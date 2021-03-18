UNC Law Student Faces Recall Effort For Disagreeing That An Argument Between Students Was Racist

The conversation in UNC incident occurred between two students in a Zoom chat on January 14th. According to transcripts from a Call to Action document, law students debated colonization in the U.S. An argument ensued over who was privileged. When one student said that there were still parts of the world still being colonized like Cameroon, the other student pushed back: “You are an American attending an elite law school in the 21st century. If you are looking for a good cause, you can always travel to Cameroon and fight the colonizers there.” The first student immediately objected and asked “Did you just tell me to go back to Africa?”
That led to other student to clarify that he was simply responding to the point that there are still fights going on against colonization: “What? Dude what are you saying? I’m saying that people talk about colonization like it we’re [sic] all culpable for great evil. My point is that if you want to fight colonization, there are actual civil wars occurring now between natives and colonizers (like in Cameroon).”
The first student refused to accept that interpretation and declared ”Your point is racist.” That led to a complaint to the law school in a letter and accompanying petition demanding action from the law school.
Now enters Sharma who took exception to the claim that the conversation was clearly racist. He said that he saw the statement as a response to the first student citing the struggle in other countries. He was then promptly targeted himself in a campaign to recall him. It failed but Sharm told The College Fix that “The fact that there has been this attempt to recall me, it was just a little bit disappointing, because as law students, there’s a requirement to learn and have open discourse with people who have opposing views to you and I was being vilified for something that personally, I was not even involved in.”
The effort to recall Sharma shows the growing intolerance of opposing views on our campuses. The fact that law students would engage in such an attack on free speech is particularly chilling.
There are many who have called for a national dialogue on race issues. However, the Georgetown and UNC incidents show that such discussions can come at great risk. In the UNC case, even disagreeing with the racist meaning of a conversation was enough to launch a campaign for a recall.
14 thoughts on “UNC Law Student Faces Recall Effort For Disagreeing That An Argument Between Students Was Racist”
Actually, I think this is a positive article. One student is looking to be offended and was so. They even took it up the ladder to cause trouble and did. How is this positive? Easy, they failed. More importantly, we are starting to see the backlash against this stupidity. At the same time, third parties are starting to defend against unfounded call of racism. In this case, the class Co-President is targeted for recall all because he does not agree the argument was racist and fails. the fun part is the Co-President is a person of color. Yes it is nerve wracking and upsetting this is going on, but we are starting to see it fail.
Language is the problem. Words cause offense. Language hurts people’s feelings. We need to bag this whole language thing and return to groans and moans.
so punishing imagined racism is more important than helping students do better.
I bet UNC is changing their colors to brown and black from Carolina Blue. Makes a great shirt for them.
The standards are changed to meet “woke” demands in vital fields such as medicine, police, fire, military and air traffic…but hell no, we will not make the NBA “look like America”.
Ugh! This is when I am not so sorry that I am in my golden years.
You’re kids and grandkids aren’t.
The argument was not racist. Therefore fire anyone who says it was.
I guess the Duberstein Moot Court Competition will have to be cancelled. Glad my daughter got to go, and win, before all the censorship.
You circle the point but make a great landing on the issue! What will future debates look like?
The Left has always been a threat to freedom, discourse, and civil society. It uses lies to deceive the population. That was evident throughout the marxist/socialist/communist era of the 20th century when it was clear that the Left was always willing to use violence to gain control and power.
Unfortunately the Democrat party has used these fascist leftists as a cudgel to regain power and now the US has the resulting Leftist fascism that we saw with Mao, Chavez, Castro, Lenin, Maduro, and the Left for the last century. It is truly disgusting and everyone (especially Democrats) that didn’t see the oppression, and didn’t denounce these leftists, abetted it. And they now run the US, propelled to power by 4 years of a Press that literally lied everyday about the Trump Administration.
Amen, sister.
Atlas is starting to shrug
Can’t wait to see the next generation of lawyers!