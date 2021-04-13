“Intentionally Racist”: Rep. Tlaib Declares Wright Shooting “Wasn’t An Accident”

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib wasted no time in declaring that the shooting of Daunte Wright was a racist shooting and no accident. The long advocate for defunding police has declared that she is done with “government funded murder.” I have a column this morning in the Hill discussing how such comments can prejudice not only the case against any officer in the Wright case but the ongoing trial of former officer Derek Chauvin.
There is evidence suggesting that the shooting may have been accidental. In the videotape, the officer is heard yelling “taser, taser, taser” before he exclaims “Holy S**t, I just shot him.” There remain serious questions about the stop and execution of the arrest. However, Tlaib clearly is not willing to wait for those facts to be established.
Rashida Tlaib declared on Twitter on Monday night that the death of Daunte Wright “wasn’t an accident” and was “inherently [and] intentionally racist.”
There is evidence that the shooting may have been a “confused weapon” case where an officer mistakingly grabs his service weapon rather than his taser. Particularly given the riots and looting that is occurring in Minnesota, one would hope that government officials would caution against assuming facts and encouraging the public to wait for the results of the investigation.
The officer has been put on administrative leave.
Tlaib’s call for “no more policing” will rekindle the defund the police debate to the chagrin of many who see the cause as hurting Democrats.
Following the death of George Floyd, Tlaib announced her support for legislation called the BREATHE Act. The bill would divest federal money from federal law enforcement entities, close federal detention centers, and create federal incentives to close state prisons.
Aside from breaking campaign finance laws and stealing from her election fund she wants to make life unlivable in the US. She will get protection but we and our children won’t. Along with many other horrible things she wants to
defund police nationwide
abolish ICE and the Customs & Border Protection (CBP) agency
decriminalizing illegal border entry
eliminating state gang databases
close all federal prisons and immigration detention centers
remove police, armed security and metal detectors and other surveillance equipment from schools
This is what Democrats support. Democrats support criminal societies.
Yet despite not being there Jan 6 she broke down crying saying she was terrified. However she doesn’t care when BLM and Antifa riot in the streets while she wants the police to stand down.
S. Meyer, you’ve made a lot of claims with nothing to back them up. Is there a hint of racism behind that bitterness?
What happens when anyone just comply with the police? No resistance no fighting, just complying.
It’s hard to comply with police when you have two officers giving you conflicting commands. That’s what happened in Virginia. There was no legitimate reason to pull guns out after evidence shows the temporary tag was visible on the back window. Officers who are allegedly “trained” to be observant didn’t bother to notice the tag. Instead proceeded to do a felony stop. Then there’s the threat of ruining his career if he files a complaint.
All these police interactions involve one common denominator. Really poor training and judgment by officers. Couple that with constant excuses and implied immunity and you have no incentive to be held accountable. Getting rid of implied immunity is one thing everyone agrees should be an important step. No more hiding behind poor training excuses.
A couple things to keep in mind…, taser triggers and handgun triggers are of different design. By design. Still could be accidental but only in the case of a badly trained officer or one who was riding a perilous edge in terms of interaction with the public. And yes, Talaib jumped the gun, but the shooting has been declared a murder by the medical examiner at this point.
And Turley should censor himself for the alluding to a particular word in his article if he’s anywhere near being honest with his supposed views on free speech as it relates to how he regulates the speech of others on his blog.
EB
Your ignorance is appalling. The medical examiner “declared” a homicide, not a murder.
My bad. Misuse of a word on my end. Glad I could contribute to your being appalled in any tiny way I could though. My day is a success.
EB
Anonymous arguing with yourself, do you have multiple personality disorder by any chance?
I am a white female attorney, and over the (many) years, I have been pulled over for (1) outdated license plate, (2) not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign ( what we used to call a ‘California stop”), and (3) not using a turn signal. SHAME on mainstream media (NBC, ABC) for race-baiting. Same thing with the Army lieutenant Carin N. who is suing Windsor VA police. I was taught to do what the police (reasonably) ask me to do, -and for this, I only received warnings. When you flee, resist, or become combative, you are asking for trouble, black or white. I am tired of MEDIA propaganda pretending that blacks are victims.
He should have cooperated. And she shouldn’t have shot him. You say “SHAME on mainstream media (NBC, ABC) for race-baiting,” and I say shame on you for complaining about the media and being silent about an incompetent police officer who just killed someone without cause.
Any policing model that does not take into account that people of color have ample reason to be terrified of police pullovers is an incomplete and limited model. You might not like that reality, but it is reality and will translate to clouded reactions on the ground. Furthermore, the model’s incompleteness should not be justification for misdemeanors to translate to death sentences on the street.
EB
“I am tired of MEDIA propaganda pretending that blacks are victims.”
If only you could be black for a few years.
Rashida Tlaib’s statements are incendiary and destructive. She is an extremist, a totalitarian that appears to forget that words matter as they mattered on January 6, 2021. Tlaib should begin by abolishing law enforcement in her town, her county, and her state. Once we see the results of her experiment, let others decided.
I agree that this incident is nothing short of a tragedy. Life will never be the same for the victim’s family or for the officer that fired the fatal shot. The women that fired the shot should not be in law enforcement. Taking a life because you used the wrong equipment is not an excuse. She chose her career, and that choice includes the responsibility.
“There remain serious questions about the stop and execution of the arrest”
Based on what information? I read the driver was in violation the law for having something dangling from his rear-view mirror and then fled the scene because he had an open warrant for his arrest. Are these contested facts?
He tried to flee after he was shot. You might try to flee if an officer shot you for no reason too.
He didn’t flee after he got shot, he fled BEFORE he got shot because he had a warrant out (surprise!). He also fled a year early when the police tried to arrest him for having an illegal firearm.
“he fled BEFORE he got shot”
Nope.
“After firing a shot from her handgun, the car speeds away and Potter is heard saying: “Holy (expletive)! I shot him.””
https://fox59.com/news/national-world/__trashed-16/
After.
Not before.
The racemongers and victim community are having a field day with their demagoguery. Top of the list is Rashida Tlaib. She knows this was a racist incident because, ummm, Wright was black, so it must have been a race thing. Never mind that thousands of people of all races get pulled over each year for expired tabs, and they somehow manage to survive. Wright would have too if he hadn’t tried to run after the cops learned there was a warrant out for his arrest — ironically, for running from police last June when they caught him with an illegal firearm. To put this down to racism rather than Wright’s own actions, is to perpetuate the myth of black victimhood. And that’s critical race theory.
He didn’t “run after the cops learned there was a warrant out for his arrest,” he tried to drive off after he was SHOT for no reason.
It’s striking that you’re silent about a police officer who is so incompetent that she pulls a gun when she intended to pull a taser. Do you want a cop like that on the street?
No, he got shot AFTER he fled because he had a warrant out for… are you ready for this? FLEEING THE POLICE A YEAR EARLIER FOR HAVING AN ILLEGAL FIREARM.
“he got shot AFTER he fled ”
Nope. No matter how many times you say this, it’s false. He was shot before he tried to flee.
Here’s another report about it. “After the shot was fired, the car drove off and Potter can be heard immediately telling the officers on the scene, “I just shot him.””
https://www.kare11.com/article/news/local/daunte-wright-body-camera-video-brooklyn-center/89-1f2f95fc-45ef-4960-9c33-5878bc7f5714
Anonymous, NO. He fled after he was shot. The officer intended to use her taser to stop him from being able to flee. She used her firearm instead. After he got shot is when he fled.
He was getting into his car, at that moment he was shot when he was meant to be tased. Cop is clearly heard realizing he shot him instead of being tased.
I don’t understand referring to the shooting officer as male, when I think it has been clear the officer is female. There is no longer any doubt as the officer’s identity has now been released.
If you cannot tell whether you are holding a taser or a pistol you are too stupid to be entrusted with either. This person should never have been given a deadly weapon.
You think Turley will post a comment about the ADL calling for the firing of his colleague Tucker Carlson for promoting the White Supremacist “Replacement Conspiracy Theory”? You would think that this free speech controversy would be ripe for his First Amendment blog. On the other hand, my hunch is Turley would rather not wish to defend such odious speech on First Amendment grounds. It would be not unlike defending Alex Jones’ charge that the Sandy Hook massacre was a false flag operation. Both have a right to spread their lies, but who would seek to be their advocate even in principle?
Tucker Carlson has a First Amendment right to voice his opinions. I support his First Amendment right to that. The ADL also has a First Amendment right to call for Carlson to be fired.
The First Amendment does not give anyone a right to a TV program. Depending on Carlson’s contract with Fox, it may or may not be legal for them to fire him for this. The legality depends only on the contract. Even if it’s legal, I doubt Fox would fire him, as he’s probably good for business on balance (more positives for them than negatives), and that’s what they care about.
There was no promoting of any White Supremacist Theory and if you think there was go back to kindergarten and learn how to read and write again. Your comments are always stupid and condescending. Grow up.
That’s your opinion. The ADL’s opinion is different –
https://www.adl.org/news/media-watch/adl-letter-to-fox-news-condemns-tucker-carlsons-impassioned-defense-of-great
They don’t need to go back to kindergarten, and neither does Jeff for commenting on it. Accept that people can have different opinions, and take your own advice instead of insulting him.
Thanks whomever you are.
YW.
Why are they lies, why not a difference of opinion
@Marshall
You think that it is a matter of opinion whether the Sandy Hook massacre was a false flag operation or that the Trump followers who yelled “The Jews shall not replace us,” are not Anti-Semites/White Supremacusts?
And what are democrat cult members chanting “Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon!”?
How do you know they’re Democrats (not socialists, Green Party, independents, unregistered, …)?
Ms. Tlaib is herself often intentionally racist.
But, a 25 year veteran mistaking her gun for a Taser suggests an unacceptable level of incompetence. Woman should not ever have carried a gun.
The original reason for the stop appears to have been air fresheners hanging from the rear view mirror – a laughable “crime “.
That suggests overpolicing as a result of overcriminalization.
Cops don’t write laws. They only enforce the laws that legislators like Ms. Tlaib write.
I think that politicians ought to consider their contribution to the situation.
And we voters need to stop electing officials who criminalize air fresheners on mirrors.
“Cops don’t write laws. They only enforce the laws that legislators like Ms. Tlaib write.”
Rep. Tlaib lives in Michigan. She has no responsibility for the state laws in Minnesota.
“we voters need to stop electing officials who criminalize air fresheners on mirrors.”
Yep. NBC says “he also ran afoul of a Minnesota law that prohibits motorists from hanging air fresheners and other items from their rearview mirrors.” But that’s not why he was stopped. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon: “He was pulled over for having an expired registration on the vehicle. When the officer went over, an item hanging from the rearview mirror was spotted.” When they ran Wright’s info, they also discovered that “a “gross misdemeanor warrant” for Wright’s arrest had been issued.”
No, the original reason for the stop was expired tabs. Thousands of people of all races get pulled over each year for expired tabs, and they somehow manage to survive. Wright would have too if he hadn’t tried to run after the cops learned there was a warrant out for his arrest — ironically, for running from police last June when they caught him with an illegal firearm.
Ruining from the police for having an illegal firearm would be a felony warrant/s. He had a misdemeanor warrant so seems like you’re not being truthful or are misinformed.
“there was a warrant out for his arrest — ironically, for running from police last June when they caught him with an illegal firearm.”
No, that’s not what the warrant was for. I hope you can admit your mistake.
“[Brooklyn Center Police Chief] Gannon said Monday that Wright was initially stopped after officers saw his car’s tabs were expired. After officers ran his name, they found an outstanding gross misdemeanor warrant. … The one outstanding warrant for Wright’s arrest, Hennepin County authorities confirmed, was issued after the young man failed to appear for a hearing on April 2. The court date was to deal with a gross misdemeanor charge dating to last summer, when Wright allegedly got caught carrying a pistol without a permit and fled from a peace officer. … Arthur Martinez, a public defender who represented Wright, said he believed his client had never received notice of the scheduled appearance—and said that the court had not informed him either. “He obviously didn’t get it, and no one notified me, and a date came up for April 2nd for 2:30 in the afternoon, and him not knowing about it, didn’t show up, and there was a warrant issued for his arrest,” said Martinez, who shared an image of the warrant with The Daily Beast that shows that the judge set bail at a $3,000 bond or $500 in cash.”
https://www.thedailybeast.com/daunte-wrights-mom-says-minnesota-police-killed-her-son-over-an-air-freshener-violation
For all of those who want to easily forgive the cop and pass this off as an innocent accident, ask your self if you would get let off if you shot someone and then claimed that you just meant to tase them?
It’s either unintentional or it’s not. Do you have proof it was not an accident? Do you have proof that after decades on the force and even though she’s being recorded that she decided, in two seconds, to hatch a plan to kill a man and then claim it was an accident?
My point is that if any non-cop did this no one would care that much if it was intentional or not, you are going to prison either way. Other cops who did this also went to prison so lets hope she does as well.
Every Single politician that calls for abolishing the police, needs to immediately lose police protection. And The police chief where the politician lives needs to publicly issue a statement that they will not let any officer respond to any call from them. Give them zero protection. Including the local Sheriff of such said county.
“There is evidence that the shooting may have been a “confused weapon” case where an officer mistakingly grabs his service weapon rather than his taser.”
*Her* weapon. The officer has been identified by law enforcement as Kim Potter, a woman. She may have meant to grab her taser, but the state’s policy is apparently for officers to wear their gun next to their dominant hand and their taser next to their non-dominant hand, so that’s a hard mistake to make, especially for a 26 year veteran officer.
https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/news/crime-and-courts/6980836-Brooklyn-Center-chief-Cop-pulled-gun-not-Taser-shot-Daunte-Wright-by-mistake-with-video
You just admitted she may have made a mistake, then you go on to insulate she most likely didn’t. You added nothing of worth to the conversation.
Allan, you’re describing most of your own comments in your last sentence.
It would behoove her to keep her mouth shut. But she’s never going to do that because she is a “prejudicial judge-mental-idiot.”
Thank you Tucker Carlson.
25 years experience and the officer did not know the difference between a glock and a taser. He was killed for two misdemeanors! Two misdemeanors! Accident?
Yes, accident. Ye arm chair judge. Ye, wasn’t on-site. So ye have zero right to pass judgement. Re-read Johnathan Turley’s article until it sinks in.
So you think, knowing she’s being recorded, that she came up with this diabolical plan in less than two seconds so she could senselessly commit murder and get away with it?
This is why there should be an IQ test for our political class.
But then again, anyone with any morals and ethics would stay away from law and focus on a STEM field.
STEM? Right, the sciences and big tech are full of ethics and morals, lol. That’s a good one!
We need to remove all police from protecting this person’s office at the Capitol.
Fair trials are so passe
Imagine having the “smarts” to call for getting rid of police…as you work behind a police barricade.
How does the left square the circle of having Tlaib calling to end all policing and jails with AOC worrying about having Ted Cruz murder her?
Apparently they are…police met out punishment, capital punishment, on the street. He was killed for two misdemeanors!