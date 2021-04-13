“Intentionally Racist”: Rep. Tlaib Declares Wright Shooting “Wasn’t An Accident”

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib wasted no time in declaring that the shooting of Daunte Wright was a racist shooting and no accident. The long advocate for defunding police has declared that she is done with “government funded murder.” I have a column this morning in the Hill discussing how such comments can prejudice not only the case against any officer in the Wright case but the ongoing trial of former officer Derek Chauvin.

There is evidence suggesting that the shooting may have been accidental. In the videotape, the officer is heard yelling “taser, taser, taser” before he exclaims “Holy S**t, I just shot him.” There remain serious questions about the stop and execution of the arrest. However, Tlaib clearly is not willing to wait for those facts to be established.

Rashida Tlaib declared on Twitter on Monday night that the death of Daunte Wright “wasn’t an accident” and was “inherently [and] intentionally racist.”

There is evidence that the shooting may have been a “confused weapon” case where an officer mistakingly grabs his service weapon rather than his taser. Particularly given the riots and looting that is occurring in Minnesota, one would hope that government officials would caution against assuming facts and encouraging the public to wait for the results of the investigation.

The officer has been put on administrative leave.

Tlaib’s call for “no more policing” will rekindle the defund the police debate to the chagrin of many who see the cause as hurting Democrats.

Following the death of George Floyd, Tlaib announced her support for legislation called the BREATHE Act. The bill would divest federal money from federal law enforcement entities, close federal detention centers, and create federal incentives to close state prisons.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email

