Hostile Takeover: Democrats To Introduce Bill To Pack The Supreme Court

We recently discussed the controversial commission created by President Joe Biden to discuss calls to pack the Supreme Court as well as a number of truly looney ideas for circumventing or reducing the authority of the Court’s conservative majority. Some members however decided not to wait even for a commission that is itself packed with liberal members. House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, D-NY, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass, and others will be announcing their plan to immediately add four new justices to the Court. The number is calculated purely to give liberals a 7-6 majority on the Court. It is about a subtle as a B-52 run.
Many of us have discussed the expansion of the Supreme Court through the years. Over 20 years ago, I recommended the expansion of the Court to 17 or 19 members. However, that recommendation would occur over many years and would not give advocates the short-term majority that they are seeking. That is the difference between reforming and packing the Court.
The bill today strips away any pretense of principle. It is pure unadulterated court packing. It is the very proposal denounced by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before she died. Recently, Justice Stephen Breyer wanted against the move. One would think he would be immune from the mob as one of the most consistently liberal justices in our history. However, this week, Breyer warned against any move to expand the Supreme Court. He also rejected the characterization of the current Court as “conservative” or ideologically rigid. Breyer was swiftly denounced by figures like cable news host Mehdi Hasan who called him “naive” and called for his retirement. Demand Justice, a liberal group calling for court packing, had a billboard truck in Washington the next day in the streets of Washington warning “Breyer, retire. Don’t risk your legacy.” (Demand Justice once employed White House press secretary Jen Psaki as a communications consultant, and Psaki was on the advisory board of one of its voting projects.)
With the opposition of justices like Ginsburg and Breyer (and presumably the majority if not the unanimous Court), this is nothing short of a hostile takeover. It would reduce the Court to a glorified FCC with life tenure.
The chances of succeeding in this ignoble goal are low. However, the real question is how many Democratic senators and House members will step forward today to denounce such raw court packing. These politicians often decry what they view as attacks on the rule of law. Well, this is not just an attack but a virtual declaration of war on the rule of law. If Democrats just add members to give them a controlling majority, the Supreme Court will have little authority or integrity. It will become the manufactured majority of a party with a razor thin control of Congress of two seats in the House and a 50-50 split in the Senate.
I am particularly disappointed to see Nadler in this group. I never imagined that I would see the day that the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee would step forward to call for raw court packing. It is a sign of our current political environment where rage overwhelms reason.
37 thoughts on “Hostile Takeover: Democrats To Introduce Bill To Pack The Supreme Court”
Mr. Turley, I did not see your recommendation regarding a gradual expansion of the court. Why do you think that would be a good idea? Would portions of the Court hear cases rather than an en banc court of 15?
You say you’re surprised to hear Jerry Nailer supporting this move. Why? Jerry Nadler never has had nor will he ever have any integrity. He is simply a thug.
So House Committee Chair, Fat Jerry Nadler has about 5 judges on his short list?
The Criminal Liberals’ SCORCHED EARTH Policy… it is only going to get worse until they are finally removed.
The party in Washington DC that goes by the name of the, “Democrat Party “, stopped being “Democratic,” a long time ago. Just about the time that my mother and father stop voting Democrat and so did all my aunt & uncles. My entire family including my wife’s family all used to be, “registered, card-carrying members” of the “Democratic Party.” That was many years ago.
And I stopped calling them Democrats even online. Like I previously said they’re not Democrats because there’s nothing Democratic, about them. They are straight up, totalitarians, fascist, Political-Nazi’s, Statist. Pick any label you like. Make up one. But please, stop calling them Democrats.
They are the most dangerous thing in our Nation, and like cockroaches, they need to be completely eradicated.
I mean it. Either that or The time has come for conservatives to politically break geographically, break up the United States. There’s absolutely no way we could ever have a meeting of the minds on anything, because we have nothing in common with them and they have nothing in common with us.
“like cockroaches, they need to be completely eradicated.”
Something the Nazis said about the Jews, and the Hutus said about the Tutsis. Listen to yourself and think about the kinds of acts that kind of language leads to. Then choose not to think and speak this way.
I don’t think it will pass. I think it is just a red herring, designed to take everyone’s mind off the real horror HR-1. The Federal voting bill that would keep Democrats like AOC, and the rest of the far left crazies, in power forever. And, let’s not forget that there is a bill to make D.C. (and probably Hawaii next), a State.
“Many of us have discussed the expansion of the Supreme Court through the years. Over 20 years ago, I recommended the expansion of the Court to 17 or 19 members.”
Glad Dems are seeking bipartisanship and following your advice, Jon. Keep up the good work.
EB
EB, please learn to read and notice that Turley said it would occur over many years, not 4 (the exact amount needed for a majority) at one time with a split Congress. Come on, do better. This isn’t supposed to be a place for morons with banal arguments. Comments like yours really cheapens the discussion.
Snarky comment, EB!
We might as well be in Myanmar. The last time the Democrat Party put America first was when it prevented FDR from packing the Court.
Oh my, a multi-tooled player. Misunderstands the history of both her own country and that of Myanmar.
EB
EB – Your snarky replies say a lot about your character and your lack of regard for other people. Something that seems very common in Democrats.
carpslaw, there are at least as many snarky replies from conservatives in the comments on JT’s columns. It’s as common in Republicans and Independents as in Democrats.
Democrats trying to pass HR1, which will give the federal government power to override state voting laws. Democrats packing the Court to give them a clear advantage when their unconstitutional laws come before it. Democrats trashing the police on spurious claims of racism. Democrats trying to make DC and Puerto Rico states. And Democrats colluding with Big Tech to silence opposing voices. Sounds a lot like fascism American style. If it walks like a duck, and talks like a duck….
This is being labeled as a “power grab” it’s far worse and dangerous to what we once called the United States of America. Now the question, how long will Americans put up with this group?
I wouldn’t expect anything less from Nadler, Markey, or the others of their ilk. I seriously doubt if there are any D’s that would dare oppose the proposal in the House, given the monolithic thinking there. One hopes that some sanity will show itself in the Senate
Nadler is 100% a political hack who also has no brains. No one should be surprised by his actions.
Dems in the House fear Pelosi’s wrath. Republicans do not fear McCarthy. Pelosi in a recent comment described herself as a tough “street fighter” –armed with her 4-inch stiletto heels. How many of those Dems fear the wrath of Pelosi? All of them.
Pelosi was referring to how she would protect herself against the “insurrectionists” — that is, IF she didn’t have her own personal security force.
Disappointed in Nadler, really Jonnathan?
over the last four years Nadler has proven beyond a shadow of doubt that he is an unethical partisan hack and will do anything to promote the power of Democrats in Washington DC, truth and facts be damned. This “pure unadulterated court packing” move is right up Nadler’s alley.
There’s nothing surprising here. The dems broadcasted repeatedly what they were going to do if they gained power and they’re doing it with efficiency. The repubs have mounted no resistance to this onslaught, nor to the stolen election, and the SC had a constitutional role to play before the transition of power and abdicated that responsibility.
The SC didn’t abdicate. You just dislike their decision.
One cannot argue a case before fifteen judges.
Nine is correct. The right and left on the court hardly exists.
Thanks for your incisive perspecuity, truly a joy to read your articles and the purity of love of law for law’s sake
We can’t have a Liberal contradicting the hive mind. As the Red Queen would say, OFF WITH HIS HEAD!
The DC Democrats are irretrievably broken with reality.
Once again I must ask, after the past four years (some would argue a great deal longer) how can anyone not see the Democratic party doesn’t have a shred of ethics remaining and have gone absolutely mad? None of this should be a surprise to *anyone*. It’s still not too late, either, but naptime is unequivocally over.
The GOP doesn’t have any more ethics than the Democrats.
The scum (again) show their colors.
Pure partisanship on this and many other issues.
These people have proven that they will do any damage to the country in order to further their agenda.
Disgusting people.
Remember, it was Biden, in his better days, that said Roosevelt’s attempt to pack the Supreme Court was a stupid idea? I guess in his latter years he forgot what he said…so sad.
😂😂😂. Even though he has been reminded on a regular basis!
Guess the Dims don’t own a history book or remember FDR. Nobody admires a crook who keeps making the same mistake over and over again.
President Joe Biden chose to hang a large portrait of Franklin D. Roosevelt above the fireplace in the Oval Office. What does that tell us?
Everything we need to know. Is it next to his portrait of Methuselah? Or by the clown artwork?
Across the Oval office behind Biden’s desk, he prominently displays a picture of himself with Pope Francis, to signal what a devout Catholic he is. Hint for Joe Biden: there is no such thing as a pro-abortion devout Catholic.
Biden is pro-choice, not “pro-abortion.” Do you understand the difference?
I don’t. That is semantics.The results are the same.