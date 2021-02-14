A Return To Rage: Schumer and Pelosi Attack Members Who Voted To Acquit As Political Cowards and Shills

There was a palpable sense of relief in Washington as the Trump trial came to a chaotic but final end. The verdict is in so now the vilification can begin. Both Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi immediately weaponized the verdict and demonized those who voted to acquit. While the Democrats insisted that all senators should “vote their conscience” that only meant if their conscience supported their side. Pelosi denounced opposing senators as cowards while Schumer lashed out at them for holding an opposing view of the evidence or the process. While groups are targeting members on both sides of the trial, our leaders should be calling for unity and civility after the trial. Instead, they are fueling the politics of division.
CNN and other media followed suit. While McConnell denounced Trump and said that he could still be held accountable for any crimes, CNN hosts Wolf Blitzer and Dana Bash immediately followed his speech by denouncing him as hypocritical. There was nothing hypocritical in denouncing Trump’s conduct as “unconscionable” while also maintaining that the trial was unconstitutional. What Democratic members and commentators would not accept is that anyone could hold opposing views on these questions and not be a shill or coward. Welcome to unity in 2021. It remains unity on our terms or else. The “or else” was made clear to Trump’s defense counsel soon after the verdict. Attorney Michael Van der Veen’s home was vandalized. Other lawyers have faced harassment and threats after campaigns targeting them by groups like The Lincoln Project for representing Trump or Republicans.
The media quickly reinforced the rejection of any possibility that senators could have voted their conscience. CNN Reporter Abby Phillip stated as a fact that there is no real argument that a former president cannot be tried for impeachment. Thus, any vote on that basis was dishonest and craven. As with past coverage, the hosts simply ignored professors, judges, and legendary figures like Justice Joseph Story who have argued against retroactive trials. Moreover, many academics who have studied this issue (including myself) have said that it is extremely close. While we all reach conclusions, most of us have stated that people of good faith can disagree on where the default should be on the question. That however is not what CNN viewers were told. Phillip and her colleagues insisted that there is no real debate — as did the House managers. Thus, anyone voting with the view of figures like Justice Story are liars or cowards or lying cowards. You choose.
The rage expressed by such figures deflected attention from those most responsible for the loss of this trial: the House leadership. As I have previously discussed, there was no evidence of a strategy to convict as opposed to enrage in this trial. First, the House leadership used a “snap impeachment” without even a day for hearings. The House had from Jan. 6th to Jan. 20th (since there was little chance of a Senate trial before Trump left office). At a minimum, it could have held a couple days of hearings to create a record. Instead, it decided to send an article of impeachment for the first time in history without any record of a hearing, investigation, or even a chance for Trump to respond.
Second, it drafted an article of impeachment for “incitement of insurrection” – a poorly conceived article that all but guaranteed a loss. It could have crafted the article in a myriad of ways to garner broader support but House leadership wanted to accuse Trump of trying to start a rebellion against the United States. Finally, it could have called witnesses for four weeks to offer testimony on Trump’s state of mind, a dozen witnesses who could establish what Trump said and did in these critical hours. It refused to do so.
The incoherence of the House case was made plain in the final hours when lead House manager Jamie Raskin threw the trial in disarray by demanding witnesses just before closing arguments. The Senate had reportedly decided against that option but Raskin rose and, like a scene out of Perry Mason, claimed that a new witness had emerged the night before: Rep. Jaime Hererra Beutler (R-WA). Raskin breathlessly described how the House just saw news reports that Beutler had information on a phone call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) where Trump showed support for the rioters. The problem is that the claim did not appear to be true. Beutler’s account was public before the trial began and the McCarthy call was known to the House for over four weeks. The demand only highlighted the failure of Raskin and the House to call a single fact witness in the House for four weeks on this and other reports.
Yet, the Senate Democrats could not risk the ire of their base if they opposed the House managers. They had to follow Raskin over the cliff. In commenting live on the Raskin’s demand, I noted that he had clearly taken the senators by surprise and that these are politicians who are risk adverse and unlikely to go down the road of the unknown with Raskin. There is a reason why the House has been timid about calling witnesses who might also show that the House was warned of the prospect of violence, refused National Guard troops, and was negligent in dealing with the riot. Witnesses would also highlight the failure of the House to call such witnesses for a month. Finally, some of that testimony might not support the House’s suggestion that Trump delayed the deployment of troops or other parts of the unchallenged narrative by managers.
The result was as incoherent as Raskin’s argument. So, as expected, they reversed the vote by pretending that they were supporting the House managers. They agreed to a stipulation that was so absurd that it only lacked the requisite joke drum beat. Raskin had already described Beutler’s account on the record in his remarks. Yet, the Senate had him agree to a stipulation to again describe the call and then drop his demand. It was stipulating that a piece of hearsay that was previously discussed on the record could be stated on the record. To make even more absurd, the statement quoted Beutler as saying that she had previously discussed the call in public – directly refuting what Raskin told the Senate. Keep in mind Raskin had just claimed that this was new evidence from “last night” and that the Senate now needed to call witnesses on this “additional critical piece of corroborating evidence further confirming the charges.”
Here is what he then read to the Senate from Beutler: “I have shared these details in countless conversations with constituents and colleagues and multiple times to the media and other public forums. I told it to the Daily News of Longview on January 17th. I’ve shared it with local county Republican executive board members as well as other constituents who asked me to explain my vote. I shared it with thousands of residents on my telephone Town Hall on February 8th.” It was new evidence that she shared with thousands over weeks of public statements?
None of that matters of course because the House never showed any intention of establishing Trump’s state of mind or even prevailing in the trial. The true purpose was made manifestly clear by Schumer and Pelosi within minutes of the verdict. There would be no allowance for a good-faith vote unless it was a vote in favor their position. While the House Republicans refused to punish Rep. Lynn Cheney for her vote to impeach, Schumer and others are only willing to recognize such a vote of conscience in favor of their side. To hold an opposing view was pronounced not just by the Democratic leadership but the media as craven cowardice or virtual treason. It is precisely the type of rhetoric and false labeling by Trump that many of us denounced over the last four years. There is no room for disagreement; only patriots and traitors.
And so the age of rage will continue not because it must but because we love it.
Dear Republican Party,
You sold your soul.
You used to stand for patriotism,
but you sold your soul to a traitor
who conspired with an enemy to destroy our democracy.
You used to stand for our armed forces,
but you sold your soul to a draft-dodger
who mocked their courage and sacrifice.
You used to stand for hard-working Americans,
but you sold your soul to a con man
who made his fortune by cheating them.
You used to stand for the American Dream,
but you sold your soul to a racist
who traded the Statue of Liberty for walls and cages.
You used to stand for family values,
but you sold your soul to a predator
who betrayed all three of his wives.
And you used to stand for Jesus,
but you sold your soul to a wolf in sheep’s clothing
who makes a mockery of Christianity.
Whatever he paid you for your soul,
I hope it was worth it.
But knowing him,
you’re probably still waiting for your check.
Leslie Cain
Well said. Maybe you should be reading poetry at the inauguration and the Super Bowl and not that other chick.
Happy Valentine’s Day?
I guess I agree. They aren’t cowards, not all of them, they are co-conspirators in incitement. There is no reason to expect them to accept the evidence because it would mean that they are guilty, too, and subject to criminal liability.
He drinks too much and laughs too loud.
Too dumb to make it in no northern town.
He’s keeping the Demos down!
Thanks for providing a moniker; enabling us to immediately pass over your incoherence.
Perhaps you should try the Shakespeare thread at https://yourhomeawayfromhome@Asylum.org.
The perfect statement to describe the Democrats rage filled power grabs ,,, ” our leaders should be calling for unity and civility after the trial. Instead, they are fueling the politics of division.” When in the last 4 decades have Dems NOT fueled politics of division. It has been their only political strategy – they are disciples of Alinsky, Marx, Mao, and Stalin.
“Unity and civility” after stealing the election.
__________________________________
“That dudn’t make any sense.”
– George W. Bush
“While McConnell denounced Trump and said that he could still be held accountable for any crimes, CNN hosts Wolf Blitzer and Dana Bash immediately followed his speech by denouncing him as hypocritical. There was nothing hypocritical in denouncing Trump’s conduct as “unconscionable” while also maintaining that the trial was unconstitutional.”
President Trump’s conduct was in no way “unconscionable” to begin with so there is no question of being hypocritical except by making such unfounded accusations; the fact that the trial was also unconstitutional only adds to the inexcusable behaviour both before & after the sham “trial” by hopped-up Democrats & fake news flunkies like Blitzer, who’s an Israeli mole who doesn’t speak for America.
Let’s flip the script.
Let’s say Biden or Kamala Harris or Pelosi went on CNN and MSNBC and Fox and everywhere and told repeated lies ad nauseum that Trump was solely responsible for the Capitol riot and he’s a rotten person and his election in 2016 was all a fraud.
And all that lying invective inspired a mob of pot-smoking, tattooed, patchouli-oiled BLM and Antifa rioters to raid Mar A Lago by land, sea and air, threaten to kill Trump and Melanoma and kill a couple of Secret Service agents.
Poop in the pool. Graffiti. Divot the putting green.
Would Biden/Harris/Pelosi be held responsible for stirring up that mob, even if they didn’t directly tell the rioters to raid Mar A Lago?
Would that be “unconscionable?”
Oh you betcha.
I guess you didn’t hear in the news that 2020 was one of the most violent years we’ve experienced in the past 50 years? All done by Antifa/BLM …and encouraged by Kamala, Pelosi, Maxine, Chucky, the whole gang.
Show me any instance of a responsible member of the Democratic party encouraging anyone to riot.
Show me any instance of a responsible member of the Democratic party encouraging anyone to riot.
Ben Dover,
There are no responsible members in the Democratic party, only irresponsible. If there were any responsible members, they wouldn’t have bent over for those “mostly peaceful protesters,” this past year.
Benji …are you fooking serious ?. You just went full Maxine waters retard with that .
You’re wasting your time – guy’s an idiot. Go on offense.
President Donald J. Trump is tanned, rested and ready.
He’s baaaaaaaack!!!
Make America Great Again!
Send in those campaign contributions.
Let’s get this party started!
First up: RINOs to be primaried.
McConnell is the consummate politician.
McConnell plays both sides; always has, of necessity.
McConnell is probably on the phone to President Donald J. Trump right now.
You are a total piece of work, Turley, a prime example of why people hate lawyers. Fmr. Senator Claire McCaskill stated after the “verdict” that you are the one who met with a group of Senators and came up with a cover strategy to Republicans so they could have it both ways–to acquit the worst excuse for a human being who ever occupied the people’s White House– by using the lame excuse that they didn’t think the process was constitutional. Despite previously opining that impeachment after leaving office was perfectly constitutional, once you went on the GOP payroll, you did a 180 switch, so the fat slob claims “victory”. A plurality of Senators voted against the slob, and it’s only because a 2/3 majority was necessary that he gets away with his crimes. He gets away with lying, causing the death of 5 people, inciting a riot and trampling on American values. And, McConnell’s little speech was also a total piece of work—I wonder–did that come from your fevered, purchased brain, too? Yes, now all of a sudden, after the Trump Insurrection, McConnell agrees that the election was NOT stolen, that Trump lost fair and square, that Trump lied, and that Trump’s lies incited a riot, all because he cannot handle losing. This speech was calculated to keep those donations coming in–to stop the big corporations from pulling their support from Republicans who let this criminal get away with his crimes and ignored their oath of office. The cowardly Republicans who wouldn’t stand up for American decency get to keep the support of the deplorables. The world looks at us in stunned disbelief–how in the hell could anyone who swore to defend the Constitution allow Trump to get away with inciting a riot by lying about the election being fraudulent on a questionable technicality dreamed up by a paid political pundit who previously held a diametrically-opposite opinion?
And now, today, Turley goes after those who criticize Republicans who employed his strategy. What you’re really doing, Turley, is defending yourself. YOU are the one who is craven, Turley, and you have helped resuscitate a monster. Your arguments about failing to prove Trump’s state of mind and the existence of a good-faith controversy about the constitutionality of post-office impeachment are total bull, and you know it. You used your legal talents, if any, to help an election cheater get away with causing the deaths of 5 people, and to provide cover for cowardly unpatriotic Republicans to let him off the hook, but keep the support of his disciples. What you did is repugnant. If any more people die because of Trump, their blood will be on your hands.
Natacha — here is a catchy little song to lift your spirits.
Emotion: If any more people die because of Trump, their blood will be on your hands.
Democrats don’t care a wit about anyone’s death, blood, nor life. They use people for their political aggrandizement
Facts: Democrats embrace the termination of life
Facts: Democrats support decapitating newborn babies after delivery
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam: If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”
Facts: The Cuomo Covid Coverup – WSJ
Three months ago New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was awarded an Emmy for “his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of TV to inform and calm people around the world.” Turns out the Emmys had the right actor—but the wrong performance. Increasingly it looks like Mr. Cuomo’s real act was to keep people from finding out how many people in his state’s nursing homes died from Covid-19.
On Thursday the New York Post reported that Melissa DeRosa, the Governor’s top aide, admitted to Democratic leaders that the state had deliberately kept the true numbers from them. In a Wednesday conference call, Ms. DeRosa told Democrats the Cuomo administration rejected a legislative request for the figures last August because Donald Trump was tweeting that “we killed everyone in nursing homes” and was directing “the Department of Justice to do an investigation into us.”
As Ms. DeRosa put it, “Basically, we froze.” The administration wasn’t sure, she said, if any information it released to state lawmakers or the Department of Justice “was going to be used against us” or “if there was going to be an investigation.”
Nursing home deaths are a sensitive issue for Mr. Cuomo because of a March 25 health department directive that barred these homes from rejecting people because they had Covid-19. The Associated Press reports that 9,056 recovering patients were sent into nursing homes after the directive, more than 40% higher than what the state had previously reported.
In January state Attorney General Letitia James released a report on an investigation into complaints about how the nursing homes handled Covid-19. Two findings stand out. First, that “a larger number of nursing home residents died from COVID-19 than” the official data reflected. Second, that the March 25 directive “requiring the admission of COVID-19 patients into nursing homes may have put residents at increased risk of harm in some facilities and may have obscured the data available to assess that risk.”
Perhaps many decisions that look bad today were made in good faith at the time. But coming as it does after the attorney general’s report, Ms. DeRosa’s admission that the Cuomo administration hid nursing home deaths smacks of a coverup. Meanwhile, the people of New York, especially those who lost loved ones in nursing homes to the pandemic, still lack an honest accounting of what went wrong and why.
Mr. Cuomo dominates New York state politics, and he dismisses critics and punishes opponents without challenge. Republicans are a rump minority in the Legislature in what has become a one-party state, like California and Illinois.
That leaves the task of accountability to others. The questions now are whether Democrats in Albany have what it takes to do their jobs and hold hearings on the coverup, whether state and federal prosecutors will investigate and prosecute if called for, and whether the media that so cheered Mr. Cuomo through his Covid-19 press conferences will hold him to the same standard they held Mr. Trump?
“Facts: Democrats embrace the termination of life”
Lots of things are alive, Estovir. Both Democrats and Republicans embrace the termination of some life (for example, of the living things we eat) and not other life (for example, of most people).
“Facts: Democrats support decapitating newborn babies after delivery”
BS.
If you’re going to quote Northam, you should quote the context too. He was asked about proposed legislation and the part you quoted is about the delivery of newborn when the fetus isn’t viable. Current law in VA says that “it is legal to terminate a pregnancy after the second trimester when its continuation is ‘likely to result in the death of the woman or substantially and irremediably impair the mental or physical health of the woman.’ Virginia law also states the operation needs to be done in a hospital, that three physicians have to certify the operation and that ‘measures for life support for the product of such abortion or miscarriage must be available and utilized if there is any clear evidence of viability.’ … Tran’s bill ‘would have required only one doctor. It would also have removed language requiring that the danger to the mother be ‘substantial and irremediable.’” (https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-virginia-gov-abortion/fact-check-virginia-governors-2019-comments-about-abortion-bill-are-missing-context-idUSKBN27D2HL)
A reporter asked: “[Tran] was pressed by a Republican delegate about whether her bill would permit an abortion even as a woman is essentially dilating, ready to give birth, and she answered that it would permit an abortion at that stage of labor. Do you support her measure and explain her answer?”
Northam’s response: “You know, I wasn’t there, Julie, and I certainly can’t speak for Delegate Tran, but I would tell you: one, the first thing I would say is this is why decisions such as this should be made by providers, physicians, and the mothers and fathers that are involved. There are, you know, when we talk about third-trimester abortions, these are done with the consent of, obviously, the mother, with the consent of the physicians, more than one physician by the way. And it’s done in cases where there may be severe deformities, there may be a fetus that’s non-viable. So in this particular example, if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother. So I think this was really blown out of proportion.”
You should take the Commandment against bearing false witness more seriously.
For the record, Northam does not speak for all Democrats.
Cuomo and Trump should both be held to high standards. I welcome investigations of both of them. Do you?
NUTCHACHA, the Israelites were out of Egypt before the ink was dry on their release papers. They refused to stay where they derived so much unhappiness. Why do you persist in a place you hate so much and which, according to you, hates you? It’s a big world. Why not pro actively site yourself in happiness as the Israelites did? Do you love to hate so much you can’t tear yourself away? It is true, the Israelites had intelligence, acumen and gumption, oh, and leadership sufficient to the task.
NUTCHACHA is a twisted, compulsively parasitic freak, in my humble opinion.
Anti-American and wholly unconstitutional generational welfare and affirmative action privilege…
Don’t Leave Home Without It!
the death of five patriots – including the cold blooded murder of Ashli Babbitt – at the mostly peaceful protest on 6 January was caused by the same criminal cowards who stole the election & have caused millions of other casualties around the world: the cowardly, unpatriotic members of congress in that Capitol building, like Schumer & Pelosi & a few Republican traitors & their repugnant disciples like you, who President Trump tried to save us from!
Ref: Ashli Babbitt.
Where is that cop, FBI agent or security person? He must be proud. Take a picture. Put it on his wall. Show it to his grand kids. “I killed an unarmed girl who only meant to break a couple windows and rant and rave about the stolen election,” he’d say. A lot of people think elections should not be stolen. Guy wants a medal as if he were at Gettysburg, Omaha Beach, Iwo Jima or Hacksaw Ridge. The guy might have correctly assessed the situation in real time and apprehended the Antifa and BLM false-flag agitators. No, that’s way too much to expect from highly compensated operatives of the Deep Deep State.
Ashlui Babbit should not have been where she was. She was raiding the nation’s capitol and breaking windows and threatening members of the United States government.
She got shot, and it’s amazing the Capitol police showed that restraint and didn’t kill a whole lot more idiot rioters who needed killing.
The deplorable mullet-heads should consider themselves lucky they didn’t get within harm’s reach of Pence or Pelosi or any member of government because the Secret Service would have given a warning and then opened fire and there would be dozens of dead deplorables.
Ashli Babbit is responsible for her own death.
Again, I quote Bob Dylan: “The moral to this story. The moral to this song. Is that one should never be, where one does not belong.”
This Natacha says it is a lawyer, and yet does it presume that it is not hated as well?
+100
EB
Lay off the yellow dog koolaide natty…it really shows when you drink too much of it.
Contrast Schumer / Pelosi with Abraham Lincoln 2nd Inaugural speech, 1865
With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan—to do all which may achieve and cherish a just, and a lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations.
Original manuscript of second Inaugeral presented to Major John Hay. A. LINCOLN
April 10. 1865
https://quod.lib.umich.edu/l/lincoln/lincoln8/1:711?rgn=div1;view=fulltext
I can see why you don’t include McConnell and McCarthy in your comparison.
The absence of Chief Justice John Robert’s should tell it all and he wasn’t sick with the virus last week. It’s not over ladies the left needs a Bogeyman to distract attention from the real issues.
@margot
Chief Justice John Robert’s is a secret “nazi” too. Didn’t you know that? Bet you didn’t know the man who beat Hitler, the 34th President of the United States, Dwight Eisenhower was also a “nazi” Kept a picture of Robert E. Lee in his office and praised him for his virtues.
antonio
And your point is?
“While the House Republicans refused to punish Rep. Lynn Cheney for her vote to impeach, Schumer and others are only willing to recognize such a vote of conscience in favor of their side. To hold an opposing view was pronounced not just by the Democratic leadership but the media as craven cowardice or virtual treason. It is precisely the type of rhetoric and false labeling by Trump that many of us denounced over the last four years. There is no room for disagreement; only patriots and traitors.”
Do not blame Trump.
The poisonous atmosphere that pervades the country was not his doing; it was the creation of the “Resistance” and the media who lied, misrepresented, and supported the efforts of the members of the Resistance to overturn the results of the 2016 election and assure that the results of the 2020 election were not questioned.
I have watched hard-fought elections since 1960, I have suffered through administrations whose politices I considered less than wise, and I have participated in peaceful demonstrations, but through it there was always some common ground where those on opposite sides of the aisle could meet. If nothing else, both parties supported the basic documents and institutions of the country because they undestood that respecting those documents and institutions, whether the Constitution or due process and the assumption of innocence until guilt was proven in a court of law, had enabled the country to get through crises and periods of political and social instability.
For all their differences, both parties assumed the role of loyal opposition when out of power, not of unhinged fanatics.
No longer. Now the First Amendment is optional, the Supreme Court should be packed, and reality is whatever your favorite ideologue declares it to be.
Do not blame Trump. He was merely the canary in a coal mine in which noxious fumes had been accumlating for a long time.
Trump is not a canary in a coal mine. He is the biggest emitter of those noxious fumes
@anonymous
Trump was a flawed man with horrible political skills. I never viewed Trump as leftists viewed Barack Hussein Obama (i.e. The Messiah) but wait until you have someone on the scene with similar ideas but possessing the requisite political skills.
TRUMP IS ONLY THE BEGINNING and didn’t cause the divisions in the country any more than Obama did. Only revealed what was already there.
Sorry, we aren’t going back to being “beautiful losers” of the McCain – Romney, Conservatism Inc. era.
antonio
The word “oath” appears 3 times before the amendments in the Constitution.
The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation.
(Presidents and Congress are take a required oath to support the Constitution.)
This was written when oaths had meaning. Personal honor was at stake. In that day a gentleman’s honor was important socially. One lie under oath meant that a person would never be trusted. No one would do business with him except by written contract enforceable in court. If a bachelor no one would approve a marriage. He would not be allowed to be an officer in any militia — they were required to be gentlemen.
Today impeachment is a political process. A matter of political party having nothing to do with facts at issue.
Please keep this between you and I but I wrote a story for Laura Ingraham’s Lifezette about how, if Cruz and Trump had insulted each other 200 years ago the way they did four years ago, they would have been forced to fight a duel.
Pretty interesting, including the Code Duello which is an Irish code that details how duels should be fought.
Think Trump would have shown up? Doubt it.
This is the long version: http://www.benmarcusrules.com/blog/2016/3/31/long-version-of-the-trump-v-cruz-dueling-story
Please keep this between you and I (sic) ….
What little chance existed in our reading anything you have written anywhere was thwarted by your flagrant misuse of basic English grammar.
Carry on
Whatever, you wouldn’t get it anyway.
There are several three-syllable words.
We know many if not most Democratic elected politicians are physical cowards. They would end up poorly if we brought back duels.
In fact many of them are what we used to call “sissies.” You know what that is, right?