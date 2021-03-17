Turley To Moderate Panel On Section 230 and Internet Censorship

This afternoon, I have the pleasure of moderating an outstanding panel as part of the Federal Bar Association conference. The panel is entitled “Governing the Internet and the Future of Section 230 Continuing Legal Education on the Constitution“ and will be held virtually on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 12:00 p.m. EDT. Joining on the panel will be Carrie Goldberg, C.A. Goldberg (Victims’ Rights Law Firm); Philip Hamburger (Maurice and Hilda Friedman Professor of Law, Columbia Law School); and Samir Jain (Center for Democracy and Technology, Director of Policy).

Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act (47 U.S.C. § 230) is much in the news as online companies, including social-media platforms, engaged in expanding “content modification” or private censorship. I have testified and written on this trend from a free speech perspective. As I previously stated, I remain an “Internet Originalist” and oppose such censorship.

This panel offers a wide array of experience and viewpoints on the subject.

