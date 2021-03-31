The Gaetz Scandal Is Long On Speculation And Short On Facts

The scandal involving Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) continues to rage in Washington as Gaetz alleges a conspiracy to extort $25 million and the New York Times has reported an investigation into his traveling across state lines with a minor for sex. Both are serious allegations and someone is clearly lying. The question is why, after a year of reported investigation, the underlying facts appear unresolved. Either this girl was 17 or she was not. Either Gaetz traveled with her or he did not. Then there is a taped call that could prove the veracity of key witnesses. In other words, there is raging speculation over facts that should be easily and already established. Why?
The Justice Department has long been criticized for leaks, including leaks tied to the Russian investigation. As a defense attorney, I have had to deal with such leaks that clearly are calculated to pressure defendants.
Of course, the Justice Department has also been criticized for speaking about cases that do not result in charges as shown by the James Comey press conference before the 2016 election. The Justice Department is not in the business of clearing subjects or addressing public controversies.
That is why Congress may have to step forward to seek confirmation of basic facts on the allegations against Gaetz. It has ample authority and reason to do so. If Gaetz is guilty, he would likely face criminal charges and probable expulsion from Congress. However, it has reportedly been under investigation for a year and the age and relationship with this girl should have been easy to confirm.
Of course, assuming the girl was underage, there can be complicating factors. For example, they may not have traveled together but she could claim that they arranged to meet on such trips. Once again, however, such travel (and her status as a minor) must already be established. Gaetz insists that he knows of no such person. Period.
Then there is the call that is being cited by Gaetz as part of an effort to extort. If the call was recorded by one of the parties, it is not clear why it cannot be released. Gaetz wants it released and presumably his father (who is reportedly on the phone) would agree. The other party is reportedly former Justice Department lawyer David McGee, currently with the law firm Beggs & Lane. McGee denies being part of any such conspiracy and says that he has no objection to the release.
If the call was orchestrated by the Justice Department, it is unlikely to release the transcript or the recording solely to address the controversy. Indeed, absent an indictment, it may not be released. The only other avenue would be for Congress to seek the transcript or recording citing oversight and legislative authority. With the parties raising no objection to release, the only question would be law enforcement privileges and any privacy concerns if the girl’s identity is disclosed directly or indirectly. Yet, it is possible to address such issues through redactions or summaries.
What is curious is that Gaetz is still, after a year, reportedly a subject not a target in the investigation. If the prosecutors confirmed the girl was underaged and traveled with Gaetz or had a sexual relationship with him, he would clearly be a target. Obviously there is a tendency to keep the lower status as long as possible but I would have expected a grand jury submission after a year on such a relatively straight-forward case or at least a change in status for Gaetz.
23 thoughts on “The Gaetz Scandal Is Long On Speculation And Short On Facts”
There are facts and there are opinions. If you have facts, share. If not…
Every single report I've seen about this made clear that this is nothing but an investigation. No one has "speculated" as to anything else. Butt-ugly Gaetz is the one demanding that law enforcement release tapes, etc., but they do not, and should not, do this for an ongoing investigation. My understanding is that he does not deny purchasing an airline ticket for this underage girl to a destination where he was also going. He said that he has frequently purchased airline tickets for people that he doesn't know well. He also claims that someone attempted to extort his father to the tune of $25 million.
Oh, and for Turley’s claim that if these things turn out to be true that Gaetz will be kicked out of Congress, don’t hold your breath. There is literally no bridge too far for Republicans. I mean, if conspiring with Russians to cheat to get into the White House, if trying to cut a deal with the Ukrainian President to gin up false allegations against a political rival and fomenting a riot by lying about losing an election aren’t enough, then this certainly won’t.
But as the comments from the Fox News, OAN, News Max, and Breitbart disciples show, it wouldn’t matter what quantum of evidence was brought forward, if Tucker and Hannity say it isn’t true, they won’t believe it.
I don’t understand how any conversation between Gaetz’ father and law enforcement can prove anything other than deference towards a wealthy elite person. What could his father confirm over the phone that could carry veracity without a follow through verification of his responses by law enforcement?
Somewhere else someone posted math doesn’t lie. In this case we recall figures can lie and liars can figure.
As much as I dislike the politics and personality of Mr. Gaetz, in my view if is far too early to comment on the pending investigation, let alone call for his resignation or expulsion from Congress.
