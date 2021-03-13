Kentucky Moves To Criminalize Taunting Police Officers

Kentucky’s state Senate has passed a bill that raises deep concerns over free speech. The bill would make it a crime to “taunt” a police officer, an act that would sweep an array of protected speech under the criminal code and would face serious constitutional challenges.
The bill contains the following provision:
(1) A person is guilty of disorderly conduct in the second degree when in a public place and with intent to cause public inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm, or wantonly creating a risk thereof, he:
(a) Engages in fighting or in violent, tumultuous, or threatening behavior; (b) Makes unreasonable noise; (c) Refuses to obey an official order to disperse issued to maintain public safety in dangerous proximity to a fire, hazard, or other emergency;[ or] (d) Creates a hazardous or physically offensive condition by any act that serves no legitimate purpose; or (e) Accosts, insults, taunts, or challenges a law enforcement officer with offensive or derisive words, or by gestures or other physical contact, that would have a direct tendency to provoke a violent response from the perspective of a reasonable and prudent person.
Police officers are representatives of the state and, as a result, are often the focus of insults and taunts by citizens. Most of us condemn such verbal attacks but they often reflect deeper political or social issues.
Officers are trained to resist impulses that have “a direct tendency to provoke violent response” among citizens. Courts have upheld the right of citizens to insult police, which is an unfortunate aspect of policing. Thus, in 2015, the Washington Supreme Court ruled that police could not arrest a 17-year-old who called them “pigs.” Associate Chief Justice Charles Johnson, in the majority opinion, wrote that when “individuals exercise their constitutional rights to criticize how the police are handling a situation, they cannot be concerned about risking a criminal conviction for obstruction.”
In Kentucky, the sponsor, Republican state Sen. Danny Carroll, said that he was responding to protests last summer and had a particular sensitivity to such abuse as a former police officer.
Carroll’s motivation is commendable but I have serious doubts that his legislation is constitutional. We ask a great deal from our officers. However, this legislation would curtail core protected speech under an ambiguous criminal standard.
Important issue of course. Worth noting, in the case of E.J.J ( the case brought in the Supreme Court of Washington) it wasn’t solely ab issue of protected free speech. But, the main one, was the fact, that E.J.J wanted to watch the police action(being afraid for the safety and sake of his sister). He got an order or instruction, to stay inside his room, and shut the door. But, he had refused to shut the door of his room. His refusal was lawful.
I quote judge Gonzalez( concurring):
” He refused an unlawful order to close his own door. He refused to turn away. For this, he was arrested, charged, and convicted.”
I do not agree with the professor on this one. It is one thing to film the police, but quite another to interfere with their job. They are in potentially dangerous situations, and they do not need the distraction. For one thing, who knows when the taunting will turn to rock throwing or an attack.
Let us imagine this scenario: Professor Turley is in his Constitutional Law class, and in the middle of his 4th Amendment lecture, several students begin to taunt him. There he is, discussing probable cause and good faith stuff, and several students are hurling gibes at him continuously. Do you think the Professor could continue his lecture??? I don’t. Plus, have you ever been hit in the head with a gibe??? Because those things can really sting!
It’s very easy: speech is legal, rock throwing is not.
It’s legal to taunt a professor too, though you may be tossed out of class for interfering with the other students’ learning.
Lost in all of the regrets and apologies is the fact that the professor was simply telling the truth.
There is always someone – whether on the right or the left – who will try to impose his views on the rest.
Just like the academic censors that Turley often writes about, the consequences of this censorship are severe.
Italy has kept the old Mussolini laws about insulting a cop.
Once you see a video of a citizen standing in a Carabiniere barracks abjectly apologizing to the assembled troops (in lieu of jail time), you understand the consequences of the law. Better a few offended cops than that power.
Already police departments across the country are struggling to fill their ranks. If this is turned down by the Courts, it will spell the end of high-quality recruits. Anyone who interferes with the duties of a policeman should be considered for detention, because of not only physical assault but also psychological.
Insulting an officer isn’t interfering with his duties.
I fully agree with Prof. Turley. The law is a good one, that needs to be re-done, to eliminate the ambiguous areas where free speech is involved. If not done, the Courts will undoubtedly declare the saw unconstitutional.
Good intentions sometimes lead to bad law…but I do applaud the attempt to stop the disrespect for our police.