“A Predator, A Liar, And An Abuser”: The Lincoln Project Attacks Co-Founder in Latest Defamation Controversy

This weekend, we discussed the public threats by the Lincoln Project of a defamation action against Rudy Giuliani. The Project itself has faced questions of defaming the members of the Trump family. The Project has been accused of doxxing and trolling Republicans and waging a campaign of harassment targeting election lawyers after Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election. In the Giuliani controversy, co-founder Steve Schmidt said that he was “thrilled” by Giuliani’s interview and appeared to relish the possibility of a defamation action. Within 48 hours, the Project was involved in yet another possible defamation controversy after it publicly declared that its own co-founder, John Weaver, is “a predator, a liar, and an abuser.”
As noted earlier, I have followed the explosion of defamation lawsuits and claims for the last four years with particular interest since I have taught defamation for the last 30 years. This has been a bonanza of such cases, which I often discuss with my students. While many claims of defamation have been resulted in filings, we have had a number of high profile political controversies turn into actual tort litigation. Yet, in a reflection of the Project’s own signature style, I was attacked when I tweeted that this could trigger another defamation action. I received emails that I was defending a pedophile and abuser by simply noting that the dispute could lead to litigation given Weaver’s denials. I have never met Schmidt or said anything in support of him. Indeed, I have been one of the most vocal critics of Schmidt’s Lincoln Project for its vicious rhetoric and abusive tactics. Yet, in today’s politics, it is easier to attack people personally than address their viewpoints. Indeed, hate is addictive and such attacks relieve people of the burden of reason. The Lincoln Project has raised millions in appealing to such visceral impulses. There is a sense of utter impunity in attacks against those deemed abusers or enablers. Intolerance is now viewed as a virtue. Weaver himself once proudly declared “In our party, intolerance can no longer be tolerated,” a license claimed by academics and activists to attack and abuse others.
Now back to the defamation issue. The online magazine The American Conservative previously disclosed that Weaver has long been accused of sending unsolicited sexual messages online to young men. Weaver, who worked for the late Senator John McCain (R., Ariz.) and former Governor John Kasich, has been accused of such conduct for many years. Then this weekend, the mainstream media finally reported on the story. Almost two dozen men claim to have been sexually harassed by Weaver, an astonishing number of alleged victims.
Weaver now accepts that some messages were “inappropriate” but maintains that he “viewed [them] as consensual, mutual conversations at the time.”
After the stories rans, the Lincoln Project denounced its co-founder as “a predator, a liar, and an abuser.”
The allegations appear quite damning and well documented. One victim says that he was only 14 when the messages began. However, the Lincoln Project statement on Weaver was written as a fact and did not even use the qualifier “as alleged.” That is rare for a major organization with legal counsel. There has been no criminal investigation completed, let alone an adjudication. That is usually the standard for counsel to insert qualifiers, particularly when discussing a former employee or officer. Instead, the statement read like many of the Lincoln Project attack ads.
The question is whether the Lincoln Project could be sued by Weaver.
As a threshold point, Weaver may not want a lawsuit that would open himself up to discovery and particularly depositions. With 21 men already on record, litigation would be brutal. However, as seen in the Epstein litigation, lawsuits tend to spur counter lawsuits and defamation actions are common in such fights.
Now to the merits. Weaver is clearly a “public figure” due to his political career and co-founding of the Lincoln Project. This issue will turn on Gertz v. Robert Welch, Inc., 418 U.S. 323, 352 (1974) and its progeny of cases. The Supreme Court has held that public figure status applies when someone “thrust[s] himself into the vortex of [the] public issue [and] engage[s] the public’s attention in an attempt to influence its outcome.” A limited-purpose public figure status applies if someone voluntarily “draw[s] attention to himself” or allows himself to become part of a controversy “as a fulcrum to create public discussion.” Wolston v. Reader’s Digest Association, 443 U.S. 157, 168 (1979).
The standard for defamation for public figures and officials in the United States is the product of a decision decades ago in New York Times v. Sullivan. This is precisely the environment in which the opinion was written and he is precisely the type of plaintiff that the opinion was meant to deter. The Supreme Court ruled that tort law could not be used to overcome First Amendment protections for free speech or the free press. The Court sought to create “breathing space” for the media by articulating that standard that now applies to both public officials and public figures. In order to prevail, Weaver must show either actual knowledge of its falsity or a reckless disregard of the truth.
Truth remains the primary defense to defamation.
In this case, the Lincoln Project is clearly accusing Weaver of criminal conduct. The Lincoln Project noted that Giuliani did the same thing by saying that someone associated with the Project helped organize the recent riot on Capitol hill. This is more direct and Weaver insists that he viewed the messages as consensual. As such, it would fall into the per se categories of defamation which include allegations of criminal conduct as well as professional misconduct.
Unlike the Giuliani controversy, there is little “wiggle room” on the terms used by the Project. Again, it is surprising to see the absence of qualifiers and the statement of the allegations as fact.
The Project also accused Weaver of using his “position of power and trust” to victimize these men.
As such, Weaver would have a cognizable defamation action. Unlike many lawsuits, this would not turn on the interpretation of the words but solely truth. The Lincoln Project would need to prove that he was indeed “a predator, a liar, and an abuser” who used his positions to victimize others.
“In this case, the Lincoln Project is clearly accusing Weaver of criminal conduct,” writes Prof. Turley. I don’t know that sexual harassment (except perhaps in the alleged case involving the minor) is classified as criminal. In my agency, sexual harassment will most assuredly get the perpetrator fired, if the allegation is substantiated, but it is a civil matter handled by the EEO department and Internal Affairs. And in cases I’ve read about in the news, sexual harassment lawsuits are civil, except in cases where it goes beyond harassment and is an actual assault or stalking. While Weaver’s actions, if true, are certainly odious, I don’t believe they are criminal. But it’s not surprising that a person who allegedly engaged in online harassment escalates to founding an organization which engages in doxing and harassment of people of differing political views. I’ve always regarded today’s cancel culture as an outgrowth of the “outing” campaign started by gay men in the 70s. It is a particularly nasty, vindictive trait that is characteristic of the worst stereotypes of gay men and “mean girls.” Unfortunately, as subcultures become mainstream, the greater society will absorb both their best and worst attributes.
Again, the Lincoln Project was run by a bunch of grifters who make their living as political consultants. It’s a reasonable wager than if you look through their financials and find whose behind the cut-outs, you’ll discover people like Pierre Omidyar and Tom Steyer. Trump’s demonstrated a couple of things in the last six years. One is that many people who were career Republicans or career conservatives are fairly easily suborned and / or actually despised the public audience to whom they were supposedly speaking. A more particular thing he demonstrated is that a lot of political consultants are greasy crooks, taking high fees for little value-added. One of the principles in the Lincoln Project is waging war on his estranged wife, another is one of the duo who mismanaged John McCain’s 2008 general election campaign.
The vitriolic denunciation of Weaver is rich. A clutch of 11 men were willing to be quoted on the record on his conduct. Another 10 made the accusation but asked the reporter not to print their name. God knows how many haven’t been reached by the media or have elected to keep their peace. The incidents described occurred over a period of five years and occurred in work settings. It beggars belief Conway, Schmidt, and the rest of them weren’t aware that Weaver was hitting on the interns. And then you have all the contrived outrage about his exchanges with a youth of 14, as if that was unusual behavior for homosexual men.
Weaver has been, by the way, married for some time and has children. (If I’m not mistaken, his current wife is not his first wife; not sure if the children were borne by the present Mrs. Weaver or the previous one). NB, the dirty talk occurred when Weaver was between the ages of 55 and 62. Try to imagine what he might have been like when he was young.
Deco writes:
“Trump’s demonstrated a couple of things in the last six years. One is that many people who were career Republicans or career conservatives are fairly easily suborned and / or actually despised the public audience to whom they were supposedly speaking….”
Oh yeah, Trump loves him some fly-over goobers and that’s why he’s always inviting them to join Mara-Lago and why on the night of the tax cut legislation passing, he went to a Huddle House restaurant in in Dayton to celebrate – wait, you say he went to his usual east side Manhattan exclusive restaurant and to cheers from his pals said “I just made you all a lot richer”. – and why he had a reputation for paying his subs early and more than the bid, and why at rallies in the closing days of the election he told several crowds “If I don’t win, I’m never coming back here.” Just one of the guys!
“The Project has been accused of doxxing and trolling Republicans and waging a campaign of harassment targeting election lawyers after Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election. ”
Go ahead, say it, Jon…, Biden *won* the election, wasn’t just “declared the winner”. I get the sense this is painful for you. As a general premise, I’m wondering whether there is really an entity that qualifies as a Republican party anymore?
” Yet, in today’s politics, it is easier to attack people personally than address their viewpoints. Indeed, hate is addictive and such attacks relieve people of the burden of reason.” Isn’t that the truth? It is hard to hope for better when hate and condemnation is the focus.
What do we expect? Individuals that push hate have to be capable of hate in the first place, and that seldom sticks to one area of life. Sociopathy seems to be a requirement to be a ‘liberal’ or their peer in the modern Democratic party. The Lincoln Project were never about righteousness (there may be righteous anger, there’s no such thing as righteous hate or cruelty. Anger is a response. The other two have intent), and they certainly weren’t ‘conservatives’. The marginal number of people successfully pushing this type of nonsense in our country is all the evidence of vast, vast collusion toward tyranny or just flat out insanity those of us old enough to remember anything before 1995 need.
James:
It’s amazing how many people think they can compartmentalize evil. Read Nietzsche. Be more amazed.
Pedophilia evil has invaded politics, just as it has college athletics, with its ugly and vile history of profiting from the international child sex trade. Penn State, the ‘Sanctuary City for Paedophiles’, has for decades operated a child sex trafficking enterprise, grooming tens of thousands of innocent children for the sexual depravity of well connected politicians, wealthy donors, and high ranking university administrators, providing the university billions in profits. Penn State bribed the former FBI Director Louis Freeh to whitewash the scandal, and then delivered several young boys to former Democratic Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell for his hideous depravity in exchange for the early release of Pedophile State from NCAA sanctions. Newly unsealed documents revealed George Mitchell’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein https://www.vanityfair.com/…. Does the media possess the journalistic integrity to investigate the George Mitchell-Louis Freeh-Paedophile State-international child sex trade operation?
The fact that all these people have attached themselves to the name Lincoln (a name which is or should be synonymous with truth, justice and long-suffering righteousness) just adds another layer of squalor.
Ugly people who wallow in their viciousness.
Monumentcolorado, it’s “Silberman” not “Silverstein.” Get the name right and don’t forget it!
Indeed monument, all the right wingers here are so polite and open to dialogue and that’s why all your posts are about what terrible and rude people liberals are.
Turley: “Yet, in today’s politics, it is easier to attack people personally than address their viewpoints.”
Professor, give Mark Levin’s radio show a listen sometime if you want to hear a litany of personal attacks. I will not take seriously your admonition against ad hominem attacks until you condemn many of your Fox News colleagues for doing exactly what you rightly and vehemently criticize others. For the sake of your credibility, I implore you to stop being a hypocrite by ignoring the obvious.
JS:
I am convinced that there are more dominoes to fall. The Lincoln project is filled with hate filled, self righteous people. Having achieved their goal of helping to defeat Trump, they seem so consumed by gate that they cannot stop themselves.
It is inconceivable to me that this is the only deviant among them.
Put another way….a Pox on both their Houses!
When one points a finger at another…..one. should make sure there is not a single skeleton in one’s own closet.
Weaver at least admits to the conduct while doing his best to muddy the waters….but in the end it is his actions and not his words that shall determine the result.
Same goes for the Lincoln crowd….they can deflect all they want but in the end they too shall be judged by their actions and not just their words.
The ugly truth is the whole bunch of them are corrupted by hate and the utter lack of integrity, ethics, and morality, ….which always destroys those who conduct themselves as they have….Weaver and the rest of the new found Lincoln Brigade.
