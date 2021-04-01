Wisconsin Supreme Court Finds Wisconsin Governor Acted Unlawfully On Mask Mandate

The Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked Democratic Gov. Tony Evers from issuing any new public health emergency orders to mandate face masks. In a 4-3 decision that broke along ideological lines, the conservative majority found that Evers lacked authority for his order. It is similar to a ruling rejecting orders by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. What was most striking was the dissenting opinion from the three liberal justices. The dissenting justice adopted the most convoluted and artificial construct to ignore the plain meaning of the controlling state law.
Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote for the majority based on the express language of the state law that mandates that governors may issue health emergencies for 60 days but then the Legislature must approve any extension. Thus, Hagedorn wrote “The question in this case is not whether the Governor acted wisely; it is whether he acted lawfully. We conclude he did not.”
Look at the operative language and see if you spot the ambiguity relied upon by the dissenting justices. I have added the bolded highlight:
The governor may issue an executive order declaring a state of emergency for the state or any portion of the state if he or she determines that an emergency resulting from a disaster or the imminent threat of a disaster exists. If the governor determines that a public health emergency exists, he or she may issue an executive order declaring a state of emergency related to public health for the state or any portion of the state and may designate the department of health services as the lead state agency to respond to that emergency. If the governor determines that the emergency is related to computer or telecommunication systems, he or she may designate the department of administration as the lead agency to respond to that emergency. A state of emergency shall not exceed 60 days, unless the state of emergency is extended by joint resolution of the legislature. A copy of the executive order shall be filed with the secretary of state. The executive order may be revoked at the discretion of either the governor by executive order or the legislature by joint resolution.
This is a standard provision for states adopting the Model State Emergency Health Powers Act (“MSEHPA”). The 2002 model law was controversial due to the unilateral authority given to governors. I was one of those who wrote and opposed such provisions as dangerous concentrations of authority. That model law allowed governors to unilaterally renew such declarations — a provision that I and some others specifically criticized.
Wisconsin is one of the states the heeded the criticism and refused to adopt MSEHPA’s provision allowing for the public health emergency declaration to be unilaterally renewed every 30 days. MSEHPA § 405(b). Instead, it retained its prior time limitations on emergency orders. 2001 Wis. Act 109, § 340L.
The record therefore would seem abundantly clear in both its language and its statutory history. However, in dissent, Justice Ann Walsh Bradley wrote that the court should allow for a more fluid reading in light of the pandemic: “This is no run-of-the-mill case. We are in the midst of a worldwide pandemic … with the stakes so high, the majority not only arrives at erroneous conclusions, but it also obscures the consequence of its decision.” Bradley relies on the interpretation of a word “occurrence” that does not even appear in the operative provision while allowing the ends to drive the means on the interpretation. The dissenting justices adopt an artificial construct to claim that this is not one emergency but a series of ongoing emergencies even though they are all based on Covid-19. In this way, they suggest that a governor could just daisy-chain declarations by pretending that each insular pandemic concern is another emergency. Indeed, the worsening of a pandemic was viewed as a new “occurrence”:
Unlike Order #72, which was premised on preparing Wisconsin for the fight against COVID-19, Order #82 declared a new public health emergency in response to a “new and concerning spike in infections” that without quick intervention “will lead to unnecessary serious illness or death, overwhelm our healthcare system, prevent schools from fully reopening, and unnecessarily undermine economic stability . . . .” Order #82 detailed that “on June 1, 2020, there were 18,543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; on July 1, 2020, there were 29,199 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a 57 percent increase from June 1; and on July 29, 2020, there were 51,049 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a 75 percent increase from July 1.” ¶118 Accordingly, Order #82 was issued in response to a specific and discrete occurrence.
That reasoning would effectively (and judicially) negate the express limitation of a 60-day rule under the law.
Rather than insisting on an objective and detached reading of the law, the dissenting justices repeatedly return to the specter of the pandemic and the need for a single figure in control: “the ultimate consequence of the majority’s decision is that it places yet another roadblock to an effective governmental response to COVID-19, further jeopardizing the health and lives of the people of Wisconsin.”
The dissenting opinion adopted an interpretative approach that allowed for a judicial reconstruction of the law to support the governor’s claim of sweeping authority. You can read the opinion for yourself but I found the dissenting opinion to be strikingly and dangerously detached from the express language of the law.
Here is the opinion: Fabick v. Evers
22 thoughts on “Wisconsin Supreme Court Finds Wisconsin Governor Acted Unlawfully On Mask Mandate”
Another symptom of the Balkanization in the US and gives leftists another reason to hate us.
You can usually tell one’s world view by how they discuss or approach the virus:
– wears a mask alone when jogging – LEFTIST
– wears a mask alone while in their car or walking – LEFTIST
– wears a mask when with their significant other – LEFTIST
– snitches on their neighbors for having too many over at an event – LEFTIST
– doxxes a neighbor for expressing a “wrong opinion” about the virus – LEFTIST
If the US were a couple a divorce would have occurred long ago.
antonio
there is no “roadblock to an effective governmental response”. There is a state legislature that is empowered by law and has the means to formulate a governmental response. And they said Trump was a threat to democracy……
Another thing really concerning about the dissenting opinion is its’ focus on standing, as if the citizens of Wisconsin should never have been allowed to challenge the issue in court!
**********************************
Legal conclusion: The Left’s apparatchik judges lie repeatedly, unashamedly and expediently. They are hence incredible as a matter of law.
“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” __Lord Acton
Oh and the Acton kicker somehow always forgotten: “Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority: still more when you superadd the tendency or certainty of corruption by full authority. There is no worse heresy than the fact that the office sanctifies the holder of it.”
Thanks for the additional words..
Seems to me like existing law is not sufficient to deal with the nature of the pandemic(s). It misses the boat on whether Covid 19 variants are of the same emergency. And it — widely — misses the mark on what the true effects of misinformation from the top were, as clearly and demonstrably happened under trump. Granted, abuse of emergency powers is a slippery slope, but so is politicization of a pandemic. And, as usual, western culture and society is notoriously bound by its tendency to fall prey to divide and conquer black and white thinking while not being able to get its hands around dealing with every aspect of a phenomenon that exists on several levels concurrently (ex. issues of addiction, gun violence, homelessness etc).
Either way, whether due to the medical reality that Covid is poised for an uptick due to not being able to vaccinate quickly enough to beat out the variants, or whether, statistically speaking, the chart formation of new cases shows nature’s tendency to test or excede the last high after a sizable downturn, we are at a crucial moment. The politicization of a pandemic is just plain stupid. It’s stupid standing right up next to the map. It’s stupid standing twenty feet away from the map. Justifying what happened according to existing law is a ‘switching seats on the titanic’ argument, JT.
EB
Abuse of emergency powers is politicizing the pandemic.
“The politicization of a pandemic is just plain stupid.”
Bug, that is absolutely correct but I am sure that we disagree on all the rest that follows.
One can tell when things are being politicized when one side tries to prevent the other side from speaking.
The testimony from Peter McCullough explains that treatments of Covid were censored causing many deaths. Doctors all over the world have used a multiplicity of treatments are felt to have added value when we were told go home and wait (sometimes to die) for big pharma to produce their profitable treatments.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=QAHi3lX3oGM&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR30cGeRlSaXzfsBsk3Gx7ke7DwaPkp6VVclcdVNqRVNeFgzCzyO-GT5tmU
“I refused to let a patient to languish at home with no treatment and then be hospitalized too late.”
“a near total block of information to treat patients”
The fact that the dissenters utilize the number of cases so inaccurately to justify their dissent is disturbing. It reflects not only their willingness to use facts to manipulate the law but their inability to use logic to deduce facts. It also shows that they are acting politically. We should all be disturbed.
Hearing of these attacks on our liberties coming constantly from state legislature after state legislature is enough to really discourage a guy. This coming from a citizen of Alabama, which while not a leftist dominated state, still finds a way to tell its citizens what it can and can not do. It sometimes feels like living in Saudi Arabia! The thing that gives me hope is that I think people are beginning to lash out — see Second Amendment Sanctuary Cities in response to the Virginia gun laws, for instance. Still, I think the vast majority of citizens are ignorant at best, apathetic at worst, about the actions of their state governments.
To rule by decree is by definition to dictate, an anti-democratic mode of governing. The Romans understood this, which is why they celebrated Cincinnatus, who resigned his first dictatorship after sixteen days, an action which earned him praise for both his ability as a general and his virtue as a citizen.
I wonder who will praise Evers and other governors who hve clung to their decree powers for more than a year. Perhaps the small business owners who have been bankrupted, or the unemployed whose lives have been ruined? If not, surely the dissenting judges and many others who have been able to work from home and conduct their business on line, safe from the virus and the vulgar mob, as the plebians of the gig economy brought them food, drink, and other fantastic things.
Cincinnatus is a personal hero. One legend from the end of his life claims Roman consul Marcus Capitolinus defended one of Cincinnatus’ sons from a charge of military incompetence by asking the jury who would go to tell the aged Cincinnatus the news in the event of a conviction. The son was said to have been acquitted because the jury could not bring itself to break the old man’s heart. That’s respect.
What is it about Lefties and their desire to control everyone?
Scary people.
“This is no run-of-the-mill case. We are in the midst of a worldwide pandemic … with the stakes so high, the majority not only arrives at erroneous conclusions, but it also obscures the consequence of its decision.” Who is she to decide an “erroneous conclusion”? To me this is the epitome of “white privilege”.
j:
“White privilege” isn’t an argument; its an insult. The argument is the judge is utilizing “end justifies the means” logic in an environment where process and precedent are meant to avoid this ruminations of the panic stricken and pay heed to the written word. Color has nothing to do with this kind of bad thinking unless of course you’re a Frankfurt School graduate and see socialism as the way forward.
@mespo727272
Didn’t Comrade Lenin say that you have to break some eggs to make an omelet? Leftists always believe the ends justifies the means. Anything is fair when fighting evil fascists. Read the Antifa – The Anti-Fascist Handhook by Mark Bray. Of course, their definition of fascist is quite broad.
antonio
mc:
“What is it about Lefties and their desire to control everyone?”
*********************************
Delusions of grandeur, lack of historical knowledge, busibodiness, arrogance … it’s a long list.
@monumentcoloarado
It is for their own good! Didn’t you know this? Ordinary people are too stupid to know what is in their best interests and need their moral and intellectual bettors to make these decisions. You must be a “nazi” too.
antonio
North Carolina has a Council of State form of government which requires the Governor to consult with the Council re major decisions but the Democrat Governor ignored the Council by a clever and arrogant ploy during his numerous Executive Orders re Covid.
What these Governors and Democrat Justices seem to ignore is all the Government actions must be done in accordance with existing LAW.
If the Governor is wanting to take the right action….in the Wisconsin case….sixty days seems a reasonable time for the Governor to convince the Legislature of that and for the Legislature to approve the Governor’s actions.
We are seeing a laundry list of States finding their Governor’s acting well in excess of the powers granted them by LAW.
The cold hard facts are clear….so why is it so hard for folks to accept that despite the Governor having the power to take initial action by Executive Order there is a limit to that power that must be then transferred to the various state’s legislature.
Or in the case of North Carolina with the Council of State system…..to the Council or Legislature as required by LAW.
Each instance it is a Democrat that gets reminded of the limits imposed by State LAW by a Court.
(The word Law is emphasized by the capitalization to read LAW)
That dissenting “logic” has to create some feelings of dread about the future of this constitutional republic and the rule of law