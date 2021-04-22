Norfolk Police Officer Fired For Making Anonymous Donation To Kyle Rittenhouse

Sgt. William Kelly, the second highest-ranking official in the Norfolk Police Department’s internal affairs division, has been fired for making an anonymous donation to the defense fund for Kyle Rittenhouse. The donation (revealed after a security breach of the Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo was accompanied by a note saying that Rittenhouse did “nothing wrong.” Despite the obvious attack on free speech and associational rights, there has been little concern raised in the media or by legal experts. Two days ago, a reporter in Utah went to the home of a paramedic to confront him on why he made a $10 donation of Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people during violent protests last summer in Wisconsin.
Kelly is an 18-year veteran of the department. He made an anonymous donation and was not publicly speaking as an officer. He included a note “God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong.”
Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer said in a statement that Police Chief Larry Boon agreed the officer violated city and departmental policies against “egregious comments.”
Section 5.1 of the Norfolk Police Manual prohibits any conduct or comments, including off-duty, that would produce a “loss of respect” for the department or bring it into “disrespect.” It is the type of ambiguous standard that is anathema to free speech and associational rights.
Not only was Kelly fired, but Filer and Boon carried out the action in just 72 hours — leaving little time for a defense or full investigation.
Police officers (and paramedics) should be able to make donations to legal funds without being harassed by the media or fired by their departments. The fact that Kelly added a message anonymously to a legal defense fund does not implicate his department or fellow officers. If the account of the breach is true, the comment was not intended to be made public. It would amount to the firing of an officer over a communication intended to be non-public — the same status as a private communication. The question is whether the department would fire an officer who made such a remark privately in an email to friends that was later hacked.
In my view, the case raises very serious concerns over free speech and associational rights. The Utah case is particularly chilling as the media attempts to embarrass or harass public employees who donate to controversial causes or legal defense funds.
At a minimum, the department should have allowed for a reasonable period of investigation and consideration of these issues before terminating Kelly. Putting aside his 18 years of public service, Kelly remains a citizen with basic rights accorded to him under the First Amendment.
53 thoughts on “Norfolk Police Officer Fired For Making Anonymous Donation To Kyle Rittenhouse”
The government has access to virtually everything we do and illegally even pursues our communications without warrants.
The Oligarchy has spoken. We will review everything you do and say. Then we will penalize you for anything but Newspeak.
“‘Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.’”
“All beliefs, habits, tastes, emotions, mental attitudes that characterize our time are really designed to sustain the mystique of the Party and prevent the true nature of present-day society from being perceived.”
‘We do not destroy the heretic because he resists us. . . . We convert him, we capture his inner mind, we reshape him.’”
Those that support the lefts actions have to deal with the entirety of 1984 and explain how what is being done today isn’t precisely what was warned of by George Orwell.
The three quotes above are from the book 1984
SM,
How many people dismiss Orwell’s 1984 simply because it’s deemed 237 pages of “fiction?” Below is the Executive Summary of 254 pages of a real world “intelligence assessment” of the Left’s strategy and tactics. This shouldn’t be dismissed.
– The political rhetoric driving American politics runs along well-trodden paths sustaining a political framework from a by-gone era incapable of coming to terms with the political movements threatening our constitutional system today.
– Constrained by this archaic rhetoric, mainstream and conservative players are outmaneuvered in an information battle-space they hardly perceive; responding to current threats in under-inclusive manners.
– The “otherism” strategy developed by Marxists to destroy America focuses on the systematic destruction of identity leading to the systematic disenfranchisement of Americans from America. It manipulates the issues of the “other”, yet it has nothing to do with the “other”. Rather, it forces a classic dialectical negation along Hegelian lines. This activity presents a clear and present danger that will succeed if not countered. As such, this analysis does not suggest that this is a way to understand the left, it argues that it is the only way to understand it; recognizing that it is 1) Marxist, and 2) dialectically driven.
– The dominant cultural narratives of our time can best be summarized by the saying; “Political correctness is the enforcement mechanism of the multicultural narrative that implements Neo-Marxist objectives.” It is through these narratives that the left drives policy.
– Narratives that conservative leaders neither control nor understand drive national policy. When Republican leaders shrink from Constitutional principles for fear of being accused of racism, sexism, homophobia, etc., they are subordinating those principles to neo-Marxist narratives designed for that purpose. Though these narratives may have been initially imposed, Republicans will adopt them over time through usage. Subjective awareness of the role one plays in such a process is neither necessary nor required.
o By submitting to these narratives, establishment Republicans first become pliant, and then obedient to the Left, accommodating it through “words that work” that create the illusion of opposition while actually signaling surrender in the information battle space. In that role, regardless of the mandates that got them elected, establishment Republicans will defend the issues that got them elected in deliberately under-inclusive manners that conditions those issues for dialectical negation while demoralizing their base. What Republicans demoralize, the Left then disenfranchises. In this role, establishment Republicans become the defeat mechanism of the Left.
– A strategic understanding of the Left recognizes that it is dialectically driven. As such, the Left is a teleologically informed movement that executes through history and thought, along an arc, with a trajectory. It is Hegelian. It defines everything that “is” as fuel for “becoming” in a dialectical process that compels it to negate. — “Change” “Perpetual Revolution” — Analysis of the Left that does not account for the dialectic will fail. The Left’s Strategy and Tactics to Tranform America. Pg. 7-8
https://unconstrainedanalytics.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Unconstrained-Analytics-Left-Strategy-Tactics-231120.pdf
Olly, we have two moments on the left that both wish to destroy the nation as it exists. 1) the leftists described below 2)The Islamists that are aligned with the left despite their hate for leftist ideology. That is seen in the Muslim Brotherhood papers that want to destroy the US from within.
“That is obviously a highly contested defense that has divided many. It is ultimately a matter for the court and the jury to decide.”
If the George Floyd video proves the Chauvin was guilty or murder (it clearly doesn’t, but mob justice warriors got what they demanded.. or else!) then the videos of Rittenhouse CLEARLY defending himself should have never even lead to charges. The prosecution is a political PERSECUTION. The charging documents in the case PROVE his innocence.
Interesting ethics. A policeman donates to the defense fund of a 17 year old white kid who brought an AR-15 to a Black Lives Matter march, then killed 2 men & seriously wounded a third man. Turley defends the policeman’s free speech rights to anonymously tell Rittenhouse “You’ve done nothing wrong.”
JT says Rittenhouse’s claim that he killed 2 protestors in self-defense to be “a highly contested defense that has divided many.” Divided many? Rittenhouse wasn’t a supporter of Black Lives Matter so why did he show up at a BLM march armed with an AR-15? He began shooting people when BLM marchers who felt threatened by a teenager carrying an AR-15 tried to take the rifle away.
Turley is clearly right that it is ultimately a matter for the court and the jury to decide.
Don’t forget that Rittenhouse also illegally crossed a state line with his firearm.
No he did not. He never crossed state lines with a gun, you moron.
https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/10/14/923643265/kyle-rittenhouse-accused-kenosha-killer-wont-face-gun-charges-in-illinois
Like I said, lots of low infor folks around here.
+10
You’re an idiot. People like you should have been aborted. Do you support post-birth abortions? It many not be too late!
Another low info comment from the new king of the genre, so let’s educate him:
Rittenhouse has every right to carry his firearm for protection and whether he supports that gang of Marxists is irrelevant to that right. See 2nd Amendment. BTW he was defending himself and property of law abiding citizens at the time. See video
” AR-15 to a Black Lives Matter”
BLM was rioting something you should recognize. The video’s of Rittenhouse shooting seems to demonstrate self defense. The courts will have to settle the problem.
But while you try to hide the wrongs on the left you forget innocent until proven guilty. You forget a police officer has a right to anonymously provide $10 worth of support that was disclosed. Could that illegal disclosure come from the left?
What is it that you seemingly support the left and Kamala Harris bailing out those that were breaking the law and were violent. I believe at least 1 murder occurred by those receiving the bail money. You don’t see the hypocrisy?
I think you are too comfortable and safe in your home while other’s homes are being destroyed to put down the leftist BS and say enough to all criminal action.
Turley, you didn’t even quote the entirety of his Kelly’s comment — which you might have known if you’d linked to the original source of the story, The Guardian (https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/apr/16/us-police-officers-public-officials-crowdfunding-website-data-breach), instead of to a secondary source, WAVY. com
According to the Guardian, Kelly’s “donation also carried a comment, reading: “God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong.” The comment continued: “Every rank and file police officer supports you. Don’t be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership.””
Kelly was not fired for his donation but for the accompanying comment. You can certainly object to that, but at least describe it accurately.
Do you think saying “Don’t be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership” “would produce a “loss of respect” for the department or bring it into “disrespect””? BTW, be honest about the Deparment’s manual too. It says “cause the Department or other officers to be brought into disrepute.”
“Rittenhouse has not been found guilty and is entitled to a presumption of innocence.”
Yep. But it is wholly appropriate to bring him to trial. Just what “actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership” is Kelly criticizing?
“Rittenhouse insists that he was acting in self-defense after he was attacked.”
For all we know, if Ma’Khia Bryant hadn’t been killed by LE, she’d be claiming the same.
“Police officers (and paramedics) should be able to make donations to legal funds without being harassed by the media or fired by their departments.”
Yep. But not all criticism is harassment. If an officer donates to a Neo-Nazi group, for example, media should be able to criticize him for that.
“The fact that Kelly added a message anonymously to a legal defense fund does not implicate his department or fellow officers.” You seriously think that “Don’t be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership” doesn’t implicate other officers? Seriously?
“In my view, the case raises very serious concerns over free speech and associational rights. ”
Sure. But discuss it HONESTLY. Don’t ignore half of Kelly’s comment in order to make it easier to write your critique.
+10
There’s NOTHING appropriate about bringing him to trial. Evey second of him CLEARLY DEFENDING HIMSELF is on video. He made EVERY ATTEMPT to AVOID THE AGGRESSORS until one pedophile tried taking his gun from him after CHASING HIM DOWN. Pedo and other RIOTERS paid the ultimate price for attacking with someone who wasn’t going down without a fight! This is a political persecution.
“According to the Guardian, Kelly’s “donation also carried a comment, reading: “God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong.” The comment continued: “Every rank and file police officer supports you. Don’t be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership.”””
Tell us why you believe this is a reason for him to have been fired.
The Constitutional Rights for Police, Military, Asians, Whites, Conservatives and anyone else who offers dissent horse has left the burning barn a long time ago. To even discuss such things is moot nowadays when the standard mindset of most of the Country is the same as the Black Minnesota woman who was asked her opinion of the Guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin case.
She said “There shouldn’t even be a trial. He should be convicted just as is.”
Those around nodded in agreement.
.
It’s 11:59 PM in The Constitutional Republic.
Do you know where your guns are?
Dawn:
“It’s 11:59 PM in The Constitutional Republic.
Do you know where your guns are?”
**********************************
Oiled, loaded, practiced and accessible. How’s that?
And hopefully most of them stored in a quickly accessible, warrant proof off site area.
The FBI still considers Waco their finest hour.
LMAO. What is a “warrant proof … area”?
Dude, you seriously need a girlfriend.
Music:
Only in America!
Land of opportunity!
Pull up your pants and Flee!
Regardless of what one feels about Kyle Rittenhouse, he has a right to a defense and fair trial. He also has a right to raise a defense fund. Anyone has the right to donate as they see fit. William Kelley donated anonymously. That says he did not want it publicly known. It can be argued he was hiding his identity and that is fine. However, if he is hiding his identity, how does that reflect upon his department if it is neither mentioned nor donated in the name of?
Kyle Rittenhouse is an unfavored defendant and anyone that shows any support faces backlash. This happens unfortunately because even the worst of us deserve a robust defense. This is backlash and it easier to rid of a potential problem than it is to take on the public.
I expect this firing to end up in court with William Kelley to be reinstated. Unless there is more than originally reported, I do not see how this stands.
More importantly, what one side does not understand is that there will be a day coming for them when they will not be favored and then they will wish to have to same free speech protections they are trying to take away now from the other side.
Be careful for what you wish.
More importantly, what one side does not understand is that there will be a day coming for them when they will not be favored and then they will wish to have to same free speech protections they are trying to take away now from the other side.
The Left understands the rules all too well. The problem is conservatives don’t understand that the Left has to defend nothing. They risk nothing. This is political warfare and the Left is in attack mode 24/7, while conservatives are in defense mode 24/7. When the Left fails at something, they don’t lose anything. When conservatives fail to stop the Leftist’s, we lose big time. The Left really is functioning as political, domestic terrorists. Like as the IRA said after a failed attempt to assassinate Prime Minister Thatcher: You have to be lucky all the time. We only have to be lucky once. Russiagate is a perfect example. What did the Left lose for that soft coup attempt?
Very good points!
Squeeky Fromm
Girl Reporter
Thanks Squeeky.
“The Left really is functioning as political, domestic terrorists. “
What is the right doing, nothing. Take note. most of the conservative leadership is in hiding.
What are most conservative people doing? Nothing. Many will be fired if they say something or don’t act as if they are in agreement with the leftists.
He worked in the Internal Affairs division. Despite the obvious abuse of his first amendment rights, I’d look closely at the possibility of retribution for investigations he was working or had worked.
Turley– “Putting aside his 18 years of public service, Kelly remains a citizen with basic rights accorded to him under the First Amendment.”
****
Apparently no longer true. You have to be a terrorist or Democrat to qualify for ‘rights’.
Or an illegal!!
Yes! How could I forget the golden rights of illegals?
We no longer live under the rule of law. The federal government can be said to be functioning in the manner of a fascist oligarchy.
It is the people who are doing the firing that need to be fired. In fact, “wokeness” is one of the best grounds for firing I’ve ever heard of.
“In my view, the case raises very serious concerns over free speech and associational rights.”
In my view this officer has demonstrated a clear bias and should be fired. This officer has the power of life and death over people he meets. It has been proven in court over many many cases that officers can kill anyone they want if they feel “threatened”. This officers donation and comment clearly indicate to me he has a disdain for those who disagree with him. Fired is exactly what was needed. We need at least 30% of our police force in this country to be fired because they have proven themselves over and over again that they think they are the rule of law, not citizens.
BabyTrump thinks we live in Russia or China. Sad.
He probably does or is a CCP bot. Such a clown.
BT, Should Kamala Harris be fired for supporting violent protestors and being part of a group that provided bail money to let violent people out so they could riot , loot, burn and kill again?
Being an ex USN vet I’m not surprised that that the officer was treated like dirt. Been there know what its like.
Lefties feeling their oats.
And in spite of their frequent use of the courts, Lefties don’t respect the law.
To them, law is a tool to be used or discarded as needed.
Obviously we need to fight those who are tearing down the country.
Problem is, we become like those we fight since we are seeing how effective the Dems are.
Are we (and the Dems) opening the door to a third way?
Look at Napoleon.
“Look at Napoleon.”
***
Odd. I was thinking about him too. Given the opportunity he showed he knew how to deal with a vicious mob. Just a whiff he said. Mob gone. At the moment I think I prefer a Napoleon to the feral savages in the streets and the corruptocrats in government.
What happens when those who most believe in the rule of law lose faith in its ministers?
WOKE DEM SOCIALIST TOTALITARIAN action against anyone who opposes their rules. The firing was way over the top, violation of the officer’s rights/free speech and etc. I hope he sue them/City of Norfolk for lots of $$$$$$$.The country is being torn apart by the Radical Left/Pelosi/Dem’s, AOC and etc. This will cause people to think where they live and move to places where they are free vs the Dictators of DEM controlled cities/states.
Atlas is continuing to shrug at news like this. How many First Amendment rights will be violated today?
Democrats empowered this malevolent faction of their party. Democrats are now part and parcel of this un-American group of Leftists who have clawed their way into the Democrat party and the rest of Democrats have bowed and kneeled in obeisance.
And if you continue to vote for a party that supports this Maoist, Stalinist, Marxist approach, YOU are the problem. Individual Democrats elected to office have no will against the malevolent mob. The rest of us will fight these evil people – but don’t expect us to come to your aid when they come for you. It’s truly disgusting. Who have we become as a nation?
I’ve stated in the past that the persecution of anyone or anything that is perceived as opposing the cultish totalitarian hive mind will get worse, well folks, my prediction is coming to pass.
We have to wonder what the next era will look like, whether it will be dominated by this cult-like authoritarianism or the backlash that is coming which might also be authoritarian. I don’t see an advancement of liberal democracy on the horizon.
I pray this officer gets himself a really good lawyer and takes them to court over this. Sues them fast.
Watch the left. They might end up threatening any lawyer that represents him.
I made a donation and I use my name and a note. Just like on FASCISTBOOK I do. I would love it if one of these black pieces of garbage tried to harass me by laying there their hands on me. Because I would enjoy shooting them dead right in the head. On or off any acre of our land here in
All WHITE-VILLE, NW Montana.
And here not 1 of our 2 revolving Judges would find me guilty of anything. Hell, I wouldn’t even be arrested. And let the left try to silence me. Bring it. Please dear God bring it. They pick on the ones they can intimidate. In closing, I really hope this officer gets a real good lawyer and sue them so fast.
I appreciate your speaking up on these matters professor Turley but you cannot vote for the people who constantly violate our civil liberties, and be held blameless.
As unpalatable as some on the other side may seem, they don’t seem to exhibit the same tendencies towards autocracy as the “liberal” side. They will definitely be held to stricter standards.
Time to leave the Left. At least for now.
Wow! How are you able to operate a computer or tablet? Let alone access the internet?
Stop giving inbreeding a bad name.
No one is impressed. Raise your comment level to something resembling a coherent and constructive comment, or please stop commenting.
If you enjoy killing people, you should seek psychiatric help.