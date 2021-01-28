Pelosi Declares That The “Enemy Is Within The House of Representatives” In Call For More Security

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been attacking Republicans members as traitors in a continuation of the reckless rhetoric from the last four years on both sides. Despite a desire for greater unity from voters, Pelosi has sought to capitalize on rather than close those divisions while other Democrats are calling for blacklists and retaliatory measures. The Speaker has now doubled down on these attacks by claiming that the need to increase security is due in no small degree to the “enemy within” in reference to the Republican ranks. As with her prior conduct as Speaker, Pelosi continues to refuse to recognize any obligation to the institution in seeking consensus and reconciliation.
Pelosi declared on Thursday that there is an obvious need for a “supplemental [budget] for more security for members when the enemy is within the House of Representatives — a threat that members are concerned about in addition to what is happening outside.”
Such language obviously thrills many who want to portray any opposing voices as traitors and seditionists. It has been rhetoric building for years as the more leaders and academics engage in the politics of personal destruction. The idea is to avoid responding to actual positions by labeling the opposition as actual traitors, criminals, and threats. It is the very signature of this age of rage in American politics.
The members are legitimately debating the issue of members carrying permitted weapons in Congress or on the House floor. Pelosi made direct reference to one such member. There has also been criticism of a member for her inflammatory statements on social media. Far enough. Those issues can be addressed. However, even when confronted by reckless accusations against a member who was reportedly showing her own family around the Congress, Pelosi has doubled down on the rhetoric of treason in reference to Republicans generally. It precisely the type of rhetoric that many of us condemned when used by former President Donald Trump.
I have commended President Biden for his statements about the need to end the language of division and personal recrimination. Recently, he repeated that call and said that politicians need to “eliminate the vitriol” and stop that “the ad hominem attacks on one another.” He objected to people who “make anything that you disagree with about the other person’s personality, or their lack of integrity, or they’re not decent legislators, and the like. So we have to get rid of that.”
I like the demeanor of Biden as president. However, as the President was making those comments, Speaker Pelosi was engaging in the very vitriolic language that he condemned. It will not end unless Biden calls out people in his own party and demands a lowering of such rhetoric. His words continue to be drowned out by the words of his own party’s leadership.
15 thoughts on “Pelosi Declares That The “Enemy Is Within The House of Representatives” In Call For More Security”
The members are legitimately debating the issue of members carrying permitted weapons in Congress or on the House floor. Pelosi made direct reference to one such member.
Does she fancy Adam Schi!! or Eric Fang-Fang-Bang Swallwell will get the Bully Brooks treatment?
This woman needs a complete mental evaluation. She has obviously gone off the rails.
You realize that 15% of the population in Pelosi’s age range have a diagnosis of cognitive decline (or worse) due to Alzheimer’s or suspected Alzheimers. That doesn’t include those with vascular dementia, Parkinson’s, Lewy bodies, frontotemporal dementia, or progressive supranuclear palsy. The Alzheimer’s signature is that those decaying this way are commonly unaware of their impairment.
I posted this previously yet it still applies today:——–Nicomachean Ethics from Book 2 _____
With regard to anger also there is an excess, a deficiency, and a mean. Although they can scarcely be said to have names, yet since we call the intermediate person good-tempered let us call the mean good temper; of the persons at the extremes let the one who exceeds be called irascible, and his vice irascibility, and the man who falls short an inirascible sort of person, and the deficiency inirascibility._____ There are three kinds of disposition, then, two of them vices, involving excess and deficiency respectively, and one a virtue, viz. the mean, and all are in a sense opposed to all; for the extreme states are contrary both to the intermediate state and to each other, and the intermediate to the extremes; as the equal is greater relatively to the less, less relatively to the greater, so the middle states are excessive relatively to the deficiencies, deficient relatively to the excesses, both in passions and in actions. For the brave man appears rash relatively to the coward, and cowardly relatively to the rash man; and similarly the temperate man appears self-indulgent relatively to the insensible man, insensible relatively to the self-indulgent, and the liberal man prodigal relatively to the mean man, mean relatively to the prodigal. Hence also the people at the extremes push the intermediate man each over to the other, and the brave man is called rash by the coward, cowardly by the rash man, and correspondingly in the other cases.
‘Killer’ Cuomo may have killed more grandparents than originally thought.
https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/01/ny-gov-andrew-cuomo-might-have-killed-more-grandmas-than-originally-thought/
Pelosi is the most destructive Speaker in the history of the Republic. The Democratic Party has no leadership or anyone with leadership. Biden can not and is unable to stand up against Pelosi or the mob. Sadly, there is only one Republican that does stand up against them now that Trump is out of the picture, and that is John Kennedy from Louisiana. Lindsey Graham will if he is pushed but that is it.
As always, I’m impressed with the balance in your analysis of the situation, which is why I subscribe to your site. However, I’m very dismayed that the President himself is on board with Pelosi. I read his speech where he announced that “equity” will be the guiding principle of all the Administration’s initiatives. That means that equality of opportunity will be forsaken in favour of equality of result, and freedom of speech will be relinquished in favour of legally enforced, politically correct notions regarding diversity and inclusion. If you think Trump divided the nation, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. Biden will divide the nation along racial, ethnic and cultural lines, and it won’t just be the extremists on the right who will have an axe to grind.
Perhaps the Moonbat is thinking of Eric Swalwell and his concubine, Fang Fang the Chinese spy. Oh, never mind, he has a D after his name. He’s cool.
Will someone please provide Professor Turley with an up-to-date of this old hag? one with a large mask???
Out of control Pelosi!!!
If Speaker Pelosi is convinced that these “enemies” exist, she should identify them by name, present her evidence and then recommend their expulsion from the House.
It’s the old bait and switch Professor Turley. Biden sits there mumbling incoherently and appearing to be nothing but an incompetent fool, whilst his operatives extinguish any hope of maintaining this republic.
They told me I needed to fear Trump.
The enema will cause great stink.
To paraphrase an old quote, we have seen the enema and he is us.
If you’re not saddened and afraid of these people, you have to be either complicit or monumentally stupid.