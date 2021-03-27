“Enticing The Crowd With Music”: Miami Police Charge Rapper With Rioting Offenses

On the second night of the 8 pm curfew, police confronted hundreds of people partying in the street in South Beach. There were clearly legitimate arrests on that night as individuals destroyed property and assaulted police.

However, Washington’s charges seemed based on his playing music at the scene. The charging papers state that he was “observed playing music from a speaker, enticing those around to engage in unruly behavior.” He is accused of “enticing people to wreck vehicles” and “causing subjects to make obscene gestures toward officers and taunt officers.”

There appears ample evidence that he was breaching the peace, and violating the noise ordinance. Washington sued what is described as a $20 speaker to work up the crowd and to resist police.

There may also be clear proof of violating the curfew, but the corner of the incident is arguably outside of the curfew area .However, I am more concerned two of the charges resisting arrest without violence and inciting a riot.