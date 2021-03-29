The Chauvin Defense? New Research Shows Alarming Increase In Fentanyl Abuse and Deaths

As the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin starts in Minneapolis, much of the trial will focus on the role of fentanyl in the body of George Floyd as the possible cause for his death. Notably, a new study in the last week reinforces prior research showing an alarming increase in the abuse of this powerful drug and deaths associated from it. In some counties, there was an almost 75% increase in the first half of 2020 in fatal drug overdoses with fentanyl as the main culprit.
While Floyd denied using drugs, he later said he was “hooping,” or taking drugs. That was confirmed in the autopsy which found that Floyd died from “cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s).” The state’s criminal complaint against Chauvin said the autopsy “revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation. Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease.” He also was COVID-19 positive.
Andrew Baker, Hennepin County’s chief medical examiner, strongly suggested that the primary cause was a huge amount of fentanyl in Floyd’s system: “Fentanyl at 11 ng/ml — this is higher than (a) chronic pain patient. If he were found dead at home alone & no other apparent causes, this could be acceptable to call an OD (overdose). Deaths have been certified w/levels of 3.” Baker also told investigators that the autopsy revealed no physical evidence suggesting Floyd died of asphyxiation. The toxicology report on Floyd’s blood also noted that “in fatalities from fentanyl, blood concentrations are variable and have been reported as low as 3 ng/ml.” Floyd had almost four times the level of fentanyl considered potentially lethal.
That level of fentanyl will be tied to Floyd complaining about being unable to breathe. Floyd stated that he could not breathe while sitting in the police cruiser and before he was ever restrained on the ground. That is consistent with the level of fentanyl in his system that can cause “slowed or stopped breathing.”
Notably, the report shows that Floyd had both fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system. That is the combination discussed in the recent study (and past studies) as a commonly lethal combination.
The new Quest study shows that lethal overdoses overwhelmingly involve combinations with fentanyl, particularly methamphetamine: “Most overdose deaths involving opioids such as fentanyl also involve concurrent use of benzodiazepines, cocaine, or methamphetamine.”
The expert testimony on such combinations will be the key to the trial of Chauvin. Much turns on the result. Indeed, there is a real danger of a cascading failure of all four cases if the jury hangs or acquits.
As I have previously noted, the role of fentanyl does not mean that Chauvin has an insurmountable defense. It makes this a stronger manslaughter than murder case. However, Floyd was clearly in distress and one of the other officers suggested moving him (which Chauvin countermanded). That could still constitute manslaughter if Chauvin knew or should have known that his knee restraint was endangering Floyd’s life.
If Floyd was having breathing issues before he was kneeled on, then that makes it just worse because the cop was then on notice that there was a medical issue and should have been more careful.
He physically fought with the police to avoid arrest and the cops were sympathetic to his claims of not being able to breathe, which he claimed being claustrophobic while resisting being put in the cop car..
I for one know the feeling of not being able to breathe when being arrested. I also know the feeling of being ‘dealt with’ for resisting arrest. The difference is, i didn’t stand a chance, unlike Floyd, who seemed to be nearly successful on several attempts to resist his arrest..
I am surprised at Professor Turley’s blatant victim-blaming here. What killed George Floyd was inhumanity and criminal stupidity. The fentanyl defense must be refuted. Fentanyl? Artery disease? Mr. Floyd complaining of breathlessness while in the squad car? Yet officer Chauvin compressed Mr.Floyd’s neck with his knee for nine minutes.
“Mr. Floyd complaining of breathlessness while in the squad car? .”
One gets that with a Fentanyl overdose. Drug overdoses cause acute respiratory distress syndrome characterized by shortness of breath.
If “while in the squad car” Floyd was “complaining of breathlessness “ that is likely from the drugs.
Professor Turley’s analysis is succinct, precise, and so accurate it is a pleasure to read.
So if the cause of death is NOT asphyxia or strangulation, why is this case not subject to a very well taken motion for a judgment of acquittal? Or is the state going to jettison its own ME and rely on the testimony of Dr. Baden, who is making money off of the Floyd settlement? There is a built in reasonable doubt. No way this guy gets convicted and if he does, the judge should have the courage to overturn it. Does anyone seriously believe if there had been no attendant publicity, this case would even have been brought?
It doesn’t matter anymore what the cause of death was. The mob outside the courthouse and the influence it has on the jurors, will be the elephant in the room. We no longer have rule of law in the U.S., it has become like the wild west of old. “Give ’em a fair trial, and then hang ’em.” The mobs, supported by the media and the racist warriors, will rule the day and facts or not, Mr. Chauvin (whom we have all seen on tv and have a hate for), has already been convicted and will be again by the jury.
Having a trial in this case, is pro forma at best.
Logical arguments or evidence will not satisfy the mob, which has been allowed to confiscate a section of that neighborhood and control the street, much to the despair of the businesses in the neighborhood. I’m afraid the vigilante mob in Minneapolis is out for revenge, not “justice.” RIP Minneapolis.
To my mind Chauvin absolutely did wrong in his treatment of Floyd.
No policeman should behave that way.
And he should be punished.
But was he guilty of murder?
Minneapolis just gave the family a $27MM settlement – just before the trial.
That ensures the jury will know that the city believes that they are responsible.
Political virtue signaling that denies Chauvin a fair trial.
That is not justice.
This is without a doubt the most costly is set up in history!! it’s beyond disgusting what is being done to this police officer. His only hope from what I can see, is on appeal. And on appeal he most definitely would win.
“..hangs or aquits”
Hangs the defendant?
The knee is not depressing the throat.
Carotid artery is on the side of the neck.
you have 2 carotid arteries!!!…closing one will NOT cause death.
if you watch the video carefully the knee rises when he was breathing and this method of restraint is taught to every officer in MN…again case should have never gone to trial. I had my wife put her knee on the side of my neck…I could breathe just fine and she was pressing very hard.
his blood level was 11…a fatal overdose level is 3…case dismissed.
I wouldn’t say “a fatal overdose level is 3” (ng/mL). In fact, 3 ng/mL in vivo is at the upper end of the normal therapeutic dose for analgesia. What he’s saying is that medical examiners have ruled a death an overdose on the basis of such levels, where no other plausible cause of death presents itself. It’s a diagnosis of exclusion. In practice, there have also been plenty of autopsies ruled death by other causes, natural causes, with fentanyl levels higher than George Floyd had. Floyd’s fentanyl levels were actually on the lower end of what are typically seen in overdose deaths. This is what the medical examiner was talking about when he described post-mortem fentanyl levels as “highly variable”. Could 11 ng/mL have caused Floyd’s death? It’s plausible. Is 11 ng/mL non-survivable? That’s far from established.