“Generational Trauma”: Students Demand The Firing Of Africana Studies Professor Who Used Racial Slur In Class On Hip-Hop

Melissa Hargrove, who teaches Africana Studies and researches the hip-hop movement, is the latest academic to face a campaign for termination after she was accused of using the “n-word” in a class at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. For the last month, the university has been struggling with the controversy. In her class, Hargrove was using an acronym and discussing a song with the same word from rapper Tupac. The university ordered her into mandatory training but students want her fired.
According to a statement from Shayla Nunnally, the chair of the department, Hargrove wrote the word but underneath made it clear that it was an acronym for “Never Ignorant About Getting Goals Accomplished.” In talking about Tupac’s songs, she also used another acronym: “The Hate U Give Little Infants F (the ‘f-word’).”
The school apologized and ordered the training of Hargrove. The department held sessions with students to address the controversy. However, the student government insisted on her being fired for not just racism but causing “generational trauma”:
Professor Hargrove is infamous among students for traumatizing Black students by eschewing appropriate teaching methods and instead dragging students through generational trauma that persists to this day. Dr. Hargrove create a hostile and racist learning environment for years, making her horrendous actions disappointing — but not surprising — to this student body….
A professor who is a best ignorant to what she inflicts does not belong in her coveted position. She should not have been supported by any faculty or the administration. Through her direct actions, she is reaffirming racism and anti-Blackness at this university and beyond. At this point the time to be “called in” has passed, and the time for removal has come.
The students do not explain the “generational trauma” or the alleged past misconduct.
As will come as little surprise to many on this blog, I view the effort as an attack on both academic freedom and free speech. One can disagree with the content of a class without ascribing a racist motive or reaffirming racism. I have seen nothing to suggest that Professor Hargrove is a racist or reaffirmed a racism messaging in the class.
I am actually more concerned with the university’s position. In a later statement, the university states “even given this context, we acknowledge that people will disagree about whether writing that word on the board, in any form, can ever be an effective teaching tool.” Yet, it has stated that Hargrove did not use the word as a slur but as an acronym in a class on a song that uses the term. If that is the case, why was she sent into re-training and what did the university view as wrong in her class? There should be clarity on such a point if a professor is being publicly sent into a re-training program. Is Hargrove barred from using the acronym or discussing the title or lyrics of a song that is the focus of the class?
Uncertainty and ambiguity is the death of both free speech and academic freedom. If the university is going to order mandatory training, it should be clear for other faculty as to the bright line concerning such material.
23 thoughts on ““Generational Trauma”: Students Demand The Firing Of Africana Studies Professor Who Used Racial Slur In Class On Hip-Hop”
HA!HA!HA!HA!HA!HA!HA!HA!HA!HA! Someone is offended over profane words in a class on hip hop! What a great article from the Onion. Wait? This is not a joke? Really? This is real? Has the offended person ever heard the words used in Hip Hop? How does one study Hip Hop and not use the words as an illustration? I wonder if this is more about control as compared to actual offense. But then, I think most of all of this Wokeism as really about control and not about outrage. If this is a real class and real studies, then the university should be ashamed how they responded.
There are miscreants who drive around the countryside randomly shooting things — signs, barns, cows, you name it. There are scum who walk city sidewalks, pushing random strangers into oncoming traffic. They are not your typical criminals who steal for personal gain. If you ask them why they did it, their answer is: “Because it’s fun.”
That nihilistic psychology is now driving the purge culture. They like to destroy people’s reputations and lives. Why? “Because it’s fun.”
Where does that cultural nihilism come from? — philosophy and art. For an example of the latter, look no further than the recent Grammy Awards.
Like it or not, universities are a business. If the buyer doesn’t like what’s being sold they can go to another business. Students, so called – they are really know nothings with mush between their ears, are short term customers and there is no earthly or logical reason to allow them or even listen to their childish demands to change the product or the businesses workers.
Where the hell are the adults?
Lastly, why would anyone waste their time and money taking a class on hip-hop?
I noticed that the University’s statement included the following: “We acknowledge that presentation of a racial epithet, even within the learning context, has the power to injure.” Injure? I can understand be “offensive” in the wrong context but “injure” as in requiring medical attention? Does the University have medics on standby for courses reviewing Joseph Conrad’s novels or those of Samuel Clemens?
We desperately need a George Carlin to lighten things up a bit. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAkPudcbNz0
LMAO @ these fools. I only wish I could be offended and demand an apology.
Looking at her bio (which you linked) she is definitely a racist—an anti-White racist.
Sad and amazing how these bulwarks of academia will sacrifice everything for their precious pensions. Cowards all.
Every new super race demands impunity.
And that’s why they are always hanging onto power by a thread.
Perhaps JT can set his attention toward the Florida Legislature, now considering bills to:
1. Require polling of students and faculty on political leanings and also allowing recording of class room lectures and discussion.
2. Limiting a popular state scholarship program for majors adjudged to not lead to a job.
Both are GOP initiatives.
The GOP governor is fond of issuing edicts limiting the options available to municipalities in dealing with Covid.
This the “freedom” [arty?
AnonFo:
More lies, obfuscation and twisting of the truth from he/she/it’s masters at Correct the Record. Consider yourself ignored — by everyone except your lemmings.
Mespo can try to point out what he considers lies in my post, but I guarantee he can’t find one.
If I could only come up with that weak a.. crap for a post I wouldn’t embarrass myself. This guy is a lawyer?
You’re not worth the effort. Aquila non capit muscas.
But on the off chance that someone might actually believe this foo, I’ll give you the real legislation since you guys are worth it:
Foo say: “Require polling of students and faculty on political leanings and also allowing recording of class room lectures and discussion.”
Bill really says: “SB 264 requires the State Board of Education to require each school in the Florida College System to annually conduct an “objective, nonpartisan, and statistically valid survey” of students 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬.
That’s all the truth I have time for today but you can judge our little anonymouse from this lie that I disproved in about 30 seconds. He thinks people won’t check him. They do – and mostly lawyers.
The bill is as I described it, as mespo’s quote confirms. If he thinks not, he needs to explain how.
Mesblow, if you’re responding to him, then you’re not ignoring him. Telling someone “Consider yourself ignored” is a response of someone who wants attention and who can’t bring himself to actually act on his ostensible beliefs.
Aninny:
To say he’s not worth the effort (as with you) isn’t engaging. It’s showing the contempt he/she/it so richly deserves. I’m always up for that!
“Limiting a popular state scholarship program for majors adjudged to not lead to a job.”
That is due to the plethora of liberal arts majors working in coffee shops as Barista’s.
Though that would be a step-up for you, JF.
Liberal arts majors also end up as CEOs and lawyers, valued for their generalist, big picture nature. Why not keep the state out of deciding majors. Too much freedom?
Dumb Argument Award Winner of the Day!!
The acronym was actually part of the title to the 1993 album, not merely a word in a song.
Let’s start calling these “re-training programs” what they actually are: struggle sessions, reminiscent of Mao’s attempts to humiliate and persecute his enemies. Students are just passing through the university; teachers are there for the long term. There should be no question of who sets the rules and who makes the decisions.
