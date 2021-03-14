Florida Woman Faces Criminal Charges Of Practicing Without A License After Allegedly Disfiguring Patient

We have previously discussed the criminal and civil liability of those posing as doctors. Alcalira Jimenez De Rodriguez, 56, follows a familiar pattern in doing cosmetic surgeries without a license. One of the criminal charges however is concerning.
A man claimed that he was disfigured by Jimenez De Rodriguez in a botched nose job. Vincenzo Zurlo had a second rhinoplasty operation but it still was deformed so he asked for her license and insurance. She allegedly declined and was later arrested.
These cases often involve both criminal and tort cases. In negligence cases, the defendant is often subject to the standard of the profession to determine culpability. Thus, if you hold yourself out as a doctor, you are subject to the standard of a reasonable doctor.
What was striking however was the charge with practicing medicine without a license (which was later elevated to a second-degree felony because of the patient’s disfigurement). She was charged with “resisting arrest without violence.” We have previously discussed that charge which is nebulous and problematic. In this case, the police say that Jimenez De Rodriguez tensed her arm and pulled away when she was being handcuffed.
Here is the provision:
843.02 Resisting officer without violence to his or her person.—Whoever shall resist, obstruct, or oppose any officer as defined in s. 943.10(1), (2), (3), (6), (7), (8), or (9); member of the Florida Commission on Offender Review or any administrative aide or supervisor employed by the commission; county probation officer; parole and probation supervisor; personnel or representative of the Department of Law Enforcement; or other person legally authorized to execute process in the execution of legal process or in the lawful execution of any legal duty, without offering or doing violence to the person of the officer, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083.
Resisting or opposing without violence is incredibly vague and allows for prosecutors to stack on additional charges (which add pressure for defendants to accept plea agreements). What constitutes resisting can apparently be as little as tensing an arm or moving as restraints are being applied. That creates a dangerously fluid and subjective basis for criminal charge, even a misdemeanor.
8 thoughts on “Florida Woman Faces Criminal Charges Of Practicing Without A License After Allegedly Disfiguring Patient”
You can’t have patience without a licence. A patient is a different matter.
Doctors Without Patience is an organization in the USSR which rules the waves.
“Resisting or opposing without violence is incredibly vague”
Vague laws are dangerous for they provide the State with power over the individual where the individual has been lawful. I wonder what incident was being addressed by that law. The history of the law could tell us what we should avoid in the future.
The Chauvin case is demonstrating how emotions and lack of knowledge dominate our legal system. We need to consolidate our laws and remove the vagueness.
Forgot to subscribe to email notification.
This is an excellent law precisely because it provides authority with discretion to stack charges.
Authority needs discretion and plenty of it. This is why the laws against certain mind altering chemicals are so valuable. Using mind altering chemicals is normal human behaviour. Make a law against normal human behaviour and then there are so many potential crimes that no justice system can afford to prosecute more than a few of them. This allows investigators to concentrate enforcement in areas where they already know that there is a greater concentration of criminals like the high crime areas where poor Blacks and Hispanics live. Police prefer to observe criminals so as to catch them doing crime rather than waiting for evidence of crime to occur and then determining who committed it.
The drug laws in the US are the main tool of ethnic hygiene maintenance to remedy the ethnic hygiene problem created by that most egregious case of human rights overreach wokeness and political correctness the abolition of the valuable system of Black slavery.
Once the Blacks were freed they became a criminal underclass that must be controlled to prevent uppity behaviour such as upward social mobility. Social mobility is a zero sum game so if one person moves up somewhere else another moves down.
Humans use drugs for many reasons and different people use for different reasons. Some use because the drug because it gives a nice feeling which is not a great problem for them unless the law gets involved, others use because the reality of life as a member of a hopeless underclass means that there undrugged state of mind is beyond bearing and this is called addiction which also inevitably involves the law. Of course people in the underclass use drugs more selfmedicating with them as antidepressants but the main effect of the laws is to allow army of occupation policing to pipeline brown people into prison at a great rate and in prison they are prevented from accumulating assets and after release they are banned as felons from voting and from certain professions on the basis their bad character and relegated to poverty wage McJobs.
Advocates of drug law reform propose harm minimization but supporters of law and order advocate the process of harm maximization by the very effective policy of prohibition.
Ya do the crime Ya do the time …. Next Cases
Posted on wrong thread, meant for taunting police thread.
Once we see several charges covering one incident, we ought to have our antenna up.
Prosecutors are given a huge amount of both power and discretion. When we see vague charges, it is often “stacking “.
Once you are arrested, you lose your reputation and start suffering (just ask anybody subjected to a person walk if they feel the “presumption of innocence”?).
Plan on spending the night in jail (or the weekend if the prosecutor is trying to soften you up).
Bail? Not automatic, but unless you are wealthy, you need to use a bail bondsman – 10% of your bail gone in fees.
Then you hire a lawyer. $25,000 retainer.
Still feeling the presumption of innocence?
This is a pretty law/order crowd, but think about Michael Flynn and recognize that a prosecutor can destroy our lives before the jury convicts.