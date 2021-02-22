“A Date Which Will Live In Infamy”: The Other Scandal From The Capitol Riot

Below is my column in the Hill on the lingering questions over decisions made in Congress before the Capitol riot on January 6th. The analogy to Pearl Harbor drawn by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer may be more telling than intended.
Here is the column:
Majority Leader Charles Schumer captured the outrage of many citizens when he declared the Capitol riot last month to be the Pearl Harbor of this generation that “will live forever in infamy.” It was certainly infamous, but some doubt whether the two events are comparable, given the 2,400 Americans killed in the 1941 attack that forced our entry into World War Two. Schumer’s analogy may be more apt than he might wish, however. Part of Pearl Harbor’s tragedy was that the United States had ample warning and failed to take precautions. That failure was largely covered up during the war, lost in the anger directed at the Japanese.
History may show that, due to a lack of preparation, the Capitol riot indeed was a new Pearl Harbor.
Many Americans are familiar with the negligence of Pearl Harbor’s military leaders after being warned to expect an attack. Aircraft were parked wingtip to wingtip, no torpedo nets were deployed, and “Battleship Row” was so jammed that it would be hard for a dive-bomber to miss a target.
Moreover, this was actually the third such “attack.” On Feb. 7, 1932, United States Admiral Harry Yarnell carried out virtually the same attack to demonstrate Pearl Harbor’s vulnerability, using aircraft carriers, radio silence, radar evasion and the same basic routes — even attacking on a Sunday, when he knew the Navy would be most off-guard. (The one group that paid attention was the Japanese War College, which studied Yarnell’s plan.) Another mock carrier attack in 1938 produced similar results.
Like the prior “Pearl Harbors,” the Capitol has long trained for large protests and possible breaches. Indeed, law enforcement was on edge due to violent protests in Washington the previous summer, including a protest that forced the first family to shelter briefly in the White House bunker. For that reason, as the Capitol riot unfolded, many of us were amazed by the ease and speed of the breach.
Any questions, however, were quickly shoved aside by the second Trump impeachment. Democrats insisted this was an actual insurrection led by Trump. House leaders refused to hold a single hearing before their snap impeachment and refused to call witnesses for weeks before the Senate trial that could have confirmed critical facts on the warnings and preparations leading up to the riot.
Almost two months later, few facts are confirmed but they raise troubling questions. Congress was warned repeatedly of possible violence on Jan. 6 by the Trump administration and law enforcement agencies. National Guard troops were offered to the Capitol days beforehand but declined. While large numbers of protesters were expected, Capitol Police deployed a ridiculously small force, with roughly 1,800 officers facing more than 8,000 rioters. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser reportedly limited a Guard presence before the protests to help with traffic and crowd control.
We also have contradictions on the record. Resigned Capitol Police chief Steven Sund said he requested Guard troops six times but was denied the support. He said House sergeant at arms Paul Irving felt such troops would pose bad “optics.” In demanding Sund’s resignation on Jan. 6, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said he “hasn’t called us since this happened” — but Sund insists he personally briefed her twice on Jan. 6. And there are accounts of a critical delay in a request for additional support during the riot, as police waited for approval from congressional officials.
Sund and Senate sergeant at arms Michael Stenger were forced to resign with other officials. They may be the Capitol riot’s versions of Admiral Husband Kimmel and Lieutenant General Walter Short, the commanders tagged with the Pearl Harbor disaster despite rumors that powerful figures in Washington shared the responsibility. (In 1999, the Senate voted to clear their names in the 1941 calamity.)
Pelosi has added to concerns over transparency and accountability with her selection of retired General Russel Honoré to lead an investigation of Capitol security. She acted without consulting others — and few Republicans would have supported her choice, since Honoré is a longtime critic of Trump and various Republicans. He appeared immediately to reach conclusions on responsibility for the attack that paralleled Pelosi’s views.
In an interview two days after the attack, without any facts to support his conclusions, Honoré declared on MSNBC that “I think once this all gets uncovered, it was complicit actions by Capitol Police” and “people need to go to jail.” He condemned Sund as “complicit along with the sergeant-at-arms in the House and the Senate.” Responding to calls to expel Sen. Josh Hawley and others for allegedly supporting the riot, Honoré tweeted: “This little peace [sic] of shit with his @Yale law degree should be run out of DC and Disbarred ASAP @HawleyMO @tedcruz aaa hats [sic]. These @Yale and @Harvard law grads is high order white privilege.”
This from the man who Pelosi appointed to give an unbiased, nonpartisan review. Of course, for many Americans, any inquiry may seem unnecessary. The second Trump impeachment drilled home a narrative that the riot was primarily the fault of one man, Donald Trump, and by implication not the fault of others. Pelosi told MSNBC’s Joy Reid that Trump should be charged as “an accessory” to murder “because he instigated that insurrection that caused those deaths and this destruction.”
If framing scandals in Washington is an art form, then Pelosi is our resident Rembrandt. History has shown that truth and responsibility are rarely so unequivocal or exclusive. None of this would relieve Trump of his own responsibility on January 6th. I previously condemned Trump’s speech and his reckless role in this riot. However, there is ample evidence to suggest that the vulnerabilities exposed on Jan. 6 may have been due to Congress itself. So Schumer may be right that Jan. 6 is a date that will live infamy — but few in Washington seem too eager to confirm the full list of the infamous.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law with George Washington University. He was called by House Republicans as a witness in the impeachment hearings for Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and has also consulted Senate Republicans on the legal precedents of impeachment in advance of the latest trial. You can follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
16 thoughts on ““A Date Which Will Live In Infamy”: The Other Scandal From The Capitol Riot”
This hyperbole illustrates how Democrats have no solutions and are unable to govern without vile, ad hominem rhetoric. Schumer, Pelosi, and the rest of the Dems have created an insurreciton for 4 yrs against the Trump administration and the American people and are not at all concerned about the toll on America, the hatred they have stoked, the destruction they led in Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Atlanta, St. Louis. Here are Democrat lies that have been told and parroted by the Press:
Democrat/Press Lie #1 – President Trump told protesters to storm the Capitol.
Democrat/Press Lie #2 – Antifa like John Sullivan wasn’t at the Capitol.
Democrat/Press Lie #3 – Ofc Sicknick was “struck in the head with a fire extinguisher and died from his injuries”
Democrat/Press Lie #4 – Pipe bombs were planted by Trump supporters. (Antifa much??)
Democrat/Press Lie #5 – 5 people died bc of the riots. (FALSE)
Democrat/Press Lie #6 – President Trump pre-planned and coordinated the riot.
Democrat/Press Lie #7 – During an impeachment you can lie, as Raskin did.
Lies are the way Democrats govern. Look at so many of Biden’s policies and statements and you will see they are all based on lies. Here are some of Biden’s LIES in just 4 weeks:
BIDEN LIES – Short list
– There was no vaccine available and no plan to have “vaccinators”
– Buying foreign oil, shipping it over oceans and higher oil prices is more environmentally safe than a pipeline- Being energy independent is bad
– Illegal immigrants have more rights than US citizen
– Hunter Biden and the rest of the Biden family didn’t use the Biden name to get rich
– The Chinese government is just another culture we shouldn’t worry about their totalitarianism
– Boys are girls and science says that they should participate in girl’s sports.
– One day of school means schools are open
– Borders don’t matter
– The US can rely on only sun and wind in 10years and not impoverish our people:
– John Kerry is the only person who can fly on private jets
– The WHO works for the benefit of the citizens of the US.
Anyone who voted for Biden is now stuck with a President Biden who lies constantly and a Press that obsequiously distributes those lies.
Thanks, now I don’t have to write anything today. I don’t think any normal person can understand the dynamic of such liars or such lying. They appear to have gone barking mad, and yet, I strongly suspect like in the Cambodian genocide, that it is a minority of people with a lot of megaphones. The media, of course, playing the part of the megaphones.
Jonathan Turley accuses Nancy Pelosi of framing a scandal…, as he frames a scandal.
Case in point: “Almost two months later, few facts are confirmed but they raise troubling questions. Congress was warned repeatedly of possible violence on Jan. 6 by the Trump administration and law enforcement agencies.”
They obviously weren’t notified in a way that underlined the seriousness of the situation, especially when the president and a couple senators were actively whipping up the crowd.
Turley, carrying trump’s water is what you’ve become.
Elvis Bug
Turley writes:
” I previously condemned Trump’s speech and his reckless role in this riot..”
No he didn’t. Show us that column.
He’s been too busy first propping up Trump’s “election fraud” story and calls for an investigation, and writing his daily attack columns on Democrats, CNN, and MSNBC.
AnonJF, Turley will criticize Trump only for his rhetoric on 1/6. He conveniently ignores the several months of the Big Lie because it directly implicates his boss, Fox News. But for Fox, there would not have been a storming of the Capitol. Those terrorists arrived prepared to kill Pence and Pelosi and would have done so had Trump not attended the rally to further embolden and instigate them.
One of these days, Turley will appear in a public forum, and he will have to answer for his trying to shift the blame away from his Fox News. No doubt he will continue to do its bidding by trying to spread the blame around and discrediting the upcoming 1/6 commission. It won’t work. Turley regrettably will be remembered as the Roy Cohn of Trumpism.
Turley: “None of this would relieve Trump of his own responsibility on January 6th. I previously condemned Trump’s speech and his reckless role in this riot.”
Yet you have refused to acknowledge the undeniable fact of the BIG LIE that the “election was stolen”. The ground work of which was laid by Trump even before the election and repeated countless times by him, his political enablers and your employer, Fox News. Fox News shares a large amount of the blame for 1/6 as you do by your presence as a legal contributor on that network. Your legitimizing that network by accepting its employment is no less disgraceful than had you worked for Newsmax or Infowars. You never should have associated yourself with a network which has done more to polarize this country with its hateful rhetoric- which rage you hypocritically denounce at CNN and MSNBC without EVER pointing the finger at Fox! Despicable! Fox News is finally being held accountable for its lying program hosts by virtue of the 2.7 billion dollar defamation lawsuit which you have not said ONE word… pathetic…
And reliably, Silberman and AnonJF attack Turley.
Attack the messenger, the time honored method of the wrong.
By the way. AnonJF, why did you change your name?
Monumentcolorado, well at least you got my name right this time. Bravo!
Yeah, well, I’m going to keep pointing out to all the newbies on this blog of Turley’s hypocrisy and disingenuousness. If you don’t like it, tough.
Instead of attacking Turley for anything he has to say….why not just simply debate the issues?
You have an issue with something he said….provide your proof of why he is wrong….or is the lack of proof what leaves you to have to resort to the personal attacks as you do?
As it is you come across as being yet another Troll that yaps from under the bridge.
You could set your watch to it.
The Coup Plotting Traitors like Pelosi, McCarty, McConnell, Schumer need to get their stories straight before the rest of the citizens hear the truth.
What did they know & when did they know it???
Democrats Confess To Staging Jan 6th Capitol Attack
Feb 21, 2021
Share
Download
The Alex Jones Show
The Alex Jones Show
Newly revealed footage of ANTIFA leader John Sullivan admitting to organizing the January 6th riot directly contradicts the Washington Post article blaming Alex Jones and Roger Stone
https://banned.video/watch?id=6032f6e199bd34125b930243
“6 Capitol Police officers suspended, 29 others being investigated for alleged roles in riot”
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/18/politics/capitol-police-officers-suspended/index.html
They were warned in advance based on several reports from DHS, White House, former head of Capitol hill Police. They were offered National Guard and Capitol Police Chief asked for added help but the Sergeant of Arms, under Pelosi refused. Interesting? Why did they refuse? What did thy know? Lots of questions and a real honest investigation may shine the light on the real reasons for refusal and who is really responsible? Then Antifa had a role, that is confirmed. They are using it to go after Trump. Just like the Russia Russia Scandal that was made up
“A real honest investigation” done by Nancy Pelosi using surrogates led by a Black hater who talks of things being “high order of white privilege”…….yeah right!
This shall be just like Pearl Harbor, the Warren Commission, the 9-11 Investigation, and the Russia Collusion Investigation…..with the same kind of results.
Congressional investigations are only to place blame on others and not on the real culprits or to make public any wrong doing by politicians.
A real investigation would see the end of many careers, people sent to prison, and a genuine house cleaning.
The Democrats have a problem….they Impeached one Man and laid it all at his feet….now how do they turn it around and point the fingers at others?
They had no proof for the Impeachment but that did not stop them from blaming one Man.
Now you think they can turn around and blame everyone but Pelosi and McConnell…..oh wait…..both “Leaders” of the two houses of Congress were involved in the decision making.
How do they pick off McConnell but protect Pelosi.
Yep….this is Pearl Harbor…..without the massive death and resulting War……or is that War just slow to happen?
When you combine political expediency and raw hatred, you get lies.
Dems like to lie to us, and they like to lie to each other.
The difference is that we recognize those lies, while the Dems eagerly lap them up.
And expect the lefty bloggers to repeat those lies in their comments.
Suggestion for the gullible; try thinking.
“Infamy” is an odd word. We had some SDS President back in 1941 who employed that word. He was a snotty East Coast guy. SDS is for Shit Don’t Stink. January 6th is a date which will live in DC. Not referring to Dumb Catholics.