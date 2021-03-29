Democrats Cannot Erase The History Or Hypocrisy Of The Filibuster

Below is my column on the ongoing Democratic effort to get rid of the Senate filibuster. There are good-faith arguments against filibusters but there is a new campaign to declare the rule as racist. Once again, many in the media are ignoring both the history and hypocrisy surrounding the filibuster, including in the press conference last week with President Joe Biden. Biden was not asked in multiple questions on the filibuster about his defense of a rule that he now dismisses as a racist relic. In 2005 he stated:
The Senate ought not act rashly by changing its rules to satisfy a strong-willed majority acting in the heat of the moment…Proponents of the ‘nuclear option’ argue that their proposal is simply the latest iteration of a growing trend towards majoritarianism in the Senate. God save us from that fate, if it is true…Adopting the ‘nuclear option’ would change this fundamental understanding and unbroken practice of what the Senate is all about. Senators would start thinking about changing other rules when they became “inconvenient.” …Altering Senate rules to help in one political fight or another could become standard operating procedure, which, in my view, would be disastrous.”
President Biden has come out this week against the Senate filibuster as a “relic” of the Jim Crow era. In these times, it is a virtual mantra on Capitol Hill that the filibuster is synonymous with racism and people supporting it are presumptively racist. That very point was noted by cable news host Al Sharpton, who threatened to denounce members as racist if they support the rule. The only thing more dramatic than such historical revisionism is the political revisionism underlying this new national campaign.
The filibuster is more a “relic” of the Julius Caesar era than the Jim Crow era. In ancient Rome, the filibuster was used to force the Senate to hear dissenting voices, including an opposition of Cato the Younger to Julius Caesar returning to Rome. The foundation for the filibuster today can be traced to an argument by former Vice President Aaron Burr that led to a change in the early 1800s. The minority has used versions of the rule to block or force consensus on controversial legislation, ranging from war actions to oil mandates. It was not created in the Jim Crow era.
But Biden is correct that some of the most abusive uses of the filibuster was by segregationists in the 1950s, as embodied in Strom Thurmond, a South Carolina Democrat, who set the record with filibustering the Civil Rights Act for over 24 hours.
The filibuster was designed as a protection for the minority in what is often called “greatest deliberative body.” It is not inherently racist. If that were the case, every majority rule would be racist because all of our racist legislation was passed by majority votes, including bills that supported slavery or target minority groups.
A few years back, Democrats cried foul over the notion of eliminating the filibuster. They did not argue the rule was the embodiment of racism but rather the heart of the Senate. Biden spoke in the Senate in 2005 against ending the filibuster. So did Charles Schumer, who said it put the Senate “on the precipice” of a constitutional crisis, as “the checks and balances which have been at the core of this republic are about to be evaporated by the nuclear option.” Now as Senate majority leader, Schumer decries the same filibuster as the racist rule forged by segregationists.
Other leading Democrats also denounced prior moves to end the rule as destroying any hopes for political consensus. Barack Obama denounced the rule as a racist device back when he was a member in the Senate and condemned its elimination as an obvious effort to establish party control by shifting “the rules in the middle of the game so that they can make all the decisions while the other party is told to sit down and keep quiet.” He added, “If the majority chooses to end the filibuster and if they choose to change the rules and put an end to democratic debate, then the fighting and the bitterness and the gridlock will only become worse.”
Obama served in a Senate where Republicans had a clear majority. The Senate is now divided right down the middle for a split that allows Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties. That is in effect the party control feared by Obama. Harris denounced the idea just a few years back and asked Mitch McConnell, at the time Senate majority leader, to preserve the filibuster to protect the “rules, practices, and traditions” supporting members in the minority. She opposed “any effort to curtail the existing rights and prerogatives for members to engage in robust and extended debate as we consider legislation in this body in the future.”
There was no mention about Jim Crow or the filibuster as racist. Yet it has transformed into a rule that only Bull Connor, the enforcer for segregation in Birmingham, would embrace, at least according to the perspectives by Sharpton. In reference to Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who back the filibuster as a traditional rule protecting the minority, Sharpton has vowed “the pressure that we are going to put on” them is for calling the filibuster “racist and saying that they are, in effect, supporting racism.”
So members are now on notice that the rule designed to protect minority rights in the Senate will now be viewed as trying to deny minority votes in elections. It is that simple. Yet a great irony is that this original purpose of the filibuster has never been more essential. While one can make the case against the rule on purely democratic or majority grounds, such concerns previously raised by Obama and others are magnified today.
The rule of consensus offers a vital balance to political interests opposed to working across the aisle. It hands Democrats a badly needed excuse to engage Republicans and seek middle ground. Without it, as Obama noted, “the fighting and the bitterness and the gridlock will only become worse.” For a country with violence on both sides, that fighting is now a literal and increasing danger. It is no accident that the filibuster has played the more dominant role during our periods of greatest division. It was used to try to forge consensus despite rising lethality of political rhetoric.
Ultimately, the rule does not save us from ourselves. Caesar made it into Rome, only to be murdered by some of the men debating his arrival. Jim Crow laws were state laws but the Senate allowed that disgraceful era of discrimination to happen. In the end, our laws are no better than we are, but we are worse off when there is little need for consensus.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates online @JonathanTurley.
20 thoughts on “Democrats Cannot Erase The History Or Hypocrisy Of The Filibuster”
This is so simple to explain.
Pinky Reid, despite McConnell’s warning and plea, changed the Senate Rules an immediate advantage in a single political issue before the Senate.
That change came back and bit the Democrats squarely in the hind end during the Trump Years.
Now Schumer et al are wanting to change probably the most important Senate Rule extant despite the warnings and pleas of the Republicans.
What can go wrong the Democrats ask…..wait until 2022 when the Republicans take back both the House and the Senate….and there is no Filibuster Rule due to the Democrats short sightedness brought on by their blind rush to take over whelming power while they hold both Houses of Congress.
They should look back at Pinky Reid’s disastrous decision (for them anyway) and think about how it will look in the future for them when they are the Minority Party once again.
History….the real and unabridged history is there to learn from…..assuming one is a wise person.
If the Democrats gamble on remaining the Majority Party in 2022 and lose….if they end the Filibuster then they shall really lose should their calculations are all wrong.
Professor, thanks for the history lesson.
“But Biden is correct that some of the most abusive uses of the filibuster was by segregationists in the 1950s”
They were Democrats.
Cancel history? Democrats and progressives are like the girl in “50 First Dates.”
Hypocrisy is writing another partisan column – which ignores history – while pretending to objectivity. But hey, we’re used to it here.
Perhaps JT is too dumb to recognize the change in use of the filibuster since 2005 – where his quotes begin – but I doubt it. Just dishonest.
In 2006, Republicans lost the Senate and quickly doubled filibusters and began setting records for the use of the filibuster which had previously been used sparingly. The rules changes in the 1970s – see chart below – from a talking filibuster, requiring those performing it to hold the floor , became a simple filing by any Senator of his intent and it was on. What was begging to be abused was and especially beginning in 2006 by the GOP and has been ever since.
The filibuster is not in danger of being discarded, but a return of the talking filibuster is being considered and should be. The justification was the Senate tradion that no debate be ended while any Senator had something to say. Great! Do that again. Now it is used to cancel debate and issues deemed important enough to warrant it – anything now – would recieve national attention while Senators held the floor over night. Further, instead of minority rule, and nothing getting done – a common complaint of voters in both parties – change would happen more frequently and be visibly he product of who won the last election. Accountability!
Phony partisans like Turley are speaking for a now completely abused tradition that isn’t one, unless you think Disco is a tradition, another relic of the 1970s. Get rid of it. Senators, get your phone bools. Get busy and cut the crap.
Here are filibusters over the last century.
Senate Action on Cloture Motions
Congress Years Motions Filed Votes on Cloture Cloture Invoked
117 2021-2022 26 20 21
116 2019-2020 328 298 270
115 2017-2018 201 168 157
114 2015-2016 128 123 60
113 2013-2014 252 218 187
112 2011-2012 115 73 41
111 2009-2010 137 91 63
110 2007-2008 139 112 61
109 2005-2006 68 54 34
108 2003-2004 62 49 12
107 2001-2002 71 61 34
106 1999-2000 71 58 28
105 1997-1998 69 53 18
104 1995-1996 82 50 9
103 1993-1994 80 46 14
102 1991-1992 60 48 23
101 1989-1990 38 24 11
100 1987-1988 54 43 12
99 1985-1986 41 23 10
98 1983-1984 41 19 11
97 1981-1982 31 27 9
96 1979-1980 30 21 10
95 1977-1978 23 13 3
94 1975-1976 39 27 17
93 1973-1974 44 31 9
92 1971-1972 24 20 4
91 1969-1970 7 6 0
90 1967-1968 6 6 1
89 1965-1966 7 7 1
88 1963-1964 4 3 1
87 1961-1962 4 4 1
86 1959-1960 1 1 0
85 1957-1958 0 0 0
84 1955-1956 0 0 0
83 1953-1954 1 1 0
82 1951-1952 0 0 0
81 1949-1950 2 2 0
80 1947-1948 0 0 0
79 1945-1946 6 4 0
78 1943-1944 1 1 0
77 1941-1942 1 1 0
76 1939-1940 0 0 0
75 1937-1938 2 2 0
74 1935-1936 0 0 0
73 1933-1934 0 0 0
72 1931-1932 2 1 0
71 1929-1930 1 0 0
70 1927-1928 1 0 0
69 1925-1926 7 7 3
68 1923-1924 0 0 0
67 1921-1922 1 1 0
66 1919-1920 2 2 1
65 1917-1918 2 0 0
Total 2,312 1,819 1,136
Looks to me like 2017-18 and 2019-20 were the clear winners here. Which party was in the minority then?
The blatant hypocrisy in this political climate is really angering me and the constant in-your-face immoral playing of the race card is causing my head to explode!
Buster Cherry came to DC from Philadelphia.
His first nickname was Philly Buster. That’s the long and the short of it.
Hypocrisy a strange word for you to use Professor. It’s MCCONNELL who is loudly proclaiming that there are no racist overtones to the filibuster.
The filibuster needs to go.
Then you wouldn’t like it whatsoever when Republicans control both houses, and ram every single thing based on the strictest
“Conservative Values” down you and your ilks throat. I would be happy happy happy for that. Because America was not founded to flourish under the extreme far left “progressivism” we see today. In closing, I can see that you are another one devoid of actual history and devoid of any and all historical references. An ignorant child of instant, “gratification.”
Oh look! An a**h***!
It’s so very easy to mentally, severely spank ones like you. Because you and your ilk have such low “historical IQ”, and your not well read whatsoever.
If McConnell had announced when Trump was in the White House and Republicans controlled the House and Senate that he was going to eliminate the filibuster because Democrats used it to further their explicitly racist politics from 1787 to about 1965, that you would have supported that?
Get bent.
THE DEM’s, Washington Political Elite and the blood suckers$$$$ who live off these Corrupt Elite and Gov,t contracts/giveaways and etc. don’t care all they want is POWER and MORE POWER and $$$$$$. Biden has no idea where he is other than saying he is the modern day FDR and is the tool of the Political Elite and others. The MEDIA doesn’t care they are the stooges of the DEM’s and their bosses are within the Elite. The USA is a great country and some very good people there will come a time and a point the Voters, if allowed in a Fair election, will clean house of the corrupt power hungry Dem’s and Nutty Left Wing Interest groups & Woke Crowd.
To document hypocrisy you need an historical record. That is one reason why the Left is trying to cancel and delete it.
Bingo. The left gets away with a lot because they know that the garden-variety American is a mentally lazy individual. Like them. They have that in common. And it pains me to say this but the majority of my own fellow conservatives are mentally lazy. They will not go to the trouble to spend time in verification and spend time educating themselves on actual historical fact. No, even they are like so many on the progressive left when it comes to being a child of, “Instant political gratification.”
“…listening becomes a habit, and the words that they hear they accept rashly, even though no sense can be had from them (for such are the kind of words invented by teachers to hide their own ignorance) and they say them, believing that they are saying something when they say nothing.”
Thomas Hobbes, De Cive
(music to tune of Sam Stone)
Jim Crow. Came home.
To his wife and family!
After serving in Washington Dee Sea.
And the time that he’d served…
Had shattered all his verbs.
And left a lot of syphlis in his wee.
All politicians lie, but the Dems are making lying central to their philosophy.
Watch the Lefty bloggers come back with “But Trump lied”.
Yes he did.
And you screamed loadly then.
Now Trump is gone and we have another liar in the WH.
Time for the Lefties to speak up now or acknowledge that lying is only bad when Trump does it.
Most politicians lie to be sure, but Trump is in a class by himself. I know you disagree, but I will only change my opinion at the point of a gun.
Bang, Bang!