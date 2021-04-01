Today, I will be speaking to lawyers and law students in Utah on the history of impeachment. The event is organized by the Utah State Bar litigation section in conjunction with the University of Utah and Brigham Young University law schools. As many of you know, I have a deep love for the parks and trails of Utah as an avid backpacker so having to appear virtually is a disappointment. However, I hope to be back hiking the ridges of Zion and Bryce this year.
The event advertisement is below:
2 thoughts on “Turley to Speak in Utah on the History of Impeachment”
Serious question; Is Mr. Turley a FOX employee or does he receive a payment from FOX for his advocacy of conservative commentary? I see comments suggesting a business relationship, but they may be rumors.
