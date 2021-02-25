St. Joseph’s University Professor Suspended For Criticism Of Reparations On Social Media

We have been discussing disciplinary measures taken against faculty who engage in the public debate over social and political issues ranging from the Black Lives Matter movement to police misconduct to systemic racism in society. Now Professor Gregory Manco, a math professor at St. Joseph’s University, has been suspended after he made arguments opposing reparations on twitter. Few media outlets beyond conservative sites like The College Fix are covering the controversy but it raises serious questions over the curtailment of free speech for both faculty and students in expressing opposing views in our ongoing national debate over social, economic, political, and legal reforms.
We have been discussing efforts to fire professors who voice dissenting views of the basis or demands of recent protests including an effort to oust a leading economist from the University of Chicago as well as a leading linguistics professor at Harvard and a literature professor at Penn. The silence of many faculty in the face of crackdowns on free speech has been chilling in the last few years.A written notice from the school’s human resources department to Manco called the tweets “biased or discriminatory,” and he has since been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
In this case, Manco was writing on a personal and an anonymous account as “South Jersey Giants.” Yet, he was still targeted because he expressed his opposition to reparations as well as racial bias training. A professor should be able to voice such views not just anonymously but directly as part of a national debate on such issues.
As always, my concern is not with the merits of such arguments, or even the manner in which they are expressed. Rather, professors have a right to express themselves even when they espouse offensive or disgraceful positions. As we have previously discussed, one professor called for more Trump supporters to be killed. Another called for strangling police. Rhode Island Professor Erik Loomis, who writes for the site Lawyers, Guns, and Money, said he saw “nothing wrong” with the killing of a conservative protester — a view defended by other academics. While sites like Lawyers, Guns, and Money feature writers law professor Paul Campus who call for the firing of those with opposing views (including myself), they continue to feature a writer who has justified actually killing those with opposing views. I have opposed calls that extremist figures like Loomis should be terminated at their universities for speaking publicly on such issues. However, there remains a sharp contrast in how such controversial statements are treated by universities depending on their content or conclusions.
We have previously discussed the concern that academics are allowed (correctly) to voice extreme views on social justice and police misconduct, but that there is less tolerance for the voicing of opposing views on such subjects. There were analogous controversies at the University of California and Boston University, where there have been criticism of such a double standard, even in the face of criminal conduct. There were also such an incident at the University of London involving Bahar Mustafa as well as one involving a University of Pennsylvania professor. Some intolerant statements against students are deemed free speech while others are deemed hate speech or the basis for university action. There is a lack of consistency or uniformity in these actions which turn on the specific groups left aggrieved by out-of-school comments. There is also a tolerance of faculty and students tearing down fliers and stopping the speech of conservatives. Indeed, even faculty who assaulted pro-life advocates was supported by faculty and lionized for her activism.
Universities are not alone in such one-sided actions. This week, I testified in Congress on efforts to bar individuals from social media or even pressure companies to take networks like Fox News off the air.
In this case, Manco compared slavery reparations to the great-great-grandchild of a murder victim asking the perpetrator’s great-great-grandchild for compensation. It is easy to see why many would be offended by how he expressed his views, including the statement “Now get this racist reparation bullshit out of your head for good.” However, other academics espousing anti-police or anti-Republican views have used similar language without triggering a campaign for termination.
In this case, students demanded action and the university swiftly complied with an investigation and suspension of Manco. Director of Public Relations and Media Gail Benner told The College Fix that “We thank our students for bringing to our attention a possible violation of our values. The University launched an investigation into a report of bias. The faculty member will not be in the classroom or in a coaching role while the investigation is conducted.”
The suspension raises that same concern that I had with the recent handling of the case of Law Professor Jason Kilborn who was suspended for using a censored version of the “n-word” on an exam. The suspension and public investigation of Kilborn triggered serious academic freedom questions. The matter could have been investigated further by the university after an initial determination not to change his status. Instead, he was suspended — a decision that clearly will create a chilling effect on other academics at the school.
In this case, there is no connection of Manco’s classes and he not only wrote without reference to his position but did not even write under his own name. Chief Human Resource Officer Zenobia Hargust wrote “The University received several complaints regarding online postings that were allegedly made by you and are of a biased or discriminatory nature.” Those postings were private, off-campus remarks. Yet, he was suspended. Even if an investigation was warranted, it could have left his status unchanged, particularly in light of a presumption that he is entitled to speak on social and political issues outside of the school.
Indeed, the faculty handbook affirms that right, as Manco himself pointed out.
That statement is not the creation of St. Joseph’s University. It is the 1940 statement of Principles of Academic Freedom and Tenure of the American Association of University Professors:
College and university teachers are citizens, members of a learned profession, and officers of an educational institution. When they speak or write as citizens, they should be free from institutional censorship or discipline, but their special position in the community imposes special obligations. As scholars and educational officers, they should remember that the public may judge their profession and their institution by their utterances. Hence they should at all times be accurate, should exercise appropriate restraint, should show respect for the opinions of others, and should make every effort to indicate that they are not speaking for the institution.
Manco however was suspended despite the controversy focusing on discussions outside of the university on social media on an anonymous account. Manco told the College Fix “I have no idea how it will turn out. A fair investigation clears me and I rejoin my students. I can only hope it will be fair. I love my university.”
The silence of other faculty at the university (and faculty at other universities) continues to be both conspicuous and alarming. There is a palpable fear that speaking out in defense of the free speech rights of professors like Professor Manco will only make you the next target of criticism or some cancelling campaign. The result is bone-chilling silence from most faculty when fellow professors are targeted for expressing conservative or opposing views on these sensitive subjects. That silence is as damaging as the campaigns targeting faculty members. Historically, censorship and speech controls are used not just to silence a few but to deter many others in the expression of opposing views. Manco will presumably be cleared, but his suspension sends a clear message to others that expressing themselves in public (even anonymously) could result in public investigation and humiliation.
The demand for “slavery reparations” is racist. It’s the collectivist idea that a racial group today (whites) is somehow responsible for the crimes (real or imagined) committed by one’s racial ancestors. (While conveniently ignoring the fact that many of those ancestors fought and died to eradicate slavery.)
Individualism is the only cure for such racist demagoguery.
I looked up St. Joseph’s University. It was founded by the Jesuits. Is it still run or affiliated with them? My understanding of the Jesuits is that they are focused on Catholic thought and education. This act seems to contradict that tradition. Spread the word…don’t send kids to St. Joseph’s University.
While not directly related to Prof. Manco’s problem, the question raised by McWhorter in the link below seems worth sharing because it is indirectly related to the situation in which Manco and many others find, or have found, themselves.
McWhorter argues that the far right may be alarming, but it is not a threat to our freedoms because it has not penetrated or taken over our key institutions, unlike the “woke,” who have managed to do just that, from the corporation, to the media, to the schools, to the government.
McWhorter’s term for the woke is the Elect, a contemporary elite whose mentality and behavior is reminiscent of those who believed they were predestined for salvation in an earlier era. The Elect are not susceptible to rational argument, and even after amassing enormous power, they pretend that they have none at all and are merely acting to protect the powerless from those whomever they identify as possessing power. As a result, they cannot help but misuse and abuse the power they actually possess.
If I undestand McWhorter correctly; here is the link in case I do not.
https://johnmcwhorter.substack.com/p/stop-dissing-the-woke-are-the-alt
“the far right may be alarming, but it is not a threat to our freedoms because it has not penetrated or taken over our key institutions”
Yep, no one from far right is in Congress. (sarc)
Using this same constitutional measuring-stick, it could also lead to censoring some rap music. Some songs by Bruno Mars, NWA, Dire Straits, Billy Joel, Prince, Beetles, etc. could be censored using the same standard. Some video games and movies could also be censored. Comedy acts like Eddie Murphy, Robin Williams, Susan Silverman, Wanda Sikes, Steve Martin, Don Rickles, Lenny Bruce, etc. could never be seen by Americans without redactions.
This is already happening, many movies, comedy acts, etc. you pay money to view on cable has been redacted without ever informing the consumer paying the cable bill. In 2020, many radio stations have simply started bleeping out or removing lyrics without informing listeners of the censorship.
The ACLU uses the metaphor of “poison gas” to describe censorship, it’s great until the wind shifts direction and blows your way!
“. . . online postings that were allegedly made by you and are of a biased or discriminatory nature.”
“biased or discriminatory nature” = Opinions that hurt the feelings of the eternally aggrieved activists.
Debate ? What debate !? The Cancel Culture has laid the ground rules. Disobey and you’re OUT!
“In this case, Manco compared slavery reparations to the great-great-grandchild of a murder victim asking the perpetrator’s great-great-grandchild for compensation. It is easy to see why many would be offended by how he expressed his views, including the statement ”
Um, no it’s not only not easy to understand why anyone would be offended by this statement, it’s curious why you or anyone else WOULD be.
LMAO that you cut the quote off right before “Now get this racist reparation bullsh*t out of your head for good.”
You seriously don’t understand why someone would be offended by that?
From what I’ve seen of Manco’s comments, he shouldn’t have been suspended.
That said, for a guy who claims to value reason, Manco should understand that his analogy, “compar[ing] slavery reparations to the great-great-grandchild of a murder victim asking the perpetrator’s great-great-grandchild for compensation,” is a faulty analogy. Reparations are much more about stolen wages than they are about murder (though slaves were indeed murdered, beaten, raped, …), and reparations don’t involve an individual going to another individual, but a class of people getting a benefit from the government via institutions (e.g., via increased funding to HBCUs).
But even if you just shifted the analogy to theft and omitted the element of a class of people seeking benefit from the government, when something is stolen, the descendants of the people it was stolen from can indeed seek its return (whether from the descendants of the thieves or even from someone who bought the stolen item from the thieves). Consider the situation with returning artwork that was stolen from Jews by Nazis. The descendants of the families whose art was stolen have successfully sought its return. Here’s an example:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/painting-looted-nazis-1933-returned-jewish-family-n1243678
Reparations aren’t racist, just like Jews seeking the return of their families’ property is anti-Semitic.
Of course, the way to deal with Manco’s faulty reasoning is to point out the flaws, not to suspend him.
That should have been “isn’t anti-Semitic.”
I wish this site used a commenting system that enabled edits.
“Reparations are much more about stolen wages than they are about murder (though slaves were indeed murdered, beaten, raped, …), and reparations don’t involve an individual going to another individual, but a class of people getting a benefit from the government via institutions (e.g., via increased funding to HBCUs).”
****************************
I’m all for reparations for stolen wages so long as the check is made out from the account of the thieves and payable only to the victims of the theft. Those who weren’t victims and the entity that stopped the practice to the tune of about 350,000 dead white guys are immune from the process. Seems fair to me. Wanna bet not to tearful CTHD? She weeps for us all, ya know.
For public universities, a student or parent of a student could file a “Pro Se Constitutional Lawsuit” claiming “First Amendment Injury” as legal standing. In other words a non-financial constitutional lawsuit violating core constitutional rights. A public university official is a “government-entity” and is bound by the First Amendment legal restraints. Since this government entity is promoting one viewpoint while silencing other First Amendment speech, almost anyone could file one of these lawsuits.
Only the Judicial Branch courts will solve this, the political branches will never fix this.
Evergreen State College, which created a hostile work environment for Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying, saw a catastrophic loss in enrollment after that episode and has had continuing concerns about its financial stability.
Apparently, St. Joseph’s didn’t get the memo.
Reparations:
Who to?
Why?
How much?
Who pays?
1. Who gets money. All people of any “color”? Kamala Harris? Did she have ancestors who were slaves? Those who were Jim Crowed?
Barack Obama? His mom was all white. Dad came over from Kenya long after civil war here. Neither side if family were slaves.
What about free black man, never a slave, who owned black slaves in America. Do his great grandkids get reparations or pay them?
2. Why do humans all ve today who were not ever enslaved themselves get one nickel in reparations?
3. How much? What if black mom and six kids all get welfare checks now and for three generations back?
4. If it’s tax dollars then black tax payers would be getting a refund of sorts.
5. As a tax payer why do I pay if none of my white ancestors lived in America? I came over from Mexico and climbed a wall to get in.
@liberty2nd
The questions you ask are valid but I’m afraid the proponents of reparations could care less. We have been paying reparations for a long time indirectly through affirmative action, set asides, lowered standards, tolerance of riots and lawlessness. This is just another avenue of extracting money from Whites, it is that simple. And do you think these parasites will be satisfied after they get their “reparations”? I take a perverse satisfaction at knowing that the Hispanic-Asian dominated America of 2075 will not tolerate black shenanigans.
BTW – my ancestors were from Spain and left the “worker’s paradise” of Cuba in 1959. Do I have to pay??
antonio