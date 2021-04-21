Columbus Shooting Sparks Protests Despite Videotape Showing Knife Attack

The shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, in Columbus, Ohio has sparked protests despite the police releasing a videotape that appeared to show Bryant moving to stab another girl. The incident has strikingly similar legal issues to the shooting of Adam Toledo in Chicago. The parents of Bryant insist that she dropped the knife just before being shot, the same situation raised in the Toledo shooting. The videotape does appear to satisfy the standard for the use of lethal force under Tennessee v. Garner and other case law.
Police told local media that, at 4:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the address after a caller reported that a female was trying to stab other individuals. The videotape shows Bryant moving toward the other female with the knife before being shot by the officer.
Here is video with the The body cam footage around 6:35.
The knife if shown laying next to Bryant.
The site Heavy reports that Franklin County Children Services confirmed that Bryant was a foster child. Her aunt, Hazel Bryant, told The Dispatch that her niece “got into an altercation with someone else at the home” but that Bryant dropped her knife before being shot by a Columbus police officer.
On its face, the videotape would offer strong support for a justified shooting claim.
The Columbus Police manual states “Sworn personnel may use deadly force when the involved personnel have reason to believe the response is objectively reasonable to protect themselves or others from the imminent threat of death or serious physical harm.” That language is derived from Tennessee v. Garner, 471 U.S. 1 (1985), when the court addressed the Fourth Amendment protections afforded a fleeing suspect and held that an officer may not use deadly force to prevent escape unless “the officer has probable cause to believe that the suspect poses a significant threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or others.”
Tennessee v. Garner addressed a fleeing unarmed suspects and found the state statute too broad:
The use of deadly force to prevent the escape of all felony suspects, whatever the circumstances, is constitutionally unreasonable. It is not better that all felony suspects die than that they escape. Where the suspect poses no immediate threat to the officer and no threat to others, the harm resulting from failing to apprehend him does not justify the use of deadly force to do so. It is no doubt unfortunate when a suspect who is in sight escapes, but the fact that the police arrive a little late or are a little slower afoot does not always justify killing the suspect. A police officer may not seize an unarmed, nondangerous suspect by shooting him dead. The Tennessee statute is unconstitutional insofar as it authorizes the use of deadly force against such fleeing suspects.
In Graham v. Connor, the court held that the question of whether an officer used excessive force “requires careful attention to the facts and circumstances of each particular case, including the severity of the crime at issue, whether the suspect poses an immediate threat to the safety of the officers or others, and whether he is actively resisting arrest or attempting to evade arrest by flight.” However, the Court ruled unanimously that the “reasonableness of a particular use of force must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, and its calculus must embody an allowance for the fact that police officers are often forced to make split-second decisions about the amount of force necessary in a particular situation.” (The ABA discussed these and other cases in a recent posting).
In this case, Bryant was in close proximity and moving toward the other person with the knife. This was a direct threat of lethal force made against another person and the officer can claim that there was little time or space for “de-escalation” efforts. The shooting is likely to be found to be justified under the governing standards for the use of lethal force.
14 thoughts on “Columbus Shooting Sparks Protests Despite Videotape Showing Knife Attack”
Another justified shooting. Damn.
Stupid white people read “13 year old” and see their own kids at that age. But black kids are not like white kids. Black kids are raised in a horribly savage and stupid culture, and they are often hardened criminals by age 10 or so. The video of this affair is pretty much that of a chimp out, and notice how the dead ape paid no never-mind to the police, or where she was or what she was doing. Just a primitive savage lashing out. Good riddance in my opinion. Another year or two and she would have been breeding some more of her ilk.
Squeeky Fromm
Girl Reporter
The real problems in the black community is the black community. With the help of these “social justice” white leftist who continue to scapegoat white Americans they fail to recognize the real enemy: Themselves! They have come to accept the violent life they choose to live by and blame everyone and everything for who they are. The “social justice” Marxist spike them with “defund police they’re your enemy”, “white privilege that’s your enemy”, “white supremacy that’s your enemy”.
No, you are your enemy.
Here we go, again. The million-man march has become the million-dollar mansion for BLM.
Fundraising is the smokestack industry of the left. The real racists are on the left, and we have to call out BLM’s lies about racism in America or the radicals will invent crimes and scapegoats to keep the money flowing. The left has no shame when it comes to money-grubbing corruption and abuse of power.
The black community’s real problems can only be solved by the black community itself. There is nothing more the rest of us can do that will matter.
This will go away quickly. It happened right around the verdict being released and I assume tensions were high on the response. I can only hope the parent of the attacked child steps up and thanks the police for saving their child. That would help deflate the situation. The bigger question is why does a person resort to a knife to settle a problem. In this case it cost her her life. It could have cost the other person their life.
I hope the parent of the attacked child speaks up, too, but the lawyers will probably pay her to say nothing. Wouldn’t want to bet my life on a fair outcome here.
Our legal system in now run by BLM and Antifa. OJ is out playing golf, IMO a murderer. Chauvin will be in prison for life for doing his job only because he is white and the jury was scared to death of what might happen to them and their families if they let Chauvin go. Floyd was a dead man walking IMO. Now every cop, but especially a white cop, will hesitate to protect us and himself. More cops and citizens will either be harmed or dead because the criminals know they can get away with the crime. And very soon all guns will be taken away and we will live in anarchy and vigilantes will roam the hoods…I’m glad I’m old…the young generation will have to decide what type of country do they want to live in…freedom or servitude?…I’m very worried they will chose the later.
If you are a Police Officer, QUIT while you are ahead. Let them kill each other. Why bother trying to stop them, when they will turn around and blame it on YOU???
If you are a Police Officer…QUIT while you are ahead. Let them kill each other. It isn’t worth YOUR life trying to save some of these animals.
What is it with black parents letting their kids roam the streets with weapons?
What is it with this tolerance of black kids committing serious crimes?
Parents take some responsibility for your kids’ behavior and for your failures.
Black kids are dying because they go feral and their parents tolerate that behavior.
Inevitably then, those same parents are in the streets blaming racism.
Look in the mirror folks.
This particular shooting my very well turn out to be justified according to current standards, yet clear racist tropes are being introduced depressingly @8:53.
Go to about 6:30 into this video and listen to a black dude saying the same thing. That they can’t even talk to their young anymore.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0VbbzIK8x_8&t=1533s
Squeeky Fromm
Girl Reporter
Latino neighborhoods and communities in the USA largely do not have these problems. This is because Latinos largely embrace family values and have multiple generations actively involved with raising children and supporting family members.
Latinos comprise the single largest minority population in America, 18%, while Blacks are the second largest, 13%. Yet, the latter is the group constantly complaining about unemployment, poverty, victimization, reparations, demanding justice as they dump, abandon, slaughter their own children (abortions) and neighbors (black on black violent crimes). Blacks comprise the largest group of abortions.
There are reasons for all of the “woes” that blacks have; they are self-inflicted. Alas, Blacks make useful talking points for White Politicians. Thus the White Masters are still using Blacks as their slaves. See Nancy Pelosi’s priceless comment on Floyd’s life as a “sacrifice”…..a revealing talking point
Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice. For being there to call out to your mom — how heartbreaking was that — call out for your mom, ‘I can’t breathe,’” Pelosi (D-Calif.) said during a news conference with members of the Congressional Black Caucus.
University of Illinois history professor and longtime black activist Barbara Ransby reacted with utter shock.
“Did Pelosi just say ‘George Floyd, thank u 4 sacrificing your life for justice’?” she tweeted.
“He did not SACRIFICE his life. His life was violently taken.”
Others were equally appalled.
Put the life in her casket.