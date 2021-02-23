Chicago Faces 135% Increase In Carjackings . . . So Legislator Seeks To Ban “Grand Theft Auto”

My home city of Chicago continues to reel from soaring crime rates. Among the categories of increasing crime is a 135% spike in carjackings. One would think that the legislators would be focused on better policing and other programs. Rep. Marcus Evans Jr. (D, Chicago) however wants to ban video games like “Grand Theft Auto” which depict “motor vehicle theft with a driver or passenger present.” While it would not likely make a dent in carjackings, it would curtail free speech and individual choice.
Owning a car in Chicago has become increasingly difficult. I have one close relative in Chicago who sold his car because it became simply too expensive to continually replace tires and other items regularly stolen in broad daylight. Cars are stripped on city streets by gangs that drive around harvesting sellable items or just stealing entire cars. The solution for many is to simply not have a car.
The idea of limiting what people watch or listen to is hardly new. For years, leaders have sought to limit video games and rap music as causes of crime or the erosion of family values. The idea is that the government can regulate what you are enjoying and modify your desires and actions. It is the ultimate expression of paternalistic governance theory. It is not just limit to criminal impulses but extends to dietary impulses like the Big Gulp laws. There are real issues of individual choice that are dismissed in such measures. When it comes to banning video games, however, there are also free speech issues in the curtailment of forms of artistic and social expression.
Carjacking is increasing because there is insufficient deterrent. It is treated as an exciting exercise or thrill by young people. Eliminating GTA will have about as much impact on carjacking as eliminating Call of Duty will reduce world wars or banning Minecraft will decrease structure-destroying “mobs.”
What such bills accomplish is not crime reduction but political protection. It gives the appearance of action from legislators who do not want to take more decisive or direct action. It is easier to blame a video game than state or city enforcement policies.
12 thoughts on “Chicago Faces 135% Increase In Carjackings . . . So Legislator Seeks To Ban “Grand Theft Auto””
Carjackings are just their way of celebrating Black History Month.
Why play the game when you can do it in real life while the police are defunded?
I live here. Typical Chicago Democratic nonsense. I am sure it will somehow end up being Trump’s fault. This is what happens when there is no deterrent. The majority of the jackers are POC so it would be racist to enforce the law. Meanwhile hard working Chicagoans are losing their property and are living in fear. But the good news is the Columbus statue was taken down.
Get all cars out of Chi Town.
Yeah, that’s what I meant. Ha.
Elvis
Ban cars!!!
Democrat Socialist are a controlling bunch.
As they say a special kind of stupid.
“Carjacking is increasing because there is insufficient deterrent. It is treated as an exciting exercise or thrill by young people. ”
You double back on yourself with this, Turley. Agreed that these bills are often just political cover, but if as you say young people are doing this for kicks, the bill about GTA would be an appropriate solution, but as is the case with truly perplexing problems, they exist on several levels at once.
Mespo’s answer will get you shot in the face because tactically speaking, car jacking is a crime of surprise. No one comes up in a broadly announced way to take your car. They jump in at a parking lot. Or a stop sign with a distracting move, etc. No time to pull a weapon without it getting used against you or just getting smoked on the spot.
Also Jon, you’ve ventured into Reagan era ‘tough on crime’ sensibility and that has mostly proven effective at one thing — populating jails. Look, I know guys who I grew up with, and played ball with, who’ve run on tough times and have been known to prefer jail in the winter to the possibility of freezing on the street. One I know, short of a drug possession arrest, will throw a cinder block through a window and wait for the cops to arrive if he’s not incarcerated by late November. Yes, jails are basically Gladiator Academy for gangs and there are plenty of youngsters looking to punk off older guys in order to build a reputation. But the truth is, once you get in the system, it’s really hard to get off that turnstile. Like all truly perplexing problems, this one exists on several levels at once and doesn’t lend itself to simplistic solutions in a lot of ways…
However one area where it is simplistic in regard to car jacking is that there is serious money to be made in its practice. And in the economic devastation of a pandemic this cause can’t be brushed off easily. People do it because there is money in it. Full stop.
Is it right that not owning a car or driving a beater seems to be the only solution, or that car parking combative training is almost a necessity? Well, no. But often the nature of a problem and the answer to it can be quite varied. At least at first.
Elvis Bug
Maybe parts of the car should be rigged with either one of those clothing devices that spray the garment and the thief with ink, or some version of the glitter bomb:
https://youtu.be/a_TSR_v07m0
“let’s eliminate the game that would keep people from going outside and stealing shit!”
Chicago Legislature.
At least they didn’t blame Trump or systemic racism.
The best deterrent to a car jacking is a .38 caliber in your hand. A .45 is a better deterrent. If you decide to go around unarmed in Wild West Chitown, the consequences are on you. It’s a “shall issue” concealed carry state and Mayor Beetlejuice will help you not at all.