Turley Testifies On Free Speech and The Free Press In House Hearing

I have the honor of testifying this afternoon before the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. The hearing will address calls for public and private regulation of speech, including the recent letter from Democratic members asking why Fox News and other networks should be allowed on cable news. The hearing entitled “Fanning The Flames: Disinformation and Extremism In The Media” will be held at 12:30. My testimony is below.
As will come as no surprise to those familiar with my prior writings, I maintain what was once a mainstream view of free speech. I believe that free speech is the greatest protection against bad speech. That view is admittedly under fire and indeed may be a minority view today, but history has shown that public or private censorship does not produce better speech. It is a self-replicating and self-perpetuating path that only produces more censorship and more controlled speech. Accordingly, I encourage Congress not to proceed down that slippery slope toward censorship.
Roughly 70 years ago, Justice William O. Douglas accepted a prestigious award with a speech entitled “The One Un-American Act,” about the greatest threat to a free nation. He warned that the restriction of free speech “is the most dangerous of all subversions. It is the one un-American act that could most easily defeat us.” The measures being discussed today have the potential to defeat us all. It is surprisingly easy to convince a free people to give up their freedoms, and exceedingly difficult to regain those freedoms once they are lost.
I will be testifying with three Democratic witnesses: Soledad O’Brien, Anchor, Matter of Fact; Emily Bell, Director, The Tow Center for Digital Media, Columbia University; and Kristin Danielle Urquiza, Co-Founder, Marked by COVID.
Here is my testimony: Turley.Testimony.Disinformation and Extremism.2021
Another double standard suspension of a white University Prof singled out for the same conduct that was approved by St. Joe’s (Philly) when a POC prof said the same or worse.
https://www.thecollegefix.com/university-suspends-professor-for-tweets-criticizing-slavery-reparations-racial-bias-training/
What is that line of Arty’s? “When you see a double standard, it’s really a single standard”?
It’s Joseph Sobran’s line: “Behind every double standard is an unconfessed single standard”.
Turley, you’re going to stand up for Trump supporters that yell fire in a crowded theater. Or storm the nations capital, while saying it was just free speech. Your complicit and morally bankrupt in enabling Trump, your motivated in only being an enabler for the shared psychosis of his cult.
@fishwings
I would respect you more if you were honest and said, “I support censorship and “hate speech” laws.” Of course, you won’t until the Overton window has further moved in that direction and MSNBC or CNN says its ok. You’ll just call me a slur and would doxx me, if you could.
Here’s a suggestion, just call everyone who opposes censorship and hate speech laws “nazis”. That way you’ll even get some mainstream conservatives to go along with you as they always do to avoid being called “racist”.
And Professor Turley, remember this well. Your support for other leftist positions will help you little. Fishwings and his ilk think you’re a nazi too and hate you as much as they do me.
antonio
Fish Wings:
“Turley, you’re going to stand up for Trump supporters that yell fire in a crowded theater. Or storm the nations capital, while saying it was just free speech.”
No Trump supporters yelled “fire” in a theater and it remains to be seen who “stormed” the Capitol once the investigation is completed. So as usual Fishy you’ve jumped the gun, missed the point and generally bared your intellectual behind all in one fell swoop. Bravo.
Now a short poll: any worse bore on the blog than a ungrateful commenter? Aye versus nays
‘We’ve just seen a sitting president’s account closed, election discussion terminated, a popular “free speech” app swallowed up by Apple and Amazon, raw footage shot by independent journalists erased, the New York Post account locked – no media company should feel safe.’
~Matt Taibbi
It’s called “free enterprise” and the “free market”
When it’s collusion between government and the private sector, its called fascism.
Hey FishWings. Where was your concern for free markets when Parlar was crushed. Free markets only apply when FishWings wants to sell his FishWings. Crush all the other sea food sellers. It’s a free market isn’t it? Disingenuous spoiled Bouillabaisse. You know what happens if you eat spoiled fish.
Link?
Google it.
I did. All that popped up was this page and a Reddit Archiver. If it came from a larger Taibbi piece, I’d like to read the article.
I didn’t post the quote, Prairie, but it’s a tweet:
https://twitter.com/mtaibbi/status/1364408333529210880
Taibbi’s articles are found on substack, as you probably know:
“Even By Democratic Party Standards, Censoring Fox News Is An Insanely Stupid Idea”
“How will the latest campaign against “misinformation” backfire for the country? Let’s count the ways”
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/i-cant-stand-fox-news-but-censoring-94b
And you can always check out his UI podcast with Katie Halper. They did something about this, recently, I believe, but I haven’t listened to it, yet.
There are several that seem to deal with the censorship issue:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/useful-idiots-with-matt-taibbi-and-katie-halper/id1476110521