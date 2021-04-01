Turley to Speak in Utah on the History of Impeachment

Today, I will be speaking to lawyers and law students in Utah on the history of impeachment. The event is organized by the Utah State Bar litigation section in conjunction with the University of Utah and Brigham Young University law schools. As many of you know, I have a deep love for the parks and trails of Utah as an avid backpacker so having to appear virtually is a disappointment. However, I hope to be back hiking the ridges of Zion and Bryce this year.

The event advertisement is below:

