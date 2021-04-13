“Don’t Do That”: Reporters Tell Police Chief Not To Use The Term “Riot”

We have been discussing the long-standing effort of many in the media to avoid referring to “rioting” in states like Minnesota and Oregon. Even with rioting and looting in full view in the last couple nights, the networks continued to refer to protests or at most “protests turn violent.” It appears that Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon never got the memo. At a press conference, he was scolded for calling the widespread rioting a “riot” by reporters.
Gannon was briefing reporters when he used the “R word.” He was asked by a reporter “What was your decision to issue a dispersal order while they were peacefully protesting in front of the police station?”
Gannon responded by saying “Just so that everybody’s clear, I was front and center at the protest, at the riot.” That led to one person to object “Don’t do that” and another exclaiming “There was no riot.” The objections were reportedly made by the press members.
Gannon was not inclined to yield to the word police:
“It was. The officers that were putting themselves in harm’s way were being pelted with frozen cans of pop, they were being pelted with concrete blocks. And yes, we had our helmets on and we had other protection and gear but an officer was injured, hit in the head with a brick … so we had to make decisions. We had to disperse the crowd because we cannot allow our officers to be harmed.”
The scene was reminiscent of last year when Craig Melvin, an MSNBC host and co-anchor of “Today,” tweeted a “guide” that the images “on the ground” are not to be described as rioting but rather “protests.” He noted “This will guide our reporting in MN. ‘While the situation on the ground in Minneapolis is fluid, and there has been violence, it is most accurate at this time to describe what is happening there as ‘protests’ — not riots.’”
Conversely, there is a clear effort in the media to not refer to the Jan. 6th violence as a “riot” as opposed to “an insurrection.” The nomenclature reflects a tight control of how these stories are being framed by the media. The concern is that there is more effort in framing than reporting these stories by some in the media.
There is no question that the violence in Minnesota began as a protest and many engaged in peaceful demonstrations. However, what occurred over the last two nights was clearly rioting as Chief Gannon stated. The fact that people felt justified in telling the Chief to conform his own language to fit a narrative is astonishing.
The scolding of Gannon followed another reporter lashing out at Brooklyn Center City Manager Curt Boganey before he was fired. because it would be “inappropriate.” A reporter immediately challenged him that “What was inappropriate was killing Daunte Wright… You are working harder to protect a killer cop than a victim of police murder.” Another reporter declared “racial profiling … happened in this situation. We are standing in solidarity and calling for the firing of this officer.”
There are growing calls for advocacy in journalism. This includes academics rejecting the very concept of objectivity in journalism in favor of open advocacy. Even Columbia Journalism Dean and New Yorker writer Steve Coll denounced how the First Amendment right to freedom of speech was being “weaponized” to protect disinformation. Censorship and advocacy journalism have become articles of faith for many in showing their commitment to racial and political reforms. The result however has been the steady decline in trust for the media.
If the media insists on being abusive, should we not consider limiting the special rights they have under the First Amendment?
The press continues to shoot itself in the foot with its “gotcha” shameless carrying of water for Marxists, Socialists, Democrats (who aren’t part of the above) and Antifa. As if we all can’t see what’s happening with our own eyes.
” The result however has been the steady decline in trust for the media.”
The terrifing thing is that media people just don’t care. They are Holy Warriors on a mission. How do make them want to be trusted?
The steady decline has been in the intelligence of the American public.
Many of the media figures are smart people trying to keep truth on an even keel.
But it’s pearls before swine.
Name a few
Anderson Cooper is good. Fair and honest and minimal BS.
Left-slanted but how could he not be?
I’m not a big Rachel Maddow fan but others love her.
Woodward and Bernstein are in their slugging still.
A lot of the writers for The New Yorker are very good if you’re smart enough to dig their jive.
All depends on the intelligence of the person.
“The steady decline has been in the intelligence of the American public.”
Marcus, you are using anecdotal experience by looking in a mirror and looking at who you associate with. You are not particularly intelligent and have demonstrated that lack of intelligence on this blog over and over again.
Like I said: Pearls before swine.
The decline of American intelligence is easy to sum up: Donald Trump.
That a pussy-grabbing, wife-cheating, sad-stripper-shtupping, student-defrauding, draft-dodging, charity-stealing, multi-bankrupt, solder-insulting, tax-evading charlatan and fraud could get anywhere near the presidency – much less win it and completely screw it up for four years – is a clear indication of just how gullible and dumb Americans have become.
And you wouldn’t know intelligence if it jumped into bed with you.
Another Trump-loving prole.
btw, Jonathan Turley is one of the ‘smart people trying to keep truth on an even keel’
Based on this definition below, you could say that January 6 was a “riot of mullet-headed deplorables.”
https://babylonbee.com/news/media-relieved-to-go-back-to-covering-the-good-kind-of-riots
Speaking of reporting, how about instead of “black man shot by cop” we say “black man stopped because of an outstanding warrant was shot after he resisted arrest and attempted to flee the scene”
By the way, Foot Locker contributed millions to BLM. The Foot Locker store in Brooklyn Center was looted and heavily damaged. Not a very good ROI.
Another piece of advice? Don’t resist arrest. Don’t jump in your car and bolt.
It pisses cops off and mistakes get made.
Did that guy deserve to get shot?
No, he was just a dumb 20 year old.
But he was old enough to know that you don’t resist arrest.
Maybe we’ll see body cam footage, at some point.
The body cam footage has been out for a while.
The lady cop with 26 years experience screwed the pooch.
She blew it and that police department is gonna get sued to the end of time and they’re going to lose.
She just lost her cool and shot the guy.
The guy could have been white. It wasn’t racial.
It was a mistake.
” That led to one person to object “Don’t do that” and another exclaiming “There was no riot.” The objections were reportedly made by the press members.”
Afterwards, the left repeats what the press wants. There was no riot. That permits the fools on this blog to remain brain dead.
There was always bias in journalism — now it’s just out in the open.
What was the reporter worried about? Having to actually report was what was said as compared to what they want said? If throwing bricks and such is peaceful, what does the reporter consider a riot? How about those businesses that were robbed by those peaceful protests? I thought riots had violence in them and peaceful protest do not. Maybe violence against police do not count.
The Fake News is also reporting that things are just fine at the border. No crisis and no need for Joe or The Giggler to make a visit because everything is fine. They are just cleaning up the mess left by President Trump (another enormous lie Joe Biden continues to get away with)
Did you see this? —->
Joe and The Giggler are offering government employees 4 months of paid leave to go to the border and care for the over 20,000 children they now have in their custody. Outrageous.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-administration-offers-four-month-paid-leave-to-federal-employees-who-take-in-illegal-alien-children
“The Biden administration has offered thousands of federal employees four months of paid leave if they’ll volunteer to help care for migrant children who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.
The administration emailed the federal workers asking for help with Unaccompanied Alien Children, or UACs, according to The New York Times.
“The desperate plea landed this week in the email inboxes of employees in government agencies like the Department of Homeland Security and NASA: Will you consider taking a four-month paid leave from your job to help care for migrant children in government-run shelters packed with new arrivals at the border?” the Times reported.
“The request to much of the federal work force came from the Department of Health and Human Services, which is at the heart of a frantic effort by the Biden administration to keep up with a surge in young people crossing the southwestern border hoping to reunite with relatives already in the United States,” the paper wrote.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday said on Fox News that he thinks the number of UACs will be higher than the 35,000 the Biden administration estimates will be in custody by June.”
Riot. The 2016 national presidential election began a riot.
When journalists become propagandists for one party, they are no longer journalists and are no longer entitled to access.
Trump caved on Acosta, but CNN is a Dem party organ and should have been muzzled by the Trump administration.
Access by the 4th estate is earned by reporting; propagandizing is abusing the privilege.
Slippery slope, but Lefties think that they can game the system without consequences to the system.
Their abuse has consequences.
What consequences? CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, WaPo, etc. are mouthpieces for Democrats and the “national security state.” They currently have near total power and can act with total impunity. For over four years, now, just about everything Democrats and the MSM say is the opposite of reality.
Let’s get it straight. When lefties riot, it is “unrest.” When right wingers riot, it is an insurrection.
It’s only a riot when politicians are threatened. Citizens not so much and police are fair game these days. The nation has lost it’s collective mind.
The politicians, like Tlaib, want police defunded except where they protect the elite Democrats who also have their own armed guards. At the same time they wish to take away any sort of defense from you and me.
We must prevent the elite from making us their slaves. I have stopped using whatever goods and services I can from WOKE companies.
Maybe copies of English dictionaries should be available in the briefing room.
January 6 was an insurrection, a riot, don’t you see the difference? Now that Jan. 6 is over, and actual riots are happening in cities being burned and looted, the Fake News is back to calling them “protests.”
News flash for the “news”: no one trusts a thing you say. and those who do are fools.
Fake News CNN is now the leading ‘propaganda network’
The fourth estate has disappeared, having become completely absorbed by the fifth
The fourth estate has disappeared, having become completely absorbed by the FILTH