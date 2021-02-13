“We’ve Heard From Enough Witnesses”: Democrats Oppose Calling Witnesses While Schumer Leaves It To The House Managers

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced yesterday that he would leave the question of whether to call witnesses to the House managers to decide. In the meantime, various Democratic senators said that there is no need for witnesses despite the House repeatedly acknowledging that it does not know critical facts related to Donald Trump’s state of mind. The position of Schumer and the Democrats is in strikingly contrast to their positions in the last two impeachments.
Schumer has stated that the question of whether witnesses will be called is up to the House managers: “We let the managers make the decisions and I try to implement them.”
That is not the position taken by Schumer 21 year ago when he and the Democrats opposed hearing from witnesses. They refused to leave it up the House managers. Indeed, they did not want to have a trial at all and demanded dismissal and then opposed calling witnesses despite the demand of House managers. Ultimately, they allowed a few depositions and no live testimony. In the first Trump impeachment, no witnesses were called. Democrats wanted some witnesses but opposed others demanded by the defense. They did not leave the question to the House managers.
What is striking this time is that there was literally no record in the House. None. There was no hearing, no investigation. Just a snap impeachment. As we have discussed, the House could have held days of hearings and still impeached Trump before leaving the White House on January 20th. (A Senate trial before Trump left office was not an option). They refused. Then four weeks passed where they could have called key witnesses to answer myriad of questions, they again refused and decided to go forward without such direct evidence.
At the trial, both the House and the defense highlighted critical questions that have remained unanswered due to the lack of such testimony. Yet, the Democratic senators do not want to hear witnesses anymore than the House. This is not because of prudential objections to the use of a snap impeachment. They have indicated that they do not need such answers to pronounce guilt.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said she heard from enough people through “interviews and video presentation.” Of course, she did not hear a single line of sworn testimony because there is no such testimony despite the availability of direct testimony from witnesses who have already given public statements. Yet, she declared “I feel like we’ve heard from enough witnesses.”
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said “I think the case has been made. I don’t know what witnesses would add.” That may be true since no one has even deposed a witness. This is a case of ignorance being bliss when it comes to a desire for conviction.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., tried a different tact and said that the accused has the burden. She said Trump could come and “give his explanation of the day,” but “otherwise, it feels like to me we’re done.”
Of course, the burden is on the House and they presented an entirely circumstantial case on Trump’s state of mind despite a dozen witnesses who could confirm what he said and did in these critical hours. Indeed, the Senate did not even see confirmation on details whether Trump delayed deployment of National Guard or whether the fault of the delay rests equally or more with others, including Congress, on the preparation for and response to the protest and later riot.
The trial therefore will remain circumstantial by design and popular demand.
Senator Mike Lee Confirm’s Trump’s Call During Riots
Proof That Trump Continued Attacking Pence Knowing Situation
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) on Saturday gave House impeachment managers and former president Donald Trump’s defense attorneys a copy of a log from his cellphone, which shows that as the Jan. 6 riot unfolded, he received a call from the White House at 2:26 p.m. that lasted for four minutes, a spokesman for the senator said.
The document sheds new light on a key moment when Lee has said that Trump called his cellphone — apparently believing that he was calling Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.). Providing it to both sides in Trump’s unfolding trial only on Saturday demonstrates the kind of evidence senators could continue to gather about Trump’s activities now that they have voted to seek witness testimony and subpoena documents.
According to Lee’s office, the log shows that Lee received the call from 202-395-0000, a main White House switchboard number, just 13 minutes after Vice President Mike Pence was hustled from the Senate floor at 2:13 p.m. and Senate action was halted, as insurrectionists stormed through the Capitol building. Lee has said that when he realized Trump’s confusion, he handed his phone to Tuberville.
Tuberville has said that during the brief call, he personally informed Trump that Pence had just been evacuated from the Senate floor. “I said: ‘Mr. President, they’ve taken the vice president out. They want me to get off the phone, I gotta go,’ ” Tuberville said Friday.
That account — and the new phone record — strongly undercuts a claim from Trump’s lawyers on the Senate floor on Friday that “at no time” had Trump been informed that Pence was in danger during the hours-long riot, as well as their complaints that accounts of the phone call presented at trial were mere “hearsay.” It also demonstrates that as rioters forced a halt in the counting of the electoral college votes, Trump was focused on finding additional ways to delay the process; Tuberville was at the time taking a lead in objecting to votes confirming Biden’s election win.
As Trump’s impeachment trial unfolded this week, some senators have zeroed in on a tweet that Trump sent at 2:24 p.m. that day denigrating his own vice president, who had been evacuated from the Senate floor just 11 minutes earlier. At the time, Trump was angry at Pence for refusing to use his role presiding over congressional action to overturn the election results and had repeatedly attacked him in a speech to the crowd that morning.
The phone log proves that Trump’s call to Tuberville came only after he had attacked Pence as “lacking courage.” But, regardless, it also provides evidence that Trump definitively knew of Pence’s predicament only moments later. Trump did not follow up his tweet with any call for Pence’s safety. People close to Pence say Trump never called to inquire about his situation — the two men did not speak again for five days following the incident.
Edited From: “Senator Mike Lee Turns Over Phone Record To House Impeachment Managers, Trump Defense”
Today’s Washington Post
Comrade Schumuckly Putz knows when to side step but never forget knows when to knife in the back.
‘Trump’s first tweet was at 2:24 p.m. ET:
‘“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”
‘Rioters had already entered the US Capitol building by the time of the Trump tweet about Pence.’
https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-impeachment-trial-02-12-2021/h_91f39d8f003a146bed2aa14fc195f13b
A perfect description of the neolib/neocon, Democratic and Republican Parties.
https://greenwald.substack.com/p/the-lincoln-project-facing-multiple
“What this sorry episode reveals above all else is that much of American liberalism, including its all-but-official arm in corporate media, replicated, in the name of combatting Trump, every unethical tactic, every deceitful method, and every toxic assault on basic decency that they insisted Trump singularly represented. They allied with the most amoral societal actors, venerated the most corrupt factions, and vouched for the sleaziest operatives in the name of uprooting amorality, corruption and sleaze. They claimed Trump acted without limits or respect for normalcy and truth while proudly relinquishing all boundaries, principles and constraints of truth in order to fight him.
In doing so, they became everything they claimed they were fighting. And unlike Trump, who is now gone, these unholy alliances and ethic-free habits that define them will remain and fester forever. That is why when American liberals, including in the media, look in the mirror, what they see staring back is Rick Wilson and Steve Schmidt and John Weaver. That is the perfect reflection of what they have become, of who they now are.”
Rick Wilson and Steve Schmidt and John Weaver are conservative Republicans (or maybe they’ve become independents in the last year). None of them is a liberal or a Democrat.
I’m a liberal. When I look in the mirror, I absolutely don’t see Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt or John Weaver.
Hey Turley when did you become a hack…when you realized there was more money in it?
Meanwhile Grandpa Earpiece Biden is at Camp David relaxing again this weekend after appearing on Friday morning in front of the White House with Dokta Jill (wearing his faded jeans, for dress-down Friday? it’s a work day, Joe, you’re looking way too casual for the newly elected ‘allegedly’ hard-working Unity president). Last weekend Grandpa Earpiece went home to one of his Delaware mansions for the weekend. He’s only been there for 3 weeks and already, he’s wearing dungarees and going away with Jill for long weekends.
We The People know the election was stolen. The Democrats cheated like hell to “win” and Joe Biden is an illegitimate president. Obama 3.0 is now running the show and ramming thru their radical agenda, that most Americans do not want. Democrats and Biden’s “Unity” presidency are underestimating the anger that is building among half the country right now as this sham-peachment show trial goes on. We are coming for you in 2022.
How long to get to the ‘brown suit’ incident? Less than a month. Bahahahahahahahha
EB
I’d rather that President Biden be at Camp David than that President Trump be at a Trump property.
Democrats didn’t cheat. You simply don’t like the outcome,
Once again, you miss the point. Also…Democrats always cheat; they are known for cheating; it is their speciality.
What the —-, Chuck, Americans really, really need to hear from this ardent, hysterical, incoherent, democrat supporter-cum-operative; from this witness:
Jaime Herrera Beutler, whose statement they read into evidence, is a Republican.
Wow! You’re good.
We really, really had no idea and were completely unaware that this duplicitous anti-American charlatan is actually a RINO.
Ah, yes, I forgot that any Republican who speaks truth to power must be a RINO. You apparently don’t want truthful people in the GOP.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2021/feb/13/donald-trump-impeachment-senate-trial-vote-verdict-live-updates
“Senate agrees on calling no witnesses, pushing trial toward final vote
“With Jaime Herrera Beutler’s statement added to the official record, the Senate has now agreed that no witnesses will be called in the impeachment trial.
“The trial has now moved on to closing arguments from the impeachment managers and Donald Trump’s defense lawyers.
“The trial is expected to conclude with a final vote on acquittal later today.”
It appears the Progressives are not so much trying to impeach Trump as impeach the American people from whom they stole the election.
Young, Trump lost in 60 different courts. That doesn’t happen when people have a case. It’s like this insurmountable fact that Trumpers can only explain by going down a rabbit hole of endless conspiracies.
“Young, Trump lost in 60 different courts.”
***
Not true. Recall that I said early on, months ago, that this issue was too big for the courts. That proved true but the failures all the way to the Court were even more disgraceful than I expected.
Your 60 suits didn’t make it to evidence. They were dumped on procedural gimmicks while our legal sages ran and cowered like scalded dogs.
On the suits that are going to evidence since then Trump is winning.
What happens if it turns out Biden losses enough votes to overturn the election?
“60 suits didn’t make it to evidence”
A non-empty proper subset did make it to evidence. Why don’t you know that?
“Your 60 suits didn’t make it to evidence. They were dumped on procedural gimmicks while our legal sages ran and cowered like scalded dogs.”
Not entirely true. Several law suites were withdrawn on the eve of a court appearance when the judge said lets see the evidence. The judge didn’t dismiss those suites, trumps lawyers did.
You really need to examine facts. In which court did trump display any evidence of a stolen election? How about publicly? Are there any publicly available documents that support a stolen election? If there is so much evidence, where is it?
The attempt to smear two voting machine companies has ended with the companies filing law suites against several individuals and companies for defamation. At this point in time, it is in contention. But if there was nothing there, why did Fox news fire Lou Dobbs so quickly after the law suite was filed.
“Are there any publicly available documents that support a stolen election? If there is so much evidence, where is it?”
Do you live in Plato’s cave?
Plenty right here:
https://www.deepcapture.com/2021/01/how-djt-lost-the-white-house-chapter-2-was-there-foreign-interference-in-this-election-you-make-the-call/
and that’s just all of the forensic IT data documenting the Dominion/Smartmatic fraud.
There is additional hard verifiable evidence of the mail-in voter fraud as well.
All of which will be presented in the 6 key State courts where the most flagrant fraud occurred. It will all be exposed.
TW: Keep up the good fight.
(No incitement to insurrection intended.)
Watcher:
Show us a recognizable source that says those key states will hold hearings.
If they certified their election results, they aren’t going to re-litigate.
You know these Dims are behaving like their hands were caught in the voting box.
Noted: Big Mess sides with meth heads on the issue of the big lie.
EB
The Senators once again show how little interest they have in the truth here. They’ve chosen not to hear any witnesses. Cowards.
Aninny:
The Dims didn’t want to hear any either. They know its a farce and tee times are waiting in Florida.
Mesblob bleats.
What do you mean “either,” Messy?
Do you not understand that the Democratic Senators are a subset of “The Senators”? Did you fail math?
Aninny:
“What do you mean “either,” Messy?
Do you not understand that the Democratic Senators are a subset of “The Senators”? Did you fail math?”
********************************************
No tested out of the math requirement. Oh and thinking that the subset has the exact characteristics of the whole is the informal logical fallacy of division. Best expressed as: “If this bucket of sand is heavy, then it follows that each grain of sand in the bucket must also be heavy.”
No charge for the critical thinking lesson. Always glad to help those who can’t help themselves.
To that end ab exercises are recommended, because if you could hinge at the waist better…., well, you know.
“Aninny.” bleats mesblow — which is where he loses anyone who matters.
Your school must have had a low math requirement, since your current understanding shows you have a faulty understanding.
The Senate agreed to this by unanimous consent, so every single Senator f’d up, and the claim that they f’d up is true for any subset. Your analogy is false. Your claim that this was an informal logical fallacy of division is false.
I hope no one wastes their money paying for lessons from you. If they have, they should get their money back. If you want to help someone who needs help, get help for yourself, as you clearly need it.
ANNON What is the truth ? Here/hear is the truth as stated buy the Prof. “The position of Schumer and the Democrats is/are diametrically opposed to their positions in the last two impeachments” .Tells one everything about a Democrat hypocrite. Just depends upon the agenda wanted by a Dem is what position he takes. These Dems are doing more 180s that Joe Liberman did. I thought back then, that would be impossible.
If “by popular demand” you mean, “Democrat demand,” then yes. If, on the other hand, “popular demand” refers to what the people wanted, the people wanted a free and fair election (which we did not get). Sham election, sham trial, sham analysis, we get the drift. Just don’t call it “popular demand.”
A pharmacist says he has filled Alzheimer’s prescriptions for members of Congress
By Sarah Kliff on October 11, 2017
“Mike Kim, the reserved pharmacist-turned-owner of the pharmacy, said he has gotten used to knowing the most sensitive details about some of the most famous people in Washington.
“At first it’s cool, and then you realize, I’m filling some drugs that are for some pretty serious health problems as well. And these are the people that are running the country,” Kim said, listing treatments for conditions like diabetes and Alzheimer’s.
“It makes you kind of sit back and say, ‘Wow, they’re making the highest laws of the land and they might not even remember what happened yesterday.’”
https://www.vox.com/platform/amp/policy-and-politics/2017/10/11/16458142/congress-alzheimers-pharmacist
McCarthy-Trump Phone Call During Riots Overlooked Until Now
In an expletive-laced phone call with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy while the Capitol was under attack, then-President Donald Trump said the rioters cared more about the election results than McCarthy did.
“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump said, according to lawmakers who were briefed on the call afterward by McCarthy.
McCarthy insisted that the rioters were Trump’s supporters and begged Trump to call them off.
Trump’s comment set off what Republican lawmakers familiar with the call described as a shouting match between the two men. A furious McCarthy told the then-President the rioters were breaking into his office through the windows, and asked Trump, “Who the f–k do you think you are talking to?” according to a Republican lawmaker familiar with the call.
The newly revealed details of the call, described to CNN by multiple Republicans briefed on it, provide critical insight into the President’s state of mind as rioters were overrunning the Capitol. The existence of the call and some of its details were first reported by Punchbowl News and discussed publicly by McCarthy.
“He is not a blameless observer, he was rooting for them,” a Republican member of Congress said of Trump. “On January 13, Kevin McCarthy said on the floor of the House that the President bears responsibility and he does.”
Speaking to the President from inside the besieged Capitol, McCarthy pressed Trump to call off his supporters and engaged in a heated disagreement about who comprised the crowd. Trump’s comment about the would-be insurrectionists caring more about the election results than McCarthy did was first mentioned by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican from Washington state, in a town hall earlier this week, and was confirmed to CNN by Herrera Beutler and other Republicans briefed on the conversation.
“You have to look at what he did during the insurrection to confirm where his mind was at,” Herrera Beutler, one of 10 House Republicans who voted last month to impeach Trump, told CNN. “That line right there demonstrates to me that either he didn’t care, which is impeachable, because you cannot allow an attack on your soil, or he wanted it to happen and was OK with it, which makes me so angry.”
“We should never stand for that, for any reason, under any party flag,” she added, voicing her extreme frustration: “I’m trying really hard not to say the F-word.”
Herrera Beutler went a step further on Friday night, calling on others to speak up about any other details they might know regarding conversations Trump and Pence had on January 6.
“To the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these conversations were happening, or even to the former vice president: if you have something to add here, now would be the time,” she said in a statement.
Another Republican member of Congress said the call was problematic for Trump.
“I think it speaks to the former President’s mindset,” said Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, an Ohio Republican who also voted to impeach Trump last month. “He was not sorry to see his unyieldingly loyal vice president or the Congress under attack by the mob he inspired. In fact, it seems he was happy about it or at the least enjoyed the scenes that were horrifying to most Americans across the country.”
As senators prepare to determine Trump’s fate, multiple Republicans thought the details of the call were important to the proceedings because they believe it paints a damning portrait of Trump’s lack of action during the attack. At least one of the sources who spoke to CNN took detailed notes of McCarthy’s recounting of the call.
Trump and McCarthy did not respond to requests for comment.
Edited from: “New Details About Trump-McCarthy Shouting Match Show Trump Refused To Call-Off Rioters”
CNN, 2/12/21
CNN. Well there’s an unbiased, reliable news source for you. When quoted by someone called “Anonymous” it just solidifies the value of the quote, i.e. less than zero.
Your response is ad hominem.
Aninny:
You don’t know what ad hominem means. His reply wasn’t.
I do know what it is (https://iep.utm.edu/fallacy/#AdHominem), and the last sentence was ad hom. The complaint about CNN was close to a genetic fallacy.
“Aninny”
Bleat on, mesblow.
Aninny:
Stay ignorant and naïve. It’s your charm. Oh and questioning the veracity of an anonymous source isn’t ad hominem. It’s prudence. It’s why we chuckle at your “stuff” that never is.
That’s your second critical thinking lesson today. You’re running up a big tab.
Work on your reading comprehension, mespo727272, as deboluccia didn’t “question[] the veracity of an anonymous source.” He recognized that the source was CNN and asserted without questioning that the value of the CNN quote was “less than zero.”
That’s your second instance today, mesblow, where I’ve had to correct your faulty representation. I again encourage you to get the tutoring you clearly need.
CNN’s “reliable sources” are always “anonymous” and “familiar with their thinking”
AKA fake freakin newz
Herrera Beutler isn’t an anonymous source.
CNN is fake news
I read an article in politico this morning. About three quarters of they way through the article it was stated that Beutler would probably only testify under oath if she was subpoenaed. It will be interesting to see if she will volunteer or be compelled to testify. Could happen that a big Rosana Rosana Dana “Never Mind” moment may appear.
“. . . it paints a damning portrait of Trump’s lack of action . . .”
So Trump tries to take action to stop the year-long riots, and he’s condemned as a “fascist.” Then he (allegedly) does not take action, and he’s condemned for (allegedly) inciting an insurrection.
I think there’s a theme here.
If youy think CNN is straight up all facts, you are a fool. CNN, just as most of the other alphabet cahnnels, are totally biased. You sit on your rear end, finger in your ear, and let it slide. Four and 1/2 years now, every effort to not accept that DT won and remove him even be a coup, and yet there is not outcry. Not for one day did a Dem pretend to work with DT for the benefit of The Nation. Not for one day did the Dems accept the fact that DT was POTUS. It has come to the point only a Socialists Dems opinion matterers and it Rules, per them. Biden comes in (Demented) wanting unity?. Biden committed the Crime by demanding that Ukraine fire the Prosecutor or not receive the $1 and 1/2 Billon dollars of aid. That is an immutable fact. Yet no one goes ballistic on that. That is why America is heading into an UnCivil War. Can you not ascertain that thought, hossfly????
The Demoncrats won’t allow a FORENSIC AUDIT but I feel that it should be requested since they repeat ad nauseam that PRESIDENT TRUMP lied about it being a free and fair election. The cowardly scum Refuse to let a transparent evaluation and just say there’s no proof while refusing to allow anyone to look for it. Mr Biden will never ever be our President until this occurs.
Forensic audits are a state matter, not a federal one, and many of the contested states have Republican-majority legislatures, so it’s odd that you’re only complaining about Democrats.
Those Republicans are RINOs that are out to sabotage Trump. Anyone who opposes Trump is either Deep State or a RINO. Dude keep up with conspiracies.
“Forensic audits are a state matter, not a federal one . . .”
That is false.
Such audits, especially as they pertain to elections, can be ordered by the House, the Senate, a federal grand jury, a federal prosecutor, an independent counsel, the DOJ — just to name a few.
Now the Senate Democrats are going to vote on what witnesses will be allowed. They have already realized that they have stepped in it with this witness business. It is going to be interesting to see how they justify only calling the witnesses that they want to call. It’s like an air balloon of a kangaroo. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger and will soon not fit in the courtroom.
Once again, you pretend to read others’ minds.
You have no idea what their views are. Learn patience. We’ll find out once they vote on it.
I’ll encourage my Senators to allow a limited number of witnesses on each side, and to send it to a committee via Rule 11 to do the depositions while the Senate as a whole works on the Covid relief reconciliation.
Anon, you encourage me to learn patience. Where was your patience when you made no statements of disagreement when the Democrats decided on a snap impeachment. We’ve got the goods. No witnesses necessary they exclaimed! Speed is of the essence! You are already saying the number of witnesses should be limited. Write this down. Make a little note. The Democrats will be wrangling about what witnesses and how many witnesses will be allowed. Anon has been given her circus and her bread.
“Where was your patience when you made no statements of disagreement when the Democrats decided on a snap impeachment. ”
If you think I said something impatient, quote it. Your evidenceless claim doesn’t cut it.
“You are already saying the number of witnesses should be limited.”
Yes, but it’s not up to me, and I’ll just have to wait and see what they decide. I can be patient.
“The Democrats will be wrangling …”
It’s not up to the Democrats alone, so don’t distort what happens next. The entire Senate will vote on it, and my impression is that both the House managers and Trump’s lawyers can make requests about who’d be called as witnesses.
Anon, you say it’s not up to you but you state that the number of witnesses will be limited. You say that I do not know what the Senate will do and you then you proceed with your opinion about what they will do. Why should the witnesses be limited. Remember, it is required that witnesses must be placed under oath and deposed by the defense. Let’s wait to see how many brave souls will voluntarily step forward, raise their right hand and declare to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Otherwise known as the proof is in the pudding.
“you state that the number of witnesses will be limited”
No, I didn’t. I said “I’ll encourage my Senators to allow a limited number of witnesses on each side”
Did you fail English, so you don’t understand the difference between what I said and your substitution? Do you always get what you want when you encourage someone with a lot more power to do something? I certainly don’t. Nor do I pretend to tell the future.
The Senate has already f’d up and decided not to hear witnesses after all.
Anon, so now you criticize the Democratic Senators when they have already backtracked on the witnesses you wanted. You say the Senate f’d up. You left out the part where the Democrats in the Senate f’d up. They did get to put the statement by their star witness in the record. Let’s not worry about that little raising of the right hand to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth. We don’t need no stinking oath. I predicted a Rosana Rosana Dana “Never mind” moment. It didn’t take long.
+10
“You left out the part where the Democrats in the Senate f’d up.”
You must have failed math. The Democrats in the Senate are a subset of the Senate. When the entire Senate f’s up, that means that all subsets f’d up. So no, I didn’t leave it out.
Anon, you have never criticized even one step that the Democratic Senators have made including exclusion of witnesses. You defended and still defend their actions with every word you write. First no witnesses necessary and now witnesses necessary. First snap impeachment necessary now no hurry. Finding the words is difficult. I guess I’ll leave it up to WOW!
TIT, you regularly lie about me, and you’re doing it here. I periodically criticize Democrats, including Democratic Senators, and I just did so at 1:12.
FO.
Hey Anon, the number of brave souls to step up and give their truth and nothing but the truth oath has come to a grand total of exactly zero. If you go back to my previous posts you will find my little phrase. Write this down. Take a little note. You called for patience to hear the witnesses. The Senate Democrats didn’t heed your call.
Does not the Constitution have something to say about Impeachment Trials trumping all other business of the Senate?
It doesn’t. Senate Rule XI allows the impeachment trial to pause while a Committee takes testimony and the Senate as a whole does other work.
https://www.senate.gov/about/resources/pdf/1986-senates-impeachment-rules.pdf
Well hell, ANNON You democrats believe you can read DT’s mind and know his intent. Yet you chose to castigate someone on that basis, as your assumption? Hey, Comey read Hillary’s mind and said; she did not intend to commit crimes with personal server having classified data, her emails having classified data, her giving classified data to attorneys who DID Not have Clearence to hold the said dat, even the Corporstion in Colorado did not have clearence to hold Classified Data. Comey did not put Hill under oath, nor record the pseudo -investigation questioning. Strozk and his adulteress mate should be in prison is my allegation.
Obama, Biden, DOJ, FBI, CIA, State Dept, NSA, NI, they committted a Coup agains DT and that is being whitewashed and suppossedly buried. But it isn’t and that karma is yet to come. That is why uncivil war will come is my belief. You don’t see the tsunami of
hot bubbling water?
It is going to be interesting to see how they justify only calling the witnesses that they want to call.
It is instructive that they do not consult with their constituents. Maybe they prefer not to do so so as to accelerate their demise? Why help Americans in addressing the true health crisis at hand? It’s not like they are worthy and righteous political leaders. No one said they were intelligent nor honorable political leaders.
This past year has seen a flurry of published scientific literature that confirms what many of us knew: Americans are killing themselves. Period. Now would be a good time for leadership in America but perhaps the leaders aren’t concerned.
Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Obesity and T2D: Literature Review
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33572702/
There has been great interest in the innate and adaptive immune response of patients with already weakened or unbalanced immune systems as those found in persons suffering from comorbidities related to metabolic syndrome (overweight, obesity, hypertension, T2D). A common feature in these patients is a chronic and low-grade inflammatory state and altered immune function, which appears to increase the risk of having a poorer clinical outcome compared to healthy individuals during the current COVID-19 infection.
Estovir, it is going to be interesting to watch which witness are allowed. Additional fun will be had by watching their writhing to extricate themselves from the Gordian Knot that they have voluntarily tied around their wastes. No sword of Alexander The Great will be coming to their rescue. Give em some credit. They stayed on for six but they couldn’t make it to eight.
He Estovir, did you see that the Democrats, after no witnesses to yes witnesses are now back to no witnesses. It seems like they have a propensity for changing the rules to try to change the votes. Just sayin.
estovir:
What’s the Heavenly penalty for bearing false witness?
I remember something about a “lake which burneth with fire and brimstone.”