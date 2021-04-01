Key Witness In Chauvin Trial To Invoke The Fifth Amendment And Refuse To Testify

One of the key witnesses in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd will not be testifying. Other than the officers themselves, the person with the greatest knowledge and observation of Floyd was his friend who was in the car with him, Morries Lester Hall. Hall, 42, has given public interviews but has declared that he will not testify in fear that he incriminate themselves. He was listed as a witness for both the prosecution and the defense. It is rare for someone who gave interviews to news organizations like CNN to refuse to testify in trial. Usually such witnesses decline to speak in any forum to maintain their silence.
Hall was with Floyd when he allegedly attempted to use a fake $20 bill at Cup Foods in Minneapolis. In the video shown at trial, Floyd appears high and the employee who flagged the fake bill also said on the stand that he appeared on drugs. The two men apparently were in the store previously and Hall may have tried to pass the fake money — raising the concern of self-incrimination.
The police also previously stated that Hall gave a false name to officers after Floyd’s death and then left Minneapolis. He was tracked down in Texas and arrested due to outstanding warrants for felony possession of a firearm, felony domestic assault, and felony drug possession.
In a notice filed by Assistant Public Defender Adrienne Cousins, the court was informed that “Mr. Morries Lester Hall, through undersigned counsel, hereby provides notice to all parties in this matter that if called to testify he will invoke his fifth amendment privilege against self-incrimination. Therefore, counsel for Mr. Hall respectfully moves this court to quash the subpoena … and release Mr. Hall from any obligations therein.”
Hall has given multiple interviews, including describing himself in a Times interview as a “key witness.” He insisted “I’m a key witness to the cops murdering George Floyd, and they want to know my side. Whatever I’ve been through, it’s all over with now. It’s not about me.”
In invoking the Fifth Amendment, it is about him and his desire to avoid self-incrimination. Many judges would be miffed about a witness who is actively engaging in public interviews about what he saw while refusing to do so under oath. However, Hall clearly has a constitutional right to refuse to testify.
In my view, the refusal to testify is more of a blow to the defense than the prosecution. As a criminal defense attorney, I would have viewed Hall as witness who could open up areas of drug use, criminal conduct, and relevant history to advance the defense narrative. He would have likely done more harm than good for the prosecution in my view given his own conduct and history.
My guess is that because he was picked up for active warrants in another state he was trying to sell his testimony to the prosecution. The prosecution probably didn’t bite, and instead offered up more charges because he was trying to bribe his way out of charges. The “drop all charges and I’ll tell you anything you want to hear. If he testifies he will be opened up on that, he had a role in counterfieting, and he likely would also open himself up to the raging racebaiting conspiracy mob, especially if it hurts the prosecutions case. This guy is an idiot and has zero good outs so keeping his mouth shut is the best he can do…for himself.
He gave interviews to CNN because they were friendly and not adversarial as a defense attorney would e in court. If anyoneneeds any more evidence regarding the bias of CNN and other news media, this should satisfy them.
Probably holding out for some payout and/or to write some “groundbreaking” or “insightful” book.
” [Hall] was tracked down in Texas and arrested due to outstanding warrants for felony possession of a firearm, felony domestic assault, and felony drug possession. … Hall has given multiple interviews, including describing himself in a Times interview as a “key witness.” He insisted “I’m a key witness to the cops murdering George Floyd, and they want to know my side. Whatever I’ve been through, it’s all over with now. It’s not about me.”
Sewage witnesses means sewage case for the prosecution. Hall looks like the proverbial eyewitness bishop on the street corner compared to the rogues gallery the prosecution wants a jury of law abiding citizens to believe. If they convict the cop, it sure won’t be about anything other than fear of the mob.
The gentleman is on both lists? Now he has nothing to say after public speaking? Not sure if it helps him or hurts him personally. He is either listening to his lawyer or has smartened up. Either way, I am not so sure we will hear form him. I wonder if the defense puts him up there so he can plead the fifth and then spin that into what is he hiding arguments. The fact the Mr. Floyd had drugs in his system and in large amounts is not up for debate. I am not so sure that the Prosecution offers immunity at this point, although if he is on their witness list, what benefit does he bring?
After what has transpired in the first days of the trial, going after Hall to establish drug use tendency is extraneous. The man in the white glasses, the kid from the store, the young woman bystander interacting with the cops, the MMA bystander, the firefighter — they’ve already made a devastating case against Chauvin. And the prosecution already pulled the sting by establishing Floyd was probably high in the store. Experts will no doubt establish what a true opiate overdose looks like — and it doesn’t look like what happened with George Floyd. Don’t believe me? Look it up. I pray you never have to witness it for yourself.
George Floyd died due to a cop kneeling on his neck for nine minutes. The absolute best Chauvin can hope for is that his actions are treated as manslaughter of the accidental sort. Because what he did in reality was torture a man to death.
As to people who love to do interviews/expose themselves to the press & social media but then back out on testifying or being interviewed under oath…, well, there’s a man named L’Orange who would have a thing or two to say about that particular tactic…
The pic the defense introduced shows the officer kneeling on Felon Floyd’s back and not his neck. Say goodbye to Hollywood, EB.
Mespo, I don’t think some know the basic anatomy of the neck and location of the carotid arteries.
Well they can see it for themselves then:
https://www.usasupreme.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/the-defense-presents-photos-taken-at-different-angles-the-photos-appear-to-show-derek-chauvins-knee-750×445.jpg
Well for those of us who passed the NY State boards that wouldn’t include us.
Look at those pics again, Big Mess. This time withiout the Fox goggles on.
The prosecution knows that his testimony will help the defense, which is exactly why they’re not offering him immunity.
This refusal to testify will certainly hurt the defense. In opening statements Mr. Nelson alluded to the facts that the passenger who is now refusing to testify along with a female passenger would testify that Mr. Floyd possibly invested drugs prior to being removed from the car. Also that they tried numerous times to wake him up. Now opening statements are not evidence but one could assume that Mr. Nelson got this information from a law enforcement interview with the passengers after the incident.
Because he is listed as both a defense and prosecution witness it would be interesting to see if the state would grant him immunity. I don’t think there’s much of a chance for prosecution for passing a phony $ 20. And I am sure the defense would welcome an offer of immunity
According to Mr. Nelson’s opening statement this refusal to testify will certainly hurt the defense. This witness could possibly confirm that Mr Floyd ingested drugs prior to being removed from the car. And again according to opening statements this witness along with a female passenger tried to wake up a passed out Mr. Floyd numerous times. This could explain why Mr Floyd did not just drive away after being confronted by Cup foods employees twice .Now opening statements are not evidence but this leads me to believe that this was stated in previous witness statements to law enforcement.
If he would be helpful to the prosecution they would grant him immunity, which would take away his right to plead the fifth. I doubt they will do that. If there are witness statements to the effect that he saw Floyd take drugs in the car, are those admissible?
Since he refuses to testify, do his public interviews become “best evidence?”
Probably not too fond of cops.
Desire to protect himself and probable desire to not help the cops led him to the 5th.
A smart prosecutor could (and often has) cut a deal.
mc:
You wanna guess the jury’s reaction to this reluctant guy AFTER they hear about his deal?