now a lush inner-ring suburb) was then a mile from the nearest transit stop. As we speak, nearly 85% of those living in the tract development around Washington are to be found in the suburban jurisdictions. DC is a fragment of that; Montgomery County (Md.), Prince George’s County (Md), and Fairfax County (Va.) have larger populations than DC. Note that for an 18 month period in 2001 and 2002 and then for a four year period running from 2011 to 2015, the Democrats controlled the Senate while the Republicans had the House. Funny how this just wasn’t an issue at that time.
Note that none of our current states resemble DC at all, or ever did. They are all a mix of metropolitan-urban, small town, and countryside. They all had ample potential for new settlement at the time they were admitted. There are two states with smaller populations than DC. Since 1975, the population of one has grown by about 40%; the population of the other has grown by about 30%. Net population growth for DC has been close to nil. We could make some salutary modifications to the geography of provincial government in this country, but raw power grabs like this are a bad business. Since Democrats have no procedural principles left, they’re not capable of seeing that.
Should DC become a state rather than a Federal zone, would it not be much easier for an incoming Administration to simply distribute Federal Agencies and their headquarters around the country? Energy to Texas, Interior to Colorado, Homeland Security to NY, FBI to Illinois, Social Security to FL as example? The Supreme Court, the House and the Senate might perhaps be among the few which should remain in close proximity. Having a nest of bureaucrats seems unnecessary with the communication systems available by which any agency which requires interaction may do so without crossing the street, which I suspect is not happening often now.
Relocating Agencies would serve to break up the circle of high wages and low unemployment enjoyed by the surrounding counties of Maryland and Virginia and spread the opportunity among the other states. A review unemployment and income of MD and VA counties and the obvious lowering of such measures as you move from DC is stunning, and disturbing. There is a circle of wealth surrounding the citizens of DC which also separates citizens living outside the circle of such opportunity.
The huge bonus is to also break up the nest of Lobbyists which prey on our Congressional Representatives and the Bureaucrats who influence legislation.
The wealth held by the bureaucracy and influence peddlers is not helping the local community in DC. The community would be better served with your concept of Maryland and Virginia reclaiming that which is not Federal. Of course, the elites of MD and VA claiming the morality of statehood will fight this tooth and nail to prevent this, as they don’t really want the citizens of DC, only the cash!
would it not be much easier for an incoming Administration to simply distribute Federal Agencies and their headquarters around the country? Energy to Texas, Interior to Colorado, Homeland Security to NY, FBI to Illinois, Social Security to FL as example?
About 80% of the people working in the Washington commuter belt are not federal employees. If I’m not mistaken, north of 3/4 of the federal civilian employees in this country are field employees and not found in the Washington commuter belt. The share of military who are stationed around DC is lower still.
All very interesting but you forgot one thing: this issue is not about constitutional niceties but raw political power.
Dennis Bedard – Yes, indeed. If most of the D.C. residents were to identify as right-wingers, the GOP would be leading the effort and JT would be explaining why it’s best for the country for D.C. to be declared a state.
In your imagination only.
This power grab will back fire on the Democrats and it should.
Retrocession will never be accepted by Democrats, because the point of DC Statehood has never been about representation for DC residents, and always about packing the Senate by whatever means necessary.
Best option would be to give DC residents voting rights in either Virginia and/or Maryland, in accordance with the land previously ceded to the District, or as you say, the modified retrocession plan
The best thing is be to hand Maryland its land back and add as many House members as the associated population supports. Tax, National Guard, etc., etc. are relatively easy to transition. Have the federal government pay whatever costs are necessary.
There won’t be any additional House seats, they’ve capped it at 435. So that would require yet another law change. I like the idea of retroceding to Maryland and redrawing the districts.
The cap’s been in place since 1912. You can modify the cap. Not really necessary in this case. Retrocession would mean that Maryland gets an extra seat and some other jurisdiction loses one. That sort of thing happens every time there’s a reapportionment.
I will make a Genteman’s wager here…..the State of Maryland should hold a Referendum to decide whether to take the District as Turley suggests….and that the overwhelming response would be to flatly say….NO!
The District National Guard would have to go to the State of Maryland….and that would not be welcomed either.
Then the small pesky issue of State, County, and Property Taxes would have to be worked out.
The wise action is to leave well enough alone…..we do not need a City State fed by the Federal Government.
More importantly….the Democrat Party’s effort to take permanent control of the Federal Governmen by such means (knowing the next move shall be trying for Statehood for Puerto Rico, Guam, and perhaps some other Islands in the Pacific) must be stopped.
The Democrats must start thinking about the People’s business and not merely seizing power any and every way possible.
The wise action is to leave well enough alone…
You’ve confused wisdom with learned helplessness.
Tyranny of the majority.
Way to build concensus.
Actually, it is the perfect way to build an effective opposition.