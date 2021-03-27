“Enticing The Crowd With Music”: Miami Police Charge Rapper With Rioting Offenses

843.02 Resisting officer without violence to his or her person.—Whoever shall resist, obstruct, or oppose any officer as defined in s. 943.10(1), (2), (3), (6), (7), (8), or (9); member of the Florida Commission on Offender Review or any administrative aide or supervisor employed by the commission; county probation officer; parole and probation supervisor; personnel or representative of the Department of Law Enforcement; or other person legally authorized to execute process in the execution of legal process or in the lawful execution of any legal duty, without offering or doing violence to the person of the officer, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083.
Resisting or opposing without violence is incredibly vague and allows for prosecutors to stack on additional charges (which add pressure for defendants to accept plea agreements). What constitutes resisting can apparently be as little as tensing an arm or moving as restraints are being applied. That creates a dangerously fluid and subjective basis for criminal charge, even a misdemeanor.
The most serious charge is the third-degree felony which can lead to up to five years in prison. Yet, the police charges refer ambiguously to “officers observed the defendant enticing the crowd with music from speakers.”
Enticing with music? That seems a pretty dangerous foundation for a serious criminal offense of rioting. Washington made this point, though he seemed to admit to breaking he curfew in an interview where he declared “I’m sorry for breaking curfew. I didn’t start no riot. At the end, I feel like somebody had to get in trouble and since I had the speaker and the big problems were gone, they locked me up.”
I have to agree with Washington on the basis of the riot charges. If the police have evidence of Washington’s rioting, they should produce that evidence. Playing music certainly can breach the peace and gather a crowd. It is not an element to the crime of rioting in my view.
Here are the provisions:
870.01 Affrays and riots.—(1) All persons guilty of an affray shall be guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083.(2) All persons guilty of a riot, or of inciting or encouraging a riot, shall be guilty of a felony of the third degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082, s. 775.083, or s. 775.084.
870.02 Unlawful assemblies.—If three or more persons meet together to commit a breach of the peace, or to do any other unlawful act, each of them shall be guilty of a misdemeanor of the second degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083.870.03 Riots and routs.—If any persons unlawfully assembled demolish, pull down or destroy, or begin to demolish, pull down or destroy, any dwelling house or other building, or any ship or vessel, each of them shall be guilty of a felony of the third degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082, s. 775.083, or s. 775.084.
11 thoughts on ““Enticing The Crowd With Music”: Miami Police Charge Rapper With Rioting Offenses”
What will WAP entice people to do? Anxiously awaiting…
Trump excited the crowd at the Capitol with unsung words.
A “rapper” is “a raper”. One less pee.
“Enticing the crowd with music?” This isn’t Saudi Arabia.
As a layperson, I think resisting arrest should include violence or any activity that could harm a police officer, such as if a large person deliberately drops on the ground, and the cop’s back goes out.
Shame on the spring breakers. Throw the book at those who assault police officers, riot, or destroy property. But this particular man seems over charged.
This was a lucky break for the rapper, this kind of publicity is priceless.
Do you ever listen to the lyrics? Since NWA wrap lyrics certainly applaud acts of violence if not encourage by justification. Hate Cops. Hate Whitey. Burn it Down. Shoot and Kill.
And let’s be clear. BLM is not protesting the death of that baby girl who was living on the south side of Chicago. No, they have martyred Thugs and Felons. George Floyd was both. Bouncer, Doper, Thief. Passing a Hot 20. With the load he had on he would naturally arose suspicion. That’s what addiction does to you. Sad I’ll agree. Preventable; Maybe. But does his death warrant riots and arson?
Granted the video triggered a pent up burst of anger, but it was supported and encouraged by the media and even politicians like our VP who contributed to a bail fund and no bail laws. So now it’s what can you get away with doing?
I don’t know if was enough to charge a felony for doing something you’re paid to do as an entertainer, but I like the misdemeanor charge. If our prosecutors were more honorable as a group then you wouldn’t worry about over charging and manipulation. It’s supposed to be about justice.
In a better system a good lawyer would make the prosecutor to try those charges with a jury. Even a judge as a trier of fact should press the prosecutor on the relevance of the charges. Pity that so many are former prosecutors and tend to continue in that role from the bench.
Aren’t we all supposed to be Doing Better?
If you remember the movie “Where the Boys Are” well this group ain’t.
Constant pendulum between underpolicing (Portland) and overpolicing (this article).
No perfect answer, but let’s start with removing qualified immunity for cops. That increases accountability andmay lead to better judgment calls.
Remove prosecutor immunity. Again, consequences.
And enforce laws evenly for offenders. Certainty of punishment concentrates the mind.
I would limit but not eliminate QA for cops, who have to make split second life/death decisions. Prosecutors do not face that, their decisions are always carefully calculated and they should be liable for egregious behavior
How about we elimate QA for judges who release a guy with 100 priors and he then goes on to kill someone?
Monumentcolorado:
If you removed qualified immunity for cops, they would either all quit, or not lift a finger. How could they? If a perp slips and falls while running from police, he could sue the cops personally.
A cop’s salary can’t handle that level of lawsuits.
They would become “security monitors.” “Hey, you’re being robbed.” “Well, DO something!” “Uh, no. I’m just a monitor. I can’t arrest this guy. He’ll sue me.”