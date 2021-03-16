Washington Post Issues Correction Three Months After False Report On Trump’s Georgia Call

The Washington Post caused a stir last week after admitting that it published a false account of statements made by President Donald Trump in a call with a Georgia election investigator. While the Post has been chastised by many of us for failing to address other false or ethically questionable articles, it did acknowledge that it got the story wrong (albeit three months later). The real problem is how such false stories are used to create an indelible narrative and lasting damage. Various experts used the false quotes to declare clear criminality while the House managers relied on the false account for the impeachment. None of these members or experts have acknowledged the changed record or the earlier reliance on a false account.
There were two calls on the Georgia electoral challenge and this correction concerns the six-minute exchange between the former president and investigator Frances Watson December 23, 2020. The transcript was published by the Wall Street Journal. The recording was found in a trash folder of the Georgia investigator and would not have been located absent the push from the WSJ.
In both calls, Trump pushed the officials to “find” the uncounted votes. There was pending litigation on such alleged uncounted votes and the other call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (and both legal teams) was a settlement discussion. The entire stated purpose of the challenges was to count what the Trump campaign alleged were uncounted votes that surpassed his 11,780 deficit. Trump put forward different theories of how many more votes were destroyed or not counted. He continued to return to the fact that they only need to confirm 11,780 of those hundreds of thousands of allegedly uncounted ballots.
The Post now admits that it’s bombshell report from early January was wrong and that Trump never told Watson to “find the fraud” and that she would be “a national hero.” Rather, Trump stated that if the officials did a neutral investigation “you’re going to find things” including “dishonesty” – a position consistent with his electoral challenge. I still view Trump’s statements to be irresponsible and unwise. He should not have been on these calls in the first place and many of us criticized his rhetoric leading up the January 6th riot.
CNN has also been criticized for claiming that it confirmed the statements independently. Notably, neither Watson nor any other official familiar with the calls corrected the false account that ran for months.
I previously wrote about these exchanges in challenging arguments by figures like NYU law professor (and former Mueller deputy) Andrew Weissmann that Trump’s remarks clearly established the basis for a criminal charge. As a longtime criminal defense attorney, I believe these statements fall short of the type of clear criminal intent asserted by Weissmann.
Yet, other legal experts rushed to join the declarations of presumptive guilt. Worse still, the House eagerly latched on to the story to support Trump’s second impeachment. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., repeated the false quote and insisted that “Trump urged him [sic], ‘Find the fraud,’ and claimed the official would be a national hero if he [sic] did. Let’s call this what it is. He was asking the official to say there was evidence of fraud when there wasn’t any.”
The controversy perfectly embodies the political and journalistic failures of the last four years with a false account being used in a rushed impeachment. Once again, the story was true because it had to be true; because people wanted it to be true. In the media, there is an old saying that there are simply “some facts too good to check.” The Post story fit the narrative and that is what mattered.
Legal experts have long joined “the coalition of the willing” in running columns eagerly proclaiming “smoking guns” and clear crimes against Trump. It does not matter that many of these same experts have declared a long litany of such crimes for years without their being used in an actual charge or an impeachment. Indeed, many declared Trump clearly and openly committed the crime of incitement in January. House managers insisted that he not only committed that crime but that he had no defenses (a position supported by dozens of professors and experts). Yet, he has yet to be interviewed, let alone charged, with that crime.
For Congress, there was even less interest in actually confirming such facts. When I testified in the first Trump impeachment, I criticized the House for proceeding on the thinnest record and in the shortest time of any presidential impeachment. In the second impeachment, the House outdid that record. They held no hearing at all. They conducted no investigation. They did not even give Trump a formal opportunity to respond in a one-day hearing. They used a “snap impeachment” for the first time in history. Due process be damned. Facts be damned. Like the impulse-buy reporting, this was an impulse-buy impeachment. The House did nothing for weeks before the Senate trial to confirm basic facts. It could have easily subpoenaed this recording, but decided to use a false press account. It did the same thing on facts surrounding the Jan. 6th riot. Rather than use weeks before the trial to call key witnesses and confirm basic facts, managers cited news sources like the Washington Post. It left the proof to the press and the press has little to prove when it comes to Trump.
There is still a criminal investigation in Georgia and a grand jury was recently impaneled. As a criminal defense lawyer, I do not doubt the ability to secure an indictment from a grand jury. (The stronger allegations remain tax and fraud claims from Trump’s businesses rather than his presidency). However, I was skeptical before and only more skeptical now on the ability to not just secure a conviction but defend it on appeal. We will have to wait for the evidence to fully evaluate any case against Trump. However, as with the criminal incitement claims, there are ample defenses available to Trump if any charge is based solely on these recordings. It is easier to proclaim such cases on television than to prosecute them in court. If charged, these cases could backfire in vindicating rather than convicting Trump of these crimes. Just in time for the 2024 presidential election.
22 thoughts on “Washington Post Issues Correction Three Months After False Report On Trump’s Georgia Call”
The trolls have their hair on fire today. Fun to watch. Their talking points for today:
(1) WaPo was essentially correct, even if the quote was wrong.
FACT: Trump never made threats or enticements and the press suggested he did. Confirmed by the audio release.
(2) Republicans are as bad or worse.
FACT: Even prominent liberals are so appalled at the woke media that they are turning to Fox to air their outrage.
(3) WaPo goof is not important.
FACT: It would be unimportant if not combined with Twitter’s censorship, etc. but in fact, the goof shows an alarming pattern.
(4) Call names.
FACT: Gaslighting.
In other news, Buckhead is considering seceding from Atlanta. Homicides are up 80% there. Elections have consequences.
Oh well whatever.
Unlikely this was tactics by the Washington Post, but if the Democrats and the left are learning to use evil, untrue tactics like the Republican right – game on.
Whatever it takes to win, right?
Who set the pace?
Remember Watergate?
Considering this and the recently released information regarding the FBI’s spying on the Trump campaign has there ever been a public figure more unfairly treated by the opposing party and the press? A most unsympathetic victim but a victim.
They complained about being called fake news and then proved Trump did not go far enough in calling them out for it.
Trump reaped what he sowed.
He’s a wife-cheating, stripper-shtupping, tax-evading, draft-dodging, student-defrauding, charity-stealing, daughter-creeping, thrice-bankrupt charlatan and fraud who couldn’t con his way out of a pandemic.
Whatever “unfair treatment” was heaped on Trump, he more than deserved.
Fight liar with fire.
He’s out of office, that’s the important thing, and now Biden and Team are left to clean up an even bigger mess than what Bush43 left behind.
Republicans screw it up. Democrats clean it up.
“January 6th riot”
ROFL….not a riot
a Operation to Enable Fraud
No dear, that was a riot caused by a remarkably corrupt president manipulating the dumbest 50% of America to believe the election had been stolen, and inspiring a mob of mullet-headed, low IQ proles to raid the capitol, destroy government property and threaten lawmakers.
Of course if the rioters had gotten within harm’s length of Pence or Pelosi or anyone important, that Secret Service would have mowed them down.
Fortunately (or not) that didn’t happen, and the Capitol Police showed professionalism and restraint in not injuring more rioters.
IT was a riot and the only fraud were Trump’s claims of fraud.
Click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8v0TXRTu4E
Turley predictably finds a nit to pick in the President’s call to pressure state election officials, which indeed, as JT admits, was “consistent with his electoral challenge.”. There is virtually no difference between what the WaPo officially reported and their correction. Both can be taken as pressure from the most powerful man in the world and in the state officials political party to find fraud. JT will defend anything this slimeball does ad will attack any person who he thinks personally crossed him – see Swalwell and Rubin – or institution not on Fox News side – that’s JT’s side. All you really need to know, sadly.
It’s so cute you think WaPo was “pressured” by President Trump.
mistress, Trump was pressuring a GOP state election official. He couldn’t pressure the WaPO.
All you really need to know, sadly.
No, that’s all you know. Sadly, if it involves Trump, that’s all you bother to know.
Demonstrates two things:
(1) WaPo’s contempt for the truth;
(2) WaPo’s willingness to actively interfere in our political processes.
My real contempt is for the readers of WaPo; they know that they are being lied to and they don’t care.
Dishonesty and hatred combine in a contemptible alliance.
Hey Monument, I’m a reader of the WaPo – among other better news sources – and given how much more I know about what’s going on then you do, an endorsement.
Don’t be like monument. Read a newspaper.
Yup
Trump set the pace for dishonesty and hatred.
The Washington Post was playing catch up and if they learned to use those tactics, good on them.
Fight liar with fire.
Whatever means it took to crowbar Trump out of office were justified in the end.
“How Do Big Media Outlets So Often “Independently Confirm” Each Other’s Falsehoods?”
“The Washington Post’s media-spread error about Trump’s Georgia call shows the deceitful playbook first invented to undermine Trump and promote Russiagate.”
Glenn Greenwald
https://greenwald.substack.com/p/how-do-big-media-outlets-so-often
Excerpt:
But all of this highlights the real crisis in journalism, the reason public faith and trust in media institutions is in free fall. With liberal media outlets deliberately embracing a profit model of speaking overwhelmingly to partisan Democrats who use them as their primary source of news, there is zero cost to publishing false claims about people and groups hated by that liberal audience.
That audience does not care if these media outlets publish false stories as long as it is done for the Greater Good of harming their political enemies, and this ethos has contaminated newsrooms as well. Given human fallibility, reporting errors are normal and inevitable, but when they are all geared toward advancing one political agenda or faction and undermining the other, they cease to be errors and become a deliberate strategy or, at best, systemic recklessness.
But whatever else is true, it is vital to understand what news outlets mean when they claim they have “independently verified” the uncorroborated reports of other similar outlets. It means nothing of consequence. In many if not most cases — enough to make this formulation totally unreliable — it signifies nothing more than their willingness to serve as stenographers for the same anonymous political operatives who fed their competitors similar propaganda.
— Glenn Greenwald
Greenwald – with Tabibi – is the Camille Paglia of political journalism, pretending he’s on the left while ankle biting those actually getting anything done, while stroking right wingers. Hey, you and Tucker can have him. He’s a Gucifer 2.0 tool anyway.
Wrong, and anyways, Paglia is a fantastic author and thinker.
Maybe you just lack a functional understanding of this right and left trope. Most people do. It outlived its usefulness long ago.
Sal Sar
Paglia is an ego tripping contrarian who has warn out her welcome. Toast. Left and right are about principles, blood and soil are about ignorance, and a dying model.
I would challenge you to identify what principles define Left and Right. It may have been clear in 1789 in France but it is hardly clear today.
As for Paglia she comments on this precisely. She elaborated in one interview i saw about how economic factors have declined in interest among self-described “leftists” of today. She is not the only one who has remarked about that.
Another example, George Galloway is a former Labor member of Parliament in the UK who has decried the loss of focus on the interests of “labor” among the leaders of the Labor party, and gone out and formed a new party. He recently blew off people who invited him to jump on board the PC bandwagon. That was all on twitter if you want to look it up.
Marxism as a social and economic perspective is of little interest at universities today. Mostly the “left” at universities are interested in “critical studies” that follow a postmodernist track which goes far far away from the problems facing working people, in favor of “deconstructing” various identities that they consider outre.
“blood and soil,” ie, ancestry and patriotism, continue to endure as socially unifying themes among workers around the world, however little interest academics may have in them.
Sal Sar
Hey WaPo, Democracy dies because of deceit as well as darkness
Retraction well after the election; the fake news, lies, were intentional to shift the outcome of the Senate election in Georgia. It was an ends justifies the means false smear and now they have to own it. They are liars and cheats rigging elections with false propaganda.
